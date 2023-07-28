You are here

  • Home
  • Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer of US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'SemiconIndia 2023', India's annual semiconductor conference, in Gandhinagar, India, July 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ckzp

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

GANDHINAGAR: India wants to emerge as a trusted partner for the semiconductor industry and is keen to be a chip supplier for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he steps up efforts to attract global investors to establish production in the country, according to Reuters.

“To expedite the growth of the semiconductor sector in the country, we are continuously undertaking policy reforms,” said Modi, who has made chipmaking the top priority of his economic policy. “We are working with partner countries for a comprehensive roadmap for semiconductor industry.”

At the SemiconIndia conference, held in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices announced plans to invest around $400 million in the country over the next five years and build its largest design center in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

The investment bodes well for the event, which is the prime minister’s latest attempt to attract investors into the chip industry after his initial bid to offer incentives floundered.

A few weeks ago, Foxconn backed out of a $19.5 billion chips joint venture with Vedanta, saying “the project was not moving fast enough.” Foxconn has since decided to go solo.

Two other consortia, including one that involved Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, had announced plans to invest $3 billion each, but the proposals have since stalled.

India is currently re-inviting applications under a $10 billion incentive scheme.

Most of the world’s chip production is limited to a handful of centers, such as Taiwan. Modi’s comment received endorsement from Foxconn.

Young Liu, the chairman of Foxconn that is officially called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, told the event: “I can feel the determination of the Indian government. I am very optimistic of where it’s headed.”

Despite being a late entrant, India estimated the local chip market to be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now. 

Topics: India Narendra Modi Semiconductor

Related

Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings
Business & Economy
Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Global shares paused for breath on Friday as investors digested monetary policy steps from Japan and inflation data on both sides of the Atlantic in the hope of more evidence to persuade central banks to end their rate hiking cycle, according to Reuters.

The Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defense of a long-term interest rate cap, seen by investors as prelude to a shift away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy.

The moves cap a big week for central banks, with interest rate rises in the US and Europe in recent days seen as the final moves in the most aggressive hiking cycle in a generation, with the Bank of England meeting next week.

The yen and benchmark Japanese bond yields jumped after the BOJ moves, while hopes for stimulus had Chinese stocks heading for their best week since last November.

Oil was on track for a fifth straight week of gains after news that the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but gold was braced for its biggest weekly decline in five weeks.

The MSCI All Country stock index was little changed at 699 points, still up more than 15 percent for 2023 as it returns to levels last seen in the second quarter of 2022 on steady earnings and hopes of an end to interest rate hikes.

“The general consensus is that inflation is slowing, but the big question is whether it’s slowing fast enough,” said Mike Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

“Equity markets are looking fairly positive on the basis that we are closer to the end of their rate hiking cycle than we have ever been,” Hewson said.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was down 0.4 percent after hitting a 17-month high on Thursday when the European Central Bank raised interest rates to their highest level in over two decades and left open the possibility of a pause at its next meeting.

Data showed that price growth in France cooled slightly more than expected in July, though Spanish inflation was higher than expected in the same month.

An ECB survey pointed to sticky inflation. German economic growth was treading water in the second quarter, stuck in a twilight zone between stagnation and recession, ING bank said. Eurozone businesses were also gloomy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street snapped its longest winning streak since 1987 on Thursday after news of Japan’s policy shift was reported in advance by the Nikkei newspaper.

But a bull market remains in place, even if a little overbought, though a modest correction would be no surprise, according to Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird.

“People are waiting for weakness in the market to re-enter as earnings have been good. The reality is that the underlying economy, especially in the States, not so much in Europe, still remains quite strong,” Spencer said.

US stock futures were firmer, helped by after-market gains driven by profits at Intel.

The US Commerce Department is due to release its hotly anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditures report before the opening bell on Wall Street.

Bank of Japan shift 

The BOJ’s policy shift could have seismic implications for global money flows, since a cheap yen that’s been inexpensive to borrow has been a mainstay of capital market funding for years, and it now faces upward pressure from rising Japanese yields just as global rates seem to peak.

Yields on euro zone government bonds surged on news of the Japanese move which could make Japanese assets more attractive to domestic investors.

