At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India’s Haryana state

Clashes between Hindu’s and Muslims have been ongoing in India for years. (AFP File photo)
  • Violence erupted when a Hindu procession passed through Muslim dominated Nuh region
  • Violence spilled over into neighboring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched around midnight, killing one person
NEW DELHI: At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in India’s Haryana state, neighboring capital New Delhi, on Monday, police officials told Reuters.
The violence erupted when a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region, located around 50 kilometers away from New Delhi.
“The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way, which resulted in the death of four people,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, told Reuters.
He said two of the dead were members of the home guard, a voluntary force that helps police control civil disturbances.
Another 10 police personnel were injured in the clashes, he added.
By Monday night, however, the violence spilled over into neighboring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched around midnight, killing one person and injuring another. Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, shares a border with New Delhi and has emerged as a business hub for the country, housing several multinational companies.
Prohibitory orders had already been issued for the district after some cars were set on fire on Monday evening, and schools and colleges had been directed to remain closed on Tuesday.
“The attackers (who torched the mosque) have been identified and several of them have been rounded up,” Gurgaon Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident in Nuh, where curfew orders have been imposed and the Internet shut off.
“The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them,” he said.

BEIJING: Chinese state media report 11 people have died and 27 are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing.
Days of heavy rains have prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable communities to school gyms, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday. Homes have been flooded, roads torn apart and cars piled into stacks.
The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing, which generally enjoys a moderate, dry climate. Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths.
Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.
In early July, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the southwestern region of Chongqing, and some 5,590 people in the far northwestern province of Liaoning had to be evacuated. In the central province of Hubei, rainstorms have trapped residents in their vehicles and homes.
China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.
In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

Washington: The top American diplomat for east Asia and the Pacific region held a “candid, substantive, and productive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart in Washington on Monday, the US State Department said.
Yang Tao, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s North American and Oceanian Affairs Department, was hosted at State Department headquarters by US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs.
The two senior US officials met with Yang in China in early June, just weeks before Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his high-profile visit.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have also recently visited Beijing for meetings with top Chinese officials aimed at stabilizing ties.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has also announced she plans to visit in the coming months.
The State Department said in a statement on Monday that the “two sides held a candid, substantive, and productive discussion as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship.”
“The two sides also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and cross-Strait issues,” it added.
The meeting comes only days after Washington announced a $345 million military aid package to Taiwan and less than a week since China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from his post.
China claims the democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

WASHINGTON/KABUL: US officials told Afghanistan’s Taliban that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking, the US State Department said on Monday following two days of talks in Qatar.
Taliban officials raised the lifting of travel and other restrictions on Taliban leaders and the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad, the Kabul administration said.
No country has formally recognized the Taliban since the Islamist militant movement returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when US-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.
The US side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights and called anew on the Taliban to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and womens’ employment and for the release of detained Americans, the State Department said in a statement.
It also sounded positive notes about improved financial data, including lower inflation, and reduced opium poppy cultivation under a 2022 ban. The US side “voiced openness to continue dialogue on counternarcotics,” said the statement. The US side also was ready “for a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.”
Most Taliban leaders require UN permission to travel abroad, and Afghanistan’s banking sector has been crippled by sanctions since the takeover by the Taliban administration, which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“IEA reiterated that it was crucial for confidence-building” that travel bans on Taliban leaders be lifted and central bank reserves unfrozen “so that Afghans can establish an economy unreliant on foreign aid,” foreign ministry spokesman Qahar Balkhi said in an English-language statement.
About $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after the Taliban took power. Half of the funds now are in a Swiss-based Afghan Fund.
A US-funded audit of the Afghan central bank failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of assets from the trust fund.

UNITED NATIONS: The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30 percent funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s UN humanitarian coordinator said Monday.
Denise Brown told a virtual news conference from Kyiv that 17 million Ukrainians need aid and the UN is targeting between 11 million and 12 million — but funding is becoming a serious issue.
A report last week from the UN humanitarian office said lack of funding “is hampering operations, adding to the challenges imposed by insecurity and other obstacles.”
By the end of June, it said, the UN and its humanitarian partners reached 7.3 million people but in some parts of Ukraine’s south, east and north, more than 25 percent of targeted people couldn’t be reached “due to a combination of funding shortages and other operational challenges.”
Brown stressed that winter starts early in Ukraine and a top priority is ensuring shelter for people who have lost their homes this year. Another priority is the growing need for psycho-social support for people who have struggled through 17 months of war, she said.
The rupture of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine on June 7 added to the misery in a region that has suffered from artillery and missile attacks and has now seen thousands of people left homeless and swathes of agricultural land destroyed.
Each side has accused the other of destroying the dam, but the various Russian allegations — that it was hit by a missile or taken down by explosives — fail to account for a blast so strong that it registered on seismic monitors in the region.
Brown said a government-led assessment is under way with support from the UN, European Union and World Bank on needs following the dam collapse and should be ready “in a couple of weeks.” She said acute needs have been managed, but “longer-term needs are very large.”
What all this means, Brown said, is that “the needs of the population are increasing.”
“We know that donors are doing their best, but the needs are enormous,” she said. ”I’m hopeful that funding will come.”
Ukraine is far from alone in facing a serious funding shortfall.
On Friday, a top UN official said the United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Program, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon — including in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.

