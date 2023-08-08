You are here

Russian strikes on east Ukraine residential building kill at least 7
Rescuers evacuate people from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. (AP)
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

POKROSVK: Rescue workers combed through the rubble of damaged buildings in the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the day after Russian strikes killed at least seven people.
Pokrovsk sits just 50 kilometers from the eastern frontline, where Moscow says it is gaining ground and repelling Ukrainian attacks.
Two missiles — launched 40 minutes apart — damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings on Monday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region’s military administration said.
AFP correspondents on the ground saw rescuers evacuating survivors from the rubble of a five-story building, and carrying the wounded into ambulances.
Seven people died and 67 were wounded, including two children, according to Igor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs.
Those killed included a high-ranking emergency official of Donetsk region, Klymenko said.
“We are resuming the demolition of rubble,” he said early Tuesday after the rescuers “were forced to suspend work for the night due to the high threat of repeated shelling.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Moscow had struck a residential building, and shared a video on social media of civilians helping wounded people and rescuers clearing rubble from a building that had lost its top floor.
The footage also showed a second building that appeared heavily damaged.
The city had a pre-war population of around 60,000 people.
Also on Monday, Russia said it had recently advanced three kilometers toward Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine around 150 kilometers north of Pokrovsk and a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border.
Kupiansk and its surroundings in the Kharkiv region were retaken by Ukrainian forces in September, but Moscow has renewed its assault on the area.
“Over the past three days, the advance of Russian troops... amounted to 11 kilometers along the front and more than three kilometers deep into the enemy’s defense,” Moscow’s defense ministry said.
It said that it had “improved” its standing along the frontline and continued to repel Ukrainian counterattacks.
On Saturday, Russia struck a blood transfusion center in Kruglyakivka — near Kupiansk — with a “guided air bomb”, killing at least two people and wounding four, Kyiv said.
Two more people in Kruglyakivka died Monday when Russia attacked with “four guided aerial bombs”, according to Oleg Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region.
In mid-July, Ukraine said that it was in a “defensive position” in the Kupiansk area as the Russian army launched an offensive there.
Ukraine began its long-awaited counteroffensive in June but has made modest advances in the face of stiff resistance from Russian forces.
On the diplomatic front, Ukraine said Monday it was “satisfied” after a peace summit held in Saudi Arabia, to which Moscow was not invited.
Representatives from around 40 countries including China, India, the United States and Ukraine took part in the weekend summit in Jeddah.
The initiative was greeted with scorn by Moscow on Tuesday.
“We have become eyewitnesses of yet another unsuccessful attempt by the US administration to pass off their wishes for reality. There was no diplomatic success in Jeddah,” said Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti.
The diplomat said it was pointless to discuss the crisis in Ukraine without Russia’s participation.
“Does anyone still not understand that in such a situation it is impossible to achieve a specific result?” he said.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts

India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts
NEW DELHI: India in recent months has barred domestic manufacturers of military drones from using components made in China over concerns about security vulnerabilities, according to four defense and industry officials and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The measure comes amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors and as New Delhi pursues a military modernization that envisages greater use of unmanned quadcopters, long-endurance systems and other autonomous platforms.

But as the nascent Indian industry looks to meet the military’s needs, the defense and industry figures said India’s security leaders were worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones’ communication functions, cameras, radio transmission and operating software.

Three of these people and some of the six other government and industry figures interviewed by Reuters spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media or because of the topic’s sensitivity. India’s defense ministry did not respond to Reuters questions.

India’s approach, reported by Reuters for the first time, complements phased import restrictions on surveillance drones since 2020 and is being implemented through military tenders, documents show.

At two meetings in February and March to discuss drone tenders, Indian military officials told potential bidders that equipment or subcomponents from “countries sharing land borders with India will not be acceptable for security reasons,” according to minutes reviewed by Reuters. The minutes did not identify the military officials.

One tender document said such subsystems had “security loopholes” that compromised critical military data, and called for vendors to disclose components’ origin.

A senior defense official told Reuters the reference to neighboring countries was a euphemism for China, adding that Indian industry had become dependent on the world’s second-largest economy despite concern about cyberattacks.

Beijing has denied involvement in cyberattacks. China’s commerce ministry, which last week announced export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment, did not respond to questions about India’s measures.

The US Congress in 2019 banned the Pentagon from buying or using drones and components made in China.

MANUFACTURING HURDLE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to build India’s drone capability to thwart perceived threats, including from China, whose forces have clashed with Indian soldiers along their disputed border in recent years.

India has set aside 1.6 trillion rupees ($19.77 billion) for military modernization in 2023-24, of which 75 percent is reserved for domestic industry.

