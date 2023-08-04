You are here

  • Home
  • US challenges world to tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as ‘blackmail’

US challenges world to tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as ‘blackmail’

US challenges world to tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as ‘blackmail’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) joins a roundtable on food security at the Rockefeller Foundation on August 3, 2023, in New York. Blinken took aim at Russia at the UNSecurity Council on Thursday, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from a key grain initiative. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/87gh9

Updated 04 August 2023
AP

US challenges world to tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as ‘blackmail’

US challenges world to tell Russia to stop using Ukrainian grain as ‘blackmail’
  • America’s top diplomat lashed out at Russia at a UN Security Council meeting for ignoring the world’s appeals and pulling out of the year-old deal that allowed Ukraine to ship more than 32 tons of grain from Black Sea ports to needy countries
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged all countries Thursday to tell Russia to stop using the Black Sea and Ukraine’s grain as “blackmail” and stop treating the world’s hungry and vulnerable people as leverage in its “unconscionable war.”
America’s top diplomat lashed out at Russia at a UN Security Council meeting for ignoring the world’s appeals and pulling out of the year-old deal that allowed Ukraine to ship more than 32 tons of grain from Black Sea ports to needy countries.
“And what has Russia’s response been to the world’s distress and outrage? Bombing Ukrainian granaries, mining port entrances, threatening to attack any vessel in the Black Sea,” he said.
Blinken was chairing the signature event of the United States’ council presidency this month on conflict as a key driver of hunger and famine.
He announced that the United States, which has provided more than $17.5 billion since January 2021 to address famine and food insecurity, will give $362 million more to tackle the drivers of hunger in Haiti and 11 African countries.
He pointed to the UN World Food Program, which said last week it needs $20 billion to deliver aid to everyone in need but was aiming for between $10 billion to $14 billion, the amount it has received in the past few years. So far this year, however, WFP said it had received only around $5 billion and therefore 38 of 86 countries where it operates have already seen cuts or are planning cuts in food assistance soon.
“The cost of that shortfall will be measured in growth stunted and in lives lost,” Blinken said.
He also implicitly criticized China, which is the world’s second-largest economic power behind the United States, saying: “The world’s largest economies should be the world’s largest donors, for member states to consider themselves global leaders. This is your chance to prove it.”
Blinken added that “All of us. All of us can dig deeper.”
At the start of the meeting, the Security Council adopted a presidential statement, approved by all 15 members, strongly condemning “the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” and expressing concern at the growing number of armed conflicts all over the globe.
In 2022, “armed conflict was the most significant driver of high levels of acute food insecurity for roughly 117 million people in 19 countries and territories,” the council said, adding that an estimated 148.1 million children under the age of five suffer from stunted growth because of malnutrition.
The United States circulated a communique to the 193 UN member states seeking commitments “to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare.” Blinken said 91 countries have signed, less than half the membership.
The Security Council statement stressed the need “to break the vicious cycle between armed conflict and food insecurity.”
David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, reminded the council it called for that link to be broken five years ago, but today “there is more armed conflict, more famine, more malnutrition, and more and more food insecurity.”
He said every assessment has the same list of countries where conflict is driving hunger: Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali and Haiti.
Miliband called for action – not more words – to help the 375,000 people who faced famine-like conditions at the end of 2022 and the 35 million on the brink.
As an example, he said, 80 percent of acutely malnourished children aren’t getting any treatment because of divided approaches toward moderate and severe malnutrition. He said the solution is simply to put a tape around a child’s arm and measure the circumference to diagnose malnutrition and provide one or two doses of therapeutic food per day depending on whether the case is severe or moderate.
Miliband told the council there is also a proliferation of different global initiatives on famine and food insecurity. He called for a single body to galvanize collective action — the UN High Level Task Force on Preventing Famine established in 2021 and headed by Reena Ghelani.
Ghelani said international collaboration is essential. She told the council that in too many nutrition wards and camps for the displaced she has visited, the eerie silence of small children fighting for their lives who are too weak to cry because of malnutrition “never leaves you.”
“That silence is also a call for action,” she said. “Business as usual will not work.”
Representatives of 80 countries were on the list of speakers at the day-long council meeting.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky responded to the criticism over its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal by claiming that it had become commercial, not humanitarian. He accused the West of becoming interested in the threat of world hunger “only insofar as they think they can attempt to exploit this topic to demonize Russia” and indulge their “pipe dreams” of defeating it in Ukraine.
Nonetheless, Polyansky held open the possibility of resuming the Black Sea deal if the West ensures that Russian grain and fertilizer can get to countries in need “without hindrance.”
Blinken told reporters after chairing the meeting that if Russia returns to the agreement, the US will continue “to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone can export their food and food products freely and safely, to include Russia.”
“We want to see that food on world markets,” he said. “We want everyone to benefit from the lower prices.”

