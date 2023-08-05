You are here

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester United’s Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund reacts as he is introduced prior to their pre-season friendly match against Lens at Old Trafford stadium on Aug. 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
  • The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met
  • “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United sealed their swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £64 million ($82 million) on Saturday.
Hojlund agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further season as United manager Erik ten Hag finally got his wish to bring in a striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met.
“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said.
“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.
“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”
Ten Hag made Hojlund his top target after United reportedly refused to pay Tottenham’s asking price for England striker Harry Kane, who appears bound for German champions Bayern Munich.
French champions Paris Saint Germain were said to be in the hunt for Hojlund’s signature before United won the race.
Ten Hag was keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side often lacked a cutting edge.
United finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals — 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.
Although Hojlund has a low profile compared to many of his new team-mates, Ten Hag is confident he can thrive under the Old Trafford spotlight.
United football director John Murtough said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group.
“Working under Erik and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform.”
Hojlund has enjoyed a sudden rise since starting his career in relative obscurity with Danish club FC Copenhagen in 2020.
He moved on to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where his 12 goals in 21 games convinced Atalanta to sign him in August 2022.
He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Italian team last season, catching Ten Hag’s eye in the process.
Standing 6ft 2ins tall, Hojlund, who has scored six times in his six games for Denmark, should have the physical presence to cope with the aggressive approach of Premier League defenders.
As well as his imposing physique, he is also blessed with blistering pace and predatory instincts in the penalty area.
Hojlund’s Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini likened him to Manchester City’s record-breaking striker Erling Haaland, whose goals helped United’s rivals win the treble last term.
Hojlund’s presence in the United attack will also allow Ten Hag to deploy England forward Marcus Rashford in his preferred role on the left flank.
“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development,” Hojlund said.
“Under his guidance and support I know that I’m capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”
In his maiden season in charge, Ten Hag led United to their first trophy in six years when they beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February.
But the Dutch coach wants a sustained title challenge this term and Hojlund will be expected to make an instant impact after his signing took Ten Hag’s close-season spending over £160 million.
Hojlund is the third major arrival at Old Trafford since last season after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The Danish striker could make his competitive debut for United against Wolves at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

Topics: Manchester United Rasmus Hojlund Premier league

Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer
  • Howe admits he wants 2 more players but new striker may be off-limits
  • Side take on Fiorentina and Villarreal in final two preseason games this weekend
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will look to add two more players to their ranks before the close of the transfer window — that is the view of head coach Eddie Howe.

Speaking before the inaugural Sela Cup, presented by Visit Malta, Howe discussed the imminent $40 million deal for Southampton and former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento, as well as outlined his desire for more transfers before the window slams shut on Sept. 1.

On 20-year-old Livramento, who is expected on Tyneside in the next 24 hours after a fee was agreed with the recently relegated Saints, Howe said: “I’m slightly in the dark on that, unfortunately. Let’s see what happens in the next couple of days. Certainly, I like the player.”

Livramento has spent a large part of the last 12 months recovering from an ACL injury to the knee, which he suffered at the back end of the 2021-22 campaign. That has led some to question whether the Magpies, driven largely by sporting director Dan Ashworth, should be splashing out such a sum on a supremely talented and promising player, but one who is yet to fully recover from such a serious injury.

Howe added: “Without talking directly about Tino, that’s why we do thorough medicals and that will be down to that aspect of the football club to make sure any player we sign is in good physical condition.”

The Magpies came into the window with an expectation that they would add another central defender, a striker and a left-back to their ranks. However, that plan has already been revised and revised again as the summer has progressed.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali and forward Harvey Barnes have strengthened Howe’s hand so far since the end of last season, but the head coach wants more, although has accepted that a striker may now be off-limits.

“Ideally, I’d love to bring in two players. But let’s wait and see; there’s no guarantees,” said Howe.

“I don't think it’s an area (forward) we can strengthen in, currently, because of transfer fees associated with that position. It would be beyond our capabilities at this current time.

“We have two recognized strikers (Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak) but we have Anthony Gordon who can play in that position and showed during the under-21 Euros that he’s more than capable of playing very well in that position. That would bring our numbers to three so I don’t think that’s an area we’re looking at.

“We don’t want to carry a huge squad. We want anyone in the squad to feel like they have a part to play. Certainly, we don’t have the various competitions that we’re involved in so we need to be robust enough to deal with that challenge. Let’s see what happens. Maximum (I want) is a couple of players but let’s wait and see.

“We have a very good squad when everyone is fit. The problem is guaranteeing that fitness for everybody throughout the season. You know you’re going to get injuries at some stage, so we have to have the depths to deal with those problems.”

