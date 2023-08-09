You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives
Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi aunched the secure digital transformation plan and the unified digital platform (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/45t6s

Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, has launched the secure digital transformation plan and the unified digital platform at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The initiatives focus on secure and protected digital automation in cyberspace. The coalition’s IT department has said that secure digital transformation includes the application of innovative procedures and policies designed to protect sensitive data and information from cyber threats.

These procedures and policies include the development of data protection and encryption systems, in addition to training employees on digital security and raising awareness of cyber risks.

The department added that the unified digital platform is considered a technical infrastructure as it aims to provide a unified system for various digital services. It allows the integration of data and information from various sources and provides users with a unified interface to access diverse digital services, including e-government and logistical, technical, and administrative services, among others.

The platform makes it easier for people to access and interact with digital services while also increasing their effectiveness, lowering costs and improving the interaction and communication between users and service providers.

Al-Moghedi said that the plan and the platform came as part of an initiative aimed at promoting digital transformation at the coalition’s headquarters.

He added that the focus was also on the promotion of safe and effective use of digital technology and the improvement of integration among different digital systems and services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamic coalition

Related

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255kg of khat
Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan
  • The funding aims to provide support for health, protection, and food security and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan
  • Mitchell said that the joint project confirmed the depth of the partnership between the two countries in the humanitarian field
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief and the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on Tuesday signed a joint $9.16 million agreement to support Sudan.
The two sides will each contribute $4.58 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the regional emergency response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.
The funding aims to provide support for health, protection, and food security — while achieving the common goal of an effective humanitarian response — and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan.
The agreement was signed virtually by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the royal court adviser and head of KSrelief, and Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and African affairs, in response to the humanitarian appeal of the ICRC in Sudan.
Al-Rabeeah said: “The assistance provided by the Kingdom through the center reaffirms the keenness of the government, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stand by the brotherly Sudanese people. It also aims to mitigate the effects of the difficult crisis that Sudan is currently witnessing.”
Mitchell said that the joint project confirmed the depth of the partnership between the two countries in the humanitarian field, which helped alleviate human suffering in several countries.
The President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric Egger said that the funding would help the organization to provide a neutral and impartial response to the victims of the crisis, which would allow the committee’s teams to respond quickly and effectively to the changing needs of the population.
She indicated that the donation had come at the appropriate time as the ICRC and many other humanitarian actors faced a restrictive financial environment amid growing humanitarian needs worldwide.
The agreement comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief, in cooperation with international agencies, to help reduce the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) British Foreign Commonwealth Commonwealth and Development Office Humanitarian Crisis

Related

KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                

The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                

The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
  • Three winners will be announced during COP28 in Dubai and receive seed funds worth $30,000, $20,000, and $10,000 respectively
  • Once the shortlist of teams is selected, PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, which threatens the lives and livelihoods of billions of people across the globe.

The Arab Youth Center, which strives to empower young Arabs across the Middle East and North Africa region, alongside the PepsiCo Foundation, has opened applications for young Arab innovators for the Arab Youth Hackathon, a regional entrepreneurship program aimed at creating smarter solutions to climate-related issues in agriculture, circular economy, water security, and renewable energy and efficiency.

The hackathon will run in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, and is seeking applicants, including university students and early-stage entrepreneurs, who either are looking to ideate or have a preliminary existing idea at the testing phase, which will evolve during the hackathons.

Candidates must apply in teams of two to three participants aged between 18 to 35 years of age, with at least one member older than 21.

The hackathon is open for applications until Oct. 13 in Saudi Arabia. Interested participants can submit their entries at arabyouthhackathon.com 

Once the shortlist of teams is selected, PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon, providing mentorship and curated workshops to transfer knowledge to the participants.

In Saudi Arabia, the hackathon will take place at The Garage in Riyadh from Nov. 3-5.

The proposed solutions will be assessed and selected based on innovation, scalability and financial feasibility.

A panel of experts will evaluate the entries based on their sustainability alignment, ability to reduce emissions, and the magnitude of impact on areas such as climate change, energy, circular economy, deforestation, green transformation, soil fertility, waste management, water scarcity, and marine environment wellbeing.

The finals of the competition, featuring 15 of the most promising solutions from the five countries, will take place in December in Dubai.

The three best innovators will receive an equity-free seed fund from the PepsiCo Foundation to launch their businesses, worth $30,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the runner-up, and $10,000 for third place.

In addition, they will participate in a five-month incubation program that will help them develop and scale their groundbreaking ideas and ensure long-term success.

C.D. Glin, president of PepsiCo Foundation and global head of philanthropy at PepsiCo, said: “At the PepsiCo Foundation, we know that global challenges require bold, innovative, local and lasting solutions. The Arab Youth Hackathon provides a platform for us to feed the potential and entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation of innovators across MENA as they develop home-grown solutions for our planet’s most pressing issues. We are proud to support them and couldn’t be more excited about the social impact they will make.”

Sadeq Jarrar, executive director at AYC, said: “We are thrilled to begin accepting applications for the Arab Youth Hackathon in anticipation of COP28. We heavily prioritize and promote climate action at the AYC, and always strive to formulate impactful initiatives to engage Arab youth in thinking about the future of our world.

“At the AYC, we wholeheartedly believe in the power that youth hold when they mobilize and voice their opinions to collaborate. Through this initiative, we hope to foster a culture of leadership among Arab youth for the betterment of future generations.”

Topics: Arab Youth Hackathon climate change Arab Youth Center PepsiCo Foundation

Related

Arab youth center launched
Saudi Arabia
Arab youth center launched
Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling bids

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling bids
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling bids

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling bids
  • Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Jeddah: Saudi authorities have arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out throughout the Kingdom.

On Wednesday, security patrols in the Sarat Ubaida governorate of the Asir region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 103 kg of qat, and Border Guard patrols in Jazan’s Al-Ardah governorate foiled a similar bid involving 80 kg of the same drug.

In a separate operation in Jazan, authorities seized 58 kg of qat.

Meanwhile, Riyadh police officers arrested a Pakistani resident and four citizens for attempting to sell hashish, 7,500 amphetamine tablets, and 10,000 narcotic pills.

During the operation, authorities confiscated items including firearms and live ammunition found in the suspects’ possession.

In addition, officers from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested an Ethiopian national for violating the border security system in the Baha region and promoting hashish.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Related

Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
Middle-East
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255kg of khat

Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference

Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference

Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference
  • Saudi King Salman approved holding the conference, set to take place on August 13-14
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host an Islamic conference in Makkah, bringing together 150 religious leaders and muftis from 85 countries to promote moderation, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved holding the conference, set to take place on August 13-14.

Participants will address topics relating to extremism and terrorism, as well as promoting tolerance and coexistence among people through seven panel discussions.

The two-day conference, organized by Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, aims to establish connections among scholars and religious departments across the world and highlight their role in promoting unity in the Muslim world, fighting extremist ideas, and contributing to combating violence, according to SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan over deadly train derailment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan over deadly train derailment
King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda

King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda

King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda

King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Wednesday. 

President Paul urged bilateral relations between Rwanda and Saudi and discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields. 

The message was received by Saudi’s advisor at the Royal Court, during a meeting with the Rwandan minister of foreign affairs, Vincent Perotta. 


 

Topics: Rwanda Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Pakistan to participate in women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia next month
Sport
Pakistan to participate in women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia next month
Pakistan invites Saudi Arabia to avail investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT and energy sectors
Pakistan
Pakistan invites Saudi Arabia to avail investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT and energy sectors

Latest updates

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion
Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.