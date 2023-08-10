‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ all set to take the big screen by storm

LOS ANGELES: In “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the beloved heroes in half-shell are back — and bolder than ever. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo return with a vengeance, ready to unleash their ninja skills and pizza-fueled power on the city streets in the gang’s latest animated big-screen adventure, hitting theaters in the Middle East on Aug. 10.
Producer Seth Rogen, who also voices mutant Bebop in the animated film, said to Arab News: “It was a lot of fun. It’s been years of hard work. But, yeah, it’s been really fun and rewarding. And I love the world and the characters, and I think it’s turned out very well.”
On the theme of the film, Ice Cube, who takes on the role of villain Superfly, said: “Acceptance. Everybody wants to be accepted. We all got our differences. We all look different. You know, we all act different. Some of us got disabilities, some of us disfigurements, whatever. But we all want to be accepted just as one of the guys or one of the girls.”
New York City is under threat once again, but this time, an unspeakable evil has emerged from the depths of the sewers. A ruthless mutant mastermind, known only as Superfly, seeks to plunge the world into chaos and domination. With an army of menacing mutants at his command, he poses the greatest challenge the Turtles have ever faced.
Ayo Edebiri, who voices the iconic character April O’Neil, talked about what audiences can expect from the film.
“I think they can expect a beautiful movie. I love the animation style. I think the animation is just so alive and fresh and cool. A great story, some heartfelt moments and a lot of laughs. I think this is a pretty funny movie,” she said.
The film is a high-octane, thrill-a-minute extravaganza that captures the spirit of the iconic franchise. The actors cast for the film include Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael.
“I remember ever since I was really young, loving them and watching the show and when the movie came out, I was so excited. Had all the toys, like, yeah, it’s something I’ve been obsessed with since I was a small child,” said Rogen.
In a statement, the BMA said one of its goals had been to, “bring forward new and under-recognized voices from across the globe and to uplift artists with ties to Baltimore and the surrounding region.”
Sora, who is based in Louisville, Kentucky, told Arab News that “Last Sound,” which was completed last year, had previously been on display at her representative art gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, where it caught the attention of the BMA’s curator of contemporary art, Jessica Bell Brown, and several museum trustees.
She said: “They selected it for their permanent collection, which is a huge honor.”
While attempts have been and are being made by Western museums to acquire works by Arab artists, it is still something of a rarity.
“We are still so under-represented in the US, in a way that something like this acquisition is huge on a moral level for me.
“I’m hoping this will pave the way for other artists. This is not about money, fame, or power, but it’s about a cultural connection on a human level,” she added.
Through flowing shapes on her canvas, Sora taps into some of the personal challenges she has faced.
She said: “It was just me dealing with all this anguish. I was dealing with my family’s immigration, moving them from Dubai. Everything was going wrong with their immigration.
“I also had a hysterectomy and was dealing with my new identity as a woman. That splash in the painting became like a scream.”
For the work, she was also inspired by the veteran Sudanese painter Ibrahim El-Salahi’s 1960s painting “The Last Sound,” owned by the Barjeel Art Foundation in the UAE.
It is a symbolist artwork, containing calligraphy, animals, and moons, that was made shortly after the death of El-Salahi’s father. Sora noted that her own work was in honor of El-Salahi’s signature piece.
Sora has also had another of her works purchased, by California’s Santa Barbara Museum of Art. And she will take part, for the second time, at New York’s leading art fair, The Armory Show, in September.
Egyptian-American filmmaker Ali Selim on his heritage and leading Marvel series ‘Secret Invasion’
Updated 10 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: The film world is full of directors, but few have mastered the challenge of the true tentpole Hollywood blockbuster. Egyptian-American director Ali Selim just did so with aplomb — and made history in the process.
With a reported $212 million budget, Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is the largest project led by an Arab filmmaker to date, a sprawling sci-fi spy thriller miniseries with an all-star cast. How did he pull it off? By focusing on the human element, even when things were at their biggest.
“For me, it always comes down to creating a space for actors to do that very small, mysterious, quiet thing that they do,” Selim tells Arab News. “Even in a scene where there’s literally 2,000 extras running by and propane bombs going off all around them.”
Those moments can be difficult for myriad reasons, Selim explains. In the first episode of the Disney+ miniseries, for example, Selim was tasked with capturing the shocking death of Maria Hill, the beloved character played for 12 years by actress Cobie Smulders, at the hands of what appears to be Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character Nick Fury. Saying goodbye after so long is difficult for a performer. Pulling that off as a director took not only skill, but empathy.
“It was the biggest scene we filmed in the entirety of the eight-month shoot, and I just had to create a corner in that chaos where it’s all about her and her moment. And, credit to her, Cobie really pulled it off. My biggest worry was that I might get death threats for killing off Maria Hill, but luckily that didn’t happen,” Selim says.
Taking on the world of Marvel can be a daunting task, not only because of the size of each individual project, but also because of the baggage that comes with continuing a story that began when Jackson first stepped in front of the camera as Fury in 2008’s “Iron Man.” “Secret Invasion” picks up where 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing “Captain Marvel” left off, as a fringe group of shape-shifting alien refugees have broken from their peaceful brethren in an attempt to make Earth their own.
Selim was undoubtably the right man for the job, not just because of his extensive experience as a journeyman filmmaker working at every scale and in every genre — not to mention a staggering near 900 television commercials (“856, according to my last invoice,” Selim corrects us). Most importantly, Selim was able to find himself in the story on a personal level because of his heritage and upbringing.
“I pulled out of these scripts a theme that was very interesting to me, as it touches on the sociopolitical landscape we’re living in now. All of this pulses through my veins. My father is from Egypt, and my mother is an American of German descent. I spent extended periods of time in both Egypt and the US growing up, and I always felt both completely at home and completely alien in both places,” he explains.
Selim’s father came from an enormous family — 18 brothers and sisters, of whom 14 survived to adulthood. Each summer, he would spend time with hundreds of his relatives, and connected to Egyptian culture intimately, something that he held to tightly when he returned to school in Minnesota each fall.
“I don’t necessarily look Egyptian to Western eyes, so I was able to avoid prejudice growing up in the US, but I’ve still always felt ‘other’ deep down. Simultaneously, I wouldn’t say I’ve served as a bridge between two cultures, but rather my blood has allowed me to see the invisible bridge that already exists between them — the shared humanity. That has informed not just the way I tell stories, but the way I’ve lived my life,” Selim says.
His connection to the region continues to this day. Abu Bakr Shawky, the director behind the 2018 Cannes favorite “Yomeddine” and the upcoming Ithra-produced Saudi film “Hajjan,” counts Selim as a true mentor. Selim was integral to his own development as a filmmaker, he told us recently, and the Shawky family has also supported Selim on a personal level.
“My daughter is now connecting strongly with Egyptian culture, and Abu Bakr’s father actually helped us navigate the local government agencies so that we could get her Egyptian birth certificate and national ID,” Selim tells us.
His relationship with the region’s best talent has already made its way into his work. In 2016, he was able to work with one of the most-gifted Arab actors working today in his acclaimed miniseries “The Looming Tower,” which follows Algerian-French actor Tahar Rahim as the real-life Muslim Lebanese-American FBI agent Ali Soufan during his counter-terrorism efforts of the late 1990s.
As fulfilling as that experience was for him, Selim has many more stories to tell in the region. He has one upcoming project centered around the life of a major figure from the Arab world that he can’t yet reveal, as well as another that he has been trying to get off the ground for years.
“I won’t say too much, but it begins with that famous scene from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in reverse, told from the perspective of a Bedouin man trying to protect his family’s well,” teases Selim.
If it weren’t for his father, Selim would likely have never gotten into filmmaking at all. An economics professor at the University of Minnesota, his dad was recruited directly from Egypt by a man named Ed Coen. The two families grew very close and, as a child, Selim would have Sunday dinner at the Coen’s house, with Ed’s two sons, future Oscar winners Joel and Ethan Coen, sitting across from him.
“Ten years later, the two of them made ‘Blood Simple.’ I thought to myself, ‘There’s people that I know who can do this.’ I didn’t think I could be them, but I thought, ‘Why not try?’ Suddenly, the idea that stories are being told by real people made cinema feel attainable to me,” he says.