Newcastle take on Fiorentina and Villarreal in their final two preseason games this weekend, with the Italians heading to St. James’ Park on Saturday, and the La Liga outfit a day later.

The games form part of the first ever Sela Cup, which is also welcoming French side Nice to Tyneside.

“We don’t have a totally fit squad. Fabian Schar, we’re going to make a late decision whether he’s involved in the games over the weekend,” said Howe.

“Certainly, he’s very close, so that’s a positive thing. Joe Willock won’t be involved in either game as he’s still working his way back to full fitness. Emil Krafth won’t be involved.”

Another player who will be absent is January signing Harrison Ashby, who has joined second-tier Swansea City on loan.

On that deal, Howe said: “I think it’s crucial for his development that he plays games. Certainly, I think he has done well in the preseason but games are the next thing he needs because he’s never really had that in his career, a regular run of games.”

A huge feature of the Sela Cup this weekend is the return of women’s football to St. James’ Park.

Newly professional Newcastle United Ladies take on West Bromwich Albion Women after the men’s clash with Fiorentina.

Boss Becky Langley is thankful for another opportunity to showcase women’s football to a wider audience.

“One person who has never seen women’s football might stay and watch the women’s game after the Newcastle men’s game,” she told nufc.co.uk.

“So, actually, that’s just one more person watching a women’s football game which might spark the interest and grow our audience.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and I’m excited to see what sort of crowd we can get.”

Topics: football Newcastle

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era
Updated 04 August 2023
John Duerden

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football's golden era

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era
  • Qualification to knockout stages of Women’s World Cup compares with men’s semifinal appearance at Qatar 2022
  • Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia on Thursday means they now face France in Round of 16
Updated 04 August 2023
John Duerden

They all went in different directions. Some hugged those nearest, some fell to their knees in prayer and disbelief, and some just ran around not knowing what to do with themselves.
The reaction of the Moroccan players as it all ended was surely matched by fans back home after the stunning 1-0 win over Colombia in Perth, Australia, on Thursday.
Less than eight months after the men reached the semifinals of Qatar 2022, the women’s team, unbelievably, reached the knockout stages of their first ever Women’s World Cup.
This is truly a golden era for Moroccan football.
It could be argued that this latest achievement matches the first, but either way, this is simply stunning.
When the Atlas Lionesses lost their first ever World Cup game 6-0 to Germany on July 24 in Melbourne, the reaction was that the team needed time and experience to compete at this level. After all, this was a game between the two-time world champions, a team ranked second in the world, and a North African debutant, a full 70 places lower.
As the full-time whistle sounded in that game, nobody would have imagined that just a few days later Morocco would be going through to the last 16 and that the mighty Germans would be going home.
Nobody could have conceived that, on Thursday, it would be the Europeans wandering around tearful and shell-shocked in Brisbane at the end of their 1-1 draw with South Korea while the Moroccans would be running around the Perth pitch, thousands of kilometers to the west, celebrating after beating the Group H leaders to take second place and become not just the first Arab team to appear at the competition, but also to progress past the group stage.
Here is what happened in between. After the first game thrashing, Morocco bounced back by beating South Korea 1-0. That gave Reynald Pedros’ team a little hope. Germany lost their second game to Colombia. That meant that the last win over the South Americans was enough to progress, as Germany just could not find the all-important second goal to defeat the Koreans.
For those watching back home in Rabat, Fez, Marrakesh and everywhere else in the Arab world, there was much more to it than that. It was a double agony. First they had to wait for the final whistle to ensure that the three points came against Colombia. The lead had been taken just before the break due to what was a fairly soft penalty as Ibtissam Jraidi was brought down in the area. The legendary Ghizlane Chebbak stepped up only to see her kick saved, before Anissa Lahmani came in to shoot home the rebound.
Of course, there was plenty of Colombian pressure in the second half and while Morocco defended resolutely and Khadija Er-Rmichi made some top-class saves, this was no mere backs-to-the-wall performance full of desperate defending, but one of a team that looked to get forward whenever possible, and it was only in the final few minutes that they started to look tired.
When the whistle came, there were celebrations from the players, but the atmosphere soon went quiet as the realization set it that the group’s other game had yet to finish. Indeed, there were 16 minutes of injury time in Brisbane.
So, then came the second agonizing wait, to see if Korea — by this time aware that they were heading home and out of the competition — could hold on in the face of serious pressure from Germany, the team that reached the final of the European Championships last year. This time, the Moroccan players shared the pain, helplessness but growing excitement with those back home and gathered in a huddle on the pitch, along with coaching staff, to watch the game on their phones. Then the second whistle sounded, the impossible had happened and women’s football in Morocco will never be the same again.
Now they go on to face France in Adelaide on Aug. 8 in a chance to avenge the men’s defeat in the last four last December.
Whatever happens, this has already been a success and it could be argued that it ranks alongside what the men managed in Qatar. Morocco had already appeared at five World Cups before 2022, reaching the knockout stage in 1986 and performing well in a very tough group in 2018. With the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech playing at the top levels of European football, they won a tough group, finishing above Croatia and Belgium, and going on to eliminate Spain and then Portugal before coming up against the defending world champions and giving France a tough game.
That was truly heroic, and the side became the darlings of the tournament, but the women have come a long way in such a short period of time. Before 2022, they had only ever appeared at two Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, winning just a single game in total. It could have in no way been said that this side was a powerhouse of the continental football scene. Reaching the continental final on home soil last year electrified the nation, but it was the first taste of international success that the team had ever managed.
Coming into the World Cup, they were ranked 31 out of the 32 participants with only Zambia placed lower. Then came that 6-0 loss. After that, it would have been easy to just focus on not losing face and avoiding embarrassment, but the players picked themselves up and conjured up two very famous wins against teams with more pedigree.
Now, just as when players went off in every direction when the big moment came on Thursday, nobody knows where or how far this Moroccan team can go.

