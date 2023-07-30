You are here

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced a citizen with a history of offenses to one year in prison on charges of stealing 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 cartons of Cadbury and 12 cartons of Kinder. (Shutterstock)
One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
  • Chocolate thief, who confessed to his crime, asked to ‘have a break’
DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.

An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.

The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.

Jordan’s ancient Roman Theater attracts 90,000 visitors in 2023

Jordan's ancient Roman Theater attracts 90,000 visitors in 2023
Jordan’s ancient Roman Theater attracts 90,000 visitors in 2023

Jordan’s ancient Roman Theater attracts 90,000 visitors in 2023
  • Restoration work on the theater started in 1957 to make it an entertainment and events site
AMMAN: The Jordanian capital Amman’s Roman Theater has seen an unprecedented surge in visitors with numbers already surpassing pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.

According to figures released by the country’s Department of Antiquities, the famous archaeological site received around 90,000 tourists in the first half of the year.

The site was built in the 2nd century in Philadelphia, the ancient name for Amman, during the reign of Emperor Antoninus Pius. DoA director general, Fadi Balawi, told Petra that the 6,000-seater theater was a hub of activity with sword fighting and performances with wild animals.

He said that before shows began, an offering was made to Dionysus, the god of festivity and theater, on the altar in the center of the orchestra area.

The department started restoration work on the theater in 1957 to make it an entertainment and events site, and two museums now showcase the country’s cultural heritage.

The Museum of Popular Life houses displays focussed on the people of Jordan down the ages including the tools and furniture they used, while the Folk Museum of Jewelry and Clothing exhibits traditional items from Jordanian and Palestinian cities.
 

Gigi Hadid stuns in black at Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu

Gigi Hadid stuns in black at Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu
Gigi Hadid stuns in black at Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu

Gigi Hadid stuns in black at Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu
DUBAI: It is official — black is in this summer. US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many guests at a recent Miu Miu event in Malibu, California where she was spotted dressed in an eye-catching black form-fitting slip dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

The Guest in Residence founder opted for minimalistic styling, wearing a pair of square-framed sunglasses and a white, quilted Arcadie bag from the Italian brand.

Also in attendance was Marvel star Brie Larson, who wore a belted Miu Miu mini dress. Similar to Hadid, she also incorporated a mini bag, but the “Captain Marvel” actress opted for black. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hadid, 28, watched her superstar best friend Taylor Swift, 33, perform at Levi’s Stadium during her “Eras” tour stop in Santa Clara, California — taking to Instagram Stories to share some glimpses from her experience. 

Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show, both Ta and Hadid wearing a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift’s latest tour. 

Hadid and make-up artist Patrick Ta at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Santa Clara, California. (Instagram) 

“The most magical night @taylorswift @gigihadid,” Ta said in the original image caption, that was accompanied by three white hearts. Another video posted showed Hadid dancing to Swift’s hit track “Shake It Off.” 

It was not the first time Hadid had supported Swift during her concert tour. In May, she attended the Nashville stop alongside other friends, including English singer Matty Healy, US model Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone. 

And in June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City. 

Apart from concerts and fashion events, Hadid also had a recent brush with law enforcement. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram after she and her friend and model Leah McCarthy were arrested by customs officials in the Cayman Islands for having marijuana in their possession. 

In a statement, her representative told E! News: “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” 

In a post on Instagram, which showed Hadid enjoying her beachside holiday, she said: “All’s well that ends well.” 

Miss Universe 2023 to be crowned in November this year

Miss Universe 2023 to be crowned in November this year
Miss Universe 2023 to be crowned in November this year

Miss Universe 2023 to be crowned in November this year
DUBAI: The winner of the 72nd Miss Universe will be crowned on Nov. 18 in El Salvador, organizers of the coveted beauty pageant announced.

More than 90 countries are set to be represented at the November event, including, for the first time, Pakistan.

Egypt is also expected to return after years of absence.

In January this year, Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa turned heads at the 71st edition of Miss Universe in New Orleans, after last year’s pageant was postponed to avoid clashing with the Fifa Qatar World Cup.

For the swimsuit competition, the 24-year-old model graced the stage wearing a hot pink burkini with a cape that had the word “equality” written on it in Arabic.  

The cape also featured text that read “Arab women should be represented” on one side and on the other side said: “A Muslim women can also become Miss Universe.”  

Jordan’s royal newlyweds Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein attend family wedding

Jordan's royal newlyweds Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein attend family wedding
Jordan’s royal newlyweds Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein attend family wedding

Jordan’s royal newlyweds Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein attend family wedding
DUBAI: Princess Alia bint Al-Hussein of Jordan took to Instagram to share photos of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II as the newlywed couple attended the wedding of Talal Al-Saleh, Princess Alia’s son, with Danah Sishan, last Thursday.

Princess Rajwa wore a pink Paco Rabanne sash-tie floral-print jersey midi dress.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Queen Rania took to Instagram recently to post photos from the family’s visit to the Sun Valley Conference in the US, which also served as Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein’s first official appearance since her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in June this year. 

Princess Rajwa opted for a casual all-denim look paired with a wide black bet and white sneakers. King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein were also all dressed in blue.  

King Abdullah II’s nephew, Al-Saleh, and his fiancee, Danah, announced their engagement at the end of November.

Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign

Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier's 'Divine' campaign
Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign

Yara Shahidi to front Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign
  • New fragrance for women to be launched by French label next month
  • Actress has supported the strike by performers, writers in Hollywood
DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi is set to front French label Jean-Paul Gaultier’s “Divine” campaign in August.

The renowned label will launch a new women’s fragrance, Gaultier Divine, next month and Shahidi will be the face of the adverts.

The new eau de parfum was crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch and has a floral and marine scent.

The new eau de parfum has a floral and marine scent. (WWD)

The “Grown-ish” star was also included in the casting decisions and creative aspects of the launch, which aims to celebrate women.

The collaboration comes after Shahidi was spotted wearing an exquisite custom-made, bronzed look by Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

This is not Shahidi’s only brand collaboration. Last year, she partnered with Dior for the launch of their Rouge Dior Forever — the stick version of Dior’s best-selling Rouge Dior liquid lipstick.

She took to social media at the time to share her campaign photos in one of the brand’s stores. “You can already find my face in stores,” she wrote to her followers.

Shahidi is also known for being an activist.

The Iranian-American actress has recently been showing support for the writers and performers taking part in a strike organized by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA.

Hollywood writers and performers are protesting pay and working conditions.

“PROTEST IS A FORM OF OPTIMISM,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I stand alongside my peers in SAG who hold a deep belief that more equitable solutions must be created to continue on.”

She shared a short clip of her saying in an interview: “I think it’s so easy to be a pessimist and rightfully so. There is so much happening in the world that when you see somebody that isn’t being ignorant, isn’t not paying attention to the world, knows everything that is wrong with the world and still chooses joy and still chooses to be a force for good in any space, I think it really (allows us to rethink) how we can respond to what’s happening.”

