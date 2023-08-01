Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid — Saudi source

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen’s presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country’s struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.
The situation has particularly worsened in Aden and south Yemen since several Houthi drone attacks targeted oil tankers in southern oil terminals, stopping the government from exporting crude oil from there.
The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes, the Saudi source said.
It would also encourage dialogue on all sides to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, the source added.
A Yemeni official said the donation would be used to pay government wages, fuel for power plants, and food imports.
The Houthis, aligned with Iran, ousted the government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto control of north Yemen.
The fighting since 2015 killed tens of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen’s population dependent on humanitarian aid.
Shura Council delegation discusses strengthening cooperation with parliament of Uruguay
Issues of mutual interests were discussed, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between the Shura Council and Uruguayan Parliament.
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
MONTEVIDEO: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Shura council met with Uruguayan parliament representative Graciela Bianchi to discuss strengthening cooperation between the countries on Monday.
Issues of mutual interests were discussed, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between the Shura Council and Uruguayan Parliament.
Shura Council's Saudi-Uruguayan Parliamentary Friendship Committee met with the International Affairs Committees of the Uruguayan Senate and House of Representatives.
Promoting dialogue on issues of common concern, strengthening diplomacy and enhancing cooperation programs were discussed during the meeting.
The council delegation additionally met with Secretary of Presidency Alvaro Delgado, and Uruguay's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Albertoni.
Bilateral relations and avenues for further development across various sectors were discussed and they touched on Saudi Vision 2030, along with the Kingdom's efforts to support regional and international security and stability.
Saudi project dismantles 625 mines in one week across Yemen
The clearance took a week to complete
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi’s aid agency, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), dismantled 625 mines that had been laid by the Iran-backed Houthi militia across Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
The clearance - conducted by special teams from the Masam project, overseen by KSrelief – took a week to complete.
The operation saw 22 anti-personnel mines, 146 anti-tank mines, 456 unexploded ordnance items, and one explosive device cleared from Yemen at the end of July, bringing the total number of dismantled mines to 408,633 since the project's inception in 2018.
“Saudi Arabia, represented by its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, remains dedicated to clearing Yemeni lands of mines and assisting the Yemeni people in leading a dignified life,” read the SPA statement.
25 agreements were signed between the two countries’ government agencies
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment organized on Monday in Sao Paulo the Brazil-Saudi Investment Forum, with attendance of Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade Geraldo Alckmi and the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
The forum saw the signing of 25 agreements between the two countries’ government agencies, and other memorandums of understanding between government agencies and the private sector.
Deals were also inked between private sector entities in both countries.
The agreements covered the fields of petrochemicals, health, defense, food, real estate, tourism, water desalination and treatment, and agriculture.
The forum included presentations on Invest Saudi, a program that aims to promote investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia to the world.
The presentations also covered investments in the Kingdom’s special economic zones and Expo 2030 Riyadh, in addition to potential investments in Brazil.
Discussions were held on transportation, logistics, mining, food industries, agriculture, health care, sports and entertainment.
The forum constitutes an important opportunity for Saudi-Brazilian companies to exchange expertise, discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and review the investment opportunities available in the two countries.
The Brazil-Saudi round table meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss investment opportunities and promote investment relations between the two countries, in addition to strengthening efforts to develop economic and investment ties.
Nearly 200 Saudis graduate from Spain’s prestigious Les Roches institute
Nearly 200 Saudis graduate from Spain’s prestigious Les Roches institute under ministry’s 2022 Ahlaha initiative
Updated 31 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The first batch of Saudi students graduated this week from the executive master’s program in international hotel management at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, in Marbella, Spain.
The program was launched by the Ministry of Tourism last year as part of the Ahlaha 2022 initiative. All 198 male and female graduates expressed their gratitude to the Saudi ministry, which is developing initiatives to enhance the capabilities of workers in the tourism sector, especially in the hotel industry.
The graduates told Arab News that they can now return with a refined knowledge and vision gained from one of the world’s best hospitality institutes.
Maram Kokandi, the director of Doubletree by Hilton Makkah, said that the nine-month intensive program she enrolled in covered all subjects relevant to hotel management.
She described it as a fantastic program that supported the hotel sector, based on Saudi Vision 2030, and praised the support provided by the ministry to Saudi nationals.
She pointed out that Les Roches is globally renowned for producing the best talents in the field of hospitality, and they were honored to be part of this global fabric.
Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, the deputy minister of tourism, was with us every step of the way, personally overseeing the Kingdom’s vision and the purpose of this program.
Feras Bawareth, Les Roches graduate
Kokandi added that the knowledge they acquired will be valuable in terms of management and localization of the tourism and hospitality sector, and will contribute to the development and progress of the sector in the Kingdom.
She said: “This is a big dream, and everyone is striving to give back to this great nation.
“We are determined to succeed in achieving the hopes and aspirations for our country and benefiting from each other’s experiences.”