Topics: Morocco FIFA FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Nouhaila Benzina Ghizlane Chebbak

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
  • Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul
  • Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja says his team’s defeat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Wednesday was a “circus” and said that the Argentine should have been sent off.

Messi scored twice for Miami in a 3-1 win to move into the last-16 of the Leagues Cup but the Colombian coach was furious with the decisions of Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul.

“There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don’t care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field.

“We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say (this), you cannot hide this kind of situation,” he said.

The game was level at 1-1 until Miami were awarded a penalty when Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez went down after a slight tug in the box and Pareja was also fuming with that decision and the overall handling of the game.

“The attention that we get with all that is happening it becomes a circus, (this match) was a circus,” said Pareja, who was angered that the referee did not go to the monitor to review the penalty award.

“The penalty was unbelievable. Unbelievable. If the VAR was there and we have referees then we have to be honest and go and see it because the game deserved it,” he said.

“We’re frustrated. The people want to see soccer and things have to be fair, (in this game) it was not the case,” added the Orlando coach, who noted that Barton did go to the monitor later in the game to over-rule an Orlando goal.

Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club and the World Cup winner has scored five goals in those games.

The seven-times Ballon D’Or winner came in for some close attention, physical at times, from Orlando’s defenSe but his coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said that was par for the course, especially in a derby.

“Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen,” Martino said.

“We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding. Teams have extra motivation (now) and I expect many more games like this, without a doubt.”

But the Argentine coach refused to be drawn on Pareja’s comments.

“I am not going to give my opinion on what Oscar Pareja said in his press conference. I respect his opinion, but we have to look forward having won our third game in a row, so that is our focus.”

Miami face FC Dallas in Texas on Sunday in the round-of-16 of the tournament for MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

Topics: Orlando City Oscar Pareja Lionel Messi MLS

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FIFA probing 'misconduct' complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
  • “FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident”
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: World governing body FIFA said Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint relating to the Zambian women’s team at the World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.
It did not provide details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.
“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said.
“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”
Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, and Mwape was peppered with questions about them at the World Cup.
He denied the claims, calling them “fake.”
FIFA stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.
“Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.
Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
They suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning their first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1.

Topics: Zambian women’s team FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup Women's world cup

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football 'captures world's imagination'

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi football’s Pro League is being televised in more than 170 territories since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr and it has “clearly caught the imagination of broadcasters worldwide,” a senior league executive said on Thursday.

Clubs have persuaded global stars to play in the Kingdom, with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane among those following in the Portuguese international’s footsteps.

Last month Al-Hilal made a $328 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best player, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker turned down a move.

Nevertheless, British director Peter Hutton, a member of the league’s board, told the BBC: “I think the budgets are in place for a number of years — you know, I don’t see this slowing down.

“I’ve worked in sport for 40 years and I’ve never seen a project as big, as ambitious and as determined to be a success.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Saudi League had “completely changed the market” and he expected more high-profile players to move to the Kingdom. But Hutton said it was “not necessarily a bad thing” if European football lost a little of its power.

Saudi clubs had only spent a quarter of what Premier League clubs had during the current transfer window, he said.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that Europe isn’t going to be as strong in world football going forward, but I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good that football has strength around the world.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