The filmmaker first stepped into the spotlight with his award-winning independent passion project “Sweet Land” in 2005, but it was his experience on HBO’s acclaimed series “In Treatment” five years later that would set the stage for the rest of his career, as he immediately thrived in the role of a collaborator who could be trusted to execute any vision.
“At the premiere of ‘Sweet Land,’ I remember my producer friend whispered in my ear, ‘I want you to enjoy the heck out of this, because it’s the last time you’ll make a film without adult supervision.’ And he was right. But I learned on ‘In Treatment’ that I loved working with brilliant people, arguing about how to get the right shot or the right performance,” says Selim.
“That’s exactly what I’ve done with ‘Secret Invasion’ too — executing this finely tuned vision led by (Marvel Studios head) Kevin Feige. Sure, it’s different from the maverick independent career I could have had, but I just never think of it that way. I love rolling up my sleeves and sticking my hands in the clay, figuring out how I can connect with something being told on the grandest scale.”
New series of children’s books offers personalized tales of the Arab world
Joozoori Books’ co-founders want to help parents connect kids to their cultural heritage
Updated 10 August 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Through the colorful pages of a new series of children’s books, young readers can embark on a cultural tour across 15 Arab nations from North Africa to the Levant and the Gulf.
The series comes from Joozoori Books (Joozoori means ‘my roots’ in Arabic), founded by Lebanese-Algerian siblings Sarah and Hicham Zaraket and Hicham’s wife, Tunisian-German illustrator Soufeina Zaraket.
Sarah lives in Paris, while Hicham and Soufeina reside in Berlin. However, they haven’t forgotten their roots.
“We know what it’s like to live away from your home and family. We also know how important it is to be rooted in your heritage and culture,” Sarah tells Arab News. The idea for Joozoori was as a result of the Zaraket family not finding genuine, fun children’s books for their own kids that demonstrated the Arab world’s varied cultures and offered a sense of connection to their heritage.
Each book can be customized with the reader’s name printed in Arabic on the front cover — “Arwa’s Trip to Iraq,” for example. According to the company website, “When a child sees their name on a book, it makes them feel like they are truly a part of its events and are more likely to retain its message.”
The books are also bilingual: the original text is in standard Arabic, and readers can select a second accompanying language: English, French, or an Arabic dialect. Readers should also specify their gender, as the story’s language will be adjusted accordingly.
The stories were written by Lebanese-born author Samar Mahfouz Barraj, and their detailed illustrations were created by various illustrators from around the region, shining a light on Arab talent. The team also collaborated with dozens of cultural advisors to get the tiniest of details of each country’s cultural life and historical background — from national clothing to local cuisine — as accurate as possible.
Aside from the books, the team has also developed posters to teach youngsters how to count and spell. The letters and numbers are accompanied by images of local symbols — ornamental coffee cups, incense holders decorated with palm trees, and metallic ‘dallah’ coffee pots in Saudi Arabia, for example.
The books all follow a similar plot: A child living in the capital city of a country with their family loses their talking cat and, while searching for their pet on the streets – in the company of a local bird, the child discovers five different cities — perhaps at the seaside, or in the mountains, or among historical ruins — in their country. The books also offer a window into the everyday moments in friendly neighborhoods and old markets.
“The details of our illustrations are there so parents can interact with the kids. The goal is to spark conversations,” says Sarah. The books’ target audience is children aged 3 to 12, but they’ve also proven to be a hit with adults.
“My Trip to Saudi Arabia” was illustrated by Sarah Marey, who lived in the Kingdom for more than 18 years. The story begins in Riyadh. A boy wearing a traditional white thobe is looking for his cat Nala (apparently a common name for felines in Saudi), in his bedroom. His adventures take him as far as the Makkah province, Jeddah, and the archaeological jewel of AlUla. One of the featured locations is Jeddah’s vibrant and open-air market, Souk Al-Balad. The boy runs joyously through its paths, populated with merchants and customers.
“Abdallah looked around at all the goods displayed in the shops,” reads the text. “He loved the smell of the delicious traditional foods floating in the air.” And the story does mention specific Saudi delicacies such as kleicha, a sort of cookie from Al-Qasim province traditionally filled with sweet date paste.
The country’s modern and traditional architecture is also explored in the story. The child flies over well-known monuments including the Kingdom Centre Tower and the Clock Towers near the Kaaba.
