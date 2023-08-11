You are here

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source

date 2023-08-11
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar after scoring a goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during their friendly at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Aug. 3, 2023. An AP source said Neymar wants out of PSG and talks are moving toward the 31-year-old leaving the club this month. (AFP)
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source
  • The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave
  • New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

GENEVA: Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before the team begin their French title defense. His expected preference is a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of €222 million ($244 million) six years ago.

The Qatar-owned club is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe’s future at his hometown club.

New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday.

Luis Enrique coached Neymar for some of the Brazilian’s peak years at Barcelona. A storied forward line of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez fired Barcelona to a treble-winning season of Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Cup in 2014-15.

Eight years later, it is unclear Luis Enrique sees Neymar as key to his plans in Paris despite Messi’s summer departure to Inter Miami and doubts about Mbappé.

Mbappé has been banished from first-team training in an open dispute with PSG over his wish to play out the final season of his contract and join Real Madrid as a free agent next year.

PSG has said it cannot let Mbappé leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract.

Though PSG accepted a world-record bid of 300 million euros ($330 million) for Mbappé from Al Hilal, the France star declined to meet the Saudi Arabian club’s officials in Paris.

The Saudi Pro League is also a possible destination for Neymar with state-backed clubs easily able to afford the transfer fee and salary he would command.

Barcelona used close to half of the sum it received for Neymar in 2017 to buy Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. The France forward is now being strongly linked this month to joining PSG — possibly replacing Neymar for a second time.

PSG also have signed Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica with an option to buy outright.

Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe's largest soccer stadium is overhauled
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest soccer stadium is overhauled
  • Some 35,000 people turned out for Barcelona’s first game at their temporary home on Tuesday, against Tottenham in a friendly
  • While Barcelona have proven beatable at home in recent years, there was a time not too long ago when they were nearly invincible at Camp Nou
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Beyond courting and developing some of the world’s top talent, Barcelona have also based their success on a strong home advantage thanks to Europe’s largest soccer stadium.

That will be different this season, when the team play at a smaller, less accessible stadium while their 99,000-seat Camp Nou undergoes a complete facelift that won’t be finished for at least three years.

Barcelona will spend their time away from Camp Nou at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, which can hold 49,000 people. That will surely translate to a quieter, less intimidating atmosphere for rivals, as well as less revenue for a club still battling severe financial problems.

Some 35,000 people turned out for Barcelona’s first game at their temporary home on Tuesday, against Tottenham in a friendly that the club uses to present its team for the upcoming campaign. That’s compared to the 83,000 who showed up at Camp Nou for the equivalent game on year ago.

Coach Xavi Hernandez took the microphone to address the crowd that watched his team beat Tottenham 4-2. He asked them to hang in there.

“We have the same motivation as last season. But this season will not be easy. It will be an atypical season. We won’t be at our home,” Xavi told the stadium. “We will need you more than ever, need your support, your solidarity, your sacrifice. It is important that you make us feel like we were at Camp Nou.”

While Barcelona have proven beatable at home in recent years, there was a time not too long ago when they were nearly invincible at Camp Nou. With Lionel Messi and company at their best, Barcelona went more than seven years without losing a Champions League home game between September 2013 and December 2020. During that stretch it was also rare for the team to lose a Spanish league game when they were playing in front of their fans.

Only 17,000 club members bought season tickets for this campaign, far from the 27,000 that club president Joan Laporta had hoped for. The rest of the seats will be sold on a game-by-game basis. Last season, the club sold 83,000 season tickets to its club members and had an average turnout that was roughly the same. The top turnout for a single game last season was the 95,000 who saw Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a match that put the team on their way to winning the Spanish league title.

Barcelona open the Spanish league season away at Getafe on Sunday. It will then play their first home game against Cadiz on Aug. 20.

The stadium that featured in 1992 Summer Olympics is not without its attractions. It sits atop the Montjuic hill which provides spectacular views of the city, and has other lures particularly for tourists, including parks, an Olympic museum, and an art museum. Barcelona’s crosstown rival Espanyol played at the Olympic Stadium from 1997-2009 while it was building its new stadium.

But many local fans consider the Olympic Stadium harder to get to than Camp Nou, which is within easy walking distance from nearby subway stations.

Even Laporta had to admit that “going up to Montjuic is inconvenient, but it doesn’t seem like a large one to me.”

To help fans avoid the hike up the hill there will be shuttle buses to help ticket holders reach the stadium.

