PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
Barcelona's then French midfielder Ousmane Dembele looks on ahead of the pre-season friendly football match between AC Milan and FC Barcelona, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
  • Deal worth $55.2 million for the explosive winger
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: France forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.
Dembélé’s arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappé.
“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club,” Dembélé said in a statement released by PSG. “I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”
The 26-year-old Dembélé, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennes youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.
Dembélé joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros (then $173 million) as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar — to PSG.
After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembélé consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.
Dembélé scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.
He will now play for former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Barcelona said in a statement that Dembélé exercised a buyout clause in his contract to leave the club.
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said that he will miss the winger.
“He has been a good guy. He helped us, and we cared for him and gave him an important role,” Xavi said. “It is very disappointing that he has decided to leave.”
Dembélé’s exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forward in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

Topics: Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to win King Salman Club Cup

Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to win King Salman Club Cup
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to win King Salman Club Cup on Saturday.

More to follow...

Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time

Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time
Updated 18 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time

Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time
  • Festival organized by the Saudi Arabian Camel Federation
  • Held with the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 18 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of camels taking part in the preliminary round of the Crown Prince Camel Festival has exceeded SR3 billion ($800 million) for the first time.

More than 10,000 camels have taken part in the stage, which started on Aug. 1 and finished on Saturday, the media committee of the festival said.

The festival is organized by the Saudi Arabian Camel Federation and held with the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mahmoud Al-Balawi, executive director at SACF, said: “The Crown Prince Festival is distinguished by the presence of an open market, in addition to the large number of owners and investors in the camel sector.

“All of these factors contributed to the increase in market value.”

The 38-day event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage of which the sport enjoys popular support in the region and beyond.

This year’s event features 589 races and a total prize pool of $14.9 million for the various race categories.

Now in its fifth year, the festival features more than 60,000 camels from Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait; Sudan and Egypt from the African continent; France and Switzerland from Europe and the US from North America.

Topics: camel racing Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Camel Festival

Pakistan’s Maria Khan joins Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Flames Football Club 

Pakistan’s Maria Khan joins Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Flames Football Club 
Updated 12 August 2023

Pakistan's Maria Khan joins Saudi Arabia's Eastern Flames Football Club 

Pakistan’s Maria Khan joins Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Flames Football Club 
  • Khan, 31, is the first foreign player to be signed up by the club this season to support the Kingdom’s national squad 
  • In January, the Pakistan team participated in a four-nation tournament, hosted by the Kingdom, under Khan’s captaincy 
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women’s football team captain Maria Khan has been signed up by Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Flames Football Club to support the Kingdom’s national women’s squad in the Saudi Women’s Premier League this season, the club announced this week. 

The US-born Pakistani athlete, 31, was named the captain of the South Asian country’s national women’s team last year, leading her side at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women Football Championship in Nepal. 

“Maria Khan has joined the ranks of the Eastern Flame FC,” the club, also known as Shala Al-Sharqiya, announced on messaging platform X. 

“The club’s management contracted with the first foreign female professional to support the ranks of the [Saudi] women’s football team in the Women’s Premier League for this season.” 

According to the official website of Eastern Flames FC, it is the first Saudi women’s football team, which was established in 2006 and has remained the champion of the Kingdom’s Eastern Province in 2020 and 2021. 

Earlier this year, the Pakistan women’s team also traveled to Saudi Arabia under Khan’s captaincy to participate in a four-nation tournament that also featured Comoros and Mauritius. 

While the green shirts were declared the runners-up of the tournament, Khan’s stunning free-kick equalizer that gave her country a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia was widely lauded on social media. 
 

Topics: Pakistan football team womens football team

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club
  • Harry Kane: I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record $110 million (100 million euros) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said in a club statement.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career,” Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans.”

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semifinals.

Topics: football Harry Kane Bayern Munich

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 
  • Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the UK 
  • He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for 3 ODIs in Sept, following Asia Cup in Pakistan, Sri Lanka 
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh again named Shakib Al Hasan as captain of their one-day international side on Thursday, filling in for injured opener Tamim Iqbal. 

Shakib, 36, will lead Bangladesh through the World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Tanvir Ahmed told AFP. 

“It has been decided today that Shakib Al Hasan will be our captain in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. We will announce the details in due course,” he said. 

Board president Nazmul Hassan had earlier told reporters that it was the best option to reappoint Shakib as ODI captain with the Asia Cup later this month. 

Tamim, who has a back problem, faces a race to be fit in time for the World Cup beginning in India in early October. 

“Shakib Al Hasan is our easiest and most obvious choice,” Nazmul said. 

Shakib led Bangladesh for 50 ODI matches between 2009 and 2017, winning 23 times in what is traditionally the team’s strongest format. 

Shakib led Bangladesh in all three formats from 2009-11. 

Tamim stepped down last week due to his back injury. 

He had retired from all forms of international cricket in July, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Opening batsman Liton Das led Bangladesh in the remaining Afghanistan ODIs after Tamim’s withdrawal. 

Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom. 

He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late September following the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7. 

Topics: Shakib Al Hasan Banglades bangladesh cricket team Bangladesh Cricket Board

