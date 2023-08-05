Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak on new album, Warner Music deal

She added: “The diversity in the music and in the album makes it even more special to me. The musical experience and choices I had in this album will allow my audience to get to know me better and to know more about me.”
US record label Warner Recorded Music signed Mubarak in November 2022 in a bid to represent talent from the fast-growing Middle East market.
She blends contemporary music genres, such as rhythm and blues, with traditional Khaleeji music from the Gulf region, which incorporates instruments such as the duff drums, oud, mirwas, and tabla.
For “Mara Aan Malioun,” Mubarak joined forces with Kuwaiti singer, songwriter, and producer Daffy, who gave the tune a contemporary R and B twist. The track was composed by Ali Al-Matrouk and written by Daffy.
“The collaboration with the popular artist Daffy was an amazing experience as he brings a new music twist to the song. It was an exciting experience as well, as we got to explore a different kind of spin on the music track,” Mubarak added.
What made the collaboration even more magical was the pre-existing bond of friendship between the two virtuosos. The synergy between their creative spirits turned the entire process into a symphony of seamless melodies and heartfelt lyrics.
Mubarak said choosing a favorite from her album was impossible as each track had etched an indelible mark in her heart, resonating with emotions that were unique to their creation.
“To be honest, all tracks from the new album are special to me, as each hit has a distinct place in my heart. I devoted the same effort and love into every song,” she added.
Saudi founder Sara Al-Rashed brings desert-proof makeup to the beauty world with Asteri Beauty
Updated 6 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: “I always wanted to create something that represents Saudi women in a non-stereotypical way but never thought, in my wildest dreams, that I would create a beauty brand. It just happened,” said Sara Al-Rashed, founder of Saudi label Asteri Beauty.
In a house of three sisters, makeup became a way of cultivating connections, as well as expressing individuality, the founder believes. Having established a successful career overseas as an interior architect, Al-Rashed returned to Saudi with the seed of an idea that would bring together all her favorite things: art, makeup, self-care and a sense of sisterhood.
In an interview with Arab News, the entrepreneur said she created her brand with the Middle Eastern people and their environmental conditions in mind.
Al-Rashed’s products are “desert-proof,” meaning they were specifically formulated to handle the desert’s shifting environment, from high winds and excessive humidity to air-conditioning and ultra-dry heat.
Al-Rashed said: “Asteri is, I believe, the only brand that has created a desert-proof test in a lab to make sure that the products are long-lasting in extreme heat and humidity.
“Every Asteri formula has passed an independent laboratory test replicating the most hot and humid weather conditions imaginable,” she added. “The formulas perform at such a high level while feeling weightless and comfortable on the skin, embodying Asteri’s modern, forward-thinking approach to makeup.”
Asteri Beauty’s products — produced in Italy, Germany and Korea — are vegan and cruelty-free. The formulas are made without harmful and sensitizing ingredients like mineral oils, microplastics, talc, parabens, and sulfates.
The founder did not follow the single product launch approach like other brands. She launched her brand with over 20 products at once. Her products include bronzer, concealer, highlighter, eyeliner, lip balm, lipstick, lip gloss, lip liner, eyeshadow, mascara, kohl, brow gel, blush and tools like eyelash combs and makeup pouches.
“We wanted to be able to do a full look from the minute we launch the brand,” she said. “We wanted our sisters to be able to apply multiple products at once.”
Asteri’s Saudi heritage is in the little details too, like the juicy pomegranate flavor of Sweet Oasis Lip Gloss — a subtle nod to one of the Middle East’s most-loved fruits. Throughout the collection, there are shades and names inspired by the desert’s landscape and wildlife.
Al-Rashed’s powder products, like the bronzer and highlighter, are designed with calligraphy. The phrase “Sisters under the stars” is stamped in Arabic calligraphy into pressed powders and adorns packaging and accessories.
“We have referenced our Saudi and Arabic culture and heritage with a modern twist in our brand colors, which come from our nature,” she said. “Calligraphy is used on some of our products, as is iconography inspired by ancient Bedouin tattoos, poetry and the stars.”
The movie is a co-production between the Kingdom’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, and Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic.
Shawky said: “At its heart ‘Hajjan’ is an adventure that captures the deep connection between a young rider and his renegade camel.”
He added that Matar and Hofira are “an inseparable couple that form a bond based on survival and being on the run.”
The movie, which is written by Omar Shama from Egypt and the Kingdom’s Mufarrij Almajfel, stars Saudi actors Abdulmohsen Al-Nemer, Ibrahim Al-Hsawi, Alshaimaa Tayeb, Azzam El-Nemr, Omar Alatawi, and Tuleen Barbood.
