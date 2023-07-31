You are here

  • Home
  • Niger junta says France planning strikes to free ousted president

Niger junta says France planning strikes to free ousted president

Niger junta says France planning strikes to free ousted president
Supporters wave Nigerien’s flags as they rally in support of Niger’s junta in front of the National Assembly in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97afb

Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Niger junta says France planning strikes to free ousted president

Niger junta says France planning strikes to free ousted president
  • Former colonial power France of planning strikes to try to free detained president Mohamed Bazoum and reinstate his toppled government
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: The military junta that seized power in Niger last week has accused former colonial power France of planning strikes to try to free detained president Mohamed Bazoum and reinstate his toppled government.
The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm or deny the accusation but said Paris recognized only Bazoum as a legitimate authority in the West African country and was focused on protecting its own citizens and interests there.
The African Union, the UN and other powers including France have condemned the junta’s move to oust Niger’s elected government, the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa where some countries are increasingly turning toward Russia as an ally.
The report of French plans came a day after West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the junta and said it could authorize force to reinstate Bazoum, who was locked in his palace by members of his guard on Wednesday.
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby flew to Niger over the weekend to try to mediate, and early on Monday posted what appeared to be the first images of Bazoum since the takeover, showing him smiling and apparently unharmed.
Deby said he had met Bazoum and coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani to explore ways “to find a peaceful solution,” without going into further detail.
In an address on state television, Col. Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, said the ousted government had authorized France to carry out strikes on the presidency through a statement signed by Bazoum’s foreign minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, acting as prime minister.
He did not specify what kind of strikes and did not give any evidence to back up his assertion. Massoudou could not be reached by telephone. The junta previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.
The takeover has also raised concerns about security in the region. French and other foreign troops are stationed in Niger to help the army fight Islamist militants that have spread across the Sahel.
On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey, drawing tear gas from police.
The coup leaders, who have named General Tiani, the former presidential guard chief, as head of state, said they overthrew Bazoum due to poor governance and discontent with the way he handled the Islamist threat.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.
The Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was “cause for serious concern” and called for a swift return to constitutional order.
Germany’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the situation was still in flux, and that there was a possibility the coup could fail.

Topics: France Niger

Related

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power
World
Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power
French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital
World
French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’
Updated 31 July 2023

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’
  • High-level Chinese delegation in Islamabad to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC
  • Pakistani president gives Vice Premier He Lifeng Hilal-e-Pakistan award
Updated 31 July 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed new agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said would take their massive joint economic project to a new phase.

Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony alongside Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is on a three-day visit to Islamabad to mark the 10th anniversary of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Initiated in 2013, CPEC is a cornerstone of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative that has seen tens of billions of dollars funneled into infrastructure and connectivity projects to build a major trade route between the Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan and China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang.

“Today we have signed certain important documents which will further enhance our economic cooperation where we will undertake a second phase of CPEC under a new model,” Sharif said after the signing ceremony on Monday.

“It will be between B2B (business-to-business), it will be investments in agriculture, in information technology, so that Pakistan, through Chinese cooperation and support, is able to export its items according to the requirement and standards of the Chinese government.”

Pakistani and Chinese officials signed six agreements on Monday, including a protocol on the export of dried chiles from Pakistan to China, and the establishment of a mechanism for the exchange of experts under the CPEC framework.

The two sides also signed memoranda of understanding, including one to promote the strategic Main Line-1, also known as Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line or ML-1, a railway upgrade project that is also part of CPEC.

More than $25 billion has been invested into Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure and transport sectors, Sharif said.

“Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute toward President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity,” the prime minister added.

“I have no doubts that together in time to come we will successfully achieve these projects and many others, and make Pakistan stand on its own feet through sacrifice, hard work and undying efforts.”

Banners celebrating the CPEC anniversary and flags of both countries have been on display across Pakistan’s capital, where security is on high alert for He’s visit. A two-day public holiday was ordered to keep people off the streets.

In a televised ceremony, the Chinese vice premier was also given the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan award by President Arif Alvi in recognition of his contributions to the economic corridor project.

Topics: Pakistan China Shehbaz Sharif He Lifeng

Related

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan discuss trade, security at tripartite dialogue in Islamabad
Pakistan
Pakistan, China and Afghanistan discuss trade, security at tripartite dialogue in Islamabad
After over three years, Pakistan, China reopen key border crossing to bolster trade
Business & Economy
After over three years, Pakistan, China reopen key border crossing to bolster trade

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
  • The protesters told media they wanted to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden
  • The protest was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, according to the police permit
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police have granted a permit for a protest outside parliament on Monday in which the organizers plan to burn the Qur’an, according to local media.
The protesters told media they wanted to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden.
“I will burn it many times, until you ban it,” organizer Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.
Najem had joined Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika at two previous such protests in Stockholm — outside the city’s main mosque and later outside Iraq’s embassy.
The protest was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, according to the police permit.
Sweden has seen its diplomatic relations with several Middle Eastern nations strained over previous protests involving Qur’an desecrations.
AFP requested a copy of the application in addition to the permit from police, but did not immediately get a response.
Swedish police have previously stressed they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.
In late June, Momika, 37, set pages of the Qur’an alight outside Stockholm’s main mosque.
A month later, he staged a similar protest outside the Iraqi embassy, stomping on the Qur'an but leaving before burning it.
Both incidents led to widespread outrage and condemnations.
Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.
On Sunday, neighboring Denmark said it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts, citing security concerns following backlash over incidents that saw the Qur'an desecrated in the country.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said a similar process was already underway.
Swedish and Danish envoys have been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Qur'an desecrations in both Sweden and Denmark.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Monday he had been in contact with several of his counterparts among the 57 member states of the organization ahead of the meeting.
In a statement, Billstrom explained that he had informed them about the process for granting permits for public gatherings in Sweden, and that police made such decisions independently.
“I have also reiterated that the government is very clear in its rejection of the Islamophobic acts carried out by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden,” Billstrom said.

Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing rises to at least 54

People carry the coffin of a victim who died in a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023.
People carry the coffin of a victim who died in a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023.
Updated 31 July 2023

Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing rises to at least 54

People carry the coffin of a victim who died in a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023.
  • Counter Terrorism Department working on identifying suicide bomber
Updated 31 July 2023
WASIM SAJJAD

PESHAWAR: The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan has risen to at least 54, officials said on Monday, while at least 90 other people were injured in the attack.

Hundreds of supporters of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl religious party were gathered on Sunday in Bajaur district, near the border with Afghanistan, when the bomb went off.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but police said initial investigations suggested that a regional affiliate of Daesh could have been behind the attack.

“Fifty-four were killed in the suicide blast in Bajaur,” Shaukat Abbas, additional inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department, told reporters on Monday.

“Approximately 10 to 12 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide bomb blast. We are working on the identification of the suicide bomber and the identity will be revealed soon after forensics.”

He added: “We have got an idea of the organization and those who operated the attack.”

Muhammad Israr, a spokesperson for Bajaur police, said at least 90 people were injured in the explosion.

The Bajaur district was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — before Pakistan’s army drove the militants out of the tribal districts in successive operations that began in the late 2000s.

Pakistan has seen growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the TTP since a ceasefire with the government broke down in November.

In a tweet, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack. He said: “Such crimes cannot be justified in any way.”

Topics: Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Pakistan bombing

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on rally in northwest Pakistan video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on rally in northwest Pakistan
Bomb at political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people, wounds nearly 200
World
Bomb at political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people, wounds nearly 200

Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Qur’ans are burned

A protester holds a copy of the Qur'an as they attend protest against Sweden in front of Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul
A protester holds a copy of the Qur'an as they attend protest against Sweden in front of Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Qur’ans are burned

A protester holds a copy of the Qur'an as they attend protest against Sweden in front of Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul
  • In Stockholm an Iraqi refugee behind several protests in recent weeks appeared to burn a copy of the Qur’an outside the Swedish parliament
  • In Denmark, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Qur’an outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM: More Qur’an burnings took place in Sweden and Denmark on Monday as the governments of the two Nordic countries said they were examining ways to legally limit such acts in a bid to de-escalate growing tensions with several Muslim countries.
Denmark and Sweden have seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Qur'an have been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries, which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.
The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a “legal tool” that could enable authorities to intervene in such protests, if deemed to entail “significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security.”
“The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing,” Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of parliament on Monday.
“It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us,” Rasmussen said, adding: “We shouldn’t just sit and wait for this to explode.”
Even so, Qur’an burnings took place in both countries on Monday. In Stockholm an Iraqi refugee behind several protests in recent weeks appeared to burn a copy of the Qur’an outside the Swedish parliament. In Denmark, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Qur’an outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen, with several more planned for later in the day.
The Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Qur’an but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.
However, both governments have now said they are considering legal changes that would allow authorities to prevent further burnings in special situations.
The Swedish government said this month it is examining a similar solution but right-wing parties in both countries have denounced the initiatives, with some saying freedom of speech cannot be compromised.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday that he had sent letters to all 57 countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to explain Sweden’s right to assembly and condemned islamophobic acts.
OIC foreign ministers will convene in an extraordinary session on Monday to discuss the recent developments.

Topics: Sweden quran burning Stockholm

Related

Protestors demonstrate against burnings and desecrations of the Qur’an in Denmark and Sweden. (File/AFP)
World
Denmark to look for ‘legal tool’ to prevent Qur’an burnings
Indonesian Muslims protest Quran burning in Sweden
World
Indonesian Muslims protest Quran burning in Sweden

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
  • Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training its army
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a voice message published on Monday that his Wagner group was not currently recruiting fighters but was likely to do so in future.
The future of Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defense establishment in late June and the Kremlin said he and some of his fighters — who have fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Ukraine war — would leave for Belarus.
Despite that, Prigozhin attended a meeting with Putin five days after the mutiny and was photographed last week in St. Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin was hosting African leaders.
“Today we are defining our next tasks, whose outline is becoming clearer and clearer. Undoubtedly, these are tasks that will be carried out in the name of the greatness of Russia,” a voice sounding like Prigozhin’s said in the message. It was published on Grey Zone, a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner.
After the June mutiny, the Kremlin said Wagner fighters who had not taken part would transfer to the regular army, signing contracts with the defense ministry.
Apparently alluding to this, Prigozhin said in the voice message that “unfortunately” some of his fighters had moved to other “power structures,” but he said they were looking to return.
“As long as we don’t experience a shortage in personnel, we don’t plan to carry out a new recruitment,” Prigozhin said.
“However, we will be extremely grateful to you if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the Motherland needs to create a new group that will be able to protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting.”
Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training its army. In comments published last week, Prigozhin also said Wagner was ready to further increase its presence in Africa.
Its role there, especially in support of governments in Mali and Central African Republic, is a source of concern for Western governments. The United States has accused it of committing widespread atrocities and imposed sanctions on it as a criminal organization.
Prigozhin says it works in line with the laws of the countries where it operates. Last week he welcomed a military coup in the west African state of Niger and made what appeared to be a pitch for his fighters to bring order there.

Topics: Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin Russia

Related

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
World
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon
World
Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

Latest updates

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project
Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project
Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.