Topics: Antony Blinken Russia Ukraine Black Sea grain deal Grain deal

Related

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
World
EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
Middle-East
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Six white Mississippi police officers tortured two innocent Black men using a sex toy, Tasers and a sword in an hours-long attack that ended with one man shot through the mouth and neck, the US Department of Justice said Thursday.
The brutal assault, and its subsequent cover-up in which the men left one victim bleeding as they hid evidence of their crimes, is the latest race-tinged stain on US policing.
“The defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect, and shamefully betrayed the oath they swore as law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Five now-former members of Mississippi’s Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and one former member of the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.
All six acknowledged that while responding to a report of suspicious activity on January 24 this year, they kicked in a door at a house and began a sustained and unprovoked attack on two Black men there.
They handcuffed the men and racially abused them, warning them to “stay out of Rankin County,” the DoJ said.
“The defendants punched and kicked the men, tased them 17 times, forced them to ingest liquids, and assaulted them with a dildo,” a press release said.

The families of Michael Corey Jenkins and Damien Cameron sit together during the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division tour Thursday, June 1, 2023, in during a Jackson,  Mississippi. (AP)

They also hit one man multiple times with a metal sword and a wooden kitchen implement, the DoJ said.
Deputy Hunter Elward, 31, removed a bullet from the chamber of his gun and forced his weapon into one man’s mouth before pulling the trigger.
“Elward racked the slide, intending to dry-fire a second time. When Elward pulled the trigger, the gun discharged. The bullet lacerated (the victim’s) tongue, broke his jaw and exited out of his neck,” the DoJ said.
As their critically injured victim lay bleeding, the men set about planting evidence to justify their actions.
“Remarkably, the victim survived the shooting even though these defendants left him lying on the floor gushing blood for a considerable amount of time... because they were too busy developing a false story to try and cover up their misconduct,” prosecutor Kristen Clarke told reporters.
“The actions of these defendants not only caused significant physical, emotional and psychological harm to the victims, but also caused harm to the entire community, who feel they cannot trust the police officers who are supposed to serve them and leaving other police officers to try to mend the communal wounds inflicted by these defendants,” said Clarke.
“This trauma is magnified because the misconduct was fueled by racial bias and hatred.”
Elward, Brett McAlpin, 52, Christian Dedmon, 28, Jeffrey Middleton, 46, Daniel Opdyke, 27 and Joshua Hartfield, 31, pleaded guilty to all charges against them.
Dedmon, Elward, and Opdyke also pleaded guilty to three other felony charges stemming from another episode of brutality against a white man in December.
All six are due to be sentenced November 14.
Horrifying episodes of police abuses against minorities in the United States burst into the public consciousness with unwelcome frequency, with victims like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor symbols of what critics say is wrong with the US model of law enforcement.
 

Topics: US police brutality white supremacists

Related

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
World
US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in US police culture
World
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in US police culture

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
  • Biden’s new asylum regulation presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection elsewhere first, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

A US appeal court will allow President Joe Biden’s new regulation restricting asylum access at the US-Mexico border to remain in effect for now, providing a short-term win for the Democrat as he grapples with legal challenges to his immigration strategy.
The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold a district judge’s July 25 ruling that found the regulation violated US law by cutting off asylum for some migrants caught crossing the border illegally.
Biden took office in 2021 pledging to reverse many of the hard-line policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, but has adopted some Trump-like border measures as his administration has faced record migrant crossings.
Biden’s new asylum regulation presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection elsewhere first, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry. The measure took effect when Title 42 ended on May 11.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups challenged the Biden measure, arguing it unlawfully denied asylum to some migrants caught crossing the border illegally and mirrored Trump-era restrictions that were also blocked in court.
US District Court Judge Jon Tigar — who blocked the previous Trump policies — vacated the Biden regulation, but stayed his ruling for 14 days to allow an appeal.
Tigar said US law does not limit asylum access for people crossing the border illegally and that transit countries to the south do not offer safe and feasible alternatives to migrants.
The 9th Circuit’s decision to allow the Biden policy to stay effect does not mean it will ultimately rule in favor of it.
In 2020, the 9th Circuit upheld Tigar’s decision to block a similar Trump regulation that restricted asylum for migrants who transited through other countries en route to the United States.
The ACLU could appeal the latest ruling to the US Supreme Court, but conservative justices outnumber liberals 6-3.

