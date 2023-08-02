You are here

Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto walk together toward the Ministry of Defense in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2023. (Ministry of Defense)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Saudi defense minister visited Jakarta this week for talks with Indonesian counterpart
  • Indonesia wants its defense industry to be part of Saudi Vision 2030
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has invited Saudi Arabia to help develop its defense industry, the Southeast Asian nation’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday, as it hopes to forge strategic security ties with the Kingdom.

Indonesian-Saudi security ties were formally established in 2014 when the two countries signed a defense cooperation agreement.

They received a boost on Tuesday when Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Jakarta for talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

“The Ministry of Defense is hoping to strengthen strategic defense relations with Saudi Arabia, with mutual support to push for world peace, especially in the region,” Subianto’s spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia can join in developing Indonesia’s defense industry through a strategic partnership.”

Prince Khalid’s visit was a reciprocation of Subianto’s trip to Riyadh in March last year.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it was also a “historic moment” and that Subianto had “expressed his confidence that Saudi Arabia will actualize its Vision 2030 and hoped that Indonesia’s defense industry can be part of that vision.”

Several Indonesian companies, including state-owned arms maker Pindad and aerospace firm Dirgantara, presented their portfolios to members of the Saudi delegation accompanying Prince Khalid.

The defense chiefs of both countries have also agreed to more student exchanges between their military schools to strengthen cooperation in defense education.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia arrests Muslim preacher for blasphemy, hate speech

Indonesia arrests Muslim preacher for blasphemy, hate speech
Updated 58 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Indonesia arrests Muslim preacher for blasphemy, hate speech

Indonesia arrests Muslim preacher for blasphemy, hate speech
  • Al-Zaytun boarding school in West Java, Muslim-majority Indonesia’s most populous province, has faced backlash from conservative groups
  • School head Panji Gumilang, 77, was detained early on Wednesday after questioning
Updated 58 min 25 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: A Muslim preacher has been arrested on charges including blasphemy and hate speech after his Islamic boarding school provoked protests for allowing women to preach and pray beside men, police said Wednesday.
The Al-Zaytun boarding school in West Java, Muslim-majority Indonesia’s most populous province, has faced backlash from conservative groups that have accused it of following a version of Islam incompatible with the Qur’an.
School head Panji Gumilang, 77, was detained early on Wednesday after questioning, national police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters.
“Investigators took legal action... and he is detained in the criminal investigation agency’s detention facility for 20 days,” he said.
Gumilang faces five years in prison for blasphemy, six for spreading hate speech and 10 on the charge of spreading fake news and intentionally causing chaos in public, according to the charges.
The school sparked uproar in conservative circles and protests outside its compound when social media footage in late April showed women praying in the same row as men.
Women are typically expected to pray behind men in traditional Islamic prayer.
Another practice of the school that sparked controversy was allowing women to give a sermon in Friday prayers, a task usually reserved for men in traditional Islamic teaching.
The school opened in 1999 and holds around 5,000 students.
It is also accused of ties to Darul Islam, a group that fought for an Islamic state in Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s and survived a military defeat.
Thousands have gathered outside the school several times since late June to call for its closure.
Indonesia’s blasphemy legislation has been on the statute books since 1965 but was rarely used before the end of authoritarian rule under dictator Suharto in 1998.
Conservative forms of Islam have since become more popular in Indonesia, which supports a tolerant version of the religion.
However, rights activists say the blasphemy law curbs free speech and puts religious freedom under increased pressure.
Indonesia recognizes six official religions but the growing use of the blasphemy law is fueling fears that its moderate brand of Islam was coming under threat from increasingly influential radicals.
Jakarta’s former governor, the capital’s first Christian leader of Chinese descent, was sentenced in 2017 to two years in jail for blasphemy.

Topics: Indonesia Muslim blasphemy

Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions

Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions

Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions
  • Turkey’s Erdogan tells Putin he will continue efforts to reinstate grain deal
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call on Wednesday not to further escalate tensions, after Moscow struck facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine.
Erdogan was a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukraine grain shipments on the Black Sea, and has positioned himself as an intermediary in the conflict.
The Turkish leader said “no steps should be taken that will escalate tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.”
He emphasised the significance of a grain deal that he called a “bridge for peace,” the office added.
The accord, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations, allowed Ukraine to export grain via its Black Sea ports, but it ended last month after Moscow withdrew.
Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia had struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa, targeting facilities used to export grain since the collapse of the deal allowing shipments from the Black Sea.
As a result of the attack, a grain elevator, grain silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, prosecutors said.
Erdogan told Putin that the long-term inactivation of the grain deal “will not benefit anyone” and that the countries in need would suffer the post, according to the presidency.
Erdogan also said the grain prices that decreased by 23 percent when the agreement was in force increased by 15 percent over the last two weeks.
He vowed Turkiye would press ahead with “intensive efforts” and diplomacy to re-establish the agreement.
The two leaders also agreed on Putin’s visit to Turkiye, according to Erdogan’s office, but no timetable was given.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin

India's top court hearing petitions challenging government's removal of Kashmir's special status

India’s top court hearing petitions challenging government’s removal of Kashmir’s special status
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

India’s top court hearing petitions challenging government’s removal of Kashmir’s special status

India’s top court hearing petitions challenging government’s removal of Kashmir’s special status
  • India’s only Muslim-majority region is run by bureaucrats with no democratic credentials since New Delhi’s 2019 move
  • People moving the petitions against the revocation of Kashmir’s status speak of ‘betrayal’ and ‘assault’ on their identity 
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s top court Wednesday began hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 that stripped disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.

