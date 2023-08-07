You are here

  Iran building collapse death toll rises to four: Media

Rescue personnel gather at the site of a collapsed building in Tehran on August 6, 2023. (AFP)
Rescue personnel recover the body of victim from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Tehran on August 6, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

TEHRAN: Four Iranians including two police officers have been killed and at least 11 other people injured when several buildings collapsed in the capital Tehran, local media reported Monday.
The policemen were securing the planned demolition on Sunday of “unauthorized buildings” in the city’s southwest, ISNA news agency said that day, reporting at least three deaths in the incident.
Tasnim news agency on Monday said “four people including two policemen and two civilians died following the collapse of unauthorized buildings in the southwest of Tehran.”
Rescue operations were underway to find others who may be trapped under the rubble, ISNA and Tasnim reported.
According to ISNA, authorities had begun the demolition of one building when five others collapsed.
The report quoted a police statement saying the buildings which collapsed did not comply “with construction safety measures.”
A Tehran city official said on Saturday that authorities had demolished more than 46,000 unauthorized buildings over the past two years, according to municipality newspaper Hamshahri.
In May 2022, a building collapse in Iran’s southwest killed 43 people, in one the country’s deadliest such incidents.
The collapse of the 10-story Metropol building, which had been under construction in the city of Abadan in Khuzestan province, sparked protests across the country decrying corruption and incompetent authorities.

Iran opens registration for candidates in next year's parliament election, the first since protests

Iran opens registration for candidates in next year’s parliament election, the first since protests
AP

  • Iran has held regular presidential and parliamentary elections since the 1979 Islamic Revolution
  • Over 7,000 candidates were disqualified ahead of the last elections in 2020 — about half of those who had tried to run
DUBAI: Iran on Monday began registering candidates for parliamentary elections in March, which will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year.
Iran has held regular presidential and parliamentary elections since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But a clerical body vets candidates — disqualifying any seen as disloyal to the Islamic Republic — and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policies.
Iran saw months of nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code. The protests escalated into calls for the overthrow of the ruling clerics, marking one of the biggest challenges to their four-decade rule.
The protests largely died down after authorities launched a fierce crackdown in which more than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 were detained. Last month, the morality police returned to the streets in a renewed campaign to force women to wear the mandatory headscarf, known as the hijab.
Candidates for the 290-seat parliament have a week to pre-register online, the first step in a monthslong process. But each will eventually have to be approved by the Guardian Council, a 12-member clerical body, half of whom are directly appointed by the supreme leader.
Over 7,000 candidates were disqualified ahead of the last elections in 2020 — about half of those who had tried to run. The turnout for that election was the lowest since 1979, with just over 42 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.
Iran has been mired in a severe economic crisis since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with world powers and restored crushing sanctions. The currency’s value has plummeted, erasing many Iranians’ life savings and driving up prices. With so many struggling to meet basic needs, analysts say there is little energy left over for protests or politics.
Iran’s government, which had abided by the 2015 nuclear deal before the US withdrew, is now galloping ahead with its nuclear program. It is openly exceeding the deal’s limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiling, and it is building a new nuclear facility so far underground as to likely be impervious to US weapons.

Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast

Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast
Reuters

TUNIS: At least four migrants died and 51 were missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia’s Kerkennah island, a judicial official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that all the migrants onboard were from sub-Saharan Africa.
The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan. 1 to July 20 this year, the country’s interior minister said in July, marking an unprecedented number of victims off the country’s coasts.
The North Africa country is facing a record wave of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of boats of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa heading to Italian coasts sinking.
Tunisia replaced Libya as the region’s main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in hopes of a better life in Europe.
 

US condemns Israeli settlers' killing of Palestinian as terrorism

US condemns Israeli settlers’ killing of Palestinian as terrorism
Arab News

JEDDAH/WASHINGTON: The US State Department has condemned as terrorism the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers, in sharpened language that appeared to reflect Washington's frustration with surging violence in the occupied West Bank under Israel’s hard-right government.

