Saudi commission begins work on Modern Urban Heritage initiative

Saudi commission begins work on Modern Urban Heritage initiative
Traditional architecture in old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 4, 2020. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi commission begins work on Modern Urban Heritage initiative

Saudi commission begins work on Modern Urban Heritage initiative
  Project will document and classify areas that need protection and develop plans for rehabilitation, investment and management
  For a building or landmark to be included in the National Architectural Heritage Register, they have to conform to at least four of eight criteria
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has kicked off the first phase of its plan to preserve the country’s important landmarks and buildings.

The commission’s Modern Urban Heritage initiative was initially launched in November 2022. The plan now is to develop a national strategy for the program, according to reports.

The commission will document and classify the areas that need protection and work out plans for their rehabilitation, investment and management.

The initiative’s timeline will cover 60 years of the Kingdom’s architectural development. 

The commission has stated that for a building or landmark to be included in the National Architectural Heritage Register, they have to conform to at least four of eight criteria.

These eight criteria are categorized under aesthetics, culture, history, science, technology, rarity, spatial context, and current status of the site.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Modern Urban Heritage initiative National Architectural Heritage Register

OIC chief meets Indonesian president in Jakarta

Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday. (Supplied)
Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

OIC chief meets Indonesian president in Jakarta

Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday. (Supplied)
  Taha praised the vital role played by Indonesia in supporting the activities of the OIC
  Indonesian president affirmed his country's full support for the OIC and its initiatives in service of the Islamic world
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday.

The two reviewed bilateral relations and ways to build upon them, critical topics on the OIC’s agenda, current regional and international issues, and the OIC’s role in promoting joint Islamic action.

The Indonesian president affirmed his country’s full support for the OIC and its initiatives in service of the Islamic world and its people.

He also expressed appreciation for the OIC’s endeavors in dealing with the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the burning of the Qur’an, stressing the need to support these efforts to address this phenomenon.

For his part, Taha praised the vital role played by Indonesia in supporting the activities of the OIC in pursuit of its objectives aimed at strengthening the bonds of Islamic solidarity between member states.

He also touched on several issues of priority for the organization as well as Indonesia, such as conditions in Sudan and Niger, the Rohingya, the Palestinian cause, and the right to education for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed current developments in the Sahel region and the importance of supporting educational, developmental, and agricultural projects there.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Indonesia

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 
  Riyadh Municipality aims to foster healthy competition, raise awareness of the importance of high-quality design, and promote remarkable projects
  Architects, planners, urban designers, and experts are encouraged to participate by registering and submitting their projects
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Riyadh Municipality recently launched a series of awards for architectural creativity for both individuals and institutions. 

Three winners will be awarded under each category, “Architecture Award” and “Landscape Architecture and Urban Design Award.”

Through these awards, Riyadh Municipality aims to foster healthy competition, raise awareness of the importance of high-quality design, and promote remarkable projects. 

Architects, planners, urban designers, and experts are encouraged to participate by registering and submitting their projects built in Riyadh within the last five years. 

Eligible for submission through the awards’ online portal are residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings; housing, landscape, and urban design projects; and healthcare, sports, entertainment and transportation facilities.  

A maximum of five entries are accepted from the same applicant. 

Registrations began on Aug. 6 and will continue until Oct. 12 followed by a four-week evaluation conducted by a distinguished panel of experts and university professors.

Topics: Riyadh municipality architecture Urban Design

AlUla Royal Commission receives SAG award for outstanding performance in using GIS

The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

AlUla Royal Commission receives SAG award for outstanding performance in using GIS

The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
  RCU won for its excellence in mapping and analytics techniques, leadership in developing system inputs, and achievement of international standards in the field
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California for outstanding performance in using geographic information systems.

The annual Esri conference in the US is one of the most significant global events for geographic information systems.

Hundreds of sectors gather to showcase their technical capabilities through the development of GIS, whether at the level of planning, organization or in improving services.

RCU won the award for its excellence in mapping and analytics techniques, leadership in using and developing system inputs, and achievement of international standards in the field, a commission statement said.

