You are here

  • Home
  • US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say
An American woman was killed off the Amalfi Coast after the motorboat she and her family were traveling on crashed into a tourist sailboat, Italian state TV said Friday. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49ejd

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say
  • The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy
  • The motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of US and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ROME: An American woman was killed off the Amalfi Coast after the motorboat she and her family were traveling on crashed into a tourist sailboat, Italian state TV said Friday.
The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy.
According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.
The impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck repeatedly by the motorboat’s propeller, the reports said.
Italian state TV said the woman was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock, but she had died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived.
The Italian Coast Guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. A call to its office wasn’t answered, nor was there a response to an emailed request for details, including confirmation of the victim’s name and age.
The dead woman was identified in news reports as the head of a U.S. publishing company based in New York. Company officials said they couldn't comment until first reaching her family.
The victim's husband was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.
No one aboard the sailboat, including more than 80 U.S. and German tourists and crew, were injured.
A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive, reported Italian news agency ANSA, without indicating whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, who is Italian and about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.
There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.
The family was on holiday in Italy, media reports said. When their motorboat crashed, it had been headed to Positano, one of the most popular destinations along the Amalfi coast, Italian media said.

Topics: Italy Amalfi Coast US tourist boat accident

Related

Philippine coast guard rescues 67 people from damaged boat in the second ferry accident in a week
World
Philippine coast guard rescues 67 people from damaged boat in the second ferry accident in a week
17 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Senegal
World
17 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Senegal

UPDATE 1-Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term

UPDATE 1-Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
Updated 4 sec ago

UPDATE 1-Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term

UPDATE 1-Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
Updated 4 sec ago
MOSCOW: Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had an extra 19 years added to his jail term on Friday in a criminal case which he and his supporters said was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer.
Navalny, 47, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared “extremist.”
A court at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow where he is serving his sentences, was trying him on Friday on six separate criminal charges, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organization.
The audio feed from the court was so poor that it was practically impossible to make out what the judge was saying.
Navalny’s team said the judge had added 19 years to his sentences as a result of the new charges. State prosecutors had asked the court to hand him another 20 years in a penal colony.
Dressed in his dark prison uniform and flanked by his lawyers, Navalny smiled at times as he listened to the judge.
In a message posted on social media a day earlier Navalny had predicted he would get a long jail term, but had said it didn’t really matter because he was also threatened with separate terrorism charges that could bring another decade.
Navalny had said the purpose of giving him extra jail time was to frighten Russians, but had urged them not to let that happen and to think hard about how best to resist what he called the “villains and thieves in the Kremlin.”
The charges relate to his role in his now defunct movement inside Russia, which the authorities said had been trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilize the socio-political situation.

Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation

Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation

Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation
  • Children whose parents die are the most urgent cases, because the Russian-installed occupation authorities will swiftly impose legal guardianship
  • Within days of their father’s death, volunteers inside Russian-held territory helped the children flee
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: There it was, on a terrace behind a Kyiv cafe. A ping pong table.
After nearly a year and a half locked away in hiding under Russian occupation, followed by a daring escape last month, Ilona Pavliuk, 16, could hardly believe it was ok to just stop and play.
“People are so nice here, they will teach you even if you’re not good at it. They can even play together with you,” she said. “There was no ping pong in occupation, children don’t even play soccer in the stadiums. There is a stadium in Nova Kakhovka that no one plays in any more.”
Her ailing father had kept Ilona and her brother Maksym, 15, hidden in the house since the Russians came to their village, Pishchane, on the south bank of the Dnipro River, at the start of their invasion last year.
“I couldn’t go anywhere, because my father was worried. He said that the Russians could rape me. Or kill me: there had been such cases. He didn’t even let me go to the park — it’s 100 meters from our house! So, I didn’t go out, I stayed at home,” Ilona recounted at a hostel in Kyiv, tugging absentmindedly at Valera, her fuzzy toy penguin.
“I wasn’t studying, I haven’t finished school. I don’t have any documents. So, I am considered a dummy, I guess.”
Last month, their father finally died of AIDS, the same illness that killed their mother a decade ago, leaving them orphans.
“I knew I had to leave, because they would have taken me to Russia, given me a Russian passport, and sent me to an orphanage,” Ilona said. “One or two days after I left, they came to my house, and I wasn’t there. What if I had stayed?“
President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. Moscow says it has gathered hundreds of thousands of orphans and vulnerable children there, taking them to Russia for their safety.
Ukraine says this amounts to forced deportation to erase the Ukrainian identity of a generation of children, a crime against humanity for which Putin has already been indicted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
Ilona and Maksym were able to escape with the help of Save Ukraine, a charity that maintains an underground network inside occupied parts of Ukraine and Russia itself, helping children flee. It says it has rescued 200 children so far.
Children whose parents die are the most urgent cases, because the Russian-installed occupation authorities will swiftly impose legal guardianship, said Save Ukraine’s founder, Mykola Kuleba.
“All children who are left without parents are moved by the Russians across their territory,” he said. “They assign a guardian or place the child into an adoptive family. After that, no possible agreements can work, and it is very hard to get a child back. This is why it’s crucial to bring back a child as fast as possible, before this guardian appears.”
Save Ukraine moved fast for Maksym and Ilona. Within days of their father’s death, volunteers inside Russian-held territory helped the children flee, first to Russia itself, then to Belarus, then across the border and home at last to Ukraine. Details of the journey are kept confidential to protect activists along the route.
Ilona and Maksym are now living at the group’s Kyiv hostel. Once they have Ukrainian passports sorted, they will go stay with their late father’s ex-wife, now a refugee in Slovakia.
For Ilona, it only hit home that she was safe at last when she saw the border guard who let her enter Ukraine at the Belarus border. A fresh tear rolls down her cheek as she recalls how she wept on her arrival.
“When I saw the first Ukrainian soldier, I started to cry. He asked, ‘Why are you crying?’, and I replied, ‘Because I’m in Ukraine!’”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict orphans Save Ukraine children

Related

Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says
World
Ukraine, US start talks on security guarantees, official says
Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation
World
Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup
  • Bernard Emie should have predicted overthrow of Mohamed Bazoum: French president
  • Former Sahel colony is key source for France’s nuclear industry
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the chief of his country’s foreign spy agency over a perceived failure to predict the coup in Niger, The Times reported on Friday.
France, which controlled the Sahel country as a colonial possession until 1960, relies heavily on Niger to source uranium for its nuclear energy system, and has a vested interest in keeping it secure from terrorism and conflict.
Macron said Bernard Emie, the 64-year-old director of the Directorate-General for External Security, should have foreseen the coup, which would have allowed France to prevent the deposition of President Mohamed Bazoum, a key ally.
Coup leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani has been set a Sunday deadline by the Economic Community of West African States to release Bazoum.
Juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso have offered to defend the coup leaders by sending troops, sparking fears of a regional conflict.
France has evacuated 1,079 people from the capital Niamey after its embassy was attacked.
Macron also accused spy chiefs of falling short of expectations regarding the 2021 coup in Mali.
He said: “We can see that the DGSE’s way of functioning is not satisfactory. When you don’t see anything coming, there’s a problem.”
Tensions are said to have peaked during a French defense council meeting on the weekend at the Elysee Palace.
Emie’s job may be under threat as a result of Macron’s accusations, with the president having the power to dismiss leading intelligence officials.
The spy chief has defended himself, saying: “I wrote a report on the situation in Niger in January.”
Gen. Christophe Gomart, former chief of another French intelligence service, said the DGSE’s risk research may have been overlooked by Macron.
Gomart said: “We perhaps did not take into account enough what could happen in Niger but that is both at a political level and at an intelligence level.”
He added that Tchiana decided to initiate the coup soon after learning that he was about to be dismissed from his role as chief of the presidential guard.
Gomart said: “Did France fail to anticipate this sacking and the reaction of Gen. Tchiani, who did not accept his dismissal even though he is 63 years old? It’s difficult to say.”

