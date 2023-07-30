You are here

  • Home
  • Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter)
Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2fss

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
  • The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London.
In a video released on Sunday, the heir to the throne handed out “Earthshot Burgers” to highlight the work of last year’s winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.
“Coming right up,” the prince said as he served up the burgers to the stunned customers. “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go.”
The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners.
“So the box you’re about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating,” the prince told the customers at the burger van.
“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”
He added: “Can’t vouch for the taste, the quality but ... I’m rolling with it.”

 

Topics: Prince William Earthshot Burgers

Related

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
Lifestyle
One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
Offbeat
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
  • Chocolate thief, who confessed to his crime, asked to ‘have a break’
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.

An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.

The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.

Topics: Kit Kat Kuwait Kit Kat thief

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
  • On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Increasing glacier melt, which many scientists blame on global warming, has spurred a recent increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago.
Regional police said the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him.
On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis. Genetic tests confirmed the man’s identity, which was not made public by the regional police.
Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country’s glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity.

 

Related

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
Offbeat
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs
Offbeat
French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
  • Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he “loved” her
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison.
Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, was described by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos as “unspeakably cruel” and motivated by greed as he announced the sentence in Manhattan federal court.
Given a chance to speak, Stergo said: “I'm sorry.” She pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud, admitting that she drained the life savings of a man she met on a dating website seven years ago.
Stergo began asking the once successful businessman for money in May 2017, claiming she needed money to pay a lawyer who was refusing to release the payout from a bogus injury settlement, prosecutors said. He paid her $25,000. Over the next four years, she used lies to coax the man to write 62 checks totaling over $2.8 million until he was broke, they added.
She got him to send as much as $50,000 at a time as she told desperate lies and faked letters from a bank employee to back up her claims, prosecutors said.
They said Stergo traveled to New York to visit the victim in his Manhattan apartment, falsely claiming she was a Florida nanny and her name was “Alice” and failing to reveal that she was in a long-term relationship with another man and had two children.
As the victim lost his life savings and was forced to surrender his apartment, Stergo used his money to live a life of luxury, traveling on expensive trips to Europe and Las Vegas when she wasn't living in her gated community or using her boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban, prosecutors said.
They said she spent nearly all of the man's money, including thousands of dollars for expensive meals, gold coins and bars, jewelry, Rolex watches and designer clothing.
As part of her sentence, she faces a $2.8 restitution and forfeiture order.
“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who was simply looking for companionship," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "But she did not get away with it. As today’s sentence demonstrates, perpetrators of romance scams will be held to account for their crimes.”
Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he “loved” her. They said she followed that message with “lol.” And they said that when he ran out of money, she convinced him to sell his inventory of diamonds and borrow from others.
Prosecutors did not identify the victim, but they said he suffers from cognitive decline, among other health issues, and is frail.
In a letter to the judge, the victim, who was 6 when he lost both of his parents in the Holocaust and who moved to the United States in his early 20s, wrote: “As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age.”
Stergo's lawyer, Ann Marie Fitz, wrote in a sentencing submission that Stergo is a partner to her long-time boyfriend and mother to two teenage boys and that her boyfriend describes her as a great mother and a born-again Christian.
“She is not the cold-hearted person the government and media have made her out to be," the lawyer wrote. "There was a genuine, caring relationship that Ms. Stergo had with the victim in this case — she spent holidays with him, she took care of him when he was ill and, as the victim’s cousin described, she was ‘doting’ on him.”

 

Related

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
Offbeat
Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’
Offbeat
UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
Updated 27 July 2023
JEFF LATZKE | AP

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
  • The 45.7-meters-long sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers
Updated 27 July 2023
JEFF LATZKE | AP

LEBANON, Pennsylvania: An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest has been unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair.
The 150-foot-long (45.7-meters-long) sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.” Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor.
Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.
Pennlive reports that Bologna Security used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Fairgoers had a chance to enjoy the sandwich for free Tuesday night.
Lebanon is 72 miles (about 116 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Topics: Pennsylvania Lebanon sandwich

Related

Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese
Offbeat
Cheese-tastic: Burger King serves up new sandwich with no meat and 20 slices of cheese
Photo/Supplied photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Ladan sandwiches feature flavors from throughout the world

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’
  • Up to 10,000 British tourists stranded on Greek island
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The pilot of an easyJet flight from Gatwick in the UK to Rhodes told passengers that traveling to the island was a “bad idea” and suggested they got off the flight, according to media reports.

Wildfires have been raging across Greece for a week now, sparking what the country’s officials have described as the biggest evacuation in Greek history.

At least 19,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, including Rhodes.

Many of those evacuated are tourists who have found themselves stranded at airports and temporary shelters.

The easyJet pilot reportedly told passengers before takeoff that as far as he was concerned, “the flight is being operated on an emergency basis” and “return flights are now being managed by the military.”

He added: “I don’t know in what capacity you are traveling, but if you are traveling for leisure, my sincere recommendation is it’s a bad idea.”

“If you want to get off the flight, you are welcome to do so.”

Eight of the 37 passengers took the pilot’s advice and disembarked, according to BBC journalist Gwyn Loader, who was on the flight.

British tourists have been flocking to Greece as post-pandemic travel and tourism recovers, with arrivals up by 181 percent last year, according to The Guardian.

Figures show that UK tourists to Greece generated over €3 billion ($3.31 billion) in tourism revenues in 2022 — more than twice the amount they spent the previous year, the report added.

The paper reported on Monday that there were up to 10,000 British tourists stranded on Rhodes.

Topics: #greece wildfires greece fires

Related

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
Thousands more evacuated as Greece ‘at war’ with forest fires
World
Thousands more evacuated as Greece ‘at war’ with forest fires

Latest updates

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners
Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round
Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round
‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 
‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 
Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand
A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.