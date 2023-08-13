Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support

You are here

A joint delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees conducts a humanitarian visit to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh from Aug. 6 to 11. (UNHCR)
  • Rohingya refugees believe organization can ‘help us more’ as largest platform of Muslim ummah
  • Joint OIC, UN visit seen as ‘positive contribution’ to keeping Rohingya issue at top of global agenda
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar have sought support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as they continue to face uncertainties about their future compounded by a massive cut in UN food rations this year.

Aid for the Rohingya in Bangladesh was cut to $8 per person per month, or 27 cents a day, at the beginning of June. The World Food Programme said a lack of funding had forced it to reduce the rations, first slashed in March from $12 to $10.

The aid cuts are affecting more than 1 million Rohingya people, most of whom had escaped deadly violence and persecution in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017.

After a recent visit of a joint delegation from the OIC and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Rohingya community in Bangladesh believed the OIC could provide them with the support they need.

“We request the OIC and UNHCR to create more funds to ensure enough food for our children until there is a sustainable and dignified repatriation,” Mohammad Zubair, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, told Arab News.

Based in Cox’s Bazar, ARSPH works for the rights and justice of the Rohingya.

“No one can give any guarantee for our future though we have been witnessing frequent visits by international delegations. In this context, as the largest platform of the Muslim ummah, the OIC can help us more since those who are suffering here are the Rohingya Muslims,” Zubair said.

“We are fully dependent on the food aid provided by the World Food Programme. But how could a person survive with only $8 per month?”

Refugees in the camps face a multitude of problems, including malnutrition and domestic violence, which Zubair noted had “significantly increased” in recent weeks.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, another Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, hoped that there would be some changes after the visit of the OIC-UNHCR delegation.

“I hope there should be some changes in our fate, at least it may help to reduce the ongoing funding crisis,” Khan told Arab News.

He also highlighted the issue of repatriation for Rohingya refugees, a process that had made little practical progress despite being on the UN agenda for years.

“I think the Myanmar government will not repatriate all of us,” Khan said. “In this context, third country resettlement can be another sustainable solution to our crisis. The OIC is a big platform and can play a vital role in this process. Third country resettlement will offer us education and livelihood scopes with dignity.”

The visit of the joint delegation was also welcomed by former Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Humayun Kabir, who told Arab News that the trip had helped to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the global agenda.

“The OIC is already playing a significant role in the diplomatic field for resolving the Rohingya crisis,” Kabir said. “Amid the funding crisis for the Rohingya, there are some potentials that some OIC members can come up with to mitigate the crisis. Here, we can expect more support from Saudi Arabia.

“I think this joint delegation visit is a positive approach as they witnessed the situation on the ground, and it’s a positive contribution to keep the issue vibrant in the global agenda.”

In a statement on Sunday, OIC Assistant Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet called on the international community to show solidarity for the Rohingya.

“The diplomatic track must advance hand in hand with humanitarian efforts to deal with the root causes of the problem and reach a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis,” he said.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh OIC UN

Arab News

  • Government criticized as number of applications rejected over 2 years almost doubles in 8 weeks
  • Senior military figures call on prime minister to ‘intervene personally’ 
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Afghans eligible to live in the UK are still waiting for relocation two years after their country fell to the Taliban, with an increase in the number of claims rejected in the past few weeks drawing condemnation from senior politicians and military figures.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy applications of at least 18,000 Afghans who worked with British forces remain unresolved, while 3,400 people whose applications have been approved are stuck in Afghanistan or neighboring Pakistan. Just 35 people have been relocated to the UK since December 2022.

Ministers said in 2021 the UK would “shift Heaven and earth” to move vulnerable Afghan allies to Britain.

The Independent said the Ministry of Defence has sped up its processing of applications in a bid to clear the backlog by the end of August. 

Of the 141,000 applications to have been received by the MoD since the scheme’s launch, just 3,527 have been approved. The paper claimed 36,000 ARAP applications had been rejected between the fall of Kabul and June 21 this year, but that in the eight weeks since then, the figure had risen to over 69,000.

In addition, 490 people eligible to come to the UK under a different scheme for at-risk Afghans — the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme — remain trapped in Pakistan. Many there fear for their futures, stuck in temporary accommodation and with visas set to expire.

The MoD told The Independent it had employed 100 staff dedicated to clearing the backlog, adding it had “made huge improvements in our casework processes and systems.”

But Gen. Lord Richards, former chief of the UK defence staff, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene.

