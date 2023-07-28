You are here

  Al-Nassr manager praises players' 'fighting spirit' on Japan tour

Al-Nassr manager praises players’ ‘fighting spirit’ on Japan tour

Al-Nassr manager praises players' 'fighting spirit' on Japan tour
Cristiano Ronaldo was a crowd favorite during Al-Nassr’s friendly against Italy’s Inter Milan at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 27, 2023. (AFP)
Arab News Japan

Al-Nassr manager praises players’ ‘fighting spirit’ on Japan tour

Al-Nassr manager praises players’ ‘fighting spirit’ on Japan tour
  • Ronaldo a crowd favorite as Saudi team earns 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in pre-season friendly
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi team Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly on Thursday at Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, with Ronaldo once again a huge attraction for the Japanese fans.

The Portuguese international played the first half, and delighted the crowd with his tricks, skills and powerful shooting.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said that his side put on good displays against European Champions League finalists Inter Milan and Paris Saint-German.

“Al-Nassr is a team in the process of growth,” he said. “But I believe we showed strong fighting spirit. Both of our opponents in these matches were of higher caliber, and Inter Milan is a team that made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

“We were able to play at a high level against both these teams, and it was really beneficial in terms of both the mental and technical side of the game, so I think we really got something from (the Japan tour).”

Castro said that Saudi Arabia has high-quality players, and as globalization accelerates, the quality of the national team and Saudi league will improve.

“It’s a natural progression,” he said.

Ronaldo offered a message to J. League team Cerezo Osaka’s academy players, saying: “Have dreams. Believe in yourself. Be true to yourself.”

Topics: football Al-Nassr Japan Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has left the treble winners to join Saudi side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced on Friday.
The 32-year-old Algerian winger joined Pep Guardiola’s team in 2018 from Leicester, winning 11 major trophies at the club.
“The wait is over: Riyad is real,” the Saudi Pro League club said in a social media post.

 


City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million) with Al-Ahli last week.
“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more,” Mahrez said in a statement from the Premier League club.

 


“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.”
Mahrez is the latest big-name player to move to the cash-rich Saudi league.

 

 

Topics: Riyad Mahrez Manchester city Al Hilal SFC

India-Pakistan tie among Cricket World Cup matches set to be rescheduled 

India-Pakistan tie among Cricket World Cup matches set to be rescheduled 
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

India-Pakistan tie among Cricket World Cup matches set to be rescheduled 

India-Pakistan tie among Cricket World Cup matches set to be rescheduled 
  • World Cup schedules are usually announced a year before the start of the event 
  • But the fixtures for the mega tournament in India were unveiled only last month 
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Barely three months to go before the start of the 50-overs World Cup, the organizing Indian cricket board has said the schedule would be adjusted and an Oct. 15 India v Pakistan humdinger in Ahmedabad could be among matches affected. 

World Cup schedules are usually announced a year before the start of the event but the fixtures for the tournament in India, scheduled from Oct. 5, were unveiled only last month. 

The inordinate delay has inconvenienced fans who plan to travel to India for the tournament and Indian board secretary Jay Shah confirmed even the schedule announced last month is not final. 

“Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges,” Shah told reporters on Thursday. 

“There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day.” 

“We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days,” he said, referring to the governing International Cricket Council. 

The organizers have not announced when and where fans can buy tickets from and an ICC spokesperson said it would be BCCI’s call. 

Media reported that the much-anticipated India v Pakistan tie would be brought forward by a day as adequate police security may not be possible on Oct. 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival. 

India and Pakistan have been implacable rivals since they emerged as independent countries at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, fighting three wars since then and still rattling sabres at each other when tensions rise. 

Pakistan have said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC is hopeful of their participation. 

The bitter neighbors have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the past decade. 