“We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year old Palestinian,” the State Department said in a statement, urging “full accountability and justice.”

Israeli police detained two settlers in Friday’s incident near Burqa village were part of a group that threw rocks, torched cars and, when confronted by villagers, shot a 19-year-old dead and wounded several others.

Initial findings by Israel’s military cast the incident as a confrontation that escalated, with casualties on both sides.

The State Department statement on Burqa was issued back-to-back with a statement condemning as terrorism a Palestinian gun attack that killed a security officer in Tel Aviv.

Amid increased attacks on their communities by people armed with guns, rocks or firebombs, settlers have repeatedly rampaged in West Bank villages, causing extensive property damage.

Among their victims have been Palestinians with US dual citizenship.

The US reaction came as Israeli forces on Sunday killed three Palestinians in the West Bank.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to the latest deaths.

“Our Palestinian people and their courageous resistance will not let the occupation’s aggression pass without a price,” said Hamas in a separate statement.

Democrats set visit

Amid the worsening violence, two dozen Democrats of the US House of Representatives will visit Israel and the occupied West Bank this week to discuss prospects for a two-state solution and Israel’s judicial reforms, among other issues.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Steny Hoyer will lead a group of 24 House Democrats, who will also discuss extremism and Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Jeffries’ office said in a statement on Sunday.

Democratic President Joe Biden has supported a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict with Palestinians.

Democrats are in the minority in the House and hold the majority in the US Senate.

“While in Israel and the West Bank, the Members will hold high-level meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, meet with various activists and stakeholders and spend meaningful time in areas important to the security of the region,” the statement said.

The West Bank is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. US-mediated negotiations with Israel to that end stalled almost a decade ago, boosting hard-liners on both sides.

The visit by the US Democratic delegation comes amid worsening violence in the West Bank since last year, with more Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.

The United States recently expressed frustration with the surging violence under Israel’s hard-right government.

Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinian militants in the West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said, drawing threats of revenge by Palestinian militant factions.

Jeffries’ office said the Democratic delegation will also focus attention on the ongoing judicial reform debate in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition have undertaken a judicial overhaul that will potentially curtail the Supreme Court’s powers, triggering nationwide protests and international criticism.

Proponents say the step will restore balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.

– with Reuters

Israeli strikes near Damascus kill six: monitor

Israeli strikes near Damascus kill six: monitor
AFP

Beirut: Four Syrian soldiers and two Iran-backed fighters were killed Monday in pre-dawn Israeli strikes near Damascus, a war monitor said, in the latest deadly Israeli air raid to hit war-torn Syria’s capital.
The air strikes targeted Syrian regime forces, and military positions and weapons depots used by armed groups supported by Tehran, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighboring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory, told AFP that “four Syrian soldiers including one officer, as well as two Iran-backed fighters were killed in air strikes on Tehran-supported groups’ positions and warehouses for ammunition and weapons.”
Two regime forces and five foreign fighters were wounded in the strikes, he added, saying four of them were in critical condition.
The Israeli strikes hit areas near Damascus International Airport, Dimas Airport and Kisweh, all close to the capital, destroying weapons and ammunition depots belonging to Iran-backed groups, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on a wide network inside Syria.
Earlier Monday, state media said four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded in the strikes, citing a military source.
“At 2:20 am (2320 GMT Sunday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” official news agency SANA reported.
The raid killed “four soldiers and wounded four others,” it said, reporting unspecified material damage and adding that Syrian air defenses intercepted some Israeli missiles.
An AFP correspondent in the capital reported hearing the sound of explosions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its archfoe Iran, which supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, to expand its footprint there.
With Iranian as well as Syrian support, Assad’s government has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict which broke out in 2011 and has pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
Asked about Monday’s strikes, an Israeli army spokesperson told AFP in a statement: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”

On July 19, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed three pro-government fighters and wounded four others, the Syrian Observatory said at the time.
SANA had reported two soldiers were wounded in those strikes. It quoted a military source as saying the bombing targeted “certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus.”
Syria’s foreign ministry had condemned that attack “in the strongest terms.”
In a statement carried by SANA, it called on the United Nations and the Security Council to “take immediate action” to oblige Israel “to desist from these criminal policies.”
Early last month, state media said Israel had carried out air strikes near the government-held city of Homs.
The Israeli army later said it struck an anti-aircraft battery after rocket fire.
On June 14, Israel carried out air strikes near Damascus wounding a soldier, according to SANA.
Those strikes came after others which in late May hit the Damascus region, with the Observatory reporting five wounded in attacks on air defense sites that host fighters from Lebanon’s powerful pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah.
Previous Israeli strikes have put both Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service.
And in late March and early April, Israel stepped up its strikes on Syria with four raids on government-held areas in less than a week, targeting positions of Syrian government forces and pro-Iran groups.

Lebanon facing food security threat as Beirut port silos yet to be rebuilt

Lebanon facing food security threat as Beirut port silos yet to be rebuilt
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Three years after being damaged in an explosion, vital grain silos at Beirut port remain unusable, posing a growing threat to Lebanon’s food security.

The silos, which were hit by the blast and then gradually collapsed, had capacity for 120,000 tons of wheat and grains. As a result, Lebanon is now unable to import large quantities of wheat as it has nowhere to store it.

“Today, the silos are encircled by wire to prevent people from approaching them and preserve public safety,” Dr. Bechara Asmar, head of the port’s workers’ syndicate and medical department, told Arab News.

“The authorities spray the surrounding areas with pesticide from time to time to prevent the spread of fungi as a result of the rotting grains and wheat in the vaults of the silos,” he said.

Asmar added that while the silos could not degrade any more than they already had, “the restoration work of the three basins adjacent to the silos hasn’t started. It is a paralyzed and isolated place.”

While the families of the victims reject the demolition of what is left of the silos, some political figures do not want them to be rebuilt on their original site.

Former Minister Fadi Abboud questioned the economic viability of “the reconstruction of the silos on land that costs $10 billion, besides the increase in the number of trucks entering and exiting the port, making it the most overcrowded part of Beirut.”

ALSO READ:

How political obstruction violates Beirut blast survivors’ right to truth, justice and reparations
Why survivors of 2020 Beirut port blast have lost faith in Lebanese-led inquiry
How the port explosion rubbed raw Beirut’s psychological scars

Asmar said that Abboud had proposed turning the existing port into an entry point for tourist vessels and moving commercial operations to Tripoli to reduce traffic congestion.

“This proposal is rejected,” he said. “We can build tourism ports at any location on the Lebanese coast, but the importance of the Beirut port is that it is one of the best basins on the Mediterranean Sea.

“It is deep, distinctive and highly equipped to be an important trade corridor, and can also complement the port of Tripoli.”

The devastating explosion that hit Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020 damaged the high-rise grain silos, which were considered a landmark of the city. The vast tanks actually shielded the southern part of Beirut from destruction by absorbing most of the force of the blast.

But several people were killed when part of the silos collapsed.

Just days before the second anniversary of the explosion, a fire erupted in the silos and their surroundings, triggered by grain that had fermented and ignited inside. The blaze continued for several weeks as firefighters were unable to control the flames due to the failing state of the silos.

According to customs statistics, Lebanon imported about 754,000 tons of wheat in 2021 and consumed about 60,000 tons of it per month.

Asmar said the silos used to hold enough reserves for between six months and a year.

“Today, the mills that are importing common wheat for Lebanese pita bread are storing it in their relatively small warehouses. The total imported quantity covers three months at most.”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the two countries from which Lebanon mostly bought its wheat — the nation agreed deals with Romania, Turkey and Egypt to help meet its demand.