He said: “I and many others who had the privilege of serving in Afghanistan alongside our Afghan comrades have been very patient over the last two years, but the confusion and lack of action on the part of government is now beyond the pale and they must resolve this.

“They must now appoint a single minister to grip this disgraceful situation. The prime minister must sort this out personally.”

He was echoed by Gen. Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, who said the process of finding permanent housing for displaced Afghans in the UK needed to be “sped up.”

“It isn’t easy,” he said. “We have to acknowledge that the government and local authorities have a huge housing problem. The system is struggling, but we have a responsibility. Pressure has to be applied on local authorities to find suitable accommodation.”

Gen. Sir John McColl, the former deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, said he and other senior military figures had written to Sunak in July about the “impossible ask” of finding accommodation for Afghans in the UK, but received no reply.

He said: “These are people who fought alongside us, who have been through the very strict ARAP and ACRS tests. These are people who we have a debt to — we have given an undertaking that we will look after them and at the moment we are definitely not doing so.

“As far as I can tell, there is nobody working on it. It’s completely chaotic and what (the government) need is a focus to deliver the plan.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, who served with the British Army as a soldier in Afghanistan, told Sunak to “get a grip, get a plan and get these brave men and women to safety.”

Rachel Hopkins, the shadow veterans minister, said: “It’s shameful that thousands of ARAP applications are still to be processed despite the government promising to clear the backlog by the end of this month.”

Many Afghans have also voiced their dismay at the situation, with a former pilot commended as a “patriot” by his Western allies, and who is currently waiting for asylum in the UK, telling The Independent the UK needed to “stick to the covenant” made with Afghan men and women who “fought heroically and sincerely against the common enemy for years.”

A former interpreter stuck in Pakistan told The Independent he was worried for the future of his family as they await the outcome of their application.

He said: “Our Pakistan visas have expired — we cannot go anywhere because of the Pakistani police. Our children have no school or education, we are all jobless and hopeless. The British government make promises but they do not transfer us to the UK.”

A teacher with the British Council said she had been stuck in a hotel in Pakistan for seven months waiting for news.

She said: “I am in a cramped room with no access to education or healthcare. I have no job or income and I have a newborn son, whose life is confined to just one bed. Our visas have expired and we cannot go out for fear the police will send us back to Afghanistan.”

UK Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer told the House of Commons on March 23 that plans for the support of Afghans trapped in Pakistan and abroad would be announced “in due course,” but they have yet to be revealed.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.

“We continue to honor our commitments to bring eligible Afghans to the UK, and we are issuing new visas to people in Afghanistan and other countries for resettlement here. However, it is vital those arriving have somewhere suitable to stay once they are in the UK, so they can start their new life in the UK.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

  • Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports
  • Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian warship fired warning shots with automatic weapons on Sunday on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way toward Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.
Russia last month scuppered a UN-brokered grain deal that ensured Ukraine could get its agricultural produce to market via the Black Sea and Moscow cautioned that it would deem all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.
Russia said in a statement that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Sukru Okan vessel after the latter’s captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.
The Sukru Okan was making its way toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail, the defense ministry said. Refinitiv shipping data showed the ship was heading north toward the coast of Bulgaria.
“To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons,” the Russian defense ministry said.
The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.
“After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail,” the defense ministry said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the vessel or its owners for comment.
Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports that threatens to cut off the flow of wheat and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to world markets.
Ukraine’s response — sea-drone attacks on a Russian oil tanker and a warship at its Novorossiysk naval base, next door to a major grain and oil port — has added to these new dangers for transport in the Black Sea.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Updated 13 August 2023
AP

  • Officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
  • The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media
AP

WARSAW: Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power in an October parliamentary election.
Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video published on social media. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in its election campaign, a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.
Poland is hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
EU interior ministers in June endorsed a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises.
The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for Oct. 15. Morawiecki said that the question would say: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”
The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?”
Leaders have announced two other questions in recent days. One will ask voters for their views on privatizing state-owned enterprises and the other will ask if they support raising the retirement age, which Law and Justice lowered to 60 for women and 65 for men.
The questions are set up to depict the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to the interests of Poles. The pro-business and pro-EU party, which governed from 2007 to 2015, raised the retirement age during its time in power, favored some privatization and signaled a willingness to accept a few thousand refugees before it lost power.
The video takes aim directly at Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council. “Tusk is the greatest threat to our security, he is the greatest threat to Poland’s security,” Morawiecki says. “Let’s not let Tusk — as an envoy of the Brussels elites — demolish security in Poland.”
Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered the bloc — most of them fleeing conflict in Syria — and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU’s biggest political crises.
The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.
Initially Poland was neither an entry country nor a destination country for migrants and refugees. It became a front-line state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus, something European authorities view as an effort by the Russian ally to generate turmoil in Poland and other European countries.
Poland responded by building a large wall on its border. It has recently increased its military presence on the border fearing an uptick in migration and other possible instability.
As well as disagreements over migration, Law and Justice has long been in conflict with the EU over a perception by the bloc that the Warsaw government has been eroding democratic norms.

Topics: Poland Europe illegal immigrants

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok — official 

Updated 13 August 2023
AP

  • The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage 
  • Girls were banned from school beyond 6th grade soon after Taliban returned to power 
AP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban’s leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday. 

The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education. 

Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammed Nadim, said at the time the university ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam. 

He said the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice. 

An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen. 

Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.” 

Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years. 

“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders,” he said. 

His comments are another sign of diverging opinions within the Taliban about the decision-making process and Akhundzada’s edicts, with chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid moving quickly to reject reports of division. They also show the authority that Akhundzada wields over the Taliban. 

Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes. He said universities would reopen for women once they were resolved. 

The Taliban made similar promises about high school access for girls, saying classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls are still shut out of classrooms. 

Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before. 

“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.” 

His comments come days ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power. 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan girls Afghan women Afghan universities

Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

  • More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina
  • New toll makes the blaze the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin
AFP

LAHAINA, United States: Anger was growing Saturday over the official response to a horrific inferno that levelled a Hawaiian town, killing at least 89 people in the deadliest wildfire in the United States for over 100 years.
More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.
Hawaiian authorities have begun a probe into the handling of the fire, with residents saying there had been no warning.
“The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack,” Vilma Reed said.
“You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.”
Reed, whose house was destroyed by the blaze, said she was now dependent on handouts and the kindness of strangers.
“This is my home now,” the 63-year-old said, gesturing to the car she has been sleeping in with her daughter, grandson and two cats.
Lahaina, a town of more than 12,000 and former home of the Hawaiian royal family, has been reduced to ruins, its lively hotels and restaurants turned to ashes.
A banyan tree at the center of the community for 150 years has been scarred by the flames, but still stands upright, its branches denuded and its sooty trunk transformed into an awkward skeleton.
Governor Josh Green told reporters Saturday that the number of confirmed dead would continue to grow.
“There are 89 fatalities that have been measured,” he said. “It’s going to continue to rise. We want to brace people for that.”
The new toll makes the blaze the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the non-profit research group the National Fire Protection Association.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said only a fraction of the disaster zone had been searched, and only two of the 89 victims have been identified because of how badly they were burned.
“The remains we’re finding are from a fire that melted metal,” he said. “We have to do rapid DNA to identify every one of these.
“When we pick up the remains... they fall apart.”
Hawaii congresswoman Jill Tokuda told CNN that officials had been taken by surprise by the tragedy.
“We underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire,” she said.
Green, the governor, defended the immediate response, saying the situation had been complicated by the presence of multiple fires and by the strength of the winds.
“Having seen that storm, we have doubts that much could have been done with a fiery fast moving fire like that,” he said.
Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would examine “critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands this week.”
Maui suffered numerous power outages during the crisis, preventing many residents from receiving emergency alerts on their cell phones — something Tokuda said officials should have prepared for.
No emergency sirens were sounded, and many Lahaina residents have spoken of learning about the blaze because of neighbors running down the street yelling at people to leave.
“We have got to make sure that we do better,” Tokuda added.
The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.
Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them more likely, and more deadly.
For many who fled the flames, the misery was compounded Saturday as they were prevented from returning to their homes.
Maui police said members of the public would not be allowed into Lahaina — even some of those who could prove they lived there.
“If your home or former home is in the affected area, you will not be allowed to (enter) until the affected area has been declared safe,” a press release said.
“Anyone entering the disaster area... is subject to a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.”
Some residents waited at a roadblock for hours hoping to be allowed in to comb through the ashes or look for missing pets or loved ones.
Then abruptly, the way was blocked, NBC News reported.
“How are people supposed to get there? The damn roads are closed,” said Lahaina resident Daniel Rice.
“Get some authority out there. Figure it out. This is nonsense.”

Topics: Hawaii

