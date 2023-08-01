Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs

You are here

Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut on Aug. 1, 2023.
AP

  • “What we have to do now is to look elsewhere (for grain) of course,” said Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program
  • The WFP on Tuesday started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts
BEIRUT: A halted landmark grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to flow to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, along with donor’s fatigue, is rattling the operations of the United Nations food agency, its deputy executive director said Tuesday.
“What we have to do now is to look elsewhere (for grain) of course,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program told The Associated Press. “We don’t know exactly where the market will land, but there might well be an increase in food prices.”
The WFP on Tuesday started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts, a decision that upset both refugees and Jordanian officials. The agency has said it would gradually cut off 50,000 refugees in Jordan from its assistance altogether. The program had initially covered 465,000 refugees.
Syrian refugees in Jordan expressed frustration at the news, as they continue to struggle with finding work and high inflation rates.
“This decision ruined our lives,” Khadija Mahmoud, a Syrian refugee from the Aleppo countryside in Amman and a mother of eight told the AP. “How are we going to pay for the apartment’s rent, the electricity bill, the water bill, how? We don’t have the capacity.”
The WFP announced last week it has only raised $5 billion so far this year, less than half of its objective of between $10 billion and $14 billion. It also said it has reduced its food and cash assistance worldwide in recent months due to what it calls an “unprecedented funding crisis”.
Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped secure Ukrainian wheat also impacted the WFP, which this year purchased 80 percent of its wheat supply from the war-torn country.
UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations for years have struggled to reach budgetary requirements due to the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine.
In the Middle East, budgetary constraints have impacted assistance for war-torn Syria and neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees while facing economic crises of their own, including Jordan and Lebanon.
In June, WFP announced major cuts in aid to Syria, now in its 13th year of civil war, cutting 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs.
“Frankly, it’s difficult to see how they would manage because all our beneficiaries are in dire need of assistance,” Skau said.
In March, then-WFP executive director David Beasley warned that ongoing funding cuts could cause mass migration, destabilized countries, and starvation in the next 12 to 18 months.
“When the most vulnerable at critical levels of food insecurity don’t receive our food assistance, there are only two ways out,” Skau said. “Either they die or they move.”

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals
Reuters

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals
JERUSALEM: US observers are in Israel this week to discreetly assess conditions at its border crossings for Palestinian- Americans as part of an emerging Israeli-US visa waiver deal, four officials said.

The officials, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said the delegation visited Israel’s immigration office on Sunday, Ben Gurion Airport on Monday and would on Tuesday tour checkpoints on the occupied West Bank’s boundaries.

In return for visa-free access for Israelis, Washington has demanded that Israel provide reciprocal unfettered passage for Americans, regardless of their background.

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
AFP

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat

Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
Iran on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday for government workers and banks nationwide as searing temperatures sweep across the country, state media reported.

The decision came after the meteorological office forecast temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many cities, and nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the southwest.

“The Cabinet agreed to the Health Ministry proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday public holidays all over the country to protect public health,” the official IRNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi as saying.

It said the decision was taken because of “unprecedented heat” sweeping the country.

The ministry has also warned of the risks of heatstroke from over exposure to the sun, and urged people to stay indoors between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakain described the number of heat-related illnesses in recent days as “alarming.”

In June, Iran changed summer working hours for government employees who now start earlier, in order to save electricity in offices when temperatures peak.

The southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan has been among the hardest hit by the heat wave.

Around 1,000 people have received hospital treatment there in recent days because of rising temperatures and dust storms, IRNA said.

The region has long faced severe water shortages, which triggered protests on Monday over an upstream dam in Afghanistan restricting water flow,the Tasnim newsa gency said.

5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack

5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack
5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack

5 Yemeni soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda attack
  • More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda attacks since August last year
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Five Yemeni soldiers were killed and four were wounded in clashes with Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan, officials and local media said on Tuesday.

Using mortar shells and machine guns, Al-Qaeda militants attacked a location controlled by pro-independence southern Yemen forces in the long, rugged Omaran Valley in Abyan province on Tuesday morning, triggering clashes that left five soldiers dead, according to Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for pro-independence southern forces. “The terrorist elements retreated to their hiding places after failing to seize control of the area,” Al-Naqeeb said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, also known as AQAP, has intensified attacks on the Yemeni security forces that seek to eliminate their hideouts and military locations in rural and mountainous areas of Abyan and Shabwa.

More than 100 soldiers have been killed and almost 200 others injured by Al-Qaeda roadside bombs, IEDs, or attacks since August last year, when the Yemeni military launched an offensive against the terrorist group in Abyan and Shabwa.

Al-Naqeeb said that Al-Qaeda has employed attritional tactics by planting landmines and IEDs, and launching mortar and ground attacks to compel security forces to withdraw from their territory. “Al-Qaeda is desperate to drain our forces after they lost their strongholds,” he added.

On July 25, a roadside bomb planted by Al-Qaeda ripped through a vehicle transporting Yemeni soldiers in the Modea district of Abyan, killing three soldiers, including a battalion commander, and wounding others.

Meanwhile, fighting broke out on Monday between government forces and the Houthis in contested areas on the eastern edges of the besieged city of Taiz, Yemen’s army said.

The clashes occurred days after the Houthis launched attacks against government soldiers defending Taiz, the most recent attempt by the militia to seize control of new territory in the city.

Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes

Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes
Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes

Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes
  • Jacques Barsoumian, known as ‘Jacques the King,’ and others involved in online gambling arrested
  • During a raid that targeted an online gambling cafe in a southern town, the security forces found what amounted to 4 billion Lebanese pounds
BEIRUT: The Lebanese security forces have arrested Jacques Barsoumian, known as “Jacques the King,” and others, in its battle against illegal betting on the internet.

The Court of Cassation’s Public Prosecution Office countenanced the move and investigations are ongoing to prosecute all criminals involved in online gambling who have been able to draw hundreds of young people into their dark world, while also denying the public treasury millions of dollars.

The online betting scandal peaked after a series of events took place in southern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Children reportedly stole from their parents, sold their mothers’ jewelry, and even died by suicide as a result of getting hooked by betting.

Other incidents included heated disputes that turned into armed clashes.

The only licensed betting venue is at Beirut Horse Racing, while gambling is limited to Casino du Liban, by law, along with a number of licensed venues that impose age restrictions.

However, unlicensed gambling and betting platforms are now accessible to young people on their phones or in cafes in neighborhoods.

This has led to an increase in the number of those addicted to gambling, who believe in the practice as a gateway to easy money.

Security sources say the plague has “thrived across the country’s various regions. The bets have now reached football games and other games, with young men, old men, and even young girls and military personnel taking part in them due to the temptations of fast-earned profits.”

Playing in cafes only requires the purchase of recharge cards, similar to phone recharge cards, and then using them to play. Prepaying is easy.

Most of the cafes operate under the patronage and protection of agents in Lebanon. According to security sources, the number of agents does not exceed five people, who surround themselves with heavy security and are aided by surveillance cameras.

During a raid that targeted an online gambling cafe in a southern town, the security forces found what amounted to 4 billion Lebanese pounds. Further investigations revealed that this amount constituted the profits that the cafe made in just one day. It was also found that 90 percent of those in the establishment were aged between 15 and 35.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mounir Akiki, who is the editor-in-chief of the General Security Magazine, told Arab News: “The cyberspace is open and all the world is suffering from this plague.

“What made the betting business thrive in Lebanon is the deteriorating living conditions and the rising unemployment rates.”

Akiki added it was the responsibility of parents to learn about what their youngsters were doing.

He said: “In the past, parents used to turn off the television and the children would be left with no other options. However, today, young people are accessing prohibited websites as they sit next to their parents, without them even being aware.”

He highlighted the importance of guidance “because it is a matter of national security. Authorities are unable to contain this cyberspace as it is everywhere.”

EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an

EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an
EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an

EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an
  • The EU is ready to collaborate with Jeddah-based 57-member Islamic body on the issue in Europe, said Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy.
  • When asked by a reporter if Qur’an burning should be made illegal across EU member states, Massrali said: “That is not for me to say”
BRUSSELS: The EU has a “well-established collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” and is “open to their suggestions on concrete engagement” over the repeated desecration of the Qur’an, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The EU has also been in contact with the OIC and is ready to collaborate with the Jeddah-based 57-member Islamic body over the burning of the holy book in Europe, Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, told a news conference in Brussels.
Kuwait News Agency cited Massrali as saying: “We have been in contact with OIC’s secretariat and their permanent mission in Brussels to understand their next step on this issue … at this point of time, we have not received any official request for meetings. So, we are waiting for their suggestions on our meeting with them.”
She stressed that “the EU is basically ready to collaborate with the OIC.”
Bombarded with reporters’ questions on the issue, Massrali was asked if Qur’an burning should be made illegal across EU member states. She replied: “That is not for me to say … we don’t believe that everything that is legal is ethical.”
When asked why the EU has not explicitly condemned the repeated Qur’an burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark, Massrali dodged the question, saying: “We have reacted three times … we have formulated the statement as we have, which is extremely clear and extremely strong reaction to the situation and we are totally rejecting the burning of the holy books and the Qur’an.”
On the other hand, she referred to EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s statement on July 26 in which he said: “The desecration of the Qur’an, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation.”
On Sunday, the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers reached a resolution in Jeddah on the repeated desecrating of copies of the Qur’an.
It called on “all the OIC Overseas Missions (New York, Geneva and Brussels) to take the initiative to address, in the respective international organizations, which are accredited to them, these acts of hatred against Islam and its sacred symbols in the interpretation of the relevant conventions as well as the formulation of new international legal texts to this end.”

