Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits

Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Meta is exploring 'retention-driving hooks' to boost engagement, CEO says. (AFP/File)
  • SimilarWeb revealed daily visits to Threads dropped from 49m to 23.6m within week of launch
LONDON: Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, has lost over 50 percent of its users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

In a recording leaked to Reuters, the Meta chief told staff that the struggling app would soon add new features in a bid to hold the attention of more than 150 million users against X, formerly Twitter.

The platform boasted more than 100 million users, most of whom had signed up via Instagram within days of the July 5 launch.

“Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” Zuckerberg told Meta staff.

Data from online traffic service SimilarWeb revealed that daily visits to Threads dropped from 49 million to 23.6 million within a week of the platform’s launch.

Similarly, market research firm Sensor Tower estimated that the percentage of daily active users on Threads plummeted by 70 percent since a peak on July 7.

Meta’s CEO said that the drop-off was “normal” and that his company was exploring new features and “retention-driving hooks” to boost engagement, Reuters reported.

Newly added features include integrating Threads posts into Instagram users’ feeds.

Threads this week also rolled out a “following” feed, allowing users to see the posts of accounts they follow instead of relying on algorithms.

Zuckerberg launched Threads in June to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk.

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
  • Journalist Behrooz Behzadi ‘accused of publishing false content’
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have banned the editor-in-chief of reformist daily Etemad “from any press activity for a year” over coverage of last year’s nationwide protests, the newspaper reported on Saturday.
The journalist, Behrooz Behzadi, was “accused of publishing false content,” Etemad said, citing a decision by the prosecutor’s office following a complaint by a Tehran branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.
The complaint, according to Etemad, was in relation to reports it had published which detailed the October “kidnapping” of a scientist and “bans and arrests” of artists who backed the protest movement triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The newspaper’s Saturday edition quoted Behzadi, in his late 70s, as saying the court had initially sentenced him to prison time but instead handed him the one-year suspension from work.
Iran was gripped by unrest following the September death in custody of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, following her arrest for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
The demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as “riots.”
In January, an Etemad report estimated that some 80 journalists were among the thousands arrested during the unrest.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
  • Wikileaks founder is battling extradition to the US where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010
Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the long-running case of imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had gone on too long and needs to be completed.
Assange, an Australian citizen being held in Britain, is battling extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.
At a press conference in Brisbane after an Australia-US meeting, Wong said Canberra had made it clear that “Mr. Assange’s case has dragged for too long, and our desire that it be brought to a conclusion.”
Speaking alongside Defense Minister Richard Marles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, said representations had been made on behalf of Assange in public and private but there were limits on what could be done until his legal proceedings concluded.
“I understand that Mr. Assange has filed a renewal of appeal application in the UK. The Australian government is not party to these legal proceedings, nor can we intervene,” she said.
Blinken confirmed that Assange’s case had been raised in the bilateral talks, saying he understood the views of Australians on the sensitive issue. “Mr. Assange was charged with very serious criminal conduct in the United States in connection with his alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of our country,” Blinken told the press conference.
“The actions that he has alleged to have committed risk very serious harm to our national security.”
Australia is backing a drive for Assange’s release ahead of his possible extradition to the US. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in May he was “frustrated” over the ongoing detention.

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content
  • Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would take legal action against Meta
  • Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said Meta had since given a firm commitment to work with Malaysian authorities
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may not go through with a plan to take legal action against Facebook parent Meta Platforms following “positive” engagement with the firm on tackling harmful content on the social media platform, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said in an interview on Friday.
Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would take legal action against Meta for failing to act against “undesirable” content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling, and scam advertisements.
Fahmi said Meta had since given a firm commitment to work with Malaysian authorities, including the regulator and the police, to tackle such posts on its platforms.
“I don’t think MCMC needs at this point in time to initiate any legal action. I think this level of cooperation is very positive,” he said, adding that the government was considering measures such as fines against social media platforms if they failed to tackle harmful content.
Facebook is Malaysia’s biggest social media platform, with an estimated 60 percent of the country’s 33 million people having a registered account.
Fahmi dismissed concerns raised over increased government scrutiny of online content, and denied issuing orders to take down several opposition-linked news sites and social media accounts in recent weeks.
The take-downs, he said, were likely to have been made in response to complaints made by ordinary users for violating social media guidelines.
The outages came as Malaysia prepares to hold regional elections next month that will pit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration against a conversative Malay-Muslim alliance.
The government did not intend to curb freedom of expression, but drew the line at content touching on race, religion, and royalty, Fahmi said.
“Those who cry out, saying that we are an iron-fisted dictatorship, I think they’re being a tad bit dramatic,” he said.
Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of mainly Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant Chinese and Indian minorities.
Malaysia also has laws prohibiting insults against its sultans, who play a largely ceremonial role. An opposition figure was charged this month with sedition for allegedly insulting them.
Separately, Fahmi said Malaysia’s major telecommunications firms will form the country’s second 5G network, as part of the government’s plan to end a monopoly held by state-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).
The firms, which have agreed to take up stakes in DNB and use its network, will split to form the second 5G entity when coverage reaches 80 percent of populated areas, Fahmi said.

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice
Updated 27 July 2023
Shaistha Khan

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice
  • Investing in women’s sports in the region is ‘simply good business,’ says platform’s pioneering co-founder
Updated 27 July 2023
Shaistha Khan

TORONTO: Since its launch last October, “The Mettleset,” the Middle East’s first and only podcast dedicated to female athletes in the region, has pioneered coverage of niche sports that are underrepresented in mainstream media.

Dawn Barnable, an ultra-distance cyclist, and Afshan Ahmed, an endurance athlete, founded the podcast and multimedia platform to strengthen media coverage of sportswomen.

In 2016, Barnable, who is also the founder of a UAE-based communications consultancy that caters to sports brands, was having difficulty pitching stories of female sportswomen to mainstream media outlets.

“I noticed that there wasn’t any interest in hearing about women’s sports,” she said.

She quickly realized that women’s sports are rarely covered on television. “If you go to any mainstream news outlet’s sports section or website, the majority of coverage is on men’s sports,” she told Arab News.

This is not just a regional issue, but a global one.

A joint study by the University of Southern California and Purdue University showed that over a 30-year period, 80 percent of sports television failed to include any segments on female athletes.

Historically, coverage of women’s sports has been low. But even as recently as 2019, an overwhelming 95 percent of television sports coverage was focused on men. The results were similar across social media and online sports coverage, the study found.

Moreover, most people fail to engage with women’s sport because of its lower profile, a YouGov study revealed.

Forty percent said that they see less media coverage of women’s sport and 30 percent said that it has limited marketing.

“I saw an opportunity for sports media to cover different types of athletes and stories than what we’re used to seeing,” Barnable said.

It was also around this time that she began training to become an ultra-distance cyclist.

“As I was exposed to the sporting ecosystem, I saw the other side of sports, just how passionate the community is.”

Between the two experiences of working in sports media and becoming an athlete, Barnable saw an opportunity to create a platform that would share female athletes’ stories or underreported sports stories.

“The Mettleset” podcast features guests ranging from record-breaking athletes, sports researchers, medical experts to community sports leaders.

Previous guests have included Dina Al-Tayeb, the first Arab and Saudi triathlete to complete an Ironman distance triathlon; Safiya Al-Sayegh, a racing cyclist who represented the UAE in the UCI Women’s World Tour; and Linda Krockenberger, the UAE’s first female camel jockey who went on to set up a training center.

The show “provides a different dimension to sports coverage in the region,” said co-founder Ahmed.

“We’ve set out to capture not only elite athletes who make headlines but also the real stories of grit and tenacity of community athletes who have pushed through some very difficult and challenging circumstances to play sport.”

The podcast features a range of interview formats, from origin stories and soundbite compilations to race reports and educational content. “This variety has helped elevate the quality and quantity of coverage (and adds to) growing interest and sporting initiatives in the region,” Ahmed said.

The show, which currently has 53 episodes, enjoys a high ranking on Apple Podcasts. It is No. 1 in the wilderness category in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt, as well as in the sports category in Qatar, Oman and Lebanon.

The podcast’s audience is drawn from 95 countries, with the highest numbers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

“Listeners tell us that it’s amazing to have a platform that highlights and celebrates stories that might otherwise not be told,” Barnable said.

“We’re grateful to the athletes for trusting us with their stories. It’s also fantastic to see how listeners support or follow the athletes’ journey.”

The show’s success shows there is a demand for this type of content. “People are interested in hearing sportswomen’s perspectives and stories from the region,” said Barnable.

For Ahmed, the biggest takeaway has been the relatability of the platform. “What I’m most proud of achieving, is helping take away the ‘intimidation’ associated with sports. It demonstrates that it is (possible) for anyone and everyone.”

Like many of their guests, the duo behind “The Mettleset” began training for professional sports at a later stage in life, and have found that this adds a unique element of authenticity to their platform.

“We want to amplify the voice of underrepresented athletes and one key element is allowing them to share their story fully, in their own voice,” said Barnable.

“It’s our hope, goal and mission to diversify the sporting ecosystem, so that when you look at the sports section of a newspaper or website, it shouldn’t be unusual to see sportswomen.”

Regional governments have made significant investments in sports. However, Barnable said there is still much to do, particularly in the private sector.

“Nothing flourishes without attention and investment,” she said. “Funding and sponsorships are often tied into the visibility of athletes. And many athletes cite challenges of securing sponsorship.”

There is a massive opportunity for brands to partner with women’s sports teams, individual athletes and stakeholders in women’s sport to create shared value for all parties, she said.

“The return on investment in women’s sports is massive because it’s only set to grow — and we’re seeing it grow at such a fast pace.

“Investing in women’s sports is simply good business,” she said.

“The Mettleset” is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Anghami.

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’
  • Literary hit adapted for the big screen with cast of up-and-coming Saudi actors 
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The first official trailer for “HWJN,” the upcoming fantasy romance feature adapted from the novel by Saudi writer Ibraheem Abbas, has been unveiled by Deadline.

The film, a collaboration between Image Nation Abu Dhabi, VOX Studios and MBC Studio, is an ambitious production initiated in Cannes in 2019 when the three major Gulf players partnered to create in-house premium film and TV content for the region.

After its publication in Saudi Arabia in 2013, ‘HWJN’ became a literary hit owing to its blend of Western sci-fi elements and Arabic folklore.

Yasir Al-Yasiri, the Dubai-based director from Iraq, helms the adaptation and also holds a producer credit under his Axx Productions banner.

The cast features up-and-coming Saudi actors, including Baraa Alem, Nour Alkhadra, Nayef Althifery, Alanoud Saud and Mohsen Mansour.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, the film’s setting in Jeddah makes it highly likely the partners are considering a launch at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

