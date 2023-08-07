Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

RIYADH: Ships entering Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port can expect reduced waiting times after the facility partnered with two marine fuel supply and services providers.

The alliance with Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Co. Ltd. and Minerva Bunkering ushers in a new phase of the port’s services, emphasizing its commitment to providing fuel supply and bunkering services to every vessel that enters.

“The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it’s a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value,” said Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, in a statement.

“This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expanding our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day,” New added.

In line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, the port continues to utilize its strategic location and expand its services, positioning itself as a key international logistics hub at the crossroads of three major continents.

Last month, the port’s container throughput increased by 2.3 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

It also achieved a 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to sustain food security.

In June, the port signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Co. for Electronic Information Exchange, known as Tabadul, to develop a digital system to boost the Kingdom’s logistics sector.

The partnership will merge the port’s intelligent gate system with Tabadul’s truck management platform, increasing the overall efficiency of the sector.

King Abdullah Port is vital for the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, and it plays a critical part in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

According to a 2022 report by the World Bank, the port is ranked the most efficient container facility in the world, in addition to being the first privately owned, developed, and operated maritime establishment in the Middle East.

In June, it recorded the highest handling volume on a single vessel in Saudi Arabia. It handled 20,152 twenty-foot equivalent units within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee.