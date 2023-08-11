You are here

Where We Are Going Today: 'La Mode Coffee & More' at Khobar Corniche

Updated 11 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: 'La Mode Coffee & More' at Khobar Corniche

  • We tried the sweetened peach iced tea, which was very refreshing but quite sweet, so be careful about adding more sugar, unless you have a really sweet tooth
Just a short drive from the Khobar Corniche is La Mode Coffee & More, a London-inspired cafe-cum-fun-filled arcade.

We visited in the morning to sample the breakfasts. You could feel the British vibe as soon as you entered thanks to the decor and music. There was already a handful of customers sipping drinks and working on their laptops, and the staff were friendly and helpful.

The cafe offers several breakfast combo deals, including English, American and Arabic, all of which cost SR45 ($12) and include a glass of fresh orange juice and coffee.

The English version comes with bacon, egg, sausage, mushrooms, beans, fried potatoes and toast. The American option is similar but also has pancakes, while the Arabic features fried halloumi cheese and shakshuka.

There is also a continental option priced at SR38, which comes with croissants and fresh fruits.

We tried the sweetened peach iced tea, which was very refreshing but quite sweet, so be careful about adding more sugar, unless you have a really sweet tooth.

We also had the cheesy chicken Caesar salad, which was good but there was a bit too much lettuce for the amount of chicken, cherry tomatoes and croutons.

Besides the salads and breakfasts there is an a la carte menu and choice of cakes and other baked treats.

One of the best things about La Mode is the fact is has an amusement arcade attached. So while parents sit and sip their drinks, the children can go and play.

The arcade has modern and vintage games and there are gifts to be won.

The cafe opens daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. There is parking just outside, but the spots go quickly at peak times.

 

 

  Galia Al-Zahrani, a resident in Dammam whose grandmother was originally from Al-Baha, told Arab News that she remembers how her grandmother used to bake magnah bread when she was younger
Updated 06 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Magnah bread, which is native to Baha, is growing in popularity among tourists to the region, and was a popular attraction for visitors to the recent heritage festival.

Each region of the Kingdom has developed recipes and culinary traditions that tell the story of its local history and society. This cultural heritage has become an important part of local festivals and celebrations around Saudi Arabia.

Like many dishes that Baha has to offer, magnah bread is unique and is made using a traditional recipe that involves wheat flour.

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)

Popular dishes in the region depend heavily on local agriculture. Its agricultural terraces are considered the region’s food baskets and the main source of food for its residents.

Approximately 7 kg of wheat flour are kneaded with water to make this special bread. Grains are extracted from seasonal plants, such as cumin and cress, while salt is added to the dough.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Magnah bread is native to Baha and is made using a traditional recipe that involves wheat flour.

• The cooking technique has an effect similar to baking in modern kitchen ovens.

• The bread is eaten with honey and ghee.

After kneading the ingredients together, the dough is placed on top of a round stone, which has a diameter of about a meter.

It is covered with an iron cover shaped like a dome while it cooks. Another fire is lit on top of the iron cover to heat the dough from the top. The technique is similar to baking bread in an oven.

The smoke from the burning leaves of dodonaea trees adds flavor to the bread while it cooks for a few hours.

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (Supplied)

Galia Al-Zahrani, a resident in Dammam whose grandmother was originally from Al-Baha, told Arab News that she remembers how her grandmother used to bake magnah bread when she was younger. She recalled she would make the dough using wholewheat flour and water, without bread yeast, and would bake it on either charcoal or wood.

Al-Zahrani added: “You have to eat it with honey and ghee. The meal won’t be complete without that.”

Magnah bread is important to the people of the region and is often served at events or on special occasions.

Serving the bread is a mark of hospitality and people compete to provide the largest loaf to their guests.

Some locals rent venues to serve magnah bread during celebrations due to its importance in the local culture.

 

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture

Updated 04 August 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture

RIYADH: If you ever dreamed of taking a gastronomic tour through Spain, Italy, Mexico or Peru, then dining at Urban Kulture should be on your to-do list. Located in the Esplanade Mall in Riyadh, this fusion restaurant offers cuisine from around the world to satisfy every craving.

Seafood paella and empanadas from Spain, handmade pizza from Italy, tacos and quesadillas from Mexico and Peruvian chicken shish tawook and stir fry — this restaurant has it all.

Urban Kulture’s homemade guacamole is the venue’s star appetizer. Each bite is packed with authentic flavors. The avocado dip — made with paprika, green and red chili, olive oil, tomato and onion — is topped with grilled corn and served with warm and crispy tortilla chips. 

The restaurant’s best-selling main course is the Peruvian stir-fried noodles. Cooked to perfection, the noodles are sauteed with beef marinated in garlic, ginger, onion and tomato and topped with spring onion and chili. For SR 39 ($10.40), this special dish has a significant flavor profile with the perfect balance of tangy, sweet and savory.

Some other gems include tacos, available with chicken, short-rib beef, or shrimp. 

The chicken al pastor tacos are served with a homemade corn flour tortilla and sauce made with chili, garlic and vinegar. The tacos are then topped with chopped onion, coriander, sliced pineapple for sweetness and jalapenos for a kick. A squeeze of fresh lime and a dollop of the homemade creamy jalapeno salsa complete the dish.

Though affordable, the restaurant does serve small portions, which one could argue leaves room to explore other delicious dishes.

