You are here

  • Home
  • Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

German Patriot air defence system units are seen at the military base, during German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius' visit, near Zamosc, Poland July 3, 2023. (REUTERS)
German Patriot air defence system units are seen at the military base, during German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius' visit, near Zamosc, Poland July 3, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nnzg3

Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023
  • Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has offered to extend the deployment of three Patriot air defence units in Poland until the end of 2023, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday.
"An extension beyond the end of 2023 is not foreseen," the ministry said in a statement, adding that some of Germany's Patriot units were needed for use by NATO's quick reaction response force in 2024, while others had to undergo maintenance.
Together with three Patriot air defence units, some 300 German soldiers have been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.
The deployment was triggered by a stray Ukrainian missile that struck the Polish village of Przewodow in the region last November, in an incident that raised fears of the war in Ukraine spilling over the border.
During a visit to Zamosc in July, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had not immediately responded to a request by his Polish counterpart to extend the Patriot mission.
Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland.
Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.
They are, however, in short supply across NATO since many allies scaled down the number of air defence units after the Cold War.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent NATO allies scrambling to plug the gaps in their own inventories, while also supplying Kyiv with air defence systems to ward off Russian attacks.

 

Topics: berlin Poland NATO

Related

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting rescue workers with consecutive missile strikes
World
Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting rescue workers with consecutive missile strikes
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
World
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition
  • For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and its allies vowed Tuesday to keep Syria’s failure to account for its chemical weapons program in the spotlight at the UN Security Council every month despite opposition from Russia and China.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government “has repeatedly lied to the international community” and to investigators from the international chemical weapons watchdog, which has confirmed that it used these banned weapons on at least nine occasions.
She said the Biden administration will continue to demand a full accounting from Syria as it pledged after joining the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, when it was pressed by its close ally Russia following a deadly chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, which the West blamed on Damascus.
For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back.
Syria’s minister counsellor Alhakan Dandy did speak, saying his country was surprised at this month’s meeting “given that there have been no developments that would require it,” other than what he called continuous attempts by the United States “to exploit the chemical weapons file to serve their agenda of hostility against Syria.”
He repeated Syria’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and called claims it used such weapons in Ghouta, where more than 1,400 people were killed, “lies.” He also insisted the Syrian military doesn’t possess any chemical weapons.
Dandy said Syria has cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which monitors implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. But he also accused its investigators of being politicized and “using unprofessional working methods and double standards.”
UN deputy disarmament chief Adedeji Ebo told the council, however, that Syria has failed again to provide the OPCW with a full accounting of its program, citing “gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies” in its declaration.
He singled out unanswered questions about activities at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center “and the declaration of quantities of nerve agents produced at one chemical weapons production facility that was declared by the Syrian Arab Republic as never having been used to produce chemical weapons.”
Ebo reiterated the UN’s repeated call on Syria “to respond with urgency” to all OPCW questions.
Syrian representatives did meet a delegation from the OPCW’s technical secretariat in Beirut on June 22 and 23, and Ebo said Syria committed to present proposals for better implementing its obligations. He said the OPCW is waiting to hear from Damascus about resuming consultations.
Thomas-Greenfield expressed regret that two permanent council members, which she didn’t name, didn’t speak. Russia and China were the only countries to remain silent.
“The Assad regime is betting that this council will simply move on,” she said. “It is hoping we will change the subject.”
“We must not succumb to fatigue or, worse, indifference. The Assad regime used weapons of mass destruction against its own people. … And we will not move on, and the regime will not escape accountability,” the US ambassador said.
There was widespread support from other council members that Syria must answer all questions from the OPCW, although the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said the council should discuss the Syria chemical weapons issue every three months, not every month.

Topics: US syria chemical weapons UN Security Council Russia China

Related

Update US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
Middle-East
US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe
Middle-East
Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe

In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023.
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The coup that shook Niger nearly two weeks ago triggered an international outcry and curbs on domestic freedoms, yet many people in the capital say the change is a breath of fresh air.
Around 30,000 people turned out on Sunday for a rally in a Niamey stadium to support the soldiers who on July 26 toppled Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
For foreign and local critics, the event was a stage-managed show, designed to back the coup leaders in their faceoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which is waving the threat of force to reinstate Bazoum.
But within the stadium, and on the streets of Niamey, there were plenty of people who seemed genuinely relieved to see the end of 12 years in government by Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS).
“It’s liberation!” said Ousseini Tinni, a mechanic.
“Given the situation that this country has been in for decades, we feel free,” said Alhassane Adamou, an office administrator in the private sector.
Niamey has long been known as a stronghold of the opposition, and domestic critics of the coup and its impact on rights have kept their heads down.
The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests.
In this context, many of the people who spoke to AFP said democracy under the PNDS had been a sham.
“I support the soldiers 100 percent,” said Samaila Abdourahim, a trader.
“Under the old regime, they talked about democracy but it was merely words. We weren’t experiencing a democracy but a dictatorship.”

