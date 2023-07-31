Shooting at police facility in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula kills at least 4 officers, officials say

You are here

Egyptian policemen driving on a road leading to the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish. (AFP file photo)
Updated 31 July 2023
  North Sinai is the scene of a yearslong battle against an insurgency led by Islamist militants who have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians
EL-ARISH, Egypt: A shooting Sunday at a heavily fortified security facility in the restive part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killed at least four police, including a senior officer, two security and health officials said.
At least 21 other forces were wounded in the shooting at the National Security headquarters in el-Arish, the capital city of North Sinai province, they said.
A list of casualties obtained by The Associated Press showed that some forces suffered from gunshots and others faced breathing difficulties from tear gas that was fired inside the facility. There were eight officers among the wounded, the list showed.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no immediate comment from the Interior Ministry, which oversees police forces.
North Sinai is the scene of a yearslong battle against an insurgency led by Islamist militants who have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.
The pace of militant attacks in Sinai’s main theater of operations and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a massive operation in Sinai and parts of the Nile Delta as well as desert areas along the country’s western border with Libya.

 

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s paramilitaries have ordered civilians to vacate homes in the capital’s south, several residents said on Sunday, as fighting between the forces of rival generals raged in the western Darfur region.

“Members of the Rapid Support Forces told me I had 24 hours to leave the area,” said Khartoum resident Fawzy Radwan.

He had been guarding his family’s home since fighting began in the city more than three months ago between the RSF and the regular army.

The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed at least 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate, and displaced some 3.5 million.

Much of the fighting has occurred in densely populated neighborhoods of Khartoum, pushing 1.7 million residents to flee and forcing the millions who remain to shelter from the crossfire in their homes, rationing water and electricity.

Hundreds of residents were being evicted from southern Khartoum’s Jabra neighborhood, according to residents on Sunday.

Jabra and the nearby area of Sahafa are home to the army artillery corps as well as an RSF base used by Daglo.

“They told us this is a military zone now and they don’t want civilians around,” said resident Nasser Hussein.

The RSF has been accused of rampant looting and of forcibly evicting people from their homes since the war began on April 15.

Along with Khartoum, some of the worst violence has been in the conflict-scarred region of Darfur, where allegations of war crimes have sparked a new investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Again on Sunday, clashes in the town of Nyala — the capital of South Darfur state and Sudan’s second-biggest city — sent bombs falling on civilian neighborhoods, witnesses said.

In the Central Darfur state capital Zalingei, the army “killed 16 rebels and captured 14, including an officer,” a military source said on Sunday, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Days of “bombs repeatedly falling in our homes” have sent civilians fleeing from Nyala, according to Issa Adam, who spoke P from a displacement camp.

Many are “now out in the open during the rainy reason,” he said.

Mohammed Khater had also fled Nyala with his children after bombs killed his neighbors.

From a nearby camp, he told AFP that “no organization has reached us, and we’re scared of the fighting reaching us.”

Over 2.6 million people have been displaced within Sudan since the war began, and more than 800,000 others have fled across borders.

'Clean up your country': Lebanon's Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 

'Clean up your country': Lebanon's Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 
'Clean up your country': Lebanon's Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 

'Clean up your country': Lebanon's Environment Ministry launches 100-day campaign 
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Environment launched a campaign on Sunday bearing the slogan “Clean up Your Country.”

Municipalities, dozens of nongovernmental organizations and volunteers took part in the campaign that started from the Beirut waterfront.

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said: “It’s a message to prohibit throwing waste randomly.

“It is also a way to affirm that the role of municipalities is crucial in cleaning up their cities, towns and forests, and to support them, in order to spread environmental awareness.”

Dozens of young men, women and children gathered at the Beirut waterfront at 8 a.m., carrying bags and picking up the remains of glass bottles, papers, plastic bottles and tin cans, with their hands covered in protective gloves.

They also collected what had been left by passersby who had spent the night on the promenade, as well as trash thrown by people from their cars into the street and the sea.

Yassin added: “Environmental awareness has decreased due to the ongoing chaos and the absence of deterrent measures.

"Those who disregard the cleanliness of the recreational places they go to should be ashamed of themselves when they see young women and kids picking up their trash.”

Yassin, who was encouraging the volunteers, said: “The goal of launching this campaign, which will last for 100 days, is to ask people to clean up their country.

“This is a symbolic day and it’s a message to support municipalities, and an awareness message to the citizens.”

Lebanon is dealing with a waste crisis that has worsened during the country’s economic collapse.

The state did not put in place any clear, long-term strategies to address the issue, and has only resorted to temporary solutions.

The streets of Lebanese cities turn into dumpsters occasionally, with protests by employees of waste companies demanding improvements to their low salaries impacting on collections.

Sites where trash is collected for treatment and landfilling have turned into garbage mountains, causing environmental and health concerns.

The problem worsens with the higher summer temperatures, as garbage starts to gradually decompose.

According to the World of Statistics — a global network that includes nearly 2,360 organizations worldwide — Lebanon was recently ranked among the 10 most polluted countries in the world.

Successive governments have not found a sustainable solution for the waste problem and only resort to temporary measures.

According to a study conducted by Human Rights Watch: “Residents of areas where waste is dumped, landfilled or burned in the open air suffer from health problems including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coughing, throat infections, skin conditions, and asthma.”

The study also showed that “there is a link between air pollution from open-air waste burning and heart disease, emphysema and people’s potential exposure to carcinogenic compounds.”

All governmental and civil attempts to make people sort their garbage at home have failed as the concept is still not common in Lebanon.

Moreover, a lot of people rummage through trash bins scattered on the streets in search of recyclable items that can be sold at junk shops.

Yassin said: “There isn’t any waste crisis now resulting from the interruption of waste collection and street sweeping and cleaning.