“The award highlights the efforts of the RCU, AlUla governorate and its partners in using the GIS, analyzing various data, addressing challenges, and organizing geographical interdependence according to the technical method to achieve the objectives of the commission in promoting and developing multiple services and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, to achieve the vision of AlUla and in line with the Saudi Vision 2030,” the statement said.

RCU is working on employing systems, including GIS, to develop a work platform between the various sectors as part of its strategy to contribute to providing and improving outputs through technical solutions.

Since its inception, the commission has begun to form a geographic information systems unit to link various services according to a technical system that responds to multiple inputs of spatial analysis of services and facilities to raise the quality of work, evaluate it, forecast all future challenges, and provide innovative solutions within several areas such as situation and impact analysis, orientation assessment, planning and municipal administration.

Topics: AlUla Royal Commission

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape
Updated 07 August 2023
Rashid Hassan 

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom's landscape

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape
  Inaugural event supports delivery of additional water resources prompted by economic diversification, population growth
  As freshwater makes up a very small fraction of the available water, sustainable availability of potable water is a high priority
Updated 07 August 2023
Rashid Hassan 

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi Water Expo, to be held with the second Saudi Infrastructure Expo next month from Sept. 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will convene 200 exhibitors, local and international suppliers and manufacturers to transform the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape.

Organized by dmg events and the Saudi Contractors Authority, the three-day expo will serve as a crucial meeting point for government bodies, major projects, developers, consultants, architects, utilities service providers, tech giants and procurement professionals.

“As the sole exhibition dedicated to the water industry, (the) Saudi Water Expo will drive water projects forward and feature the latest in desalination plants, water management, water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, soil protection, recycling, and drilling technology,” dmg events told Arab News.

Water scarcity is a stark reality in the Gulf region. As freshwater makes up a very small fraction of the available water, sustainable availability of potable water is a high priority.

The organizer said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is propelling a momentous transition towards a sustainable future, prioritizing infrastructure and urban planning as key components of its transformative goals.

The expo will be an exclusive high-level gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners focused on delivering the ambitious Vision 2030 and catalyzing a transformational shift in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape.

“Building upon the resounding achievements of the previous year, Saudi Infra Expo is bigger, better and more impactful this year, representing a score of infrastructure sectors and building on the success of its first event in 2022,” said Muhammed Kazi, vice president of construction at dmg events.

In support of the Kingdom’s plans for $80 billion worth of water projects in line with Vision 2030’s national water strategy, Saudi Water Expo will host leading companies in the sector and showcase their products and services.


Among those present will be the Saudi-based National Water Works Co., a company specializing in designing, supplying, installation and providing after-sales services for complete water pumping systems, and Al-Watania for Industries Co., a leader in packaging products and building materials.

Over 200 companies will be exhibiting from 22 countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, the US, the UK and Malaysia under product sectors, including urban connectivity, utilities, smart technology, desalination, water technology and waste management, among others.

This year’s expo will host eight national pavilions, from Egypt, China, the UAE, Qatar, Italy, Turkiye, Germany and India respectively.

Local companies such as Abdullah Al-Jared Trading Co., a company specializing in the manufacturing of water pumps; Samnan Holding Group, active in the field of water sector products; and Al-Rawaf Contracting Co., specializing in general contracting, construction and infrastructure development, will be showcasing innovative products and services.

Prominent names from Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape will also debut at this year’s event, including Al-Bawani, ENGIE, TASNEE, Saudi Pan Kingdom Co., WhiteHelmet and Enowa by NEOM.

Topics: Saudi Water Expo Saudi Infrastructure Expo Saudi Vision 2030

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war
  Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

BEIJING: China and Germany on Monday have praised the recent international talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying the talks helped “consolidate international consensus.”

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement carried by Reuters.

A German government spokesperson said that the conference was a successful meeting because it showed the willingness of the international community to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“Germany will also continue to engage actively including in this process,” the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin according to Reuters.

Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

The participating countries, including the US, China and India met for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The participants agreed on the importance of continuing international consultation and exchanging views to pave the way for peace.

They also expressed the importance of benefiting from the positive opinions and proposals that were discussed during the two-day meeting.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine China Saudi Arabia

