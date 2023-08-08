You are here

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region
Amhara Fano fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP/File)
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday canceled flights to Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, announcing it would not fly to any airports in the region following clashes between local fighters and federal troops.

Last week, the national carrier canceled flights to three other airports in the northern region.

The escalation in violence in Amhara prompted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government to declare a six-month state of emergency there last week.

“Flights planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to Dessie (Kombolcha), Gondar, Lalibela and Bahir Dar have been canceled,” Ethiopian Airlines said.

The fresh unrest in Africa’s second most populous country comes just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighboring region of Tigray.

That war also drew in fighters from Amhara.

Tensions have been rising since April, when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia.

That triggered protests by Amhara nationalists who said the move would weaken their region.

The clashes have prompted travel warnings from foreign governments.

Residents of several towns in Amhara told AFP that fighters from the local Fano militia were facing off against federal forces.

Tesfahun, a resident of Bahir Dar, told AFP on Tuesday he had heard artillery fire “non-stop around the airport roads” until midnight on Monday.

“This morning there were gunshots around Lideta 14,” a neighborhood near the airport, he said.

“People are indoors. (There is) no movement.”

Simachew, a rickshaw driver in Gondar, told AFP: “Things are really bad here. Aside from gunfire, there is heavy artillery in the city.”

“It’s really scary even staying indoors because the heavy sounds are just horrific... I don’t know how this will end,” he added.

Tourist Inma De Blas said she was part of a group of 19 Spaniards stranded between Bahir Dar and Gondar.

While they were on the road, “somebody told our driver to stop the van,” she told AFP by phone.

“Suddenly we heard a lot of shooting, we saw people putting big stones and wood on the road to block it. We were afraid,” she said.

When the gunfire eased, they made their way to a small hotel, where they are awaiting further guidance from the Spanish embassy.

“We cannot go to Bahir Dar, we cannot go to Gondar, we cannot go anywhere,” their Spanish guide told AFP.

The situation in Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th- and 13th-century rock-hewn churches, was “calmer,” a resident said.

“We can hear gunshots here and there but it wasn’t like yesterday morning,” he said.

Fano fighters took over the city and Lalibela airport last week.

The authorities said at the weekend they had arrested people responsible for “the security crisis” in Amhara.

The World Health Organization has said the violence has made humanitarian operations difficult.

The United States has “expressed concern” about the clashes, while Australia, Britain and Spain have advised their citizens against traveling to Amhara.

Three police detained over death of man during France riots

Three police detained over death of man during France riots
Updated 3 sec ago

Three police detained over death of man during France riots

Three police detained over death of man during France riots
Updated 3 sec ago
MARSEILLE, France: Three French police officers were arrested on Tuesday over the death of a 27-year-old man in the southern city of Marseille in early July during nationwide rioting, prosecutors said.
France was convulsed in late June and early July by violent rioting over the killing outside Paris on June 27 of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic check.
The riots were met by a forceful police response.
Hundreds of people were arrested and hundreds of police officers were wounded.
But there had not previously been any confirmation of a member of the security forces or a protester losing their life during the events.
In all, five police officers from the elite Raid unit were taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Marseille for questioning in the probe over the death of Mohamed Bendriss, prosecutors said.
Two of the five were released in the early evening, the public prosecutor’s office announced.
“The other three police officers remain in custody,” confirmed Marseille public prosecutor Dominique Laurens.
Several civilians and police are also giving evidence as witnesses, the prosecutors added.
The incident took place during the night of July 1-2 during violent protests in the center of Marseille sparked by the death of Nahel M., 17, who was shot dead by a policeman on June 27 during a traffic check.
Bendriss, a married father of one, whose widow is now expecting a second child, lost his life after feeling unwell while riding a scooter.
His autopsy showed traces on his chest of what could be the impact of a shot from a blast ball and commonly used by the country’s police.
The prosecutor’s office has said it considers it “probable” that the man’s death was “caused by a violent impact to the thorax caused by the firing of a projectile of the blast ball type.”
The investigation is the latest controversy to target Marseille police.
Earlier this summer, a 22-year-old man called Hedi had to have part of his skull amputated after being beaten up and fired on with a blast ball on July 21 by a group of men suspected to be police officers.
Four Marseille police officers have been charged over the incident.
Three have been released under judicial supervision.
The fourth has been remanded in custody for the duration of the investigation. His detention caused huge controversy within the French police.
Officers across the country went on sick leave en masse as a sign of protest but a court last week rejected the appeal against his detention.
The officer admitted in court to firing a blast ball round, reversing an earlier denial, but said he did not see anybody injured. His lawyer added that there was no proof it was his round that had wounded Hedi.
The powerful police union, Alliance, said the ruling was “incomprehensible and very unfair.”
A total of 31 investigations by the IGPN police investigation unit were opened during the riots, a police source told AFP.

