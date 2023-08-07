You are here

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, fight, wants all proceeds of his proposed "in-person" fight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to go to charity for veterans. (AP combo image)
Updated 07 August 2023
NEW YORK: Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.
“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”
On his Threads social media account, Zuckerberg responded: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”
Musk said earlier Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights.
“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote.
Zuckerberg replied on Threads: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”
Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen — especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through. But even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter has gained attention.
It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training.
“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote.
Representatives of X, Meta and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the venue where the fight might take place, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Musk’s push to stream the video live on X comes as he aims to turn the platform into a “digital town square.” However, his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event in May with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.
Musk had said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.

Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning

Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning
Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning

Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning
DUBAI: Two years ago, Dubai’s skyscraper-studded skyline welcomed a Ferris wheel touted as the world’s largest, but it mysteriously stopped turning just months after opening.
The much-touted Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) was designed as a tourist-luring landmark in the United Arab Emirates’ glam-hub, which is home to the world’s tallest building.
But now it stands idle for undisclosed reasons, its extravagant light fixtures the only parts seemingly still working.
“Ain Dubai remains closed until further notice,” says an official website for the attraction.
“We continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months.”
The wheel was supposed to close for just a month but its reopening has since been postponed indefinitely.
Those behind the project inaugurated in 2021 have failed to reply to enquiries.
At restaurants, shops and cafes built around the attraction, employees remain skeptical that the structure, which took around six years to build, will ever turn again.
“Last year they promised us that in winter it will be open, even now, they are saying that in (the coming) winter it will be open again,” said one employee at a nearby shop.
“But we’re not sure... it will,” said the man who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisal.

The Dubai Eye, built by a consortium of international companies, is located in Bluewaters — a man-made island designed as a retail, residential and entertainment hub.
For more than a year, the main entrance to the attraction has remained closed and ticket booths abandoned. Only a slow trickle of tourists visit the site, snapping pictures of LED lights mounted on its exterior.
“I asked a security guard here about it and he told me that it doesn’t work,” said Marwan Mohammad, an Egyptian tourist.
“I asked him for the reason but he did not give me an answer,” said the 33-year-old business consultant.
In a city filled with record-breaking landmarks, the Dubai Eye stands at a height of 250 meters (825 feet), each of its legs the length of 15 London buses, according to Dubai’s tourism department.
Nearly twice as tall as the London Eye, it is the largest of its kind in the world.
Its 48 passenger cabins, all of them air-conditioned, can carry around 1,750 passengers on a single ride.
Ticket prices range between 100 dirhams (about $27) and 4,700 dirhams (about $1,280), with luxury passes and private cabins on offer.
“The view was very beautiful from above,” said Mohammad who experienced the 38-minute ride before it closed, adding however, that it moved “too slowly.”

With no official explanation, rumors are rife on the Ferris wheel’s apparent technical issues, especially among employees at Bluewaters.
They all spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions from authorities or their employers.
“This is a man-made island. I heard that (the wheel) is heavier than the island itself, that’s why it is very dangerous,” said a waiter at a nearby restaurant, adding that it had been noisy during its few months of operation.
“Now... it’s only for show, just for the lighting and that’s it.”
The giant wheel, made of more steel than the Eiffel Tower, features prominently on the list of Dubai’s top tourist attractions.
They include the Dubai Frame monument and Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Patrick Clawson, research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said official silence on the Ferris wheel suggested a complicated problem.
UAE authorities are generally “quick to provide information if they” have a solution, he said.
But with the Dubai Eye, “whatever the problem, the authorities are not confident they have a solution,” he told AFP.

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
  • Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News
  • A program by the Ministry of Education seeks to eradicate illiteracy across Saudi Arabia
MAKKAH: A Saudi woman has proven the old adage “better late than never” by going back to school — at the age of 110.

Nawda Al-Qahtani returned to her studies with the help of Al-Rahwa Center in the Umwah governorate in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The mother-of-four — her oldest child is 80 and the youngest is in his 50s — told Arab News that learning to read and write has transformed her life.

Since joining an illiteracy eradication program at the center several weeks ago, she has attended school every day along with more than 50 others.

Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Son of Nawda Al-Qahtani

The students of all ages are taught the basics of the alphabet and some verses of the Qur’an.

Al-Qahtani said she enjoys the lessons and makes sure she completes her homework by the end of each day.

The Ministry of Education's branch in Bisha shared a post on X about Al-Qahtani in which the 110-year-old expresses her gratitude toward the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy.

Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News.

However, she said the move was long overdue and she should have completed her schooling many years ago.

Al-Qahtani expressed regret over the years that have passed without improving her education, adding that it “certainly would have changed a lot in my life and the lives of others.”

The delay was not due to an individual issue in her life, she said, but was common for hundreds of girls from the region’s rural areas and villages, who were unable to complete their studies because of the geographical isolation.

Al-Qahtani’s four children support her studies and are optimistic about the new development in her life. They also believe that it is long overdue, but was delayed by God’s will.

Her 60-year-old son Mohammed told Arab News that he takes his mother to the center every morning and waits for her at the end of classes.