The club has also upgraded the Olympic Stadium’s facilities, including putting a cover over its athletics track and giving its changing rooms a makeover.

Perhaps more importantly for Barcelona in the mid-term, the time away from Camp Nou will mean a financial blow to a club that is struggling to reduce a massive debt of some 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion). That figure does not include the loan commitments the club has taken on to remodel its stadium.

The club said that the rental cost of the municipal stadium will run between 15-20 million euros ($16.5-$22 million) for the season. In April, Laporta said that playing away from Camp Nou will leave a hole of around 93 million euros ($102 million) in the club’s accounts between the rent paid and the lower revenues. Laporta has said the club is trying to cash in on its recent league title and the Champions League success of its women’s team to lock up new sponsors to make up for the shortfall. Its women’s team, however, is still set to play at its much smaller stadium outside the city.

Unlike rival Real Madrid, who took advantage of the pandemic to renovate their Santiago Bernabeu when health restrictions prohibited the public from attending games anyway, Barcelona’s plans to overhaul Camp Nou have been delayed for years. They finally got underway this summer when crews started demolishing parts of it.

Barcelona hope to be able to return to playing games at Camp Nou in November 2024. The new-look stadium will seat 105,000 people and have better retail services to further boost game-day revenues. Work, however, is expected to continue on the stadium into 2026, meaning that attendance will still be reduced until then. The entire project has required Barcelona to secure &euro;1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) in backing from multiple investors.

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
Updated 11 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
  • Specially created for the tournament, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, the trophy was revealed during an event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif
  • The design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire, and is topped by a golden soccer ball
Updated 11 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations on Thursday unveiled the new trophy that will be presented this weekend to the winners of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The brand new trophy, specially created for the tournament, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, was revealed during a special event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif.

The brand new trophy was specially created for this year's Arab Club Champions Cup. (Supplied)

Made by Sports Partners International, the trophy’s design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire. It is topped by a golden soccer ball, and an inscription at the bottom includes the name of the tournament. Made from bronze-coated copper, plated with 24-carat gold, it weighs 6.1 kilograms and stands 39.5 centimeters tall.

Special guests at the unveiling included tournament director Mu’eed Al-Shahri and Abdullah Al-Zayedi, the director of the Ministry of Sports in Taif. Afterwards, fans had a chance to have their photo taken with the trophy.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will battle it out for the trophy in the final of the competition, which kicks off at 7pm on Aug. 12 at King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

 

 

New era of Saudi football kicks off

New era of Saudi football kicks off
Updated 11 August 2023
John Duerden

New era of Saudi football kicks off

New era of Saudi football kicks off
  • After an unprecedented summer transfer window that has seen some of the world’s top players move to the Kingdom, the 2023-24 SPL season finally kicks off on Friday
  • Al-Ahli have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals
Updated 11 August 2023
John Duerden

The 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off on Friday and to say it is eagerly awaited is an understatement.

Fans in Saudi Arabia have never had such talent in their own backyard, and there has never been such international attention. 

Al-Ittihad are the defending champions and the ones to beat in a league expanded from 16 to 18 teams. The Tigers are the only one of the “Big Four,” taken over by the Public Investment Fund in June, to have the same coach in place. Nuno Santo impressed in his first season and now has added Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jota to an already-strong squad.

There are a few clouds on the Jeddah horizon. As Al-Hilal found last season, going deep into the Asian Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and King’s Cup can impact league form. Having so many games should at least help keep all the players happy with rumors already that Abderrazak Hamdallah, the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer last season, is unhappy at playing second fiddle to Benzema. There is also the major injury to defensive lynchpin Ahmed Hegazi but overall, Ittihad look formidable.

Al-Nassr finished second after half a season of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now they have a full campaign with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane have come in from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich respectively and are genuine top-class players. Then there is Seko Fofana and Alex Telles adding to the talent from last season such as Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sultan Al-Ghannam. Al-Nassr are stacked, especially in midfield and attack.

After a poor start to pre-season, the team looks to be coming together under coach Luis Castro. It remains to be seen if the boss — one of six Portuguese managers in the league — can deal with the pressure that is on the Yellows to win the league. 

Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal know all about that and are desperate for title No. 19 after third place last time around. Going far on four fronts was too much for the squad that had not been refreshed due to past transfer window bans. 

