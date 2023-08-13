You are here

Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89
Residents sift through the rubble of a home that was destroyed by wildfire on Aug. 12, 2023 in Kula, Hawaii. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89
  • More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina
  • New toll makes the blaze the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

LAHAINA, United States: Anger was growing Saturday over the official response to a horrific inferno that levelled a Hawaiian town, killing at least 89 people in the deadliest wildfire in the United States for over 100 years.
More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.
Hawaiian authorities have begun a probe into the handling of the fire, with residents saying there had been no warning.
“The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack,” Vilma Reed said.
“You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.”
Reed, whose house was destroyed by the blaze, said she was now dependent on handouts and the kindness of strangers.
“This is my home now,” the 63-year-old said, gesturing to the car she has been sleeping in with her daughter, grandson and two cats.
Lahaina, a town of more than 12,000 and former home of the Hawaiian royal family, has been reduced to ruins, its lively hotels and restaurants turned to ashes.
A banyan tree at the center of the community for 150 years has been scarred by the flames, but still stands upright, its branches denuded and its sooty trunk transformed into an awkward skeleton.
Governor Josh Green told reporters Saturday that the number of confirmed dead would continue to grow.
“There are 89 fatalities that have been measured,” he said. “It’s going to continue to rise. We want to brace people for that.”
The new toll makes the blaze the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the non-profit research group the National Fire Protection Association.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said only a fraction of the disaster zone had been searched, and only two of the 89 victims have been identified because of how badly they were burned.
“The remains we’re finding are from a fire that melted metal,” he said. “We have to do rapid DNA to identify every one of these.
“When we pick up the remains... they fall apart.”
Hawaii congresswoman Jill Tokuda told CNN that officials had been taken by surprise by the tragedy.
“We underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire,” she said.
Green, the governor, defended the immediate response, saying the situation had been complicated by the presence of multiple fires and by the strength of the winds.
“Having seen that storm, we have doubts that much could have been done with a fiery fast moving fire like that,” he said.
Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would examine “critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands this week.”
Maui suffered numerous power outages during the crisis, preventing many residents from receiving emergency alerts on their cell phones — something Tokuda said officials should have prepared for.
No emergency sirens were sounded, and many Lahaina residents have spoken of learning about the blaze because of neighbors running down the street yelling at people to leave.
“We have got to make sure that we do better,” Tokuda added.
The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.
Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them more likely, and more deadly.
For many who fled the flames, the misery was compounded Saturday as they were prevented from returning to their homes.
Maui police said members of the public would not be allowed into Lahaina — even some of those who could prove they lived there.
“If your home or former home is in the affected area, you will not be allowed to (enter) until the affected area has been declared safe,” a press release said.
“Anyone entering the disaster area... is subject to a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.”
Some residents waited at a roadblock for hours hoping to be allowed in to comb through the ashes or look for missing pets or loved ones.
Then abruptly, the way was blocked, NBC News reported.
“How are people supposed to get there? The damn roads are closed,” said Lahaina resident Daniel Rice.
“Get some authority out there. Figure it out. This is nonsense.”

Topics: Hawaii

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea
Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea
  • Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports
  • Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers
Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian warship fired warning shots with automatic weapons on Sunday on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way toward Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.
Russia last month scuppered a UN-brokered grain deal that ensured Ukraine could get its agricultural produce to market via the Black Sea and Moscow cautioned that it would deem all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.
Russia said in a statement that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Sukru Okan vessel after the latter’s captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.
The Sukru Okan was making its way toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail, the defense ministry said. Refinitiv shipping data showed the ship was heading north toward the coast of Bulgaria.
“To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons,” the Russian defense ministry said.
The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.
“After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail,” the defense ministry said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the vessel or its owners for comment.
Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports that threatens to cut off the flow of wheat and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to world markets.
Ukraine’s response — sea-drone attacks on a Russian oil tanker and a warship at its Novorossiysk naval base, next door to a major grain and oil port — has added to these new dangers for transport in the Black Sea.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’
  • Officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
  • The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