He is happy and proud that she is learning something new every day.

“We certainly know that this matter is not easy for our mother, who is over 110 years old. But it is a step that makes all members of the family feel proud.

“We really wish we could go back in time to provide her with the best educational services.”

The governorate has only one high school for girls, which puts it under huge pressure, he said.

Al-Qahtani added that he hopes the authorities will establish more schools for public education so that others can become literate and complete their education.

The country’s leaders are keen to combat and eliminate illiteracy in all regions of the Kingdom, he added.

“We would like our governorate to be completely free of illiteracy. Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.”

 

Brazil fugitive spends 24 hours atop electric pole

Brazil fugitive spends 24 hours atop electric pole
Brazil fugitive spends 24 hours atop electric pole

Brazil fugitive spends 24 hours atop electric pole
  • Utility company Cemig forced to cut power to around 380 clients in the area for more than a day
RIO DE JANEIRO: A fugitive fleeing the police in the Brazilian town of Itabira found an unusual escape route this weekend, climbing to the top of an electric pole and staying there for nearly 24 hours.
Police in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais had arrived to arrest the 38-year-old convict Friday for violating his parole when he made a run for it, climbing onto the roof of his house and from there scaling a 10-meter (33-foot) utility pole, officials and Brazilian media reports said.
The man, whose criminal record includes armed robbery and theft charges, remained atop the pole for nearly 24 hours, from Friday until Saturday afternoon, refusing to come down, newspaper Estado de Minas reported.
He eventually gave himself up and was brought to the hospital for medical checks before being taken into custody by the police.
Utility company Cemig said in a statement the incident had forced it to cut power to around 380 clients in the area for more than a day.
 

 

 

German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue

German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue
German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue

German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue
  • Two of the group climbed into a fountain to hug the work “Domina” by the artist Enrico Butti
  • Another pushed it with a stick before the 1.70 meter statue crashed to the ground
ROME: A group of young German tourists posing for pictures to post on social media have been accused of toppling a valuable statue at a villa in northern Italy, the villa’s manager said on Thursday.
Two of the group climbed into a fountain to hug the work “Domina” by the artist Enrico Butti and another pushed it with a stick before the 1.70 meter statue crashed to the ground, Bruno Golferini, the manager of Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu, said.
Golferini said he had lodged a complaint with the local police against all 17 German tourists who were in the group renting the villa. They have left Italy since the incident on Monday that was captured by the villa’s surveillance cameras.
The statue was around 150 years old and valued at around 200,000 euros ($218,000), added Golferini, saying it would be hard to repair because of additional damage to the tiles in the fountain.
“Domina was in a way the woman who protected the villa,” he said. “Sadly, there are these ignorant people who do these kind of things,” he added.
There was anger in Italy in June when a tourist from England was pictured on social media scribbling the graffiti “Ivan + Hayley 23” on a wall at the Colosseum in Rome.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
  • The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations”
  • Justin Trudeau is Canada's second PM to announce a separation while in office, the first one being his father, Pierre Trudeau
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister’s office said they both have signed a legal separation agreement.
Trudeau, the 51-year-old scion of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host. The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister’s office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.
They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” the two said on Instagram.
An official familiar with the matter said Trudeau will continue to live at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015, and the children will primarily live there to maintain stability.
The official said she has moved to a separate Ottawa home, but will spend time at Rideau Cottage at times including when he is traveling. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
She has played a less visible role in recent years, rarely traveling with the prime minister on official trips. The two were seen together publicly at Canada Day events in Ottawa last month.
“They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from Trudeau’s office said. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”
His office requested respect for their privacy.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire met as children when she was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel, and they reconnected as adults when they co-hosted a 2003 charity gala.
Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office.
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1979 and divorced in 1984 during the elder Trudeau’s final year in the prime minister’s office.
Margaret Trudeau wrote in her memoir that she had a romance with Senator Ted Kennedy. During a 1977 visit to Washington, D.C. with Pierre, she sat listening to her husband’s speech before Congress while feeling “torn between an intense need for him and a longing for Ted Kennedy.” Margaret wrote she became infatuated with Kennedy after meeting him a few years earlier. She told Kennedy that he “had not destroyed my marriage but that I had used him to help me destroy a marriage that was already over.”
Just weeks later Margaret, who had then-undiagnosed mental illness, left her husband to party with the Rolling Stones in Toronto. The marriage ended soon after that.
Justin, who was a child when his parents separated, wrote in his 2014 book “Common Ground” that public life took its toll. “I knew, even then, that the demands imposed by the life my parents were leading affected them far more than the ordinary stress of parenthood,” he wrote.
Justin Trudeau channeled the star power of his Liberal icon father when he first won office in 2015. Scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.
Just a few months ago Trudeau posted a picture of himself holding hands with his wife on their anniversary and wrote, “Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!”
Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, had thought that Trudeau would seriously consider stepping down sometime next year or early in 2025.
“The separation may have been partially driven by an ultimatum from Sophie that Trudeau not contest the next election,” Wiseman said. “I now think he is more likely to stick in the political arena.”

