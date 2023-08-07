SDAIA, Majmaah sign MoU for digital solutions

JEDDAH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and Majmaah University have recently signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing collaboration in data and artificial intelligence.
Mishari Almishari, deputy director of the National Information Center at SDAIA, and Saleh Abdullah Al-Mizil, president of Majmaah University, signed the MoU.
The agreement seeks to leverage smart and secure digital products and build a generation of national competencies, cooperate in training and developing human resources, raise awareness about relevant technologies, and achieve government integration and adhere to cybersecurity standards to ensure a secure digital environment.
It also includes SDAIA providing the university with government cloud services known as Deem Cloud to enhance infrastructure and enable digital transformation.
According to the Digital Government Authority, Deem Cloud is an innovative technological solution implemented at SDAIA that aims to deliver cutting-edge cloud computing services to support the consolidation of government efforts and facilitate digital transformation.
By integrating and centralizing the data centers of various government entities, Deem Cloud provides a secure and unified platform for streamlined operations.
Uganda announces support for Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030
Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine)
Arab News
RIYADH: Uganda affirmed on Monday its support for Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The announcement came during a visit to Kampala by advisor at the Saudi royal court, Ahmed Kattan, who was received at the presidential palace in the Ugandan capital.
Kattan carried a message on behalf of King Salman for President Yoweri Museveni related to relations between the two countries and how to enhance them, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.
Through Expo 2030 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia intends to unite countries around the world to change the course of our planet towards a better future, by turning the international event into a platform of opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030 focuses on three pillars: “A Different Tomorrow”, 'Climate Action' and 'Prosperity for All', to form a coherent framework, able to address common international challenges in the economic, environmental, geopolitical, social and technological levels.
Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.
Blind Saudi photographer credits ‘artistic sense’ for her creative images
‘Disability does not hinder,’ says young Saudi photographer and social media star born blind due to a rare disorder
Updated 07 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Amjad Al-Mutairi was born without sight due to a rare condition, but that has not stopped her from adopting a positive attitude to life and establishing herself as a social media star of photography.
The 20-year-old was diagnosed with arterial tortuosity syndrome at birth. This extremely rare genetic disorder is characterized by lengthening and twisting or distortion of arteries in the body, and can result in life-threatening complications.
She was also born seven months prematurely and with a defect in her left eye that left her with a squint.
No one else in her family has the genetic condition, and it has been a great challenge for Al-Mutairi.
“In my childhood days, I suffered from bullying, and it reached the point where I was ashamed of my appearance, which seemed strange to others. I just wanted to live a normal life without being bullied or ridiculed for how I look,” she told Arab News.
Despite these difficulties, she worked hard to pursue her passion for photography and came up with the concept for a camera that can be used by blind people and has a voice output.
“I won first place in the Talent Creativity contest 2019 at the level of Majmaah governorate, one of the Riyadh city governorates. My creative idea was to make a camera equipped for the blind, but it is just an idea that I would like to make it a reality one day,” she added.
Al-Mutairi is blind in her left eye and has almost no sight in her right. To pursue photography, she uses programs for the blind that depict and explain the picture.
She was told at first that it was impossible for her to become a photographer, but she persisted. “When I first started photography, I joined an online class, but the instructor told me that I cannot be a photographer because of my condition.
“I learned photography with the help of some programs that describe the image, and I have a creative and artistic sense that guides me through the picture.”
Al-Mutairi has developed an instinct for photography, and it is not just about clicking a button.
Speaking about how personal the process is, she said: “I believe that photographing happy events and diaries depends on the photographer’s feelings that they convey to the viewer. Therefore, I always say that I take the picture in my senses before my vision, because it is feelings before, they express beauty.”
Whoever suffers from a congenital defect should not hide it, but rather live their life as the rest of people do because true beauty is complemented by the human spirit and is not only in form.
Amjad Al-Mutairi, Saudi photographer
When the fledgling photographer joined TikTok, she was overwhelmed by the positive feedback from people who supported and encouraged her, and told her that she gives them hope.
