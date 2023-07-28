Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk

You are here

David Miliband says “people of northwest Syria can ill afford a new wave of suffering.” (AP)
  • The vast majority of people in northwestern Syria live in poverty and rely on aid to survive
  • The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four border crossing points
BEIRUT: An impasse at the United Nations over a border crossing with Syria’s last rebel-held enclave is putting 4.1 million Syrian there in danger, the president of the International Rescue Committee warned this week.
David Miliband’s comments came more than two weeks after the UN Security Council failed to renew the mandate for the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkiye, which secures aid for Syrians in the enclave.
The vast majority of people in northwestern Syria live in poverty and rely on aid to survive — a crisis that was further worsened by a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria in February. The earthquake killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The quake also displaced hundreds of thousands of others.
“The people of northwest Syria can ill afford a new wave of suffering, having lived through the trauma of the earthquake,” Miliband told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.
He urged the Security Council to “do its job” and resume the humanitarian border crossing.
The council earlier in July failed to adopt one of two rival resolutions on the crossing. Russia, a top ally of the Syrian government in Damascus, vetoed a Swiss-Brazilian compromise resolution backed by Western countries that renewed authorization for the crossing of aid through Bab Al-Hawa for six months. Moscow’s draft resolution with additional requirements — including increasing aid delivery to the opposition enclave through Damascus — only received China’s backing.
The paralysis also comes as donor fatigue has led to aid cuts in aid to both northwestern Syria and neighboring countries hosting millions of Syrian refugees who fled the ongoing conflict, now in its 13th year.
Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkiye at Bab Al-Salameh and Al-Rai to increase the aid flow to the quake victims. The UN says that some 85 percent of its aid to northwestern Syria goes through Bab Al-Hawa, a more efficient route.
For the moment, Miliband said the International Rescue Committee is trying to cope by using other crossings and finding other ways of getting aid into the enclave.
“Our point of view is that interference with the humanitarian crossing point poses severe danger to the efficiency and the effectiveness of humanitarian aid,” he explained.
Additionally, the United States said Monday that it has joined major donors in demanding the UN be able to deliver aid through Bab Al-Hawa independently and to everyone in need — a rejection of conditions set by Syria and backed by its ally Russia that Damascus control all aid and banning UN communications with rebels in the region.
The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four border crossing points into rebel-held areas in Syria.
However, Russia, backed by China, over the years successfully applied pressure to reduce the authorized crossings to just Bab Al-Hawa, and the mandates from a year to six months.
Moscow alleges that militant groups in the northwestern province of Idlib are taking the aid and preventing it from reaching families in need. Russia and China have been calling for all aid to be routed through Damascus instead.
But Syrians in the northwestern enclave, as well as Western countries critical of Assad, say they are skeptical of the push.
“There’s a lot of danger for people in need in northwest Syria,” Miliband said. “And it’s very important that they’re not forgotten.”

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
  • Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday minimized his hard-right government’s judicial reform package in interviews with US media, calling it a “minor correction” while dismissing international and domestic criticism.
“It’s described as the end of Israeli democracy — I think that’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it,” Netanyahu told ABC.
He described the changes, which shift some power from the Middle Eastern country’s judicial system to its elected officials, as an effort to “bring the pendulum to the middle.”
“We have to correct it, and that’s what we just did. It’s a minor correction,” he said, repeating the sentiments in a separate interview on CNN.
On Monday, Netanyahu and his coalition allies pushed through a bill in parliament which opponents say opens the way to more authoritarian government by limiting the “reasonableness” clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which the judges deem unconstitutional.
Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms, which have also garnered sharp international pushback, including from US President Joe Biden.
Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that Biden “in the last conversation we had invited me to the White House in the fall — I think it’s in September.”
However, Biden’s office on Thursday again declined to specify whether the two leaders’ meeting would happen at the White House or elsewhere, with spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre saying “they both agreed to meet in the US later this year.”

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
  • Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait has submitted a written memo requesting the International Court of Justice to adopt an opinion on the consequences of continued Israeli occupation violations of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state, and affected all aspects of life for the Palestinian people.

It also affirmed that Kuwait opposes the use of force by any means in international relations, while underlining the necessity of respecting states’ independence and sovereignty, and ensuring the protection of civilians.

Kuwait urged the ICJ to pay attention to the documents it, as well as other countries and international organizations, had submitted, calling for an ICJ resolution to end the Israeli occupation.

The memo also reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering position supporting the Palestinian cause and all international efforts to ensure its people all their legitimate rights of an independent state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
 

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
  • Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Thursday received the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind also attended the meeting.

