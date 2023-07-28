You are here

Swiatek into Warsaw quarters as Muchova crashes out

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Claire Liu of the US during their round of 16 match at the Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw Thursday.
AFP

  • World No. 1 Swiatek swept aside Claire Liu of the US 6-2, 6-2
  • Muchova has struggled since finishing runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros
AFP

WARSAW: Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of her home WTA tournament on Thursday while Karolina Muchova, the woman she defeated in the French Open final, crashed out after squandering four match points.

World No. 1 Swiatek swept aside Claire Liu of the US 6-2, 6-2.

It was Swiatek’s fourth win in four meetings against Liu, three of which have come this year.

Second seed Muchova, ranked 18 in the world, was upset by Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 after failing to convert on a 5-1 lead and four match points in the third set.

Muchova has struggled since finishing runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros.

She was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon to world No. 103 Jule Niemeier of Germany.
 

Topics: Iga Swiatek WTA tournament

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters

  • His withdrawal deprives the US Open tuneup tournament that starts on Aug. 7 of a four-time champion
  • Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks will now gain automatic entry into the Toronto main draw
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

TORONTO: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Toronto Masters due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Sunday.

The announcement comes a week after the 23-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia fell to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon.

His withdrawal deprives the US Open tuneup tournament that starts on Aug. 7 of a four-time champion.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada, but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” Djokovic said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

“I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there.”

Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title last week, handing him his first defeat on the All England Club’s Center Court in 10 years.

The Spaniard’s victory also ended 36-year-old Djokovic’s chance of a calendar Grand Slam after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open took his tally of major titles to a men’s record 23.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks will now gain automatic entry into the Toronto main draw.

The American defeated fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie en route to the last eight at Wimbledon.

Hale acknowledged that Djokovic, who won the Canadian title in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016, would be missed.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at the National Bank Open this year,” Hale said in a statement. “He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

“He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world.”

Topics: ATP Masters Novak Djokovic ATP

Russia’s Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA tournament

Russia’s Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA tournament
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Russia’s Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA tournament

  • "Vera Zvonareva was trying to enter our country with a visa granted by France, via a flight from Belgrade," according to the Polish interior ministry
  • The 38-year-old is on the list of "undesirable" people in Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week’s Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
“Vera Zvonareva was trying to enter our country with a visa granted by France, via a flight from Belgrade,” according to a statement issued by the Polish ministry.
“On July 21, Polish border guards made it impossible for the Russian tennis player to enter Poland.”
Polish authorities said that the former Wimbledon and US Open runner-up remained in the transit area of Warsaw airport before catching a flight to Podgorica in Montenegro.
The 38-year-old is on the list of “undesirable” people in Poland following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said.
“Poland steadfastly opposes the regime of (Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir) Putin and (Alexander) Lukashenko, not allowing people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country,” the statement added.
Former Olympic singles bronze medallist Zvonareva has won 12 career singles titles.
She is also a four-time Grand Slam champion — twice in doubles and twice mixed doubles — and helped Russia to victory in the Fed Cup in 2004 and 2008.
The Muscovite has fallen to 655th in the world from her career-high number two ranking in 2010.

Topics: Poland WTA Vera Zvonareva

Alcaraz finding it ‘tough to believe’ he’s Wimbledon champion

Alcaraz finding it ‘tough to believe’ he’s Wimbledon champion
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz finding it ‘tough to believe’ he’s Wimbledon champion

  • "I can't believe that I won and beat Novak (Djokovic), probably it will take some days to believe," Alcaraz told journalists
  • "Since Wimbledon I didn't touch the racquet, today will be the first time," said Alcaraz
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

NICE, France: Carlos Alcaraz said Friday he finds it “tough to believe” he is Wimbledon champion as the Spaniard prepares to play the Hopman Cup mixed team tournament in France days after his triumph in London.
“Thinking I won Wimbledon is tough to believe. I can’t believe that I won and beat Novak (Djokovic), probably it will take some days to believe,” Alcaraz told journalists.
On Sunday, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets to win the second Grand Slam title of his career.
“Since Wimbledon I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time,” said Alcaraz, who takes on 111th-ranked Belgian David Goffin later on Friday.
“I’m a little bit tired, I’m not going to lie,” he said.
“I had some days off to rest a little bit. I’m feeling great right now. I’m here to make people happy watching the match.”
The world number one battled past seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic after a defeat to the Serb in the French Open semifinals during which he suffered cramp.
But the 20-year-old believes that he was “not well prepared mentally” before the Paris claycourt tournament.
“I couldn’t deal with the pressure that Novak put on. I relaxed, doing some mental exercise before the match that probably I didn’t do in Roland Garros, that helped me a lot.”
In Nice, Alcaraz teams up with 72nd-ranked Rebeka Masarova, against the Belgium pairing of Goffin and Elize Mertens.
“We’re not used to playing with women, mixed doubles. I wanted to have this experience,” he continued.
“It feels great. I’m really happy and excited to be here.”
After the Hopman Cup, Alcaraz will compete in the Masters 1000 in Toronto from August 7 and Cincinnati from August 13.
“Right now my focus is on Toronto, which is a Masters 1000 and really important, and Cincinatti, but of course the main goal is the US Open,” he added of the final Grand Slam of the year which begins on August 21 and where he will defend his title.

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023
Updated 17 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023

  • Alcaraz picked up a second victory in three meetings with Djokovic, who is already keen to set up a rematch with the Spaniard at next month’s US Open
  • Vondrousova stayed composed and played freely, while Jabeur seemed tight and was understandably devastated after losing a third major final
Updated 17 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

An eventful Wimbledon came to a close on Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz ending Novak Djokovic’s 45-match Centre Court winning streak with a stunning five-set victory.

Here is what we learned from this year’s championships.

Alcaraz reignites men’s tour

He had not lost a match on Centre Court in 10 years, was on a 34-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon, and was looking to win a record-equaling eighth title at the All England Club, and fifth in a row … Novak Djokovic was regarded as the undisputed favorite for the title at SW19.

The Serb was barely tested en route to the final, dropping just two sets — one to Hubert Hurkacz and one to Andrey Rublev — and was primed to secure a record 24th Grand Slam crown.

But then came Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old playing just his fourth tour-level tournament on grass and contesting a second major final. Djokovic in comparison was into a 35th Grand Slam final, which is an all-time record in singles for both men and women.

A showdown between the world No. 1 and No. 2, the four-hour 43-minute final was everything a sports fan could ask for. It had momentum swings, unthinkable shots, a broken racquet (and dented net post), code violations, tweener lobs, Brad Pitt and Princess Charlotte, a maiden champion and a tearful legend.

Now a two-time Grand Slam winner, Alcaraz picked up a second victory in three meetings with Djokovic, who is already keen to set up a rematch with the Spaniard at next month’s US Open.

For a long stretch, we had tournaments that featured either Alcaraz or Djokovic but not the two of them together. When Alcaraz won the US Open last summer, Djokovic was back home, unable to participate due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

When Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open crown in January, Alcaraz was sidelined with a leg muscle injury.

In the two Grand Slams since, the fabulous duo have faced off in the Roland Garros semifinals and now the Wimbledon final, teasing us with the possibility of a great rivalry developing between them, despite the 16-year age difference.

At a time when only a small few of the younger players on the men’s tour have risen to the occasion at the majors, Alcaraz has set himself apart and could provide a consistent challenge for the timeless and yet somehow still hungry Djokovic.

The two players should definitely continue to take this show on the road. It is exactly what men’s tennis needs as it faces up to life after the “Big Three” era.

Under the radar, Vondrousova emerges as champion

It is fair to say Marketa Vondrousova’s run to a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon took many by surprise, not because she did not have the talent or pedigree (she was already a major finalist and an Olympic silver medalist) but due to the fact she had limited experience on grass, was unseeded, and was not on anyone’s radar as a potential contender on the lawns of the All England Club.

This time last year, the Czech lefty was in a cast, coming off wrist surgery and playing tourist in London while sidelined with an injury for six months.

In the final, she took on an opponent who adored the grass. Since the start of 2021, Ons Jabeur has won the highest number of grass-court matches on the women’s tour, and the Tunisian was contesting a second successive Wimbledon final.

Jabeur was the outright favorite, despite her two losses to Vondrousova earlier in the season, but she ended up falling to the Czech in straight sets.

From the outside it looked like the Tunisian was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, unable to reproduce the magic that saw her dismiss four Grand Slam champions in a row in the previous rounds, including world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Elena Rybakina.

Vondrousova stayed composed and played freely, while Jabeur seemed tight and was understandably devastated after losing a third major final in her last five slams.

The 24-year-old Vondrousova has now cracked the world’s top 10 for the first time, while Jabeur remains at No. 6 and has US Open runner-up points to defend in September.

Just as she rebounded remarkably well from her Wimbledon final defeat to Rybakina 12 months ago by enjoying a great run at the US Open, we can expect Jabeur to dust herself off and contend again at the closing Grand Slam of the season in New York.

If you reach three major finals in the span of a year, you should never be discounted, or discouraged. Her time will come!

Swiatek one step closer to figuring out the grass

Aryna Sabalenka was one set away from dethroning Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings but fell to Jabeur in the Wimbledon semifinals to remain at No. 2.

Swiatek has been open about her feelings about grass, a surface on which she won Wimbledon as a junior but one that poses many challenges for her, given her style of play and movement on the court. Her march to the quarters this year was her best showing yet at the championships at the professional level. She fought valiantly against Belinda Bencic in the fourth, saving match point before moving into the quarters, and ultimately lost to Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The 22-year-old Pole says she is eager to learn and is feeling more comfortable on the grass, and it shows. It is hard to imagine she will not win Wimbledon one day.

Svitolina, Eubanks bring feel-good factor to SW19

Driven by a higher purpose to do everything possible to help her country and the people of Ukraine, Elina Svitolina has been incredibly inspiring to watch these past few weeks.

The former world No. 3 gave birth to her first child Skai last October and returned to action in April to storm to the title in Strasbourg, make the quarters at Roland Garros and now reach the semis at Wimbledon.

Working with one of the best coaches in business in Raemon Sluiter, Svitolina has revamped her game, showcasing a more aggressive style that has resulted in a much higher average winner count.

The Ukrainian has a newfound swagger both on and off the court and has been a real joy to watch. Much respect for this latest supermom to enjoy a stunning return to the WTA tour.

On the men’s side, American Chris Eubanks proved to himself, and the world, he can go toe-to-toe with the very best as the 27-year-old Wimbledon debutant made it to the last eight. He broke the record for most winners struck at a single Wimbledon Championship (since the tournament began keeping record in 1977) by firing 321 through five matches.

En route to the last-eight stage, he knocked out No. 12 seed and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, as well as No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the quarters, he led former US Open champion and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev by two-sets-to-one before succumbing in five.

A great player with an even greater personality, Eubanks had the entire Wimbledon crowd rooting for him. He will likely be seeded at the US Open after starting the year outside the top 100.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Updated 17 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

  • It is a second major for the Spaniard following his US Open title last year
Updated 17 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

World No. 1 Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Center Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.

The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined, perhaps permanently.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been bidding to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams.

When he won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Alcaraz was still three months shy of his fifth birthday.

Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while for Alcaraz it was just a second in the Slams following his US Open triumph.

The Serb went into the match not having lost on Center Court since his 2013 final defeat to Andy Murray and he hit with relentless precision in the first set.

Alcaraz, who had been crippled by body cramping in his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal in June, was unable to settle and let a break point slip away in the seven-minute opening game.

Djokovic took advantage and raced into a 5-0 lead on the back of a double break before the Spaniard got on the board.

It was too little, too late as Djokovic claimed the opening set with a smash.

But Alcaraz finally freed himself of his shackles and broke for 2-1 in the second set.

Djokovic hit straight back in the third game before saving a break point in the fourth, coming out on top of a 29-shot rally.

The Serb was hit with a time violation in the tie-break before seeing a set point saved.

Alcaraz needed no second invitation when he carved out and converted a set point to level the contest with a backhand winner.

The marathon set had taken 85 minutes as Djokovic’s run of 15 tie-breaks won in a row at the majors ended.

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh.

Alcaraz backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.

Djokovic argued with umpire Fergus Murphy over his monitoring of the shot clock and did little to endear himself with the crowd by taking a lengthy toilet break before the fourth set.

However, the break worked wonders as the Serb broke twice in the set, levelling the final courtesy of Alcaraz’s seventh double fault of the final.

Djokovic wasted a golden chance to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz made him pay, breaking for 2-1.

A frustrated Djokovic collected another code violation for destroying his racquet against the net post before he slipped 3-1 down.

Alcaraz was not to be denied and he claimed a famous victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023