Dawla Talal Al-Malki, the front office manager at Hilton Riyadh Olaya, said that the program was one of the greatest offerings by the ministry to the hotel and hospitality sector, and represented an unprecedented step globally.
Speaking about the significance of the opportunity to the future of the Kingdom, Al-Malki added: “Our goal is to represent the Kingdom in the hospitality sector in the best possible way and contribute to creating a new generation capable of leading the tourism and hospitality sector in the country.
“What the ministry has provided will have a lasting impact, and my fellow graduates and I will work on crystallizing this academic aspect to improve services.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Ministry of Tourism is developing initiatives to enhance the capabilities of Saudis in the tourism and hospitality sector.
• The program includes an intensive training opportunity at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education in Spain.
Al-Malki pointed out essential topics in hotel management such as sustainability programs, financial management, and strategic management, and added: “All of these are essential for us to reach and achieve the Vision 2030’s aspiration to be a leading tourist destination, whether locally, regionally, or globally.
“All of this and more will directly impact our work performance and the sector as a whole, enabling tourism in Saudi Arabia to rise with the highest service standards, reflecting the Kingdom’s generosity and high professionalism.”
Feras Bawareth, who works as the cluster chief engineer at Seera Group, said that the journey was both challenging and enjoyable.
He said: “It began with applying for the program, interviews, and selection. Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, the deputy minister of tourism, was with us every step of the way, personally overseeing the Kingdom’s vision and the purpose of this program.
“We were divided into two groups, one at Les Roches in Switzerland and the other in Marbella, Spain, to pursue the executive master’s degree in hotel management … in the field of global tourism.
“The goal was to prepare us for leading the hotel sector in Saudi Arabia, and I tried to bridge the gap between my engineering studies and hotel management.”
Nouf Aldhahri, an assistant food and beverage manager at Novotel Jazan Hotel, said that her experience at Les Roches was a dream she had never imagined achieving.
She noted that throughout the past year, the ministry had put in tremendous effort, special arrangements, and attention to the smallest details.
She described the program as an enriching experience that allowed them to immerse themselves in a world of knowledge, broaden their horizons, and acquire the necessary skills and experiences for excellence in the tourism field.
She added: “The support (of the ministry) not only empowered us but also reinforced our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of our tourism industry.”
Maha Mahdi, who works as the guest relations supervisor at Novotel Jazan Hotel, said that she started working in the sector five years ago in the city of Jazan, where opportunities for development were limited compared to major cities, especially those with international brand hotels.
She added: “Today, I am a graduate with an executive master’s degree in international hotel management from one of the strongest specialized universities, a dream that has been achieved thanks to a great and supportive nation.
“The rapid and numerous developments (in the Kingdom) have attracted global attention. What sets us apart here is that this significant progress is in the hands of Saudis.
“The continuous support and keenness of the Ministry of Tourism to invest in the young people of the nation has multiple positive impacts. The greatest investment was in this wonderful program, which will make the next generation look forward to and be passionate about this sector.
“What distinguishes this program is the diverse selection of candidates, focusing on recruiting from various regions so that the students of this program can better share their knowledge and experiences with everyone.”
Seen Foundation completes 100th home-restoration project in Riyadh
Family of 5 in Riyadh’s Al-Oraija district benefitted from revamp
Mother and father of 3 children have debilitating health conditions
Updated 31 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Seen Foundation has completed its 100th home-restoration project since its formation in 2019, which forms part of its mission to assist struggling families in the country.
On Saturday, Seen’s volunteers revamped a home in Riyadh’s Al-Oraija district, working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They painted the walls, installed a new kitchen, reorganized the interiors and more.
Over the years, the foundation has received steady support from Saudis who want to volunteer and contribute to social-welfare projects. According to Muath Al-Wahid, the project manager, the foundation has received over 1,500 requests from those wanting to assist as volunteers.
Al-Wahid told Arab News: “We only need 60 volunteers … so we randomly select names. Today, we achieved case-number 100, and we would like to thank our partners and volunteers for their help.”
For this most recent case, the foundation helped a family of five — three children whose mother had a stroke and is unable to walk, and their father who has multiple sclerosis. They had no beds and were sleeping on the floor.
While the foundation worked on restoring the flat, they put the family up in a furnished apartment.
FASTFACT
Various Saudi businesses including Jazeera Paints and Aqar have partnered with Seen Foundation to provide furnishings, lighting, and decorations.
One of the volunteers on the project, Lojien Al-Ghamdi, said this was the seventh time she has worked with the foundation.
“Saturday is my only day off from work, so the first time I volunteered I felt a little (tired), but when we finished restoring the house and I witnessed the family’s reaction I thought it was worth it.
“I kept coming back and I would love to give back to the community this way.”
Various Saudi businesses including Meshkati, Alajlan Riviera, Jazeera Paints, and Aqar have partnered with the foundation to provide furnishings, lighting, and decorations.
Shaimaa Al-Shamali, a volunteer from the Aqar real estate platform, said this was her way to give back to the community. She thanked the foundation for their efforts and initiative.