Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed out 1,000 school bags in the Sahel region of Somalia ahead of the upcoming academic year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The bags and stationery items have directly benefited 1,000 Somali students, SPA added.
Elsewhere, KSrelief funded an ambulance service system in Lebanon that is being operated by the Souboul Al-Salam Association in Northern Lebanon's Miniyeh district.
Last week, the service has completed 100 missions, including patient transportation, medical aid provision, and assisting victims of car accidents, including their transportation to and from medical facilities.
Finally, KSrelief distributed 17 tons and 800 kilograms of food parcels in Sudan within the town of Berber, located in the River Nile State, benefitting a total of 4,412 individuals.
Updated 13 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: More than 40 Saudi designers will exhibit their creations during Milan Fashion Week at White Milano, an international showcase of the global fashion scene dedicated to all-around, ready-to-wear collections.
Clothes, jewelry and accessories designed in the Kingdom will be displayed at the Visconti Pavilion between Sept. 22 and 25 at an event seen as a meeting point between emerging Arab designers and the most influential representatives in the fashion scene.
“The White Milano event is one of the most important on the fashion calendar for emerging brands wishing to establish themselves,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.
“With the growing interest of consumers and investors in Saudi fashion globally, our designers are excited to interact with buyers and see where the most interesting business opportunities are.”
Saudi participation at the event will be organized in cooperation with the commission as part of the Saudi 100 Brands project.
Launched in 2021, this scheme allows selected Saudi fashion designers to take part in a year-long series of masterclasses, one-on-one mentorships and workshops on design and innovation, sales strategies and exhibitions, providing them with the best tools to grow brands both locally and internationally.
Courses are held by an international team of experts from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Bulgari, Camper and Swarovski.
Lectures are also held by representatives of the London Royal College of Art, Bocconi University in Milan, the London School of Economics and Yale University.
In its first year, Saudi 100 Brands provided more than 5,000 hours of specialized mentoring. The designers taking part in the project are aged 20-70, and 85 percent of them are women. Most attended the best design schools in the world, although some are self-taught.
Saudi border guards prevent attempt to smuggle 49 kilos of khat
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves for its stimulant effects
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News
JAZAN: Saudi border guards in Al-Harth governate of Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 49 kilograms of the narcotic khat.
The seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority, and preliminary legal procedures were completed, state news agency SPA reported.
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves for its stimulant effects, which are less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].
Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.
Saudi artists enriching 2023 Bienalsur in Argentina
Themed ‘Strangers in the Palace,’ the multipolar exhibition will be displayed in 170 venues in 70 cities globally
Updated 12 August 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: A group of Saudi artists are reaching new heights through their participation in the opening of the Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennale of South America, in Argentina’s capital city Buenos Aires.
The National Museum of Decorative Arts transformed under the 2023 theme “Strangers in the Palace.” The show was inaugurated by Anibal Jozami, general director of Bienalsur, and Diana Wechsler, the exhibition’s artistic director and curator.
Bienalsur showcases the works of more than 400 artists of 27 nationalities, including three Saudi artists: Hmoud Al-Attawi, Saad Al-Howede and Sara Abdu. Their works are part of the Argentinian leg of the international exhibition.
Al-Howede told Arab News: “Saudi artists in international art events of the size of the Bienalsur, or any major international exhibitions, enhances the presence of Saudi artists globally, increases their value, and contributes to the creation of a cultural movement based on an authentic culture rooted in human history.
“It also boosts the Kingdom’s art sector, promotes the spread of Saudi art and creates a cultural dialogue consistent with the nature of participation in an important global biennial.”
Following its egalitarian principles, the Bienalsur is the first world-traveling multipolar contemporary art biennale and will collaborate with its network of associative museums, cultural centers and universities across the world during its 2023 run.
My artwork covers the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam. These three religions are spread in Argentina, have their active presence and are homogeneous and in harmony. The concept of my artwork enhances this harmony and rapprochement.
Saad Al-Howede, Saudi artist
Later versions of the show will include additional works by seven Saudi artists: Zahra Al-Ghamdi, Hatem Al-Ahmad, Saeed Gamhawi, Saeed Gebaan, Tasnim Sultan, Moath Aloifi and Shahad Yousef.
In 2019, Saudi Arabia became the first Middle Eastern country to host the Bienalsur at the National Museum in Riyadh. This year will be Saudi Arabia’s third collaboration with Bienalsur.
At the opening of the exhibition, Wechsler said: “The Kingdom was the first country in the Middle East to join the Bienalsur network. For us at Bienalsur, working with artists from the Kingdom is a wonderful opportunity to experience diversity and exchange.”
The title of the exhibition is a nod to the contrasting nature of the contemporary artworks and the space they are exhibited in.