“However, the work frequency is lower, and contractors are collecting waste once instead of twice per day, due to problems in financing this sector.

“The decline in resources and the difficulty of securing revenue by municipalities (is) in the light of the monetary collapse and the economic crisis affecting municipalities and the central administration.

“We need amendments to the laws to enable municipalities to collect direct fees on waste produced from homes, restaurants and factories, as well as investment and development of all waste-related installations, sorting plants and landfills, within the framework of cooperation between municipalities.”

Household waste is collected without being sorted and is sent to landfills instead of being sorted, recycled or composted.

According to a report compiled by the Waste Management Coalition in 2020: “Lebanon spends $154.5 to manage 1 ton of solid waste, while Algeria, Jordan and Syria spend $7.22, $22.8 and $21.55 respectively.”

According to a report prepared by HRW and the WMC, researchers at the American University of Beirut said that “only about 10 to 12 percent of Lebanon’s waste cannot be composted or recycled.”

The report added: “Improved practices in waste management, such as recycling and composting, can generate $74 million annually. However, 85 percent of solid waste ends up in landfills and open-air dumpsters.”

Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
  Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery
GAZA: While soaring temperatures across the Middle East are causing discomfort for many, Gaza electrical appliance repairman Mustafa Abdou is enjoying a boom in business amid surging demand for electric fans.
“I have been in the business for 40 years, it has never been so hot,” said the 70-year-old, sitting in the middle of piles of broken fans and other electric appliances inside his small shop in Gaza Beach refugee camp.
Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery. There is constant demand for maintenance work as well.
“I used to repair a few fans but as the heatwave soars the demand on fans increased and I am repairing more, I am doing more repairs because the heatwave is unprecedented,” said Abdou, who mainly serves people living in the camp but some customers from elsewhere as well.
Despite being surrounded by fans, he was sweating as he spoke because his own fan couldn’t work due to a power cut.
More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel.
According to local officials, the area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave’s lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

 

Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas

Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas

Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas
  The closure has devastated Gaza's economy, sent unemployment skyrocketing and led to frequent power outages
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Several thousand people briefly took to the streets across the Gaza Strip on Sunday to protest chronic power outages and difficult living conditions, providing a rare public show of discontent with the territory’s Hamas government. Hamas security forces quickly dispersed the gatherings.
Marches took place in Gaza City, the southern town of Khan Younis and other locations, chanting “what a shame” and in one place burning Hamas flags, before police moved in and broke up the protests.
Police destroyed mobile phones of people who were filming in Khan Younis, and witnesses said there were several arrests. Dozens of young supporters and opponents of Hamas briefly faced off, throwing stones at one another.
The demonstrations were organized by a grassroots online movement called “alvirus alsakher,” or “the mocking virus.” It was not immediately known who is behind the movement.
Hamas rules Gaza with an iron fist, barring most demonstrations and quickly stamping out public displays of dissent.
The Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007 from the forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, prompting Israel and Egypt to impose a crippling blockade on the territory. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist, from building up its military capabilities.
The closure has devastated Gaza’s economy, sent unemployment skyrocketing and led to frequent power outages. During the current heat wave, people have been receiving four to six hours of power a day due to heavy demand.
“Where is the electricity and where is the gas?” the crowds shouted in Khan Younis. “What a shame. What a shame.”
Protesters also criticized Hamas for deducting a roughly $15 fee from monthly $100 stipends given to Gaza’s poorest families by the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar.
There was no immediate comment from the Hamas authorities.

 

Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz

Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz
Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz

Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz
  Yemeni army officials believe that escalating attacks indicate militia is preparing major offensive to recapture city
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s military officials said on Sunday that the Iran-backed Houthis had launched attacks on government troops outside the besieged city of Taiz and fired reconnaissance drones in the last 48 hours, the latest in a series of Houthi military efforts to make headway toward the city’s downtown. 

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis had targeted Yemeni army positions on the city’s eastern, northeastern, and western outskirts with mortar bombs and heavy machine guns.

“The Houthis were unable to accomplish their objective of capturing new areas in Taiz,” Al-Baher said.

In addition to trying to seize control of new areas, he continued, the Houthis have also attempted to test the Yemeni government forces’ defenses, firepower, and manpower, as well as seize control of a rough road that connects Taiz to the rest of the world.

“They are trying to achieve a military victory that will strengthen their political standing and tighten their siege of Taiz,” Al-Baher said.

On Sunday, the army’s air defense opened fire on a Houthi reconnaissance drone that was soaring over the government-controlled territory west of Taiz.

Yemeni army officials believe that the escalating Houthi attacks, the deployment of new forces outside of Taiz, and the use of reconnaissance drones indicate that the militia is preparing a major military offensive to recapture Taiz from government forces.

The Houthis have laid siege to the densely populated city of Taiz after confronting stiff resistance from army troops and allied forces defending the city’s entrances. 

They have stopped people from entering or leaving the city, as well as crucial humanitarian aid and products from passing through their checkpoints, forcing residents to utilize perilous and muddy roads to escape the siege.

Shoura Council Speaker Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher criticized the Houthis on Sunday for refusing to lift their siege on Taiz, release captives, and accept peace overtures to end the war. 

During a meeting in Cairo, Bin Dagher told Hayashi Katsuyoshi, the special assistant to Japan’s foreign minister, that the Houthis have violated the UN-brokered ceasefire, derailed international peace efforts in Yemen, and bolstered their forces on the battlefield, and that the Yemeni government is willing to engage in dialogue with the Houthis to achieve a lasting peace in Yemen.

Yemen’s official news agency SABA cited the Japanese official as expressing his government’s support for the Yemeni government and the UN-led peace efforts, while also emphasizing the importance of ending the war through peaceful means.