Topics: US court asylum seekers Joe Biden US-Mexico border

Related

Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
World
Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
World
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up

As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo

As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo

As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo
  • The US has offered general support for the effort of regional bloc ECOWAS to reinstate toppled President Mohamed Bazoum
  • Junta threatened an immediate response to any “aggression or attempted aggression,” saying force would be met with force
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

NIAMEY: Niger’s coup leaders on Thursday evening announced they were ending the mandates of ambassadors to four countries, as they face international pressure to restore the democratically elected leader they ousted last week.

“The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger” to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States “are terminated,” one of the putschists said in a statement read on national television.

The junta faces international pressure to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, with threats of force by regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States, currently chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The junta also threatened an immediate response to any “aggression or attempted aggression.”

Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defense and Security Forces on one of (the bloc’s) members,” read the statement.

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey on July 28, 2023. (REUTERS)

This came with “the exception of suspended friendly countries,” an allusion to Burkina Faso and Mali, neighboring countries that have also fallen to military coups in recent years.

Those countries’ juntas have warned any military intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against them.

Nigeria, West Africa’s pre-eminent military and economic power, is the current ECOWAS chair and has vowed a firm line against coups.

Military chiefs of the bloc’s member countries met in Nigeria on Wednesday for three days of consultations.

Outside the continent, global condemnation has been led by the United States and former colonial power France, which have about 1,000 and 1,500 troops in the country, respectively.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States “stands very much” in support of West African leaders who have threatened to use force to restore the nation’s democracy, and Senegal offered troops to help.

As hundreds of anti-French protesters rallied in the Nigerien capital in support of the ruling junta, Blinken offered general support for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, though he did not specifically refer to its threat of military action. Blinken told reporters in New York that the US believes the bloc’s efforts to reinstate toppled President Mohamed Bazoum are “important, strong and have our support.”
Senegal’s foreign affairs minister said her country would participate in a military intervention if ECOWAS decides to take action. “Senegalese soldiers have to go … these coups d’état must be stopped,” Aissata Tall Sall said.

Meanwhile, Niger’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover. The junta suspended broadcaster RFI and France 24 television from broadcasting in the country, according to the French foreign affairs ministry. The suspensions were part of the junta’s “authoritarian repression,” the ministry wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Last week’s coup toppled Bazoum, whose ascendency marked Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. The coup stirred strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.

The coup has been condemned by Western countries and the ECOWAS bloc, which has threatened to forcibly remove the junta if it does not hand back power to Bazoum. As tensions have grown in the capital of Niamey and the region, many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.
At Thursday’s protest organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, protesters pumped their fists in the air and chanted support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together.
“For more than 13 years, the Nigerien people have suffered injustices,” protester Moctar Abdou Issa said. The junta “will get us out of this, God willing … they will free the Nigerien people.”
“We’re sick of the French,” he added.
It remains unclear whether a majority of the population supports the coup, and in many parts of the capital, people went about their lives on Thursday as normal.
US President Joe Biden used the occasion of Niger’s independence day to call for Bazoum to be released and democracy restored.
“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected,” he said in a statement.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration was still focused on diplomacy.
“We still believe there’s time and space for that. The window is not going to be open forever,” Kirby said.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the new military ruler, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, lashed out at those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation. He said harsh sanctions imposed last week by ECOWAS were illegal, unfair and inhuman.
There were fears the junta could limit the export of uranium from Niger, which contributes 5 percent of the global share, according to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The ECOWAS bloc has set a deadline of Sunday for the junta to reinstate Bazoum, who remains under house arrest.
At the expiration of the deadline, the bloc is expected to decide by consensus on the next step as recommended by its defense chiefs.
At a bloc meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Brig. Gen. Tukur Ismaila Gusau, a Nigeria defense spokesman, said the defense chiefs have been asked to come up with a military solution, which they hope will be “the last option.”
The bloc’s sanctions include halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90 percent of its power from neighboring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger who conduct joint operations with its military against jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group. The United States and other European countries have helped train Niger’s troops.
Niger was seen as the West’s last reliable partner in the region, but some in the country see Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which operates in a handful of African countries, as a powerful alternative.
The new junta has not said whether it intends to ally with Moscow or stick with Niger’s Western partners, but that question has become central to the unfolding political crisis. Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso — both ruled by juntas — have turned toward Moscow.
Even if Niger’s military rulers demand the withdrawal of French troops — as happened in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso — it wouldn’t make a difference, said Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokesperson for the French foreign minister.
“We don’t answer to the putschists. We recognize one constitutional order and one legitimacy only, that of President Bazoum,” she said Wednesday during a press briefing.
Ahead of Thursday’s demonstration, the French Embassy in Niamey asked Niger’s government to ensure the security of its premises after it was attacked by protesters and a door was set on fire.
The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, dispatched two delegations Thursday to deal with Niger’s crisis.
A group from ECOWAS headed by former Nigerian head of state Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar was on its way to Niger. A second group led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe went to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria, said Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president.
 