Urban Kulture’s motto — “Regardless of our differences, we are all the same” — reminds diners that it is important to celebrate cultural differences.

Visit Urban Kulture’s Instagram @urbankulture.sa for menu options and more information.

Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests

  • Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer
PARIS: Artificial intelligence could help almost halve the workload of radiologists when it comes to searching routine scans for signs of breast cancer, a large Swedish study suggested on Wednesday.
The interim results of the trial were hailed as promising, but the authors cautioned that more research was needed before AI can be used to screen for breast cancer on a wider scale.
While increasingly convincing chatbots such as ChatGPT have driven speculation about the future potential applications of AI, one area in which the technology has already shown proficiency is in reading medical scans.
With many countries suffering from a shortage of radiologists, there are hopes that AI could make the time-consuming job of analizing routine scans quicker and more accurate.
This could have a particularly large impact for breast cancer. More than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020 alone, according to the World Health Organization, and it caused 685,000 deaths.
Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer. In Europe, women aged 50 to 69 are advised to get a mammogram every two years, with the resulting scan analyzed by two radiologists.
The study in Sweden involved the scans of 80,000 women who had mammograms at four sites in southwest Sweden between April 2021 and July last year.

Their scans were randomly divided for analysis to either an AI-supported system or two human radiologists, who served as the control group.
The AI algorithm read the scans and predicted the risk of cancer out of 10. Its predictions were then checked by a radiologist.
The AI-supported system spotted 20 percent more cancers, the study said, which worked out to be an additional case for every thousand women screened.
When it came to false positives — when a mammogram is first thought to look suspicious but is later cleared — both the AI-supported system and the two humans spotted the same rate: 1.5 percent.
And the workload for radiologists was reduced by 44 percent for the AI group, because only one person was required to read the scans rather than the normal two.
“The greatest potential of AI right now is that it could allow radiologists to be less burdened by the excessive amount of reading,” said Kristina Lang, a radiologist at Sweden’s Lund University and lead author of the study.
But Lang said the “promising interim safety results” were “not enough on their own to confirm that AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening,” she said in a statement.
It will take two more years before the trial can say whether using AI leads to a reduction in what are called interval cancers, which are detected between routine screenings, the researchers cautioned.
Stephen Duffy, a professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the study, pointed out that the AI algorithm may have over-diagnosed certain forms of early breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ.
Nonetheless, he praised the “high-quality study,” saying that reducing the burden on radiologists’ time was “an issue of considerable importance in many breast screening programs.”

 

Where We Are Going Today: Sushiah restaurant

Updated 01 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Where We Are Going Today: Sushiah restaurant

  Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side
Sushiah is fancy and cozy sushi bar and restaurant with two branches in Makkah and one in Jeddah. The Jeddah outlet is located on Sari branch road in Al-Zahra district.

The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere and can accommodate large groups. Its interiors are inspired by Japanese culture with elements of nature and a contemporary modern aesthetic.

Among the variety of items on the menu, I enjoyed the kani salad as an appetizer. It contains crab, cucumbers, caviar, carrots with flavorful, spicy mayonnaise.

The origin mix is a great option for small groups. It is a collection of three kinds of sushi rolls including dragon, crispy and crazy California. Larger groups can try the family mix for SR230 ($60), which is also very tasty.

If you have an appetite for nigiri sushi, you should try the seared salmon, the crispy eel or the ebi sumo.

Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side.

If you are a fan of salmon like me, the grilled salmon is the one for you and it is my favorite. It is served with white rice and grilled vegetables.

The restaurant opens every day from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. including on weekends. You can dine-in or order through delivery apps.

For more details, visit @sushiah_ksa.

 

Where We Are Going Today: 7 Balkans Bistro in Jeddah

Updated 30 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: 7 Balkans Bistro in Jeddah

  All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced
Unique flavors from the Balkans are on the menu at 7 Balkans Bistro. Located on Prince Sultan Road in Jeddah's Al-Rawdah district, the restaurant offers a delightful concept, the first of its kind in the country.

In a minimalist space and with decor reflecting the Balkan region, the establishment puts the spotlight on perfectly smoked and grilled meats. It is also renowned for its exceptional pastrami meat.

The Balkans is a southeastern European region known for its stunning mountains. This restaurant draws inspiration from the area, offering a menu that immerses you in traditional flavors from the region.

While the menu does include familiar dishes like fried chicken tenders, overloaded fries, and baked beans, the real highlights are the restaurant’s signature dishes. These unique creations are really worth trying.

They include a beef broth soup with mixed vegetables, served with vinegar-garlic sauce and freshly baked bread. Another must-try is the Bulgarian shopska salad, made with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, goat’s cheese, olives, and herbs — a traditional favorite.

Other highlights include ajvar, a homemade roasted bell pepper spread, Balkan burgers, and potato musaka, which is a delectable layered casserole with potatoes, minced beef, vegetables, creamy white sauce, and kashkaval cheese.

You can explore more Balkan cuisine by trying diplomat chicken — tender breast cubes wrapped in homemade bacon and served with ponzu mayo, mixed vegetables, and sour bread.

The Bosnian kebab, accompanied by ajvar and onion salad, is another popular choice.

All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced.

To end your meal on a sweet note, do not miss the tuffaha, a Balkan dessert consisting of tender baked apples filled with sweet syrup, whipped cream, and crushed nuts. It is a true delight for the taste buds.

For more details, visit @7balkans.sa.

 

 