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
  • The assessment failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund
  • The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank
Updated 59 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US-funded assessment of Afghanistan’s central bank found that it lacks independence from the Taliban administration and adequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing, a US watchdog told Congress on Tuesday.
Reuters last month reported that the assessment, whose conclusions had not been made public at the time, failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a quarterly report to Congress, disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank, known as Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.
The DAB “lacked independence from the Taliban regime and had deficiencies in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism,” SIGAR said the assessment showed.
The US Agency for International Development funded the review by an outside contractor.
The finding that DAB lacks independence from the Taliban, which returned to power after the August 2021 US troop pullout, apparently referred to the three Taliban officials who oversee the bank and are under US and UN sanctions.
Concerns in Washington and other capitals about the bank’s leadership and anti-money laundering safeguards are at the heart of a standoff over the Taliban’s demand for the return of DAB cash frozen in other countries since their takeover.
Half of about $7 billion frozen in the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York was placed in the Swiss-based trust fund. The rest is being sought in lawsuits against the Taliban brought by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The Taliban harbored Al-Qaeda militants who plotted the attacks.
A US Treasury official told Reuters last month on condition of anonymity that Washington will not support a return to DAB of Swiss-based trust fund assets until the bank shows it is free “from political influence and interference.”
It also must demonstrate “adequate” controls against money laundering and terrorism financing, the official said.

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project
Updated 08 August 2023

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project
  • Iran’s FM last week urged Pakistan to complete its part of the much-delayed pipeline
  • Pipeline is incomplete mainly due to lack of funds in Pakistan, US sanctions on Iran
Updated 08 August 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought the suspension of its contractual obligations in the multi-billion-dollar Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik has said, citing US sanctions on the initiative as the main hurdle for the South Asian nation to meet its side of the bargain.

Discussions to build the 2,775-km pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan began in 1995, but it has yet to be completed mainly due to a lack of funds in Pakistan and complications posed by US sanctions over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2009, the pipeline project was to be completed by December 2014 and would deliver 21.5 million cubic meters (760,000 million cubic feet) of gas per day to Pakistan. Construction would use a segmented approach, where Iran would lay down the pipeline on its side, and Pakistan was supposed to reciprocate on its territory.

In written testimony to the parliament seen by Arab News, Malik said work on the pipeline was stalled due to US sanctions on Iran and project activities would begin once the bans were removed and did not pose a danger to Pakistan’s state-owned entities.

“Pakistan has issued a Force Majeure and Excusing Event notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), which resultantly suspends Pakistan’s obligations under the GSPA,” Malik wrote, adding that Iran disputes the validity of the notice.

Force majeure is a clause included in contracts to remove liability for unforeseeable and unavoidable catastrophes that interrupt expected course of events and prevent participants from fulfilling obligations.

“The matter will be finally settled through arbitration, should Iran take this matter to arbitration,” Malik said. “The exact amount of penalty, if any, is subject to the outcome of the arbitration to be determined by the arbitrators.”

Malik said the Pakistani government was engaged with US authorities through diplomatic channels to seek an exemption from sanctions for the gas project.

“All necessary actions are being taken to construct the gas pipeline at the earliest,” he added.

Last week, during a visit to Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged Islamabad to complete its part of the much-delayed project.

Under a penalty clause, Pakistan is bound to pay $1 million per day to Iran from Jan. 1, 2015, for failing to complete the pipeline’s construction on its territory. If Iran takes the case to an arbitration court and wins, Pakistan will likely have to pay a penalty amounting to billions of dollars.

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
  • The vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis hit world headlines last month  
  • It began after a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob in Manipur
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

MOIRANG/CHURACHANDPUR: In the sectarian violence that has ravaged India's Manipur state, women have been victims of brutal attacks. Residents and security officials say they are also at the forefront of the conflict, picking up arms, blocking troops and according to police complaints, instigating sexual assaults. 

India's northeastern states have been historically prone to insurgencies and ethnic violence but the vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis in Manipur hit world headlines last month when a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob. In a police complaint reviewed by Reuters, one of the women said she was raped and her father and brother killed. 

Kukis say a loosely formed group of Meitei women, known as Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, is responsible for instigating some of the rapes of women of the minority community. The Meiteis deny the accusation but the incidents underline the bitterness between communities in the small state on the border with Myanmar. 

"Women’s participation in it (the rapes) underscores the absolute breakdown of all social ties," said Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group who has written a report on the Manipur conflict. 

"It has made the physical and emotional divide between the communities complete and reconciliation now looks unattainable." 

Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, a loosely formed Meitei women group, sit next to a checkpoint in Moirang town in Bishnupur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

India's Supreme Court announced this week that it will monitor investigations into cases of sexual violence in the state. 

Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh and other senior police officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the cases of sexual violence. 

Since the fighting began in early May, at least 180 people, including 21 women, have been killed and tens of thousands made homeless, according to government data. 

Security forces say women also block peacekeeping operations, taking advantage of laws that prevent male troops from any physical confrontation with women. They also occupy bunkers on the frontlines, rifles in hand. 

In one case of sexual assault, a 19-year-old Kuki tribal woman told Reuters she was raped near the state capital Imphal on May 15 by three men after she was taken to a group of Meira Paibis and beaten in their presence. 

