China’s golf sensation Xiyu Lin to star at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

CHON BURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Xiyu Janet Lin of of China plays her second shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 24, 2023 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
BETHESDA, MARYLAND - JUNE 25: Xiyu Lin of China lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 25, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  $1m prize fund for teams at stake, while ranking points available in individual competition
HONG KONG: The Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to make its historic debut in Hong Kong and will be headlined by one of the biggest stars of women’s golf — world No. 13 Xiyu Lin.

Taking place from Oct. 6 to 8 at the iconic Hong Kong Golf Club, fans can now purchase tickets to the tournament, which will feature some of the world’s best players.

The series is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and takes place in five destinations across three continents. This event is the fourth stop and will see 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — battle it out for two days for the team title and a slice of the $1 million prize fund.

There is also a three-day individual stroke play competition that will see 84 players face each other, with valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Lin has established herself as one of the most consistent players in women’s golf in recent times, securing seven top-five finishes since 2022. The 27-year-old also broke into the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career in June following her impressive T-3 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Lin said she was excited at the prospect of competing in her first Aramco Team Series event. “I am delighted and can’t wait to be able to compete in the first Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong. It is a significant moment for women’s golf in the region, and I am glad to be part of it. I look forward to competing alongside some of the best professional and amateur golfers and putting on a show for the fans.”

The arrival of the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong signifies the country’s commitment to promoting the women’s game and fostering a vibrant sports culture. This tournament marks the first time a women’s professional golf event has taken place in Hong Kong since 2019. Hong Kong has produced top female golfers including professional Tiffany Chan and amateurs Ginnie Ding and Sophie Han.

“We are thrilled to host the Aramco Team Series for its historic debut in Hong Kong,” said Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club. “Having one of the world’s best golfers, Xiyu Lin, competing at Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong adds immense excitement and prestige to the event. Fans from across the Greater Bay Area will be very excited to come and watch their homegrown hero and see this exceptional tournament with its unique format firsthand at the Hong Kong Golf Club.”

Tickets are now available through TicketFlap. All general admission tickets are free for Friday, Oct. 6, and HK$150 ($19) for Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free all weekend for those under 18.

For further information on the Aramco Team Series, please visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10

Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10
, T-Ten Global Sports is now on a mission to leave their mark across the globe. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10

Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10
  T-Ten Global Sports expands to new frontier with 6 franchises for inaugural edition
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NORTH CAROLINA: Having introduced cricket’s fastest format to the world, T-Ten Global Sports is now on a mission to leave their mark across the globe.

And next up on the agenda is the US Masters T10 League which will feature some of the most exciting legends of cricket, as they roll back the years for the fans.

The US Masters T10 League, which will feature the likes of 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, will have six teams in the fray, battling it out for top honors from Aug. 18 to 27.

The New York Warriors are owned by Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani businessman, who hopes to make his country proud and also grow the game in the US.

The other teams and owners are: Texas Chargers (Hemal Doshi, Paresh Patel and Atam Raval), Morrisville Unity (Ankit Patel, Ajay Keshri and Sanjay Gupta), Atlanta Riders (Mohammed Tarek Hasan), California Knights (Janak Patel, Nimesh Desai, Rohit Batta and Rajat Batta), and New Jersey Trilton (Himanshu Patel).

Shaji Ul-Mulk, chairman of T-Ten Sports Management, said: “The T10 format is really catching up with cricket fans around the world, and we at T-Ten Global Sports can’t wait to get the US Masters T10 League going. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the team owners, as they join this ever-growing family of passionate fans.

“We have a big task ahead and I am confident that everyone involved will put their best forward in terms of ensuring that we have the best tournament in the continent.”

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organizers of the American edition, said: “The US Masters T10 League will surely be one of the best tournaments in the sport in recent years, as everyone involved is extremely invested in it.

“The team owners are doing all they can to ensure that their squads do the best they can, and I am confident there will be some very closely contested games. I would like to welcome the teams and their managements on this special journey.”

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style
Updated 14 August 2023
John Duerden

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style
  • Al-Hilal’s Malcom, signed from Zenit St. Petersburg in July, scored once in the first half and twice in the second
  • Al-Ittihad’s class eventually told against Al-Raed with all three goals coming in the second half
Updated 14 August 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Malcom took center stage with a hat-trick for Al-Hilal in their 3-1 win over Abha in the Blues’ first game of the Roshn Saudi League season. 

And on this evidence, the club may not even need Neymar.

Brazilian Malcom, signed from Zenit St. Petersburg in July, scored once in the first half and twice in the second to ensure that the Riyadh giants started their quest to recapture the title with three points.

Elsewhere, champions Al-Ittihad picked up a 3-0 win at Al-Raed.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus was denied the services of stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Salem Al-Dawsari and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but his side took the lead after 30 minutes. Abdullah Al-Hamdan released Nasser Al-Dawsari on the left side of the area and the midfielder, with the goalkeeper coming perhaps a little too far off his line, squared the ball to Malcom to slot home.