It’s stale no longer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come in from Chelsea to shore up the defense and the midfield has been seriously upgraded with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves arriving from Lazio and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. Both were wanted by elite clubs in the big European leagues and are significant signings. Coach Jorge Jesus, appointed for a second spell, also has Brazilian forward Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg. 

Hilal are sure to be challenging as the club is a winning machine with a number of Saudi Arabian internationals such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno and Ali Al-Bulaihi and others to call on. Jesus may want a prolific goal scorer to replace Odion Ighalo. If he gets one, then the Blues really will take some stopping.

Many eyes will be on Al-Ahli who have come back up from their season in the second tier. The Jeddah club have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals.

Going from the second division to the title is a huge jump but with no continental commitments, they can give it their all and a good start could set them up for a great season and a return to the top four.

Al-Shabab, fourth last season, look to be the best of the rest but haven’t been as busy in the transfer market as their rivals, though there is still time. Ettifaq will be looking to break into the top six on the back of hiring Steven Gerrard as head coach and bringing in Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s worldwide fanbase will be keeping an eye on how they do, but all football fans will be doing the same for the whole league.

This is going to be a Saudi Arabian season like no other.

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

ASFAR announces 3-season sponsorship deal with Al-Hilal Saudi Club
  • ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season
  • Sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Investment Co., or ASFAR, a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Al-Hilal Saudi Club, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier football clubs. The sponsorship deal, which will run for three seasons, reflects ASFAR’s commitment to promoting Saudi football and supporting the sports sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, and Sultan A. Al-Sheikh, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Co.

Mushayt stated: “We are pleased with our partnership with the esteemed Al-Hilal Saudi Club. This sponsorship aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to achieving one of our strategic objectives related to supporting a vibrant community, particularly in the sports sector, within Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, we are keen on encouraging sports enthusiasts, supporting different age groups, and nurturing emerging talents across a variety of sports.”

Al-Sheikh expressed his delight in signing this sponsorship, a move that will contribute to supporting Al-Hilal’s journey toward realizing its commercial and marketing aspirations. He also emphasized that the objectives of this sponsorship are aligned with the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

ASFAR, which recently launched operations, aims to develop pioneering tourism destinations and projects in hospitality, entertainment, retail, and restaurants through partnerships with the private sector. These operations are fully aligned with PIF’s strategy, which seeks to unlock the potential of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, and diversify and enrich the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment experience.

Founded in 1957, Al-Hilal Saudi Club is the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia and the most successful Asian club in terms of continental championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience
The game will offer an immersive second-screen experience, giving fans the opportunity to forecast the momentum of matches
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience
  • 87 percent of fans engage with second screen during live sports broadcasts
  • 47 percent of Gen Z fans in 2021 watch sports on TV, digital platforms who interacted with other content at same time
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kickoff by Zuju has launched a new mobile live football game in partnership with Al-Nassr’s Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game will offer an immersive second-screen experience, giving fans the opportunity to forecast the momentum of matches and specific moments within them in real time.

According to the Sports Business Institute, 87 percent of fans engage with a second screen during live sports broadcasts. In 2021, 47 percent of Generation Z fans who watched sports on TV or digital platforms also interacted with other content at the same time, data showed.

Second-screen experiences have to date mostly been restricted to viewing static content or browsing on social media.

Kickoff by Zuju said it aimed to gamify the football-fan experience by offering users the chance to play along during live matches across all major football leagues and tournaments globally.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said: “Kickoff by Zuju provides fans with an extraordinary opportunity to connect further with the game, their favorite teams, and players.

“As someone who is deeply passionate about football and giving back to the supporters who have been with me throughout my career, I take immense pride in being part of this platform that elevates the way fans can enjoy the game.”

Kiat Lim, founder of zujuGP, the parent company of Kickoff by Zuju, said: “We are using technology intuitively to elevate the match experience in real time and to create a new football subculture.

“Kickoff by Zuju was inspired by fans all over the world who have long demanded a more engaging and immersive second-screen experience – and we are proud to be able to lead the way.”

The mobile game allows users to anticipate major moments, such as goals and shot attempts, through to micro events such as player touches in the penalty area, crosses, and free-kicks, ensuring there is something to play for at every stage during a match – in line with the brand’s #playeverymoment campaign.

Users can also choose their difficulty level when playing, to potentially win five times the number of points if successful, or risk losing the same number of points if the opposition team counteracts their selections.

The company said the game format had been designed to allow users to live and breathe every phase of play during a live match, creating an immersive and exciting fan experience.