"One of the women from the mob gave clear instructions to four men to kill me," she said in a police complaint filed on July 21, which Reuters has reviewed. She escaped and said she had been too scared to file the report earlier. 

Police barricades are pictured on a deserted road at Torbung village in Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

Police did not answer questions about the case and there is no record of any arrests. 

Moirangthen Thoibi Devi, a Meira Paibis member in Moirang town near Imphal, said suggestions that any Meitei woman could instigate or even support acts of sexual violence were completely "untrue". 

"Meira Paibis does not differentiate between Kuki or Meitei," she said, speaking alongside a group of other Meitei women. "Kuki mothers are also in pain, Meitei mothers are also in pain." 

Worse than anarchy 

The women said they had heard of nine Meitei women being raped, but they had no evidence and were not directly aware of any incidents. Reuters was unable to locate any victim and police and Meitei civil society bodies did not share information of any known cases. 

Ngainekim, the president of the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, said she had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July saying that "sexual violence and rape as a method or tactic of warfare is being widely perpetrated" by the Meiteis. 

Ngainekim, who uses one name, said in the letter that she knew of 13 cases of Kuki women being raped or murdered, including two women who "the Meira Paibis dragged out... from their hostel and handed over to the Meitei menfolk". They were "later gang-raped and killed in a car wash shed" in East Imphal, she said in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters. 

In a police complaint reviewed by Reuters, the mother of one of the victims blames unnamed Meitei youth but does not mention Meira Paibis. 

"The reports of women urging their menfolk on to rape Kuki women...should terrify us," wrote historian and author Mukul Kesavan in a newspaper column. "A state where women abet the public rape and murder of other women is slouching towards a nightmare worse than mere anarchy." 

Taking advantage 

Security officials accuse women on both sides, but largely Meiteis, of blocking troops from conducting operations, and regulating entry points to their villages. With few women soldiers, the army does not have the authority to act against women. 

The Meira Paibis “have weaponised it very well, it’s a major chink in our system,” said a senior officer from the Assam Rifles paramilitary organisation assigned to peacekeeping duties. 

"There is a reason we block the army...because they have directly supported the Kukis," said Thoibi Devi, the woman from Meira Paibis, standing with other women at a checkpoint where they stop all vehicles, including military ones. 

Vak Vaiphei, a Kuki leader in the tribal-controlled Kangvai village, said when military personnel try to take over their bunkers, women surround them and push them out. 

Nearby, a Kuki woman, wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage trousers and holding a double-barrelled gun, said she felt safer taking up arms against the Meiteis. 

"I will be scared if I sit at home," Lamnu Haokip, 23, said. "But now I'm here, so I can shoot them." 

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 August 2023

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia
  • Indian Navy conducted passage exercise with Royal Saudi Navy last week
  • Latest engagement comes few months after Saudi naval cadets trained in India
Updated 08 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is working to boost defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the Indian Navy has said after one of its vessels visited Jeddah last week and conducted an exercise with the Royal Saudi Navy.
The Indian Navy’s largest, indigenously designed missile destroyer INS Chennai was deployed for a mission on the Red Sea on Aug. 3, during which it made a port call to Jeddah and held a passage exercise with the Royal Saudi Naval ship HMS Al-Jubail.
“Towards augmenting the deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defense cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, INS Chennai visited Jeddah from 03 to 05 Aug,” the Indian Navy said in a press release.
Last week’s mission and exercise came after 55 students and five instructors from the King Fahd Naval Academy in Saudi Arabia completed four weeks of training aboard two Indian vessels in June.
INS Chennai followed the port call with a passage exercise after leaving Jeddah on Saturday, the Indian Navy said.
“The exercise conducted off Jeddah, Saudi Arabia included tactical maneuvers, seamanship evolutions and communication drills (that) contributed to reinforcing mutual trust, cementing operational understanding, and enhancing interoperability between the two navies.”
India appears to be deepening its defense ties with Saudi Arabia as the two countries navigate a changing global order, said Kabir Taneja, a strategic affairs program fellow at Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.
“Both see themselves as strong proponents and representatives of the Global South, which automatically puts them on a common pedestal, including for defense cooperation,” Taneja told Arab News.
“The benefit of stronger defense cooperation will be mutual between KSA and India because both seem to be preparing to navigate the changing global order as poles of power in a new multipolar system that is being envisaged.”
Interoperability and strong maritime presence in regions like the Arabian Sea are likely to benefit both New Delhi and Riyadh, he added.
Ranjit Kumar, a Delhi-based strategic affairs analyst, said that India and Saudi Arabia are expanding the scope of their relations.
The increased frequency of high-level defense interactions is indicative of a strong commitment between the two countries to broaden the scope of cooperation to the strategic arena, Kumar told Arab News.
The South Asian nation and the Kingdom established in 2019 the Strategic Partnership Council, which is focused on four areas: political issues, security, socio-cultural relations and defense cooperation.
Kumar said the passage exercise last week “signifies growing proximity between India and Saudi Arabian forces,” adding that the growth in relations will likely deepen economic ties as well.
“This will deepen mutual trust and understanding and encourage Saudi Arabia to invest more and more in India,” he said.

