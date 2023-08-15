You are here

What We're Reading: The Psychology of Money 

Author: Morgan Mysel

Money is typically taught as a math-based field, where data and formulas tell us exactly what to do. But in the real world people do not make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. 

They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where your own unique view of the world, ego, pride and marketing are scrambled together. 

In this book, Morgan Housel shares 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important topics.

Topics: Book Review

