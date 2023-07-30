One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

Gigi Hadid stuns in black at Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu

DUBAI: It is official — black is in this summer. US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many guests at a recent Miu Miu event in Malibu, California where she was spotted dressed in an eye-catching black form-fitting slip dress.

The Guest in Residence founder opted for minimalistic styling, wearing a pair of square-framed sunglasses and a white, quilted Arcadie bag from the Italian brand.

Also in attendance was Marvel star Brie Larson, who wore a belted Miu Miu mini dress. Similar to Hadid, she also incorporated a mini bag, but the “Captain Marvel” actress opted for black.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hadid, 28, watched her superstar best friend Taylor Swift, 33, perform at Levi’s Stadium during her “Eras” tour stop in Santa Clara, California — taking to Instagram Stories to share some glimpses from her experience.

Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show, both Ta and Hadid wearing a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift’s latest tour.

Hadid and make-up artist Patrick Ta at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Santa Clara, California. (Instagram)

“The most magical night @taylorswift @gigihadid,” Ta said in the original image caption, that was accompanied by three white hearts. Another video posted showed Hadid dancing to Swift’s hit track “Shake It Off.”

It was not the first time Hadid had supported Swift during her concert tour. In May, she attended the Nashville stop alongside other friends, including English singer Matty Healy, US model Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

And in June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.

Apart from concerts and fashion events, Hadid also had a recent brush with law enforcement. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram after she and her friend and model Leah McCarthy were arrested by customs officials in the Cayman Islands for having marijuana in their possession.

In a statement, her representative told E! News: “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

In a post on Instagram, which showed Hadid enjoying her beachside holiday, she said: “All’s well that ends well.”