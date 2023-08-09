You are here

How the Saudi Pro League became the football world's biggest story

The arrival of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh in December 2022 redefined the Saudi Pro League, bringing Saudi football to the attention of fans and broadcasters. (AFP)
Hilal's Brazilian forward Malcom stretches to control the ball (C) during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on August 9, 2023. Malcom is one of the latest world footballer to join the Saudi Pro League. (AFP)
Ali Khaled

  • Saudi football, not to mention Middle Eastern and Asian teams in general, will be seismic in the years ahead
  • Global interest in the league has skyrocketed, with broadcasters DAZN, Canal Goat and LA7 jumping on board
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo raised a few eyebrows when, only months into his move to Al-Nassr, he predicted the Saudi Pro League would be one of the top five in the world within a few years. Recent developments have shown his remarks to be right on the mark.

“(The) Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi sports channel SSC toward the end of last season.

“Step-by-step, I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great, in my opinion.”

It is a view he has since repeated with confidence and, each time he does so, his belief looks more and more justified and accurate.




Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join the Al Nassr football club redefined the Saudi Pro League. (AFP)

On July 18, while in Spain with his Al-Nassr teammates for their preseason training camp, Ronaldo doubled down on his comments. He committed to his Saudi adventure and dismissed many European leagues — and America’s Major League Soccer, the new home of his rival, Lionel Messi — in one fell swoop.

“Europe has lost a lot of quality,” he said. “The only one that is one of the best is the (English) Premier League. It’s way ahead of all the other leagues from my point of view.

“The Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not a top one, the German has also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

Given the number of major recent signings of top international stars by Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo’s estimate of a “few years” could well be accelerated.

Some of the big moves to the Kingdom from Europe are worth highlighting: Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad; Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr; Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City to Al-Ahli; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad; Reuben Neves from Wolves to Al-Hilal; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio to Al-Hilal; and the trio of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively.




Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema are among football's big names who have moved to the Saudi Pro League following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps. (AFP photos)

There are many more, as the number of players signing from abroad seemingly grows by the day.

What has taken place is nothing short of a revolution in Saudi football. It is comfortably the biggest story in the football world, following the unprecedented summer 2023 transfer window.

Of course, there were already many standout past and current foreign players in the Saudi Pro League over the past few years. The likes of Bafetimbi Gomis at Al-Hilal, Talisca at Al-Nassr and Abderrazak Hamdallah at Al-Ittihad, to name just a few, have all been hugely successful in the SPL, not to mention popular with the fans.




French midfielder N'Golo Kante moved from English Premier League's Chelsea football club to the Saudi pro League's Al-Ittihad earlier this year. (AFP)

But Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh on Dec. 31, 2022, redefined the Saudi Pro League. Once dismissed as a mere rumor, his move to Al-Nassr — after being released by Manchester United — changed perceptions of Saudi domestic football overnight. Coming shortly after the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it showed that the Kingdom had to be taken seriously.

Suddenly, other players began to take notice, as did the fans and the international media. The knock-on effects since then have been astonishing. Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, having been privatized and backed financially by the country’s Public Investment Fund, can now afford to pick off players at the peak of their careers from some of the biggest, and richest, clubs in the world.

Global interest in the league, which is also known as the Roshn Saudi League, has already skyrocketed, with international broadcasters also jumping on board. They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the exclusive rights to show games in the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen matches in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according sources.

DAZN is set to stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between newly promoted clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital broadcast rights to the Saudi top flight halfway through last season, but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.




Live sports streaming service DAZN is set to stream three matches in the Saudi Pro League every week. (AFP)

No doubt the effects of all these developments on the future of Saudi football, not to mention that of Middle Eastern and Asian football in general, will be seismic in the season and years ahead. But amid the excitement and euphoria, there are serious issues that need to be addressed.

While the wider picture is clearly positive, and is already ensuring the SPL is a league to be reckoned with, the future of football in the Kingdom will have to be managed carefully and strategically to ensure the overall health of the game is maintained for the benefit of the clubs, the national team and the nurturing of young Saudi talent.

The rate of signings in recent weeks has been relentless and has raised questions as to when the spending spree will end. Officially, the Saudi transfer window closes on Sept. 7, a week after the one in Europe. This has caused concern among clubs, particularly those in the English Premier League, who worry they might lose more players during that overlapping period with no opportunity to replace them.

Beyond this summer’s immediate deadline, however, things will remain somewhat open-ended in terms of outgoing and incoming players, although an obvious end point for some clubs would be when they fill their full quotas for foreign players.