WARSAW: Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power in an October parliamentary election.
Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video published on social media. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in its election campaign, a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.
Poland is hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
EU interior ministers in June endorsed a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises.
The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for Oct. 15. Morawiecki said that the question would say: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”
The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?”
Leaders have announced two other questions in recent days. One will ask voters for their views on privatizing state-owned enterprises and the other will ask if they support raising the retirement age, which Law and Justice lowered to 60 for women and 65 for men.
The questions are set up to depict the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to the interests of Poles. The pro-business and pro-EU party, which governed from 2007 to 2015, raised the retirement age during its time in power, favored some privatization and signaled a willingness to accept a few thousand refugees before it lost power.
The video takes aim directly at Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council. “Tusk is the greatest threat to our security, he is the greatest threat to Poland’s security,” Morawiecki says. “Let’s not let Tusk — as an envoy of the Brussels elites — demolish security in Poland.”
Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered the bloc — most of them fleeing conflict in Syria — and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU’s biggest political crises.
The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.
Initially Poland was neither an entry country nor a destination country for migrants and refugees. It became a front-line state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus, something European authorities view as an effort by the Russian ally to generate turmoil in Poland and other European countries.
Poland responded by building a large wall on its border. It has recently increased its military presence on the border fearing an uptick in migration and other possible instability.
As well as disagreements over migration, Law and Justice has long been in conflict with the EU over a perception by the bloc that the Warsaw government has been eroding democratic norms.

Topics: Poland Europe illegal immigrants

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok — official 

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok — official 
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it's ok — official 

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok — official 
  • The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage 
  • Girls were banned from school beyond 6th grade soon after Taliban returned to power 
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban’s leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday. 

The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education. 

Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammed Nadim, said at the time the university ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam. 

He said the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice. 

An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen. 

Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.” 

Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years. 

“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders,” he said. 

His comments are another sign of diverging opinions within the Taliban about the decision-making process and Akhundzada’s edicts, with chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid moving quickly to reject reports of division. They also show the authority that Akhundzada wields over the Taliban. 

Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes. He said universities would reopen for women once they were resolved. 

The Taliban made similar promises about high school access for girls, saying classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls are still shut out of classrooms. 

Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before. 

“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.” 

His comments come days ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power. 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan girls Afghan women Afghan universities

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri
  • Unlike typical ballistic warheads, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the US will agree this week to jointly develop an interceptor missile to counter hypersonic warheads being developed by China, Russia and North Korea, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.
The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to evade existing ballistic missile defenses is expected when President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, the report said, without giving any source for the information.
Officials at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment outside business hours.
Unlike typical ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they fall from space to their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target.
Biden and Kishida are to meet the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, the Yomiuri said.
The US and Japan agreed in January to consider developing the interceptor at a meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.
An agreement would be the second such collaboration in missile defense technology.
Washington and Tokyo developed a longer-range missile designed to hit warheads in space, which Japan is deploying on warships in the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula to guard against North Korean missiles strikes.
 

 

Topics: hypersonic missiles Fumio Kishida Joe Biden China

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security
  • 4,000 heavily armed agents transferred Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” from Prison 8 in Guayaquil to the La Roca maximum security prison
  • Candidate Fernando Villavicencio had complained about receiving death threats from Macias, head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Ecuador transferred a powerful gang leader, accused of threatening a presidential candidate before he was slain, to a maximum security prison via a massive military and police operation on Saturday, officials said.
At dawn some 4,000 heavily armed agents entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” was being held.
Images shared by security forces showed a bearded man in his underwear, with his hands on his head in some shots and lying on the floor with arms tied in others.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso reported on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Fito” had been transferred to La Roca, a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same large penitentiary complex he was already in.
The gang leader had controlled at least one cellblock in the prison from which he was removed.
Ecuador has been under a state of emergency after the shock assassination Wednesday of journalist and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio.
Lasso has blamed the murder on organized crime, and Villavicencio had complained of receiving death threats from Macias.
A week before the 59-year-old was killed, he had said that “Fito” was threatening him.
Villavicencio told a local program that an “emissary” of the gang leader had contacted him and warned “that if I continue... mentioning Los Choneros, they are going to break me.”
On Saturday his party announced that his running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, would take his place in the August 20 election.
Gonzalez, 36, is an environmental advocate who has fought in particular for the protection of oceans, forests and mangroves.

Villavicencio drew the ire of gangs and drug traffickers for his investigations.
Six Colombians have been arrested in his murder, while a seventh was killed in a shootout with his bodyguards. Authorities haven’t said who hired and paid the hitmen.
“Fito” had been sentenced to 34 years in prison for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.
Prisons have become the center of operations for drug trafficking in Ecuador.
More than 430 inmates have died violently since 2021, dozens of them dismembered and incinerated amid disputes between rival gangs.
The global community has condemned Villavicencio’s murder, including the UN, United States and European Union.
On Saturday, Pope Francis rejected the violence plaguing Ecuador in a message to the Archbishop of Quito, Alfredo Espinoza.
The pope condemned “with all his strength” the “suffering caused by unjustifiable violence.”
 

Topics: Fernando Villavicencio Ecuador assassination Guillermo Lasso Jose Adolfo Macias Los Choneros gang