Bazoum is feted abroad for his election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.
But there is often a different view of Bazoum in Niamey, where many people nurse bitterness or disappointment.
They point to the condemnation of opposition leader Hama Amadou to a one-year jail term on charges of child trafficking — a sentence that made him ineligible for the election.
Riots broke out in the capital after Bazoum’s victory that led to two deaths and 468 arrests.
In its 2022 Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit placed Niger among countries with “authoritarian regimes.”
“We were afraid of expressing ourselves. As soon as you expressed your opinion, they came and arrested you,” said Tinni.
Others spoke out about cronyism, corruption and insecurity that they said had flourished under the PNDS.
“This is what prompted the public to support the putsch,” said Adamou, whose words drew nodding heads of support among the onlookers surrounding him.
Part of the hostility is directed toward France, whose support for Bazoum — a key ally in the French anti-jihadist strategy in the Sahel — is deemed to be proof of complicity.
Ken Opalo, an associate professor at Georgetown University in Washington, drew a parallel between the coup in Niger and military takeovers in neighboring Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.
Foreign allies prioritized “stemming the flows of migrants, accessing natural resources, fighting jihadist(s) in the Sahel so they don’t have to fight them in Western cities, and maintaining overall geopolitical influence in the region,” he wrote in a blog.
“Democracy and economic development have mostly been subordinated to these larger objectives.”

“President Bazoum launched a sincere effort to reform institutions and governance... but his capacity for changing the real practices of the state and its representatives was restricted by the need to balance the political forces that brought him to power,” the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said in a report on Monday.
The question is whether General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s latest strongman and a reputed confidant of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, will change things.
According to an opinion poll published in March 2022 by the survey firm Afrobarometer, more than half of the Nigeriens interviewed said they were dissatisfied with the functioning of democracy.
However, 61 percent said they preferred democracy to other forms of government — and 84 percent opposed dictatorship.
“If the military start to turn into politicians, we will rise up against them,” said Abdourahim.
“If we tolerate them today, it’s because it’s in our interest for them to be there. Because now, it’s us, the people, who will be making the decisions.”

 

Topics: Niger

Related

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
World
Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
World
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
  • Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s coast guard on Tuesday rescued 52 people crammed onto a sailing boat anchored off an uninhabited island far from the country's mainland, authorities said.
A private vessel initially spotted the sailing boat off the small island of Falconera, officials said. The island is located between Milos and the Peloponnese in an area known for strong currents and rough seas. The migrants were being taken by coast guard vessels later Tuesday to the mainland port of Lavrio, southeast of Athens.
Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos. Another 18 in a different dinghy were picked up later in the day off the same island, while the coast guard said that 14 migrants were rescued Monday from a small boat off the island of Lesbos.
In June, a battered trawler smuggling up to 750 people from Libya to Italy sank southwest of Greece in one of the worst Mediterranean migrant disasters in years. Only 104 people survived, while Greek authorities were criticized for failing to intervene in time.
Greece has reported an increase in the number of people arriving in the country by sea in recent weeks. For decades, the country has been on one of the preferred migration routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its eastern islands close to Turkey have long been a major entry point, but stricter deterrence policies in recent years had reduced arrivals.
But Greece has come under heavy criticism over what rights organizations have said is a systematic practice of illegally and clandestinely carrying out summary deportations of recent arrivals back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum. The government strenuously denies it carries out such deportations.
 

 

Topics: Europe migrants

Related

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
World
UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic
Middle-East
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
  • “Our partnership with Turkiye, a close friend and ally, will enable our law enforcement agencies to work together on this international problem and tackle the small boat supply chain,” interior minister Suella Braverman says
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said it had struck a deal with Turkiye in a bid to slow the flow of illegal immigrants passing through the Mediterranean country on their way to Europe, including joint police operations against smuggler rings and the trade in boat parts.
With the issue of illegal migration high on the political agenda in Britain ahead of an expected election next year, the government said it would support a new Turkish police center that would build on existing cooperation over law enforcement.
Customs data would be exchanged more quickly under the new memorandum of understanding, the British government said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Our partnership with Turkiye, a close friend and ally, will enable our law enforcement agencies to work together on this international problem and tackle the small boat supply chain,” interior minister Suella Braverman said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made cutting the numbers of illegal migrants arriving in Britain a key pledge for this year as he tried to narrow the wide lead of the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.
This week, Britain began moving some migrants on to a large residential barge on its southern coast, part of plans remove what the government called the “pull” of hotels for those arriving on the country’s shores in small boats.