Another area of debate surrounds how this strengthening of the elite clubs will affect some of the league’s smaller teams. This concern was recently addressed by authorities, who said targeted projects will be supported if and when they are implemented for clubs outside the big five.

Then there is the worry that the influx of foreign players will adversely affect the development and progress of young Saudi talent, along with the careers of established local players.




In this photo posted on social media, Al Nassr foot club's juniors are shown on training. There is the worry that the influx of foreign players will adversely affect the development and progress of young Saudi talent. (Twitter photo)

The SPL and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have moved to allay those fears by formulating a strategy designed to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch. New regulations are being rolled out, designed to increase playing time for young Saudi players. They include a reduction in the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squads to include 25 senior players and 10 under the age 21 beginning with the 2025-26 season.

It is a policy that Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard and new signing Jordan Henderson — two former Liverpool captains — have thrown their support behind by committing to help efforts to nurture the next generation of Saudi footballing talent.

“At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future,” said Gerrard. “And I am really proud to be the coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”

For now, there is no denting the sense of optimism and positivity sweeping through Saudi football. For fans of the SPL, old and new, the 2023-24 season’s big kick-off on Friday cannot come soon enough.

 

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Karim Benzema Sadio Mane Riyadh Mahrez N'Golo Kante

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time)

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final

Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final
Updated 09 August 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final

Ronaldo strikes to send Al-Nassr into final
  • Star-studded Saudi Arabian side simply too good for Iraqi champions
  • Ronaldo converted from the spot after Sadio Mane was brought down
Updated 09 August 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Shorta on Tuesday and a place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to face either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab.

The star-studded Saudi Arabian side were simply too good for the Iraqi champions, although they had to wait until the second half to make their class count and for their megastar to step up from the spot.

Given the talent at their disposal, it was no surprise that Al-Nassr were quick to take control and make the early running. 

The team, now under coach Luis Castro, looked comfortable in possession and moved the ball around smartly and with intent.

Within the first 10 minutes the Riyadh giants could have been three goals to the good.  Anderson Talisca shot straight at Ahmed Basil from a good position after finding himself in space in the penalty area, before Ronaldo went close following a fine pass from Marcelo Brozovic. Talisca then shot over before forcing a save from the Iraqi goalkeeper.

It looked as though the deadlock had been broken after 30 minutes when Brozovic slipped the ball through for Ronaldo to net. But after a video review, the 38-year-old was found to have strayed offside.

Alex Telles then unleashed a powerful shot that came off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten, before Ronaldo blasted over, and penalty appeals were rejected after Sadio Mane went down in the box.

At the other end, Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a comfortable save as he got down well to save an Ahmed Farhan shot from outside the area. The team from Baghdad may have posed little threat but were still level at the break.

The second half started in a similar vein to the first with the men in yellow pushing and probing to force back the men in green.

Seko Fofana tried to squeeze the ball home and frustrations grew on the hour when the midfielder skied another chance.

Then came the turning point. Mane was brought down in the box and this time the referee did point to the spot. Ronaldo kept his cool to score for the fourth successive game.

Al-Shorta had a chance in the final minute. Farhan raced clear and from just inside the area he tried to lift the ball over the advancing Al-Aqidi, who just managed to get a hand to it. It was a match-winning save.

Al-Nassr saw out added time to take the victory and maintain their hopes of lifting the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Topics: King Salman Club Cup Al-Nassr Al-Shorta Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
  • Former Liverpool captains say they are keen to support young talent
  • ‘Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch,’ Henderson says
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: On the eve of the new Roshn Saudi League campaign, new Ettifaq signing Jordan Henderson and coach Steven Gerrard have both underscored their commitment to nurturing the next generation of Saudi Arabian footballing talent.

While the recent headlines have been about the big-name signings being made by SPL clubs, a new strategy was introduced in the close season that places an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent while also securing the best international players.

As part of the SPL and Saudi Arabian Football Federation strategy to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, new regulations have been rolled out, including an increase in playing time for young Saudi players by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squad sizes to include 25 senior players and 10 aged under 21 from the 2025-26 season.

Henderson has been impressed by the quality of the youngsters in the Al-Ettifaq squad and is committed to helping the next generation develop alongside world-class players like his former Anfield teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, to name but a few.

Speaking at the launch event for the Roshn Saudi League in Jeddah, Henderson said: “There are a lot of good young players in the team and it has been really positive to train and play with them. Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch with different things they may not be used to. They are young and it is a challenge and experience for me to help as many people as I can.”

Gerrard believes the future is bright for the Damman club ahead of the new season. He said at the launch event: “At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future, and I am really proud to be coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”

Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson was persuaded to move to the Kingdom by his former Anfield teammate. Having agreed to do so in the summer, he likened his experience so far to his “first day at school.”

