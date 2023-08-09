You are here

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv had tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region
  • “Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak
KYIV: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv had tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone.
Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia’s conflict with Kyiv.
The Russian state news agency RIA had cited Russian security forces, without naming any specific source, as saying Ukraine had tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the plant with a strike drone, which had been forced down.
“Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a statement.
RIA distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter, and said security forces had reached their conclusion by analizing its flight path.
But later the Russian state news agency TASS cited Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Russian nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, as saying the apparent target had been outside the nuclear compound.
“According to the information we have, the purpose of this drone was other important objects located outside the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Karchaa said.

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
AP

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
  • Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate
  • The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations
PARIS: A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France Wednesday left 11 people dead, the local deputy prosecutor said.
Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five managed to escape.
Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate, she said.
The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations, she added.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire and whether the building met all the required security standards, she added.
Authorities said one of the survivors was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. She said she wanted to show the government’s support for the families of the victims and for the firefighters and rescuers on site.
Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said the fire likely started on the home’s upper floor.
The ground floor was made of stone and the upper part of the building was built entirely of wood in the traditional style of the region, which might partly explain why the fire spread so quickly.
The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that 10 people with disabilities and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.
Many of the visitors came from the city of Nancy in eastern France, a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.
No other information about the victims was provided.
The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized. The fire was brought under control Wednesday morning.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

Topics: France fire vacation home people with disabilities

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
  • WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants
LONDON: The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a “variant of interest” but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
The fast-spreading variant, the most prevalent in the United States with an estimated more than 17 percent of cases, has been behind upticks in the virus across the country and also has been detected in China, South Korea, Japan and Canada, among other countries.
“Collectively, available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating omicron descendent lineages,” the WHO said in a risk evaluation.
A more comprehensive evaluation of the risk posed by EG.5 was needed, it added.
COVID-19 has killed more than 6.9 million people globally, with more than 768 million confirmed cases since the virus emerged. WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic in March 2020 and ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May this year.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants.
“We don’t detect a change in severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of omicron that have been in circulation since late 2021,” she said.
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus deplored that many countries were not reporting COVID-19 data to WHO.
He said that only 11 percent had reported hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to the virus.
In response, WHO issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.
Van Kerkhove said that the absence of data from many countries was hindering efforts to fight the virus.
“About a year ago, we were in a much better situation to either anticipate or act or be more agile,” she said. “And now the delay in our ability to do that is growing. And our ability to do this is declining.”

Topics: Coronavirus WHO covid19

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration
  • Deputy interior minister Maciej Wasik announced the decision and accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration
  • Polish authorities retaliated by building a tall steel wall, which has reduced the numbers of migrants and refugees crossing the border
WARSAW: The Polish government announced Wednesday that it is planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.
In an interview with state news agency PAP, a deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik announced the decision and accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration.
He said migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area is growing, although it cannot compare to the situation two years ago.
At the time, large numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived at the border, their travel there facilitated by flights and visas provided by the Minsk government — something Warsaw considered to be a form of “hybrid warfare.”
“If we had real border guards on the other side and not a smuggling service, these crossings would not exist at all,” Wasik said.
Polish authorities retaliated by building a tall steel wall, which has reduced the numbers of migrants and refugees crossing the border, but did not stop them entirely.
The fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine has brought other concerns, including the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus this summer after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.
Earlier this week Belarus also began military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania. And last week two Belarusian helicopters flew briefly into Polish air space in what was viewed by Warsaw as a deliberate provocation.
The new troops will be an addition to the 2,000 already at the border. They support the work of hundreds of police and Border Guard officers, according to PAP.
Wasik said the new troops would reach their destination within the coming two weeks.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda announced Tuesday that Poland will hold its parliamentary election on Oct. 15. The ruling authorities that he is allied with have been trying to show voters that they are serious about security and defense as they seek a third term.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants

