Grand Mosque employs ‘guidance robot’ for fatwa inquiries

RIYADH: The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has deployed artificial intelligence to provide answers to inquiries from visitors seeking fatwas at the Grand Mosque.

A “guidance robot” has been developed to assist pilgrims and Umrah performers in understanding the rituals and fatwas, with the added feature of simultaneous translation into multiple languages.

Additionally, the robot is capable of connecting with religious leaders who can remotely participate in answering questions from the visitors.

The guidance robot is equipped with support for 11 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa.

Furthermore, it features a convenient 21-inch touch screen that offers various services tailored to the needs and interests of the visitors of the Grand Mosque.

The robot is designed with four wheels, each equipped with a smart stop system, enabling it to move smoothly and flexibly. It also incorporates front and bottom cameras that transmit high-resolution and clear images.

Additionally, the robot is equipped with high-clarity speakers and a high-quality microphone, ensuring the transmission of clear and crisp sound. Operating on a 5 GHz wireless network system, the robot enables fast and efficient data transmission.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque was recently established as an independent body that is linked to King Salman.

The body will be responsible for supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins of the Two Holy Mosques and all matters related to their religious affairs including seminars and Islamic lessons.