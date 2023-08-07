You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  
The deal is part of the port’s commitment to provide fuel supply and bunkering services to every vessel that enters (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  
RIYADH: Ships entering Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port can expect reduced waiting times after the facility partnered with two marine fuel supply and services providers.

The alliance with Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Co. Ltd. and Minerva Bunkering ushers in a new phase of the port’s services, emphasizing its commitment to providing fuel supply and bunkering services to every vessel that enters.

“The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it’s a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value,” said Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, in a statement.

“This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expanding our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day,” New added.

In line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, the port continues to utilize its strategic location and expand its services, positioning itself as a key international logistics hub at the crossroads of three major continents.

Last month, the port’s container throughput increased by 2.3 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

It also achieved a 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to sustain food security.

In June, the port signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Co. for Electronic Information Exchange, known as Tabadul, to develop a digital system to boost the Kingdom’s logistics sector.

The partnership will merge the port’s intelligent gate system with Tabadul’s truck management platform, increasing the overall efficiency of the sector.

King Abdullah Port is vital for the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, and it plays a critical part in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

According to a 2022 report by the World Bank, the port is ranked the most efficient container facility in the world, in addition to being the first privately owned, developed, and operated maritime establishment in the Middle East.

In June, it recorded the highest handling volume on a single vessel in Saudi Arabia. It handled 20,152 twenty-foot equivalent units within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee.

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 
Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial and mining sectors will strengthen cooperation and enter potential partnerships with South Korean entities to further develop human capabilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This comes as a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources visited South Korea, where they held a series of meetings with officials from a number of government institutions and the private sector.  

The visit aimed to review programs and initiatives in order to nurture human talent across the two sectors. 

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost
Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost
RIYADH: In its ongoing efforts to support exporters in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia granted 34,926 certificates of origin in July, up from 32,250 in June, as per a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

These certificates are part of the ministry’s new scheme to make it easier for Saudi businesses to export, and it has now handed out over 230,000 documents since its launch at the beginning of the year.   

The internationally recognized certificates show in which country a commodity or good was manufactured, and enable smoother global commerce.   

The scheme is part of the Kingdom’s goal under the Vision 2030 economic transformation initiative to increase the share of non-oil exports contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product from 16 percent to 50 percent by the end of the decade.   

According to London-based broker Trade Finance Global, the certificates ultimately make a product more cost-efficient to buyers and easier to sell.    

The ministry stated that this service also aims to support the national industry and facilitates procedures that lead to the growth and development of Saudi exports.   

The ministry went on to explain that the certificates target industrial establishments, the commercial sector of companies and institutions, and individuals, including farmers, fishermen and others.    

The certificates come in four varieties: first is provided to local products of countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the second is dedicated to products of Arab countries.    

The third is a preferential type that is dedicated to Arab and GCC countries exporting to countries and economic federations with which they have free trade agreements.      

The ministry identified the fourth type as those offered in both Arabic and English, which is reserved for the remaining countries that are not granted preferential treatment.    

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is seeing unprecedented expansion, with investments in the Kingdom’s manufacturing environment exceeding SR495 billion ($132 billion) in the seven years since Vision 2030 was launched.    

To boost this further, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 99 new industrial licenses in May — a move that is expected to secure SR20.1 billion in new investments.   

Small enterprises acquired 89 percent of the new industrial licenses, followed by medium enterprises which bagged 10 percent of the permits, while micro-enterprises accounted for 1 percent.      

PIF's Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 

PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 
PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 

PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 
RIYADH: As part of its expansion plans, Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has joined a leading network and knowledge exchange hub for the global petrochemical community.  

Wholly owned firm by the Public Investment Fund, SIRC has announced that it has joined the European Petrochemical Association, which includes more than 650 companies from all over the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This move falls in line with the firm’s commitment to achieving the objectives of one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2023 toward shifting away from landfills and reducing carbon emissions. 

“EPCA is one of the most important organizations in the petrochemical sector in the world, which will help us achieve our strategic goals and strengthen cooperation with international companies in the recycling sector,” SIRC CEO Ziyad Al-Shiha said. 

He added: “We expect this membership to contribute significantly to SIRC’s mission and allow it to benefit from ideas and studies related to developing a chemicals management program to create a sustainable and safe environment.” 

Furthermore, this move will also help SIRC to strengthen cooperation with international firms operating in the recycling sector. 

Founded in 2017, SIRC is a Saudi company specialized in the recycling sector. It owns a number of partnerships specialized in recycling waste of all kinds and is currently working on developing new projects in the Kingdom. 