Wechsler added: “The National Museum of Decorative Arts is located in a historical palace that hosts a unique collection of classical artworks and artifacts. The title also reflects the international nature of the exhibition, as artists from all over the world come to exhibit in Argentina, thus contributing to cultural exchange through art.”
The theme brews various notions. For Saudi artists, it places them in the context of a global scene: As the art world, considered fairly young in the region, continues to grow, Saudi-based artists are new emerging figures that carry different nuances in their work.
In Al-Howede’s words, they are “strangers in terms of nationality, language, culture, identity and cultural heritage, and our human relationships and mutual circumstances on this planet are what we have in common.”
The contemporary work of both local and international artists alike juxtaposes the palace’s classic sculptures and paintings, creating a dialogue around art’s transience and contrasting the classic with the contemporary.
Al-Howede’s work “Millat Ibrahim” (The Creed of Abraham) greets visitors on the balcony of the palace’s main entrance, one of the prominent locations the Saudi works are placed.
Al-Howede said: “My artwork covers the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam. These three religions are spread in Argentina, have their active presence and are homogeneous and in harmony. The concept of my artwork enhances this harmony and rapprochement.
“My work explores the possibility of developing joint universal values that are closer to solidarity and human fraternity. It also questions whether humanity can develop a new system dedicated to understanding the relationship between humans.”
As a Saudi, displaying his artwork across the globe gives him a sense of responsibility toward the philosophies and narratives artists are creating, he said.
Sara Abdu’s artwork, titled “The unburdened is untethered by what is not of him,” is a six-minute video installation that explores the infinite process of becoming, personified through movements and motion. As an enigmatic figure transforms into a flock of birds, it plays on the self’s constant search for a greater journey.
The piece draws from the Qur’anic depictions of birds, specifically the story of Prophet Dawood and the birds that serenaded him upon his passing. Abdu also pulls inspiration from Farid ud-Din Attar’s poem, “The Conference of the Birds.” Her work platforms the notion that the self is continuously transforming, fleeting, arriving and becoming.
The Bienalsur looks to create new modes of exchange by linking cross-cultural artists and curators in various atmospheres, forcing discourse around notions that are rarely linked.
From Argentina, the works will be displayed in 170 venues in 70 cities globally, concluding the 2023 showcase at the University of Fine Arts in Tokyo, Japan in December.
Tricks and treats as Broadway magic comes to Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Theater
The many surprises and deceptions left audience members shouting, “but how?” at various times during the show
Updated 12 August 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The world’s biggest-selling magic show, “The Illusionists,” has arrived in Dhahran to mesmerize Ithra audiences after breaking box office records across the globe, including Broadway and West End stints.
Before each show, Ithra explains in both Arabic and English that the performers on stage are professionals and none of the illusions should be attempted at home.
Photography and videography are prohibited because of the risk posed to performers who may be using sharp implements and heavy machinery. Performances also feature haze, smoke and strobe lights, as well as moments of complete darkness.
The many surprises and deceptions left audience members shouting, “but how?” at various times during the show.
Audience members, especially young children and those in the front rows, had the chance to take part in many of the acts interspersed between the bigger, more daring and dangerous sequences.
The cast consists of Xavier Mortimer as “the Artist,” James More as “the Deceptionist,” Aaron Crow as “the Warrior,” David Williamson as “the Trickster,” Kevin James as “the Inventor,” Pablo Canovas as “the Elusive,” and Enzo Weyne as “the Unforgettable.”
Claudia James served as the assistant, while Sarah McGinley, Casey Roxas, Jordan Phouttharth and Eloise Harpas were the dynamic dancers.
The show has two acts, with a 20-minute intermission.
There are a few predicable offerings, such as bending a balloon to the shape of an animal and card tricks, but each contains a twist.
“It was really cool. I saw them cut up a person, teleporting and I saw a person almost kill someone,” 11-year-old Nasser Al-Fassam told Arab News.
“I thought it would be basic, like the card ones where you pick a card and they give it to you, or the one where they lock the person underwater and they have to escape.”
Al-Fassam had previously watched a few magic shows online, but this was his first live performance and he said: “That’s cool.”
He added: “This exceeded my expectations. It was worth coming in at 8 o’clock and ruining my sleeping schedule.”
When Williamson, the Trickster, concluded the show, he asked his young helper, a girl named Danah, if she knew what had happened on stage. She shook her head.
“You made hundreds of people very happy tonight at the Ithra Theater,” he said to cheers and laughter.
“The Illusionists” will present nightly shows from 8 p.m. until Aug. 19. Performances are not recommended for those under the age of 10.
Tickets begin at SR100 ($26) and can be bought via the Ithra app or website.