Topics: India-Pakistan cricket Cricket World Cup International Cricket Council (ICC)

Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday

Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday

Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
  • The boxers understand the buildup to the fight, each saying a victory would be his career highlight
  • Spence faces an opponent in Crawford who is a knockout machine, having ended 10 fights in a row by KO, boxing’s second-longest active streak
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

LAS VEGAS: The person once known as the “baddest man on the planet” stood between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at Thursday’s news conference, and just the mere presence of Mike Tyson further cemented the magnitude of their showdown.

Both undefeated fighters meet Saturday night, the winner unifying all four welterweight championships for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era that began in 2004.

Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) already owns the WBC, WBA and IBF titles, and Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) holds the WBO belt. Crawford is a minus-146 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“I haven’t seen things like this in over 30 years — two of the best fighters in the world to decide who is truly the best,” Tyson said.

This fight has been compared in many corners to so many other classic welterweight matchups such as two between Robert Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980, Leonard and Thomas Hearns the following year, Pernell Whitaker and Julio Cesar Chavez in 1993 and Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya in 2000.

The boxers understand the buildup to the fight, each saying a victory would be his career highlight.

“This is going to be legendary,” Spence said. “This is going to be iconic. People are going to talk about this fight 30, 40 years from now when they talk about legendary fights. When they talk about Leonard and Tommy Hearns and Marvin Hagler ... they’re going to talk about this fight the same way.”

The fight sold out quickly, and on the secondary market, the cheapest tickets are well more than $300, especially if someone is interested in actually having a seat and not standing for three hours.

Much of the excitement leading into the fight was because of how long it took to come together, the appetite for this meeting building up with boxing fans for several years.

They always seemed destined to meet, though Spence twice survived serious car crashes. He was nearly killed in 2019 when he was ejected after losing control, and last year a 14-year-old hit him head on.

Somehow, Spence not only escaped serious injuries both times and successfully underwent surgery in 2021 for a detached retina, he was able to focus on his career. The 33-year-old who lives in DeSoto, Texas, won the IBF title in 2017, claimed the WBC championship in 2019 and took the WBA championship last year.

“I’ve been fighting the best for a long time,” Spence said. “When you see all the legends of the sport, they fought each other and made historic fights. That’s what I want to do. Terence is one of the best fighters in the world and I’m one of the best fighters in the world, so we had to make this happen.”

Spence faces an opponent in Crawford who is a knockout machine, having ended 10 fights in a row by KO, boxing’s second-longest active streak.

Crawford, 35, has won titles in super lightweight and lightweight in addition to welterweight, capturing the latter after moving up in 2018. Should he beat Spence, the Omaha, Nebraska, native will become the first male boxer to unify two titles.

“This fight means everything,” Crawford said. “This puts the cherry on top of my career. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I can’t wait to get it on.”

Maybe both fighters will put on another memorable championship fight in Las Vegas. The hype has certainly been there for this bout.

No matter how it looks, one boxer will emerge as not only the king of the welterweight division, but will have a strong case as the best pound-for-pound fighter.

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, who is working the corner for Giovanni Cabrera in the co-main event, said he slightly favors Crawford.

“I have wanted to see this fight for a long time,” Roach said. “I can tell Spence and Crawford have wanted it, too, which is another reason I have wanted to see this fight. They want to know, and prove, which one is the best. It will be a close fight. While on paper, it has the look of Leonard-Hearns, I think it could end up being better.”

In the co-main event, Cabrera (21-0, seven KOs) goes against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) in a WBC and WBA lightweight match that will have future championship ramifications.

Topics: boxing Errol Spence Jr Terence Crawford

World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan to battle Cambodia for Group G place featuring Saudi Arabia, Jordan

World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan to battle Cambodia for Group G place featuring Saudi Arabia, Jordan
Updated 28 July 2023

World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan to battle Cambodia for Group G place featuring Saudi Arabia, Jordan

World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan to battle Cambodia for Group G place featuring Saudi Arabia, Jordan
Updated 28 July 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan men’s football team will face Cambodia in round one of the FIFA Asia World Cup Qualifiers, with the winner securing a spot in round two’s Group G which features Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan, according to the draw unveiled by FIFA on Thursday. 

