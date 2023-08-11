Where We Are Going Today: ‘La Mode Coffee & More’ at Khobar Corniche

Just a short drive from the Khobar Corniche is La Mode Coffee & More, a London-inspired cafe-cum-fun-filled arcade.

We visited in the morning to sample the breakfasts. You could feel the British vibe as soon as you entered thanks to the decor and music. There was already a handful of customers sipping drinks and working on their laptops, and the staff were friendly and helpful.

The cafe offers several breakfast combo deals, including English, American and Arabic, all of which cost SR45 ($12) and include a glass of fresh orange juice and coffee.

The English version comes with bacon, egg, sausage, mushrooms, beans, fried potatoes and toast. The American option is similar but also has pancakes, while the Arabic features fried halloumi cheese and shakshuka.

There is also a continental option priced at SR38, which comes with croissants and fresh fruits.

We tried the sweetened peach iced tea, which was very refreshing but quite sweet, so be careful about adding more sugar, unless you have a really sweet tooth.

We also had the cheesy chicken Caesar salad, which was good but there was a bit too much lettuce for the amount of chicken, cherry tomatoes and croutons.

Besides the salads and breakfasts there is an a la carte menu and choice of cakes and other baked treats.

One of the best things about La Mode is the fact is has an amusement arcade attached. So while parents sit and sip their drinks, the children can go and play.

The arcade has modern and vintage games and there are gifts to be won.

The cafe opens daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. There is parking just outside, but the spots go quickly at peak times.