Topics: illegal migrants UK Turkiye Mediterranean sea

Related

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
World
Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants
UK faces more illegal migration: UN
World
UK faces more illegal migration: UN

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
  • President Bola Tinubu weighed in for the first time since the soldiers behind the coup in Niger defied the bloc’s Sunday deadline to reinstate elected president Mohamed Bazoum
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: Nigeria’s president, who is also head of the West African bloc ECOWAS, has not ruled out military intervention in Niger but believes diplomacy is the “best way forward” to resolve the crisis, his spokesman said Tuesday.
President Bola Tinubu weighed in for the first time since the soldiers behind the coup in Niger defied the bloc’s Sunday deadline to reinstate elected president Mohamed Bazoum or face the possible use of force.
Meanwhile efforts by ECOWAS and the United States to parlay with Niger’s new rulers have made no headway ahead of a crisis summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday.
“No options have been taken off of the table,” Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said, while adding that Tinubu and other West African leaders favor diplomacy.
The United States said it still held out hope for reversing the coup but was “realistic” a day after a top US envoy made no visible progress in an unannounced visit.
“We do have hope that the situation will be reversed but at the same time, we are making clear, including in direct conversations with junta leaders themselves, what the consequences are for failing to return to constitutional order,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Earlier, the soldiers who seized power in Niamey on July 26 blocked a mission by ECOWAS ahead of the summit.
In a letter, the coup leaders said that public “anger” triggered by ECOWAS sanctions meant the delegation’s safety could be at risk.
ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — imposed trade and financial sanctions on Niger after the rebel soldiers toppled Bazoum.
The bloc also gave Niger a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum or face potential use of force, but the coup leaders defied the warning.
A source close to ECOWAS said Monday that military intervention was not being immediately envisaged and that the path to dialogue still appeared open.
The bloc sought to send a delegation to Niamey on Tuesday ahead of the crisis summit due to be held in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Thursday.
But the coup leaders’ letter, dated Monday, said: “The postponement of the announced mission to Niamey is necessary, as is the reworking of certain aspects of the (delegation’s) schedule.”
The schedule “includes meetings with certain personalities which cannot take place for obvious reasons of security given the atmosphere of the threat of aggression against Niger,” it said.
ECOWAS is struggling with a cascade of coups that since 2020 have now hit four of its 15 members.
In Mali, Burkina Faso and now Niger, all of the takeovers have been fueled by jihadist insurgencies that have claimed many thousands of lives, forced at least two million from their homes and dealt crippling blows to some of the world’s poorest economies.
On Monday, Victoria Nuland, a veteran US envoy, met with Niger’s military rulers for more than two hours but came away empty-handed.
She described her talks as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”
She said she offered the coup leaders “a number of options” to end the crisis and restore relations with the United States, which like other Western nations has suspended aid.
“I would not say that we were in any way taken up on that offer,” she told reporters before her departure.
Niger’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani, did not attend the meeting, and Nuland was unable to see Bazoum, who has been detained since July 26.
The military leaders in Mali and Burkina Faso have expressed solidarity with Niger, saying that any military intervention would be seen as a “declaration of war” against them.
Algeria, which shares a long land border with Niger, has also cautioned against a military incursion, which President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said would be “a direct threat” to his country.
Bazoum, 63, was feted in 2021 after winning elections that ushered in Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power.
He took the helm of a country burdened by four previous coups since independence, and survived two attempted putsches before he himself was ousted.
His support was a key factor in France’s decision last year to refocus its Sahel anti-jihadist mission on Niger after withdrawing from Mali and Burkina Faso.
France has 1,500 troops in Niger and the United States has 1,000 personnel, most of whom are deployed at two major air bases.
Mali and Burkina Faso sent letters Tuesday to the United Nations and the African Union, calling on them to prevent “military intervention against Niger” where the security and humanitarian consequences of such action “would be unpredictable.”

Topics: Niger Coup Niger Bola Tinubu Nigeria ECOWAS Mohamed Bazoum

Related

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
World
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, August 6, 2023. (Reuters
World
West African leaders will meet Thursday after Niger’s junta defies key deadline and shuts airspace

Latest updates

Murray and Zverev master Toronto wind to advance, Ruud triumphs
Murray and Zverev master Toronto wind to advance, Ruud triumphs
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season
Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.