Ten-year Japanese government bond yields hit a nine-year high of 0.58 percent, later trading at 0.54 percent, and the Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent, with financial stocks surging in anticipation of higher rates.

The yen which had gained for days on speculation of a BOJ move, was choppy after the announcement, before gaining to hit a week-high of 138.05 to the dollar.

It was trading at 139.71 during the European morning.

“We’re really at the beginning of the end of really extreme monetary accommodation but they still sound very cognizant of ... downside risk to the economy and inflation outlook,” said Sally Auld, chief investment officer at JB Were in Sydney.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which had climbed overnight on stronger-than-expected US data and talk of Japan’s tweak, stayed above 4 percent.

The US dollar was broadly stronger, especially against the Australian dollar — down 1 percent to $0.66420 — which was weighed after retail sales suffered their biggest fall of the year in June, suggesting less need for another rate hike.

The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.09650 on Friday.

Brent crude oil futures slipped slightly from three-month highs to $83.93 a barrel.
 

Topics: global markets Bank of Japan (BoJ) Inflation

Related

Global Markets — tech shares swing after earnings disappoint, yen tumbles
Business & Economy
Global Markets — tech shares swing after earnings disappoint, yen tumbles

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a fifth straight week of gains following strong economic data in the US, and on speculation over Chinese stimulus measures and output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, according to Reuters.

Brent crude fell 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.95 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time, but was on track for a weekly 3.6 percent increase. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.82 a barrel, but were heading for a 3.6 percent weekly increase.

Oil rose in the previous session as strong earnings reports and data showing the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter eased fears of a global slowdown.

US second quarter gross domestic product grew at 2.4 percent, beating the 1.8 percent consensus, the Commerce Department said Thursday, supporting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that the economy can achieve a so-called “soft landing.”

The prospect of further Chinese stimulus measures, particularly in the embattled property sector, has also provided some support to prices, following a meeting of the Politburo — a top decision making body — on Tuesday.

“Recent US 2Q GDP numbers and other economic data (provide) further validation for soft landing hopes and (paint) a much brighter demand outlook for oil,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Markets are also looking to the next market monitoring committee meeting OPEC+, on Aug. 4 for announcements on the continuation of voluntary output cuts.

“We continue to see upside to oil prices through 3Q23, and expect pricing sustained above $90/bbl (Brent) would likely be required to see a loosening in OPEC or Saudi Arabia’s voluntary crude supply cuts,” said Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy at National Australia Bank.

However, recent interest rate increases from global central banks seeking to tame stubborn inflation have nonetheless raised questions about long term demand.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve implemented another 25 basis point interest rate hike as widely expected, and the European Central Bank followed suit on Thursday.

“It does seems like oil prices are facing some pressure from the broader risk environment,” said IG’s Yeap, commenting on recent speculation around monetary policy moves.

Earlier this week oil fell after data showed US crude inventories fell less than expected.

“We are still not seeing much translation to increased product demand especially within the distillates that have been providing much of the upside lead of the past month,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s growth to become a global travel destination, the Public Investment Fund has established the Saudi Tourism Investment Co., or Asfar, to drive investments in tourist destinations and projects across the Kingdom. 

According to a press statement, Asfar will involve the private sector through co-investments and create opportunities for local suppliers, contractors and small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom.

The fund noted that the new company will support Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2030. 

“The company will invest in new tourism projects and develop attractive destinations with hospitality, tourist attractions, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia,” said the fund in the press statement. 

Saudi Arabia is also eyeing to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

The press release further noted that the newly launched company would leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic location across the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe to promote the beauty and diversity of the Kingdom’s terrain. 

“Asfar will activate the role that Saudi Arabia’s cities play in supporting the national economy. It will enable each city to make the most of its unique tourism offering, further diversifying and enriching the tourism and entertainment experience in Saudi Arabia,” said Mishary Alibraheem, head of entertainment, leisure and sport sector in the Middle East and North Africa investments at PIF. 

He added: “The creation of the company is in line with PIF’s strategy to create opportunities in the tourism sector and reinforce strategic partnership opportunities with the private sector, creating jobs and diversifying sources of income for the local economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.” 

The fund has previously launched a couple of companies to elevate the tourism infrastructure in the Kingdom, which includes Aseer Investment Co.  and Saudi Downtown Co.