DUBAI: The UAE has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues.
UAE officials did not explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other countries in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia.
“The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification,” the council announced late Thursday.
The movie was initially scheduled for release on July 20. However, in July, cinema websites in the UAE changed the screening date to Aug. 31.
The film about the world-famous doll stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It also features several other actors as “Barbies” and “Kens.”
Actress Haya Abdulsalam discusses Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Devil’s Advocate’
With the success of ‘Devil’s Advocate,’ the acclaimed Kuwaiti actress has moved away from the kind of role that made her famous
Updated 04 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: It’s amazing what we can do outside of the boxes that others have put us in. Since the beginning of her career, Kuwaiti actress Haya Abdulsalam has always been cast as the ‘cute girl’ and she yearned to show that she was capable of more. Now, her smash-hit Netflix series “Devil’s Advocate” has the entire region talking, and with a host of follow-up ideas ready to go, Abdulsalam is poised to become the Arab world’s queen of the crime thriller.
“We intended this to be a hit, but we didn’t expect it to hit this big. People are stopping me on the street to tell me it’s the best Gulf series they’ve ever seen — that they never saw what was coming next. We’re so thrilled with this response, because that’s what we always dreamed of,” Abdulsalam tells Arab News.
She knew there was a demand for a series like this. A huge fan of true crime and thrillers herself, she long wondered why the region didn’t have its own exemplars that could match up to the shows she and her husband, actor and producer Fouad Ali, would binge watch at home after a long day on set.
“People love them, but they don’t really make them here. In our region, it’s always romantic series, or social dramas, or perhaps some historical fiction. There are rarely Arabic crime series — you can count them on one hand,” says Abdulsalam.
“My husband and I were home watching ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ when we had the idea. We thought, ‘Let’s do a story just like this — a famous football player who’s accused of killing his wife.’ But while, in this case, people are still wondering who did it years later, we’ll give them a totally different answer they’re not expecting,” she continues.
The key role in the series was to be a hotshot female lawyer named Loulwa, who agrees to defend the young football star before falling in love with him. It was a role Abdulsalam didn’t intend for herself, and it wasn’t until a year into the process, after the script was finalized and the project was ready to go, that her husband finally stepped in, insisting she take it.
“We were searching for our lawyer, but my husband finally said, ‘Haya, it’s you. I can see only you. You have to do this, especially because you’re always cast as the ‘cute girl.’ No one will ever expect something different out of you, and that’s exactly why it’s going to be brilliant.’”
Playing the lead character in a series chock-full of twists, turns and revelations isn’t easy, of course. From the beginning, Abdulsalam wanted this to be a show that was impossible to predict, allowing viewers to have a completely different experience when watching it the second time. But how do you do that without giving away the game?
“It’s very hard. I remember after one take, I went to the director and said, ‘Can we do it again? Because when I say the line this way, I know people will catch on right away.’ And when they went over the footage, they realized I was right. I had to find a way to do things in between, to leave people guessing,” she says.
Abdulsalam always knew she was an artist, she just didn’t know she was an actor. Her father is a renowned painter and her mother an art director. She originally intended to follow in her father’s footsteps, even attending art school in the United States. She didn’t qualify for the fine art program, however, and fell into the dramatics department by default, urged by her family to just get a degree and figure out what to do with it later.
When she returned to Kuwait, she worked behind the scenes on local film and television productions, working as a camera assistant with no ambitions of stardom, only stepping in front of the camera to clap the film slate after the director yelled “Action!”
“The directors and producers would urge me to audition for roles, but I said ‘No, I don’t think my father will give me the OK. Not every girl in Kuwait can pursue that sort of career. It’s frowned upon in many circles,” says Abdulsalam.
“Then even my mother started insisting, and so I joined the cast of a Ramadan series in 2009, and it was an instant success. When my father saw it on television, I still hadn’t even told him I wanted to be an actor. He was so sad, and told me he didn’t want to talk to me,” Abdulsalam remembers.
For two years, Abdulsalam continued acting despite her fractured relationship with her father, landing bigger and bigger roles and pushing herself as hard as she could to improve at her craft.
“He saw the success I was having, the way I performed, the respect I received across the country. He came to me and said, ‘Now you convinced me. I’m proud of you. I thought you just wanted to be famous.’ I told him, ‘I don’t care about being famous. I only want to be an artist. You’re the one who taught me that, Baba. I just wanted to be like you,’” recounts Abdulsalam, who now counts her father as one of her biggest fans.
That same drive still fuels Abdulsalam, though now her artistic impulses extend beyond acting. Emboldened by her success as a producer on “Devil’s Advocate,” a second season of which she leaves the door open for, she is now readying numerous ideas for series that she plans to get off the ground, none of which she intends to act in — at least currently.
