Saudi commission begins work on Modern Urban Heritage initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has kicked off the first phase of its plan to preserve the country’s important landmarks and buildings.

The commission’s Modern Urban Heritage initiative was initially launched in November 2022. The plan now is to develop a national strategy for the program, according to reports.

The commission will document and classify the areas that need protection and work out plans for their rehabilitation, investment and management.

The initiative’s timeline will cover 60 years of the Kingdom’s architectural development.

The commission has stated that for a building or landmark to be included in the National Architectural Heritage Register, they have to conform to at least four of eight criteria.

These eight criteria are categorized under aesthetics, culture, history, science, technology, rarity, spatial context, and current status of the site.