The firm’s vision is to be the national waste management champion, driving the circular economy for a sustainable society.   

In 2021, the PIF-owned firm announced that it is seeking to do away with waste landfills by 2035.   

SIRC’s overall recycling strategy is targeted at 12 separate elements of waste, including raw sewage, construction/demolition debris, solid municipal waste and agricultural sludge.    

These also include industrial effluent, end-of-life vehicles and batteries, old tires as well as automotive lubricants, disused electronic equipment and cooking oil. 

Launched in 1967, EPCA is a place to share ideas, gain knowledge and discover cooperation opportunities as well as learn from global challenges faced by key industry players. 

Saudi Arabia's PIF launches Kayanee to promote women's lifestyle 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation toward female empowerment under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has established an integrated company to promote quality of life for women. 

Kayanee will focus on future generations’ health and lifestyle through fitness, sportswear, and personal and therapeutic care, as well as nutrition, diagnostics and wellness education. 

The PIF-owned company, chaired by Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, aims to address topics linked to women, such as mental, social and physical health. 

The company also aims to reach over 1 million beneficiaries, to help create a thriving society in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

“Kayanee will serve to expand Saudi Arabia’s SR16 billion ($4.27 billion) fitness and well-being industry. It is a very exciting time for PIF to venture into women’s fitness, wellness, and well-being, and Kayanee is well-positioned to enable the industry through its integrated offering, which will see the company partner with the growing private sector to create a vibrant society,” said Raid Ismail, head of Middle East direct investments at PIF.  

In line with Vision 2030, the launch of Kayanee is part of PIF’s goal to unlock the abilities of the emerging sectors, localize technology and enable the private sector.  

Additionally, part of the sovereign wealth fund’s strategy is to stimulate the diversification of the local economy and contribute to improving the quality of life.  

Kayanee’s customers will be directed to a digital platform that will provide a connection between in-person and online services, in an effort to ensure mass participation.  

The company will serve as a catalyst for the rapid growth of health, well-being and fitness in Saudi Arabia, boosting the industry's development through participation with the private sector and across the value chain.  

Furthermore, PIF has also established a new sports investment firm on Sunday named SRJ Sports Investments Co. to accelerate the growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.  

“The company will complement other PIF investments in the sports sector, all of which are contributing to a more vibrant society, in line with PIF’s strategy and Saudi Vision 2030,” Ismail said.  

SRJ Sports Investments Co. focuses on acquiring and developing new events and intellectual property, commercializing notable competitions, and organizing major global events in Saudi Arabia. 

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
RIYADH: In a strategic move to boost its defense capabilities and localize manufacturing, Saudi Arabia inked an agreement and two memorandums of understanding with leading Turkish defense firms on Sunday.   

Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a localization agreement with Turkish defense firm Baykar.  

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s manufacturing capabilities for electronic systems, mechanical parts, and aircraft structures, in addition to conducting aviation testing.  

Presided over by Saudi Minister of Defense Khalid Al-Saud, the collaboration will primarily target the localization of drone manufacturing and associated systems in the Kingdom, SAMI posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.  

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic localization agreement with the Turkish company Baykar Tech, to localize the manufacturing of the ‘Bayraktar Akinci’ drone and its component systems within the Kingdom, as this agreement will enhance our role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities,” Al-Saud is quoted as saying in the post by SAMI. 

The purpose of the collaboration is not only to focus on improving defense self-reliance but also to capitalize on the growing Saudi-Turkish strategic alliance in the sector.  

These partnerships are designed to elevate the readiness of the Saudi armed forces while simultaneously amplifying the Kingdom’s indigenous defense manufacturing acumen.    

The recent signings follow closely SAMI’s purchase of Turkish drones from Baykar in July 2023, which was dubbed as the biggest defense contract in Turkiye's history.  

In tandem, Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Mechanical Systems solidified its commitment to localize the production of ammunition and drone system sensors by signing MoUs with Turkish firms, Aselsan and Roketsan. 

NCMS CEO Ali Al-Ashban signed the MoU with his counterparts Aselsan’s Ahmet Akyol and Roketsan’s Murat Ikinci. 

Khaled Al-Bayari, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, stressed that the localization agreement and the MoUs reflect the concerted efforts of the ministry and supporting authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Moreover, the localization agreement represents a significant milestone for SAMI as it aims to position itself among the top 25 entities in the sector globally. 

SAMI is a state-owned defense company launched in 2017 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

Founded in 1984, Baykar specializes in advanced aviation technologies. 