“This is a totally different project and experience, and it is one of the reasons I wanted to come and try something completely different than I was used to for however many years,” he said.

“I’m excited and happy to be here and to get started. It’s obviously a very different challenge to anything I’ve ever done before and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to try it and have new experiences. I will learn a lot about myself in different ways and it has been really positive.

“People have been very welcoming and helped me to settle in very well. The heat has been hard and it has been tough trying to adjust, but training has been good — I enjoyed it and I’ve been trying to embrace this different experience and culture and way of living and playing football.

“The people in Saudi have been amazing to us and very welcoming. The staff and the people around the city and the country in general have been very good to us and I’m looking forward to getting started now.”

Henderson is hopeful that a strong performance in the Roshn Saudi League will keep the door open for England duty. National team coach Gareth Southgate said recently that he had held talks with the midfielder and that he would be “stupid” to turn his back on him because of his close season move.

Henderson said: “I’m focused on playing for England and giving my best. And if I do that there’s no reason I can’t play for England. As the gaffer said, we spoke over the last few weeks about it, as playing for England means a lot to me.

“I still feel I can bring a lot, as I showed in the last few games of the World Cup. But at the same time, I have a job to do at Al-Ettifaq. If I can do that, hopefully I can make the team as normal.”

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson Steven Gerrard

Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season

Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season

Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season
  • Karim Benzema: The Roshn Saudi League has some wonderful players, and they have all the capabilities, speed, and strength, and we are here to do our best
  • Edouard Mendy: We are eager to start our season and are looking forward to putting Al-Ahli back to its position among the top teams
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Past and present players on Sunday described their excitement for the start of the new football season at the official launch of the Roshn Saudi Professional League.

Speaking at the ceremony, Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool star and new head coach of SPL side Al-Ettifaq, said he was looking forward with great enthusiasm to working with his team.

“I am proud just being here and to be part of the new Roshn league,” he added.

Ex-Real Madrid and new Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema said: “The Roshn Saudi League has some wonderful players, and they have all the capabilities, speed, and strength, and we are here to do our best.

“I am excited to start and happy to see the stars in the Roshn Saudi League.”

In his speech at the league launch event, Senegalese player Sadio Mane, who played for Bayern Munich last season before recently joining Al-Nassr, said: “I am very happy with the Saudi victory, and very excited to be with the Al-Nassr fans.

“Good luck to everyone, but in the end, we will achieve the Roshn Saudi League.”

Saudi national midfielder and Al-Hilal captain, Salman Al-Faraj, 34, said: “This season is different, and we have some of the biggest names in the world with us which will add more strength and excitement to the Saudi league.

“The presence of such great international names will give the Saudi players motivation and incentive to do more, and it will also give us higher strength and ambition every season to raise our league.

“I respect everyone, and we promise to present a great and strong season befitting the work that Saudi Arabia is doing.”

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who left Chelsea after three years to join Al-Ahli, said: “We are eager to start our season and are looking forward to putting Al-Ahli back to its position among the top teams.”

Supporters have also been counting down the days to the start of the new season.

Mustafa Faqih, an Al-Ahli fan, told Arab News: “There are plenty of reasons for everybody to be excited, no matter which team you root for.

“The SPL will be very different than in previous years with such great names as Ronaldo, Benzema, (Riyad) Mahrez, Mane, and (Jordan) Henderson playing.

“We were very disappointed last year when Al-Ahli played in the first division but hopefully with the new international players, we can win this year’s title despite the tough competition.”

Al-Hilal supporter, Hamid Al-Twirqi, said: “I haven’t been this excited for a season in a long time, but my concern is about my team. We were hoping to see a five-star player among our squad such as (Lionel) Messi or (Kylian) Mbappe.”

Jeddah-based Al-Nassr fan, Abdullah Al-Boriqan, said: “We are all really looking forward to getting the season underway and for me, I believe my team Al-Nassr is well prepared and I am sure it is going to be a great season for us.”

Topics: Roshn Saudi Professional League Karim Benzema Steven Gerrard Edouard Mendy

Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
  • They meet the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, with a win ensuring their qualification to the quarterfinals
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26 on Monday at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia, held at the Marino Cvetkovic Sports Hall in Opatija.

The Kingdom’s Hussein Freij won the award for the best player of the game.

Saudi Arabia now have two points, level with the other countries in their group, which includes Germany and the Faroe Islands.

They meet the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, with a win ensuring their qualification to the quarterfinals.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Handball Federation IHF Men's Youth World Championship Croatia