The five-judge constitutional bench that includes the Supreme Court’s chief justice is simultaneously hearing a series of petitions challenging the special status granted to the region after its accession with newly independent India in 1947. Such petitions were filed before the 2019 changes.

The unprecedented move divided the region into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, both ruled directly by the central government without a legislature of their own. The move’s immediate implications were that the Muslim-majority region is now run by bureaucrats with no democratic credentials and lost its flag, criminal code and constitution.

“The case is before the country’s top-most constitutional bench. We are optimistic as we know our case is very strong,” said Hasnain Masoodi, a Kashmir-based Indian lawmaker who was one of the first petitioners challenging the Modi government’s decision. He also served as a judge at Kashmir’s high court.

“This constitutional framework provided a mechanism to be part of the Indian union. The abrogation was a betrayal and an assault on our identity,” he said.

Masoodi, who is part of Kashmir region’s largest political party, the National Conference, said the 2019 decision “violated every norm and mechanism” under India’s constitution and its “gross violation in letter and spirit.”

Soon after, Indian officials began integrating Kashmir into the rest of India with administrative changes enacted without public input. A domicile law rolled out in 2020 made it possible for any Indian national who has lived in the region for at least 15 years or has studied for seven years to become a permanent resident of the region. That same year, the government also eased rules for Indian soldiers to acquire land in Kashmir and build “strategic” settlements.

Indian authorities have called the new residency rights an overdue measure to foster greater economic development, but critics say it could alter the population’s makeup.

Many Kashmiris worry that an influx of outsiders could alter the results of a plebiscite if it were to ever take place, even though it was promised under the 1948 United Nations resolutions that gave Kashmir the choice of joining either Pakistan or India.

The stunning mountain region has known little but conflict since 1947, when British rule of the Indian subcontinent divided the territory between the newly created India and Pakistan. Kashmiri separatists launched a full-blown armed revolt in 1989, seeking unification with Pakistan or complete independence.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a charge Islamabad denies. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Many Muslim ethnic Kashmiris view the 2019 changes as an annexation, while members of minority Hindu and Buddhist communities initially welcomed the move but later expressed fear of losing land and jobs in the pristine Himalayan region.

While deeply unpopular in Kashmir, the move resonated in much of India, where the Modi government was cheered by supporters for fulfilling a long-held Hindu nationalist pledge to scrap the restive region’s special privileges.

In New Delhi’s effort to shape what it calls “Naya Kashmir,” or a “new Kashmir,” the territory’s people have, however, been largely silenced, with their civil liberties curbed, as India has shown no tolerance for any form of dissent.

Kashmir’s press has also faced major difficulties. Many journalists in the region have since been intimidated, harassed, summoned to police stations and sometimes arrested. The administration also implemented a new media policy that seeks to control reporting.

Topics: Kashmir status Indian Kashmir Kashmir India Supreme Court of India

Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye

Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye

Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye
  • Indonesia’s air force has aging defense equipment and has other purchases pending for fighter aircraft
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s defense system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.
The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia’s military defense equipment with the contract signed Feb. 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.
In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force. The purchase, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, was criticized for the age of the equipment. But the Defense Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defense equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force’s decline in the combat readiness as many of the country’s existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.

Topics: Indonesia Turkiye

Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital

Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital

Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
  • The strike damaged port infrastructure
  • No one was killed or wounded in the attack
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

ODESA: Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Odesa and targeted capital Kyiv from several directions, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
The army said it repelled Iraninan-made Shahed-136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea that were aimed at the Odesa region.
“The enemy’s obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.
“As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged,” he said.
Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine’s main ports, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv’s exports despite the war.
The landmark deal had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tons of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.
Formerly obscure ports, Izmail and Reni, have become crucial to global food supplies and are struggling to process all the grain, causing a massive bottleneck.
The Danube River port of Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products. But these ports have also become targets: Russia attacked Reni with drones on July 24.
Last week, Kyiv said it lacks the means to defend itself against strikes on its grain infrastructure carried out by Russia, which is blocking “virtually all” Ukrainian ports, according to an army spokeswoman.
In Kyiv, more than 10 Russian drones were downed during an overnight attack on the capital, the city’s military administration said early on Wednesday.
“Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets — more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)- were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the administration.
He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas.
In Golosiivsky district, “parts of a drone fell on the playground” and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.
Kyiv’s mayor had said earlier that the attack on the capital had damaged multiple districts, including the busy Solomyansky, which hosts an international airport.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no one was killed or wounded in the attack.
The administration had issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.
The attacks come a day after Russia said it downed a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in Moscow’s financial district was struck for the second time in days.
On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.
Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