 

MUMBAI/LAGOS/LONDON: Women will bear the brunt of extreme heat as more frequent heatwaves on a warming planet pose a growing threat to their work, earnings and lives, researchers have warned.
The impacts of rising heat are disproportionately dangerous and costly to women — be it at home or on the job — according to a report titled ‘The Scorching Divide’ by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock).
The US-based non-profit’s research, which analyzed India, Nigeria and the United States, said that extreme heat could kill 204,000 women annually across the three countries in hot years.
“Extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide,” said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of Arsht-Rock. Heat creates a “double burden” for women, the report warned.
“Women are not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, they’re also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who’s sick from heat, whether that’s paid care or unpaid care,” McLeod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Heatwaves are breaking records around the world and the continued release of planet-heating emissions — largely from the use of coal, oil and gas — will push global temperatures into uncharted territory in the coming years, scientists have said.
The debilitating heat will take its toll on women, forcing them to work longer hours — whether outdoors on a farm, for example, or doing unpaid domestic work like cooking and cleaning at home — for less money or no income at all, the report said.
“Women in poverty are being pushed further into poverty, and women climbing out of poverty are being pulled back in,” McLeod said.

LACK OF COOLING HITS WOMEN HARDEST
With the average number of heatwave days projected to at least double by 2050 in India, Nigeria and the United States, women from the poorest and marginalized communities will suffer the biggest blow to their productivity, the report found.
Much of these heat-related productivity losses — pegged at about $120 billion each year across the three countries — are in the context of unpaid household work and linked to lack of access to domestic cooling equipment, according to the research.
About 1.2 billion rural and urban poor globally are expected to be living without cooling solutions by 2030, with 323 million of them in India alone, according to Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), a UN-backed organization working on energy access.
These solutions range from domestic air-conditioning to cold chains for farm produce.
Women spend almost twice as much time than men working at home, taking care of children or older relatives and managing the house — and those who cannot afford air-conditioning experience a bigger hit to their productivity, the report found.
In nations such as Nigeria, where heat exacerbates symptoms of tropical diseases from malaria to yellow fever, mothers bear the “double burden” of looking after themselves and caring for sick family members, amounting to hours of unpaid work.
Doctors in Nigeria, who experience frequent power cuts, are calling for better-ventilated hospitals and say pregnant women should take breaks of at least three hours if working outdoors.
“Pregnant women are at greater risk of heat-related deaths as increasing temperature affects fetus growth and complicates the overall health of an expectant mother,” said Samuel Adebayo, a gynaecologist in Lagos.
Nigeria accounts for 20 percent of global maternal deaths — 58,000 women per year — said the Arsht-Rock report, citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, and heat adds yet another complication.
In Britain, where women from Black communities are nearly four times more likely than white women to die in childbirth, climate change will only exacerbate the challenges they face, according to Selvaseelan Selvarajah, a doctor in east London.
While the rich can afford air-conditioning units and electricity costs, the poor cannot, Selvarajah said.
“In poor housing, even if the council gave you air-conditioning, you’re paying hundreds of pounds a month for your electricity — you’re not going to want to turn it on,” he said.
INVISIBLE LABOUR PUTS BIGGER BURDEN ON WOMEN
Farm worker Savitri Devi, 40, soldiered through the harsh summer in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh this year, working in fields at temperatures as high as 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) even as scores of people died during the heatwave in the state in June.
Women in India lose nearly a fifth of their paid working hours to heat, and extreme heat is pushing female wages below the poverty line in sectors including agriculture, which accounts for 70 percent of total female employment, the report found.
“I obviously suffered working in the sun. I fell ill, and my wages were cut for every hour lost due to the heat. But what do I do? I have to work for money,” said Devi, who earns 250 rupees ($3.05) for eight hours of work per day.
Labour experts said rising heat has compounded the problem — particularly for the rural poor. As droughts dent crop harvests and fuel male migration from villages in search of alternative work, women are left behind to take care of farms and families.
Benoy Peter, executive director of the Center for Migration and Inclusive Development, a Kerala-based non-profit, said most agricultural work in rural India consists of invisible labor by women — who assume a bigger burden when men migrate to cities.
“So women do the farm work, take care of older people and children. But if they fall ill, there is no one to take them to a health facility,” he said.
McLeod of Arsht-Rock said people were starting to understand the effects of heat — from a financial and health perspective — and stressed the need to take urgent action on the issue.
“This crisis, given where our emissions are ... it’s only getting worse,” she said. “No one has to die from heat. All of these deaths and illness are preventable. We just hope that people pay attention.”

 