“I have four ideas that I’m getting ready to pitch, a couple of which were actually inspired by true crimes in the region — that happened right here in the GCC. There are so many tales that people have ignored here that deserve to be told,” says Abdulsalam.
As for acting, she is excited to continue to push herself, but is waiting for a role that speaks to her — whether in her own projects or someone else’s.
“You have to feel it, you know? I’m aware I’m getting myself into a very good place, and that this success will open a lot of doors, but if I don’t feel I can bring something to it, then it’s not for me — even if it’s good for my career on paper,” she says. “At the end of the day, I still think of this as art, and art has to speak to you.”
Saudi comedian Moayad Al-Nefaie on his debut hip-hop album
Updated 04 August 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: When Saudi rapper, stand-up comedian, writer and actor Moayad Al-Nefaie appeared on stage for the first time — in a school play — a strange thing happened: The stutter that had afflicted him throughout his childhood disappeared.
“Zero,” he says. “Nothing. So I was, like, ‘OK, when I act I don’t stutter. Let me tap into that.’”
It would be too simplistic to suggest that this moment decided Al-Nefaie’s career path, but combine it with other stories from his childhood and it does seem he was fated to become a storyteller.
Take the love of poetry he inherited from his grandfather, to whom he pays tribute in the interlude on his recently released debut album, “Batn Al-Shaer.”
“My dad’s dad was this traditional Bedouin who didn’t even read and write. But we went on this journey of poetry and stories together; I memorized hundreds of lines of ancient poetry because of him,” Al-Nefaie tells Arab News. “And I talk about my grandma from my mother’s side — she’s from Sudan — and she used to sing songs and improv with us when we were young.”
But the main inspiration for “everything in my life” is his parents. And that has been the case ever since he was born in the small town of Jonesboro in Arkansas, US — a place so obscure, he says, that “even Americans are like, ‘What? You were born where?’ They don’t even know it.”
“My dad — who’s a very talented and very funny and very unique individual — studied computer science back in the Eighties. That’s why he went to the States. And my mom was studying psychology with him at Arkansas State University.” His mother went on to become a professor and currently teaches in Saudi Arabia, where the family returned when Al-Nefaie was eight.
“My mom’s doctorate was in the impact of storytelling on growth and development. So me and my siblings were like lab rats, you know? But it helped me out so much,” Al-Nefaie continues.
He stresses several times how supportive his parents have been. Even when, after studying medicine for eight years, he told them he wanted to quit to “explore and experiment.”
“It was a long talk, but eventually they were like, ‘Yeah. We agree. Do your thing.’”
That “thing” was his comedy, which, naturally enough, is built around storytelling and playing characters (“You can see the impact of my mom and dad,” he says).
Given his love of storytelling and passion for poetry, it’s no surprise that Al-Nefaie branched out into hip-hop. The title of his debut album roughly translates to “Belly of the Poet” — an allusion to an Arabic phrase, “The meaning is inside the belly of the poet,” to describe how poets may say one thing but mean another.
“It’s fun, and it comes from a place where the saying already has a lot of meanings in the culture – it’s rooted,” he says.
His raps combine poetry and hip-hop to create songs he describes as “a mixture of wisdom and humor.” He also writes, he says, in “in a pan-Arabic way — from the beginning I’ve tried to do that. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself. Arabic is so diverse.”
To illustrate his claim that it’s easier to become a poet or rapper in Arabic, he asks me to Google how many words there are in English compared to Arabic. English has roughly 600,000 words. Arabic around 12.3 million. “You see? The language gives you a lot of freedom,” he says.
The new record is not the vanity project of an actor wishing he was a musician. Al-Nefaie is the real deal, as his many collaborators on the album will attest, not least acclaimed Jordanian-Palestinian rapper The Synaptik, who features on the album’s lead single “Mashi El-Hal.”
“In my eyes, Synaptik is the best recording artist in the region. Not just the best rapper, the best recording artist,” Al-Nefaie says. “He’s so wise in the way he writes and in his melodies. I love the guy as an artist.”
Al-Nefaie declares himself an equally big fan of all the guests on his album. He hopes some will be able to join him at gigs on the regional tour he’s looking to undertake soon — all part of the “oversaturation” that he says, only half-jokingly, he’s planning. He knows that it might take overkill to break through.
“We have to acknowledge that the market is so new. Not everybody really accepts Arabic hip-hop yet,” he says. “The thing I want to do with this album is to make the gap between poetry and our authentic culture and hip-hop smaller. Like, ‘Guys, it’s linked together. It’s the same thing.’”