Topics: Niger Coup Niamey ECOWAS Senegal Nigeria Antony Blinken Mohamed Bazoum Bola Tinubu

Related

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World
Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
World
World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says

Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says

Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

Kyiv and Washington started talks on Thursday aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said, a follow-up to pledges by G7 countries at last month’s NATO summit.

Ukraine was told that the Group of Seven (G7) would draw up and honor security guarantees and help bolster its military in light of Russia’s 17-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
The Kyiv government sees the talks as an interim stage pending its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance. At the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders offered support to Ukraine but ruled out any notion of membership until the war with Russia is resolved.
Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the agreement reached in Vilnius was “the basis for working out corresponding bilateral agreements.”
“It is symbolic that the United States — our biggest strategic partner — became the first country with which Ukraine has started this process,” Yermak wrote. “Through this process we will create a successful model for other partners.”
Members of the G7 agreed for each nation to negotiate agreements.
Yermak restated Ukraine’s position that guarantees “will strengthen Ukraine along the path to future membership of the Euro-Atlantic community, including NATO and the European Union.”
Yermak did not say where the talks were taking place or who was taking part, but a photo accompanying his post showed him sitting at a table at what appeared to be the Ukrainian president’s office in the capital Kyiv.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Group of Seven (G7) Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak

Related

Update Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
World
Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
World
Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in

North Korea denounces US arms aid to Taiwan as ‘dangerous’ provocation

North Korea denounces US arms aid to Taiwan as ‘dangerous’ provocation
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

North Korea denounces US arms aid to Taiwan as ‘dangerous’ provocation

North Korea denounces US arms aid to Taiwan as ‘dangerous’ provocation
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met a Chinese delegation in Pyongyang last week and vowed to develop the two countries’ relations to a “new high”
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea on Friday criticized a US weapons aid package to Taiwan, state media reported on Friday, accusing the United States of driving tensions in the region to “another ignition point of war.”
The United States unveiled an aid package for Taiwan worth up to $345 million on Friday as Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of weapons for the island as a part of the 2023 budget.
In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, Maeng Yong Rim, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry’s Chinese affairs department, said the plan is a “dangerous political and military provocation” and a “flagrant violation” of the One China principle.
“It is the sinister intention of the US to turn Taiwan into an unsinkable advanced base against China and the first-line trench for carrying out its strategy for deterring China,” the North’s statement said.
Beijing claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, and has repeatedly warned against any “official exchanges” between Washington and Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.
“The Asia-Pacific region, including the Korean peninsula and the Taiwan Strait, is neither a theater of the US military activity nor a test site of war,” the statement said, warning that the US will have to “pay a high price” for “provoking the core interest of China.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met a Chinese delegation in Pyongyang last week and vowed to develop the two countries’ relations to a “new high.” Before the meeting, they reviewed Kim’s newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade.
China’s military has been flexing its muscles around the island, recently sending dozens of fighters, bombers and other aircraft, including drones, into the skies to Taiwan’s south, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

Topics: North Korea Taiwan US King Jong Un

Related

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
World
North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
World
US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

Latest updates

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.