Topics: France Niger Coup French President Emmanuel Macron President Mohamed Bazoum

Related

Saudi cabinet rejects coup against Niger’s President Bazoum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet rejects coup against Niger’s President Bazoum
France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety
World
France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks
  • The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Lithuania is a democracy that belongs to NATO and the European Union
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

VILNIUS: Lithuania declared more than a thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus living in the country to be threats to national security on Friday and said it was stripping them of their permanent residency permits.
The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Lithuania, a Baltic nation that declared its independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, is a democracy that belongs to NATO and the European Union. It has been a strong backer of Ukraine and also a place of refuge in recent years for many who have fled an authoritarian crackdown in neighboring Belarus and increased repression in Russia.
The Migration Department said Friday that it had established that 1,164 Belarusian and Russian citizens residing in Lithuania posed a threat to national security, a decision that was based on an evaluation of public and non-public information. It said 910 of those were Belarusian citizens and 254 Russian citizens.
How people answered the questionnaire was taken into consideration in deciding whether to grant or deny residence, according to the Migration Department, the government office that carried out the survey.
Those deemed to be national security threats are only a fraction of the Belarusians and Russians living in Lithuania. According to the Migration Department, more than 58,000 Belarusian citizens and 16,000 Russian citizens are currently residing in Lithuania. They are required to renew their residence permits every year to three years, depending on the application status.
Those stripped of permits can appeal the decision in court. Others will have up to a month to leave the country, according to the Migration Department.
There was no immediate reaction from the Russian or Belarusian governments.
Viktor Voroncov, a businessman who moved from Russia several years ago, learned Lithuanian and obtained citizenship, said he agreed with the move.
“I know many Russians who served in the Soviet and later in Putin’s army. They are married to Lithuanian wives, they live here, maintain close contacts with comrades in arms back in Russia and are spreading Kremlin propaganda constantly,” Voroncov said.
“Lithuania is a democratic country and tolerates different views. Even their propaganda was OK until the war started, but things have changed and they must go,” he said.
Lithuania also has an ethnic Russian minority that makes up about 5 percent of the population. They are citizens of Lithuania and were not required to answer the questionnaire.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lithuania belarus national security

Related

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania
World
NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania
Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
World
Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study
  • Operations are a ‘response to higher people flow, not a cause’
  • Poverty, conflict, persecution play key role in migration surge from North Africa
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea do not incentivize others to cross into Europe on dangerous journeys, a new study has found.

Researchers tracked the rate of crossings from North Africa to Italy between 2011 and 2020, finding that the introduction of rescue policies did not affect the number of journeys made, The Times reported on Friday.

The findings of the study in the Scientific Reports journal contradict claims that rescue operations encourage migrants to make the Mediterranean crossing in dangerous conditions, in a bid to be taken on board European vessels and transported to the continent.

Mare Nostrum, an Italian air and sea rescue mission in 2013 and 2014, had no effect on crossing rates, despite the operation leading to the rescue of at least 150,000 migrants, researchers found.

The study said rescue missions are “a response to the higher flow (of migrants), not a cause,” adding that rising crossing numbers are “far better explained by worsening economic conditions, environmental degradation, conflicts or violence, and political persecution.”

Since 2014, UN figures show that at least 20,000 deaths and disappearances have been recorded in the central Mediterranean area.

The Scientific Reports study measured recorded crossing attempts, as well as data on boats sent back to Tunisia and Libya, and documented death statistics.

Factors influencing the growth of migrant flow — including currency exchange and unemployment rates, and conflict levels — were also considered.

Commodity prices and natural disasters, another metric used by researchers, appeared to play a role in crossing rates from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe.

Attempts by Libya’s coast guard to intercept and return boats after 2017 also coincided with a drop in crossing attempts, the study said.

Topics: migrants

Related

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Migrants who tried to cross Mediterranean brought back to Libya, UN says
World
Migrants who tried to cross Mediterranean brought back to Libya, UN says

Latest updates

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say
US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say
KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia
SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.