Al-Mutairi said that she was glad to have joined the platform because it has helped to spread the message that “disability does not hinder, but rather is the motivation for us to live.”
She added: “Whoever suffers from a congenital defect should not hide it, but rather live their life as the rest of people do because true beauty is complemented by the human spirit and is not only in form.”
Al-Mutairi is a media student at King Saud University. In some of her TikTok videos, she shows the facilities provided at the university for people with disabilities, such as the incorporation of braille, a system of touch reading and writing for the blind, and special pathways for easy accessibility.
“In King Saudi University, they embrace my talents, push me to success and excellence, and provide me with all the means that support equality,” she said.
Al-Mutairi aspires to become a model in order to show that her disability will not prevent her from excelling in any activity she chooses.
Saudi heritage chiefs unveil plans to give tourism makeover to historic sites
“That comes in the framework of the competent authorities’ efforts, in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s comprehensive vision for all sectors, including the antiquities and tourism sector
Updated 07 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi heritage chiefs have unveiled plans to take over the running of several historical and archaeological sites in the Kingdom and restore them as tourist destinations.
Among palaces earmarked by the Heritage Commission are Al-Bogari, Al-Kaaki, and Jabra in Taif, Mardhyah palace in Al-Ahsa, the Nabonidus site, and properties in Al-Hait.
Jasir Al-Harbash, the commission’s CEO, has agreed procedures for representatives to be identified for each property and committees set up to oversee the handovers in negotiation with the existing owners.
General director of the Center for the History of Makkah, Fawaz Al-Dahas, told Arab News that the move would benefit the economies of numerous cities while preserving Saudi cultural heritage.
And he highlighted the importance of sites in Makkah, Madinah, and Taif and their links to the Prophet Muhammad and Arab history.
Mahdi Al-Qurashi, a Saudi researcher specializing in the history of Makkah, noted that heritage sites were essentially open museums that told the stories of previous civilizations.
He said: “Expropriating some of these sites in Makkah aims to restore them, thus qualifying them to play a tourism and heritage role.
“That comes in the framework of the competent authorities’ efforts, in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s comprehensive vision for all sectors, including the antiquities and tourism sector.
“It is everyone’s duty to advance these historical sites. It is also necessary to preserve historical and archaeological sites, revive them, and establish heritage cultural centers that play their tourism, educational, and economic roles in the most complete manner,” Al-Qurashi added.
Who’s Who: May Taibah, director of Bab Rizq Jameel and Nafisa Shams Academy
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News
May Taibah’s 28 years of working experience includes 15 year-long expertise in mentoring, entrepreneurship, innovation and business modeling as well as personal branding, design thinking and program development. She is the director of Bab Rizq Jameel and Nafisa Shams Academy.
As a board member and the financial controller of Abdul Latif Jameel’s philanthropic arm, Community Jameel Saudi, her responsibilities include leading, supervising and evaluating all departments.
Taibah is experienced in driving projects and advising on programs for Community Jameel Saudi and Bab Rizq Jameel.
Her current roles focus on creating jobs for the unemployed, developing training courses for different skillsets and demographics and supporting entrepreneurship through a variety of programs to maintain healthy communities and engaged talent. Under her leadership, Community Jameel Saudi, Nafisa Shams Academy and Bab Rizq Jameel have achieved tangible impact.
Prior to joining Community Jameel Saudi and the Nafisa Shams Academy, Taibah led the education and research department at Qotuf AlRiyadh. She spearheaded the design and execution of entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility initiatives for both the public and private sectors.
Her deep industry expertise enabled her to act as a business consultant and trainer for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, empowering them to maximize their potential.
Prior to that, she was an administration and finance director, general director of the Higher Training Institute, director general of the Center of Excellence and Director of the Entrepreneurship Center at the University of Business and Technology.
Taibah holds an MBA from the College of Business Administration in Saudi Arabia and a doctor of business administration from Grenoble Business School in France.