But the ban on Chinese parts has raised the cost of making military drones locally by forcing manufacturers to source components elsewhere, government and industry experts said.

Sameer Joshi, founder of Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies, a supplier of small drones for India’s military, said 70 percent of goods in the supply chain were made in China.

“So if I talk to, let’s say, a Polish guy, he still has his components which are coming via China,” he said.

Switching to a non-Chinese pipeline pushed up costs dramatically, Joshi said, adding that some manufacturers were still importing material from China but would “white-label it, and kind of keep the costs within that frame.”

TECHNOLOGY GAPS

India relies on foreign manufacturers for both parts and entire systems as it lacks the know-how to make certain types of drones.

A government-funded program to produce an indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned system is delayed by at least half a decade, said Y. Dilip, director of the state-run Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

The platform, called Tapas, has met most requirements but needs further work to fulfil the military’s goal of a drone that can reach an operational altitude of 30,000 feet and remain airborne for 24 hours, Dilip said.

“Primarily we were constrained by the engines,” he said, with neither those built domestically nor international models available to India up to the job.

Apart from Tapas, which is expected to begin military trials this month, ADE is working on a stealth unmanned platform and a High Altitude Long Endurance platform, but both are years away.

To fill these gaps, India announced in June that it would buy 31 MQ-9 drones from the US for over $3 billion.

R.K. Narang, a drone expert at the government’s Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyzes, said “there has to be coherent national strategy to fill the technology gaps” to deliver commercially viable products.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pledged in February that one-quarter of this year’s the 232.6 billion rupees ($2.83 billion) budget for defense research and development would be for private industry.

Still, Narang said there was little investment in research and development by India’s big private-sector companies. Joshi said venture capitalists eschewed military projects because of long lead times and the risk that orders may not eventuate.

The senior defense official said India would need to accept higher costs to boost domestic manufacturing.

“If today I buy equipment from China but I say I want to make it in India, the cost will go up 50 percent,” he said. “We as a nation need to be ready to help the ecosystem build here.”

(This story has been corrected to say 1.6 trillion rupees, not 1.6 billion rupees, in paragraph 12)

($1 = 82.2775 Indian rupees)

Topics: China India military drones

US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea

US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea
JEDDAH: The US has deployed two warships and more than 3,000 sailors and Marines to the Red Sea in a ramped-up response from Washington to the threat to commercial shipping by Iran.

The Pentagon says Iran has either seized or attempted to take control of nearly 20 internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years.

The new US forces arrived on board USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, providing “greater flexibility and maritime capability,” the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain said on Monday. The deployment adds to efforts “to deter destabilizing activity and de-escalate regional tensions caused by Iran’s harassment and seizures of merchant vessels,” spokesman Cdr. Tim Hawkins said.

Bataan is an amphibious assault ship that can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and landing craft. The Carter Hall, a dock landing ship, transports Marines and their equipment, and lands them ashore.

The latest deployment came after US forces blocked two attempts by Iran to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman on July 5. Tehran said one of the tankers, the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, had collided with an Iranian vessel and injured five crew.

In April and early May, Iran seized two oil tankers within a week in regional waters. Those incidents came after Israel and the US blamed Iran for a drone strike off the coast of Oman in November on a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company.

The US said last month it would deploy a destroyer, F-35 and F-16 warplanes, and a marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East to deter Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf. Washington is also preparing to put Marines and navy personnel aboard commercial tankers in the Gulf.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said US deployments served only Washington’s interests.“The US government’s military presence in the region has never created security. Their interests in this region have always compelled them to fuel instability and insecurity,” he said. Countries in the Gulf were capable of ensuring their own security,” he said.

Torbjorn Soltvedt of the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft said: “Security will remain a friction point in US-Gulf relations even if the threat posed by Iranian attacks against shipping eases in the short term.

“The perception that the US isn’t doing enough to deter Iranian attacks against international shipping will persist. The need for a new approach is evident.”

Topics: Red Sea US warships US Marines

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Monday reinstated top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker three days after the country’s top court halted his criminal defamation conviction for mocking the prime minister’s surname.

His reinduction as a member of parliament is likely to strengthen the opposition’s effort to corner Narendra Modi’s government ahead of a no-confidence motion this week over deadly ethnic violence that has roiled India’s northeastern state of Manipur for more than three months.

A fierce critic of Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, Gandhi was ousted from parliament after his conviction by a magistrate’s court in March. The Supreme Court stayed his conviction Friday, which means it is temporarily halted while the court goes into Gandhi’s appeal in detail before issuing a final ruling.