Topics: Public Investment Fund PIF Saudi Tourism Investment Co. Asfar

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 58 points to close at 11,848
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Thursday, dropping 58.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 11,847.72. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.47 billion ($1.72 billion) as 88 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 123 retreated.   

The parallel market Nomu slipped 70.09 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 24,519.50, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched down 7.60 points, or 0.48 percent, to reach 1,565.36.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 4.98 percent to SR31.60.  

Other top performers included the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged 4.72 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer was Saudi Automotive Services Co., also known as SASCO, whose share price dropped 7.09 percent to SR59. 

This fall came as the company announced its financial results. Its net profit reached SR27.85 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a 28.25 percent drop compared to the corresponding period a year ago. 

In Nomu, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 9.37 percent to SR20.78. 

Other best performers in Nomu included Mayar Holding Co. and Academy of Learning Co., whose share prices surged 8.52 percent and 8.11 percent, respectively. 

Natural Gas Distribution Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price declined 5.08 percent to SR57.90.   

The share price of Amwaj International Co. also fell 4.67 percent to SR102, as it was the second worst performer in Nomu. 

On the announcements front, the National Co. for Glass Industries also announced its financial results for the first half of the year, as the company’s net profit dropped by 87.71 percent to SR8.9 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the drop in net profit was mainly due to a decrease in the float glass sector owing to maintenance at Saudi Guardian International Float Glass Co. and profit decline at Guardian Zoujaj International Float Glass Co. 

On the other hand, another firm that announced its financial results was the Saudi Investment Bank, reflecting a 33.79 percent surge in its net profit to hit SR991.5 million during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period a year earlier.  

Meanwhile, Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. also witnessed a 31.82 percent increase in its net profit since the beginning of the year until June, to hit SR8.26 million.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel Tadawul All Share Index Saudi stock exchange

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
Updated 27 July 2023

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
  • PSO, OGDCL, PPL and GHPL sign agreements to raise required local equity for $12 billion refinery
  • Engineering, procurement and construction contract signed with China National Offshore Oil Corp.
Updated 27 July 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistani public entities have signed three memoranda of understanding to raise the necessary local equity for a multibillion-dollar Saudi refinery project and also inked an engineering, procurement and construction contract with a Chinese firm, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Thursday.

The $12 billion Saudi project, with a capacity to process 350,000-450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was initially agreed upon during a visit to Islamabad by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019.

Pakistan State Oil, Oil and Gas Development Co., Pakistan Petroleum Ltd., and Government Holdings Private Ltd. signed three MoUs to raise the required local equity, while the EPC agreement was inked with China National Offshore Oil Corp. and Pakistan’s Monarch International.

“In our earlier discussions [with Saudi authorities] there were two issues, one was obviously, who are the other equity partners, so Pakistan firmly believed that if Pakistan thinks that this is a viable project, then Pakistan should put its own equity into the project,” Malik told Arab News on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony.

“So, we have put together equity partnerships in excess of 40 to 45 percent as of right now.”

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Aramco were “honored partners” and had held many rounds of talks to reach an agreement on the way forward, Malik said.

“As I said, we are in the final stages, means we basically are at the spreadsheet level, trying to take out all the wrinkles that are there or that are possible, so that a world-class refinery of about 300,000 barrels can be set in Pakistan,” he added.

“PSO is taking the lead in local equity with 25 percent and other firms also committed 5 to 10 percent which makes our equity share more than what is required.”

Malik said the Pakistan government had brought in the best Chinese company for the purpose of EPC contracts.

“We have already brought to the table world-class refinery EPC construction partners who are also going to take a position in the equity,” he said.

Malik added that after the announcement of the new refinery policy, the government had also initiated talks with the UAE and Azerbaijan for investment in the sector.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Saudi Ties Pakistan China Ties

Latest updates

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote
Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote
Putin tells African leaders Moscow is studying their Ukraine peace plan
Putin tells African leaders Moscow is studying their Ukraine peace plan
Lionel Messi looks back at Riyadh trip, urges fans to visit Asir 
Lionel Messi looks back at Riyadh trip, urges fans to visit Asir 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.