Whether the story is set in Saudi, Morocco, or Jordan, Joozoori is a labor of love, a celebration of culture, an attempt to build familial bonds and a community around the world.
“It’s a cultural platform that can reunite Arabs. We want all Arabs to love their countries and develop a bond with their kids,” says Sarah. “We’re lucky that our Arabic language unites us, why can’t we bond over other things?”
Architects Elias and Yousef Anastas open cultural platform in Bethlehem
Nonprofit venture Wonder Cabinet aims to serve region’s cultural scene
Updated 10 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In Bethlehem, Palestine, this summer, a new brutalist-style building overlooking a residential area in the Karkafeh Valley was opened. Designed by AAU Anastas, an architectural and design practice led by Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, the structure is called Wonder Cabinet, and it has been several years in the making.
It was conceived as a “nonprofit and production-driven cultural space” that aims to bring together creatives from around the Middle East — and internationally — through art, design, craftsmanship, research, education and even the culinary arts. It is home to the brothers’ own architectural practice and offers the first physical home of Radio Alhara, the popular Bethlehem-based online radio station that launched in March 2020. There’s also a restaurant run by chefs in residence, a small store, a cinema, and a showroom for Local Industries, the architects’ product design studio.
Architecturally, the building is a rough concrete grid with metal detailing by Local Industries. On its façade is a series of rotating aluminum letters spelling out its name.
“At the core of the project, we were thinking, ‘How can we create our own economy?’” Elias tells Arab News. “How can we create a financial structure that would allow a nonprofit project to be self-sustainable in a very short time? We have a restaurant that’s run by chefs and residents who will come and produce their work in collaboration with other people that are part of the network, as well as a place for blacksmiths or people working with pottery who would be able to develop a cutlery range or even collaborate on the making of the food in the space. We have carpentry too, and quite a large production facility.”
Elias says they will host a resident chef from Japan and a French sound artist in September. Later in the fall, they will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Local Industries. And in 2024, the space will stage an exhibition of paintings by Lebanese artist Hatem Iman.
“Wonder Cabinet is also a reaction to Palestine,” added Elias. “We invite people to come and produce out of Palestine instead of just constantly looking at Palestine.”
Lebanon’s culture minister Mohammad Mortada says Barbie “promotes homosexuality” and contradicts religious values
Aside from banning Barbie, Kuwait also forbids showing of supernatural horror film “Talk to Me”
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s culture minister moved to ban the film “Barbie” from cinemas on Wednesday, saying it “promotes homosexuality” and contradicts religious values.
Minister Mohammad Mortada is backed by powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah, whose head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has ramped up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, referring in a recent speech to Islamic texts that call for punishing offenders with death.
Mortada’s decision said the film was found to “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.
Based on Mortada’s move, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi in turn asked General Security’s censorship committee, which falls under the interior ministry and is traditionally responsible for censorship decisions, to review the film and give its recommendation.
Kuwait followed in Lebanon’s footsteps later in the day, saying it had banned “Barbie” and supernatural horror film “Talk to Me” to protect “public ethics and social traditions,” the state news agency said.
Lebanon was the first Arab country to hold a gay pride week in 2017 and has generally been seen as a safe haven for the LGBT community in the broadly conservative Middle East.
But the issue has come into sharper focus recently, sparking tensions. Mawlawi last year took a decision to ban events “promoting sexual perversion” in Lebanon, understood to refer to LGBT-friendly gatherings.
In a speech last month, Nasrallah called on Lebanese authorities to take action against materials he deemed to be promoting homosexuality, including by “banning” them.
He said homosexuality posed an “imminent danger” to Lebanon and should be “confronted.” In the case of a homosexual act, Nasrallah said in late July, “from the first time, even if he is unmarried, he is killed.”
On Tuesday, Lebanon’s cabinet urged citizens to “cling” to family values following a meeting with the country’s top Christian cleric Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, although it did not mention the LGBT community specifically.
Ayman Mhanna, executive director at the non-profit civic Samir Kassir Foundation, told Reuters that Mortada’s move came amid “a wave of bigotry.”
“This is part of a broader campaign that is bringing together Hezbollah, the Christian far right, and other top religious leaders in a focused campaign against LGBT people,” Mhanna said.
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.