King Abdullah stressed his country’s deep-rooted ties with the UK, expressing a desire to expand cooperation across several sectors and maintain coordination in the service of common interests.

He also paid tribute to the UK’s economic and development support for Jordan, as well as the assistance it provides for refugees.

Discussions covered the latest regional and international developments, including the importance of encouraging calm in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and ceasing unilateral measures that could jeopardize the prospects of stability and peace.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting also focused on the refugee crisis, its impact on host communities, and the significance of continuing international aid for refugees.

Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them, and the country’s role in working toward peace in the region. 

Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost the UK’s ties in the region.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.
 

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
  • More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Almost 800 irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia in the first half of this year as they tried to reach Europe by boat, a National Guard spokesman said on Thursday.
“789 bodies of migrants were recovered from the sea, including 102 Tunisians, the others foreigners and unidentified people,” said Houcem Eddine Jebabli, adding that more than 34,000 were rescued.
The North African country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyage in often rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.
The distance between Tunisia, near its second city of Sfax, and the Italian island of Lampedusa is about 130 km, and the sea voyages pick up in the summer months.
Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year, Jebabli said.
More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, he said.
Coast Guard units carried out 1,310 operations in the first six months, more than double the number of missions for that period last year.

FASTFACT

Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year.

The Italian government says that more than 80,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to arrive on its shores so far this year, mostly from Tunisia and from war-scarred Libya.
The central Mediterranean has become the world’s deadliest migratory route, claiming more than 20,000 lives since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.
As Tunisia has become a growing hub on the migrant route, racial tensions and violence have flared in the country of 12 million which is struggling with a deep economic crisis.
High inflation and growing unemployment have seen many Tunisians too try to flee their country.
Xenophobic attacks have repeatedly targeted black African migrants and students, fueled by incendiary rhetoric from President Kais Saied.
Saied has alleged that “hordes” of sub-Saharan migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.
Earlier this month, as Sfax was rocked by racial violence, authorities loaded many migrants onto buses and left them stranded in remote desert areas near Algeria and Libya in searing summer heat.
Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” to the border regions with Libya and Algeria this month.
The Tunisian Red Crescent, and Libyan border guards, have reported helping migrants left without water and food in heat that has topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
The European Union has recently been in talks with his government, offering Tunisia a major funding package to help it revive its flagging and debt-hit economy, and better secure its borders.

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 27 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf — visited the flashpoint site on Thursday under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police
  • Arab League warned that the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and settlers represented a provocation to Muslims
Updated 27 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Arab League and Egypt on Thursday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a group of settlers led by two ministers in the Israeli government, and warned of its dangerous consequences.

The ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf — visited the flashpoint site on Thursday under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police.

The occupation authorities also confiscated the keys to the Dome of the Rock.

The visit occurred amid heightened tension in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

A statement from the General Secretariat of the Arab League warned that the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and settlers represented a provocation to Muslims around the world and a violation of all international charters and laws.

This “comes within the framework of the occupation government’s systematic policy to try to change the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a policy of temporal and spatial division,” the statement added.

The league held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the repercussions of the actions and their effect on peace and stability in the region.

It called on the international community, its states and institutions, to intervene immediately to stop the aggression, provide protection for the Palestinian people, and hold Israel and its officials accountable for the crimes.

It urged the international community not to treat Israel as a state above the law, which encouraged it to commit more crimes.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Israel to immediately stop its provocative and escalatory actions, which it said would only lead to inflaming feelings and increasing the existing state of tension in the Occupied Territories.

Egypt condemned Israeli authorities’ prevention of Muslim worshippers from exercising their inherent right to access and worship at the holy site.

Egypt stressed that the successive storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to divide it temporally and spatially would not affect its existing legal and historic status, which recognizes that the site is an exclusive Islamic endowment and a place of worship for Muslims, according to the statement from the ministry.

Cairo also warned of the dangerous consequences of such irresponsible practices for the future of security and stability in the region.

The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Affairs Ministry warned that the Israeli government and extremists like Ben-Gvir would “push things toward religious war” by provoking Muslims worldwide.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considered Ben-Gvir’s visit an attempt to impose Israeli sovereignty over the site.

Spokesperson for the secretary-general of the Arab League Jamal Rushdi said that the organization’s General Secretariat had delivered a copy of its appeal for help to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Rushdi said that the appeal included evidence of what the Palestinian people are subjected to in terms of continuous Israeli occupation and colonial settlement, adding that the struggle in the field of international law was of great importance in consolidating Palestinian rights.