The first-round matches will be played between a total of 20 teams on October 12 and October 17, on the basis of one home and one away match. Pakistan will take on Cambodia on the above-mentioned dates for a spot in preliminary round two’s Group G. 

The 10 winning teams from round one would join the remaining 26 teams in the qualifiers, who are already slotted in the second round on the basis of FIFA Rankings. These 36 teams in total would be grouped into nine groups of four teams each, with the winners and runners-up then progressing through to the third round. 

A total of 18 nations that reach the third round will be divided into three groups of six via a draw, with the top two nations in each group qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

The remaining six teams that finished third and fourth in the third round will then be divided into two groups of three teams for the fourth round, with the victor of each group earning a direct entry ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

“FIFA World Cup, 2026 Qualifiers! Pakistan vs Cambodia,” the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) wrote on Twitter. 

Pakistan last month featured in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) 2023 tournament. The green shirts had a disappointing tournament, losing to India 4-0, Kuwait 4-0 and Nepal 1-0. 

Topics: football world cup Pakistan football team football pakistan

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
  • The 23-year-old Borges is the first Brazilian to score a hat trick in her Women’s World Cup debut and is the youngest Brazilian to record a hat trick in a Women’s World Cup
  • Borges’ arrival on the scene comes at a significant time for her country as Marta, Brazil’s greatest female footballer, plays in her sixth and final World Cup
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

BRISBANE: Brazil’s Ary Borges announced herself on soccer’s biggest stage with a hat trick of goals and an assist in her Women’s World Cup debut against Panama.

Her next challenge will come Saturday against France in Group F.

After scoring two first-half goals against Panama, Borges was poised for a hat trick when she received a cross in the penalty area from teammate Debinha. Instead of shooting, she selflessly back-heeled the ball to Bia Zaneratto to set up an early contender for goal of the tournament.

While viewers gasped in awe, those who know Borges were impressed but not surprised by this act of improvization.

“It’s just her incredible ability to understand scenarios and her IQ in the moments,” Beverly Yanez, assistant coach at Borges’ club, Racing Louisville FC, said.

Borges’ arrival on the scene comes at a significant time for her country as Marta, Brazil’s greatest female footballer, plays in her sixth and final World Cup. Although Marta is irreplaceable, the nation is searching for young players who possess similar qualities.

It’s “her smoothness, her flair, her ability to be good in the air, her ability to see different passes or ability to get shots on goal,” Yanez said of Borges’ complete skillset. “She has all the attributes to be one of the best players in the world.”

The 23-year-old Borges is the first Brazilian to score a hat trick in her Women’s World Cup debut and is the youngest Brazilian to record a hat trick in a Women’s World Cup. After her work was done against Panama on Monday, Borges was replaced by Marta in the 75th minute.

The substitution felt fitting, with a legend going on in place of a rising star.

Marta, whose 17 World Cup goals are a record for women or men, inspired countless young players with her joyful style of play. Borges is beginning to show some of the same qualities.

“Ary is a sensational person and a joy for the group for who she is and how she plays,” teammate and defender Lauren Leal said.

This joy and emotion were on full display when Borges fell to her knees in tears immediately after scoring her first World Cup goal.

“When I scored the first goal, I remembered my journey to get there at that moment,” Borges said.

The journey began in São Luís, Maranhão, a city in northeast Brazil. She moved to São Paulo at age 10 and began her professional career with Palmeiras. In December 2022, Borges signed with Racing Louisville FC.

She made her Brazil debut on Sept. 17, 2021. In her 30 appearances for the national team, she has scored eight goals.

As Borges prepares for the remainder of the tournament, Yanez echoed the enthusiasm of many of Borges’ new fans.

“I’m excited to see where she grows … and what the young girls and young boys are going to look at when they think of Ary,” Yanez said.

Topics: Brazil 2023 Women’s World Cup