The court’s order also means that Gandhi will be able to contest next year’s general elections unless a final court decision goes against him.

The defamation case involved comments Gandhi made in a 2019 election speech. Gandhi asked, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” He then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League and the prime minister.

The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, who is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat state but is not related to the prime minister.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison, but the court suspended his prison sentence in April. The conviction was upheld by the Gujarat state High Court, so he filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court last month.

The case against Gandhi, the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, was widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assault against democracy and free speech by a government seeking to crush dissent. The speed of his removal from parliament shocked Indian politics.

India, with 1.4 billion people, is the world’s most populous nation, but Modi’s critics say democracy has been in retreat since he came to power in 2014. They accuse his government of pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda. The government denies that, saying its policies benefit all Indians.

The Nehru-Gandhi family has produced two other prime ministers. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated while in office, as was his father, Rajiv Gandhi, after he left office.

Topics: Rahul Gandhi Indian Parliament indian politician

NIAMEY, Niger: A senior US diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to US pressure to return the country to civilian rule.
“They were quite firm about how they want to proceed, and it is not in support of the constitution of Niger,” Nuland told reporters. She characterized the conversations as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”
She spoke after a two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some leaders of the military takeover of a country that has been a vital counterterrorism partner of the United States.
In speaking to junta leaders, Nuland said, she made “absolutely clear the kinds of support that we will legally have to cut off if democracy is not restored.”
If the US determines that a democratically elected government has been toppled by unconstitutional means, federal law requires a cutoff of most American assistance, particularly military aid.
She said she also stressed US concern for the welfare of President Mohamed Bazoum, who she said was being detained with his wife and son.
The meeting was with Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, a US-trained officer, and three of the colonels involved in the takeover. The coup’s top leader, former presidential guard head Abdourahamane Tchiani, did not meet with the Americans.
In other developments Monday, leaders of West Africa’s regional bloc said they would meet later this week to discuss next steps after the junta defied a deadline to reinstate the president. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, the capital of neighboring Nigeria, according to a spokesman for the ECOWAS bloc.
Meanwhile, the junta’s mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack.
State television reported the junta’s latest actions Sunday night, hours before the deadline set by ECOWAS, which has warned of using military force if Bazoum is not returned to power.
A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, noted “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighboring country,” and said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice. Any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response.”
The junta also claimed that two central African countries were preparing for an invasion, but did not name them. It called on Niger’s population to defend the nation.
The coup toppled Bazoum, whose ascendency was Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. The coup also raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.
Niger had been seen by the United States and others as the last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel, south of the Sahara Desert, where groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group are expanding their influence.
Also Monday, Mali said it and Burkina Faso, both neighbors of Niger run by military juntas, were sending delegations to Niger to show support. Both countries have said they would consider any intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them.
Regional tensions have mounted since the coup nearly two weeks ago, when mutinous soldiers detained Bazoum and installed Tchiani as head of state. Analysts believe the coup was triggered by a power struggle between Tchiani and the president, who was about to fire him.
It was not immediately clear what ECOWAS leaders will do now. The region is divided on a course of action. There was no sign of military forces gathering at Niger’s border with Nigeria, the likely entry point by land.
Nigeria’s Senate has pushed back on the plan to invade, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are made by consensus by member states.
Guinea and neighboring Algeria, which is not an ECOWAS member, have come out against the use of force. Senegal’s government has said it would participate in a military operation if it went ahead, and Ivory Coast has expressed support for the bloc’s efforts to restore constitutional order.
The junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, according to Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center.
However, Nuland indicated that coup leaders did not seem receptive to welcoming Wagner mercenaries into the country, as has happened with several surrounding unstable West African countries.
“I will say that I got the sense from my meetings today that the people who have taken the action here understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited,” Nuland said.
The junta is exploiting anti-French sentiments to shore up its support base and has severed security ties with France, which still has 1,500 military personnel in Niger for counterterrorism efforts.
On Monday, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally discouraged any travel to Niger, Burkina Faso or Mali, and called on French nationals to be extremely vigilant. France has suspended almost $500 euros ($550 million) in aid to Burkina Faso.
It’s not clear what will happen to the French military presence, or to the 1,100 US military personnel also in Niger.
Many people, largely youth, have rallied around the junta, taking to the streets at night to patrol after being urged to guard against foreign intervention.
“While they (jihadists) kill our brothers and sisters ... ECOWAS didn’t intervene. Is it now that they will intervene?” said Amadou Boukari, a coup supporter at Sunday’s rally. “Shame on ECOWAS.”
 

 

Topics: Niger