Within two minutes, though, the hosts were level. The visitors were dispossessed deep inside their own half and Saad Bguir unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top of the Al-Hilal goal from 25 yards out.

Al-Hilal, with Ruben Neves starting to pull the strings in the middle, moved up a level after the break. Ten minutes in, Mohammed Al-Breik passed to Malcom from the right side and the Brazilian twisted in the area and got off a low shot that squirmed through the grasp of the diving Devis Epassy.

There was not much the Cameroon international could have done 13 minutes from time as Al-Hilal sealed the win. The boys in blue passed the ball around on the edge of the area and fed Malcom on the left side of the box who teed himself up with his first touch and then fired home a low volley into the opposite bottom corner with his second.

If it was a great start to the campaign for Al-Hilal, the same can be said of Al-Ittihad whose class eventually told against Al-Raed with all three goals coming in the second half.

With N’Golo Kante lining up in midfield alongside Fabinho, the two having recently signed from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, and Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Igor Coronado providing the attacking talent, it was no surprise that Al-Ittihad made most of the running.

The Jeddah giants enjoyed two-thirds of the possession but just could not find a way to penetrate Ahmad Al-Harbi’s goal. Karim Benzema and Romarinho went close while the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Tigers started to roar after the break. Hamdallah headed a Kante cross at Al-Harbi and while it came back to the Moroccan, he was on the ground and could only steer the ball wide of the post.

Last season’s top scorer made no mistake just before the hour. A tackle from Fabinho in the center circle fed Benzema. The FIFA Ballon d’Or holder found Hamdallah on the left and he cut inside the area, evaded the challenges of two defenders, and then lashed a shot into the net to give Al-Harbi no chance. 

Al-Raed almost hit back straight away but Abdullah Al-Fahad’s shot from close range following a free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The champions extended their lead with 18 minutes remaining with Coronado, like Hamdallah, cutting inside from the left and then, from just inside the area, curling a shot into the top corner. Soon after, it was game over. Kante’s fierce shot from the edge of the area was parried into the path of Coronado who made no mistake.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are off and running.

Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise

Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise

Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise
  • Felix Hernandez named as honorary general manager for Wolves
  • Hernandez will partner Major League Baseball coaching veteran John McLaren
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league in the Middle East, has announced that Felix Hernandez — who is in the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame — will serve as the honorary general manager for its Dubai franchise, the Dubai Wolves.

The Dubai franchise, which was introduced at a press conference at Dubai International Stadium earlier this month, is the first professional baseball franchise in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.

Hernandez will partner Major League Baseball coaching veteran John McLaren. The two worked together in 2007 and 2008 when McLaren was the manager of the Seattle Mariners.

Kash Shaikh, president, CEO, and chairman of Baseball United, said: “I am so excited to see Felix and John together again.

“Both these gentlemen are exceptional baseball minds, each with a lifetime of experience on the field. Off the field, they are great leaders with high character, and a shared passion for growing the game. It’s an honor to have them guiding our flagship Dubai franchise.”

McLaren has spent nearly four decades as a coach at the Major League level, as well as several stints internationally, including in Belarus, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico. He also served as a coach for the US national baseball team during the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Hernandez said: “I am very excited to be named honorary GM of the Dubai Wolves.

“I love this city, and I love the opportunity to bring professional baseball to the Middle East. We have the chance to do something really special. The buzz around the Wolves’ launch has been incredible. I can’t wait for all our Dubai fans to come out to Dubai International Stadium in November for our showcase. It will be a great experience for the whole family.”

The Dubai franchise will play two games during Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase, which runs from Nov. 10-12. The other franchises included in the showcase are the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, and Abu Dhabi Falcons. Rosters for each team will be announced after the league’s inaugural draft on Sept. 19, which will be livestreamed on baseballunited.com.

US coach expects exciting displays from team at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

US coach expects exciting displays from team at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi
Updated 14 August 2023
Michelle Kuehn

US coach expects exciting displays from team at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

US coach expects exciting displays from team at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi
  • Americans to take on Greece, Germany at Etihad Arena in preparation for 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila
  • Steve Kerr: You see the improvement of the players throughout the Middle East and of course the Arab national teams (Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan) that have qualified for the FIBA World Cup
Updated 14 August 2023
Michelle Kuehn

ABU DHABI: US national team coach Steve Kerr has revealed his excitement at taking part in two preparation matches against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi ahead of the start of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila on Aug. 26.

The Americans demolished Puerto Rico 117-74 in their first exhibition game in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, and followed it up with victories over Slovenia and Spain in Malaga before arriving in the UAE capital for International Basketball Week.

It will be the first time the US national team has played in Abu Dhabi.

Kerr said: “We are very excited to play in Abu Dhabi. I think a couple of the guys have been here because they played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) pre-season games last year.

“I have never been here, so I am excited to bring the team and I hope our team gives the fans a chance to see a lot of the players that they already know from watching the NBA, and that we make basketball even more popular in Abu Dhabi.”

Bobby Portis, the 28-year-old, 6ft 11in Milwaukee Bucks guard will make his debut with Team USA on his return to Abu Dhabi for a second time after playing last year in the NBA pre-season games which saw the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena.

He said: “Speaking on my time there in Abu Dhabi back in October last year, obviously it is always different going to a new environment that you have never been to, and it was great going to a new culture, and they are big time basketball fans that don’t get a chance to see us that much in person.

“So being able to go there, and put on two games against the Hawks, I had a great time, and the fan support was crazy. The arena was sold out and packed, I am excited for this time as well. Representing my country for the first time, it is going to be great,” he added.

The International Basketball Week showcase will take place at Etihad Arena with games involving Egypt, Lebanon, and Mexico starting on Aug. 17. And with three Arab countries qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Kerr noted that it was a sign of the sport’s growth in the region.

“It is very exciting for me to see the progress of basketball in the Middle East. When I was there in high school, we would play games against the different clubs. I was playing for the Cairo American College, and we would play some of the (local) clubs.

“At the time, basketball wasn’t very popular, so we would win those games. Now you watch and see the improvement of the players throughout the Middle East and of course the Arab national teams (Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan) that have qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup,” Kerr added.

DCT Abu Dhabi and the NBA entered a multi-year strategic partnership last year, and the NBA will return for two pre-season games this year featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 5 and 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Several of the NBA players set for a return in October will be representing their home countries in the USA Basketball Showcase at the weekend.

Kerr said: “We really need these exhibition games that we are playing. We had one in Las Vegas, two in Malaga, and the two in Abu Dhabi before we get into the tournament.

“These games are really important, maybe the Abu Dhabi games are the most important given that those are the lead-in games to the tournament, and we will have been together as a team for a couple of weeks.

“So, I think those games should be really good indicators of where we are as a team, and we are playing two great teams as well with Greece and Germany. It is very exciting for us,” he added.

Portis said he was looking forward to playing against NBA players from rival nations.

“I think our team is great, we are trying to get better daily. Obviously playing against Germany in Abu Dhabi is going to be great, with Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) and the Wagner brothers (Orlando Magic) – they have a lot of guys that play in the NBA that we respect a lot.

“Obviously when these guys play for their countries, they are different players than they are in the NBA. You have to be prepared for it, and we are ready for it,” Portis added.

Team USA players that will be appearing in Abu Dhabi this weekend:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Exciting times ahead for cricket in the UAE

Exciting times ahead for cricket in the UAE
Updated 14 August 2023

Exciting times ahead for cricket in the UAE

Exciting times ahead for cricket in the UAE
  • ECB’s General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani says series against New Zealand ‘another learning opportunity’
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi signed by the Desert Vipers for the 2nd season of DP World ILT20
Updated 14 August 2023
Jon Pike

Anticipation is mounting in Dubai where the UAE men’s cricket team will play New Zealand in a three-match T20 series on Aug. 17, 19 and 20.

New Zealand’s team will then travel to England for a four-match T20I series in late August and early September.

Their squad in the UAE contains a number of new faces, including two potential debutants in all-rounder Dean Foxcroft and leg spinner Adi Ashok. Both of them have shown impressive form in domestic cricket and for New Zealand’s A team.

A more familiar face, that of pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, returns to international cricket after over a year’s gap following a serious back injury.

Foxcroft was born in South Africa but, in 2016, moved to New Zealand, for whom he is now qualified to play having received eligibility approval from the International Cricket Council under its “exceptional circumstances” criteria.

Ashok is four years younger than Foxcroft. He was born in Tamil Nadu, India, in 2002, but moved with his Indian parents to New Zealand in 2006. He was named in New Zealand’s Under-19 A team in 2020 and was called up to the A team in March 2023. This season he has been playing club cricket in England.

Another young player with a promising future is Rachin Ravindra. Born in Wellington, New Zealand, to Indian parents in 1991, he made his international debut in September 2021, against Bangladesh in a T20I. This was followed by his Test debut in November 2021 against India.

Ravindra is a left-handed batter, who also bowls slow left-arm. During an interview on departure from New Zealand at Christchurch Airport, courtesy of New Zealand Cricket, he referred to previous experiences of playing in Dubai and noted that the wickets were good for batting, with a bit of grip for the slower bowlers. 

The series provides an opportunity for the New Zealanders to adapt to wickets and play in hotter conditions.

NZC’s chief executive remarked that “in terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale.”

Emirates Cricket Board’s General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani said that the series presents “an exciting opportunity for cricket fans to see New Zealand stars in action against our players.”

He added: “The series will be another learning opportunity for UAE against a top-quality team which boasts some of the top stars of the game.”

The UAE team will be led by Muhammad Waseem for the first time in T20I format. In a previous T20 series against Afghanistan, he scored 199 runs at an average of 66.33 as the UAE were narrowly defeated 2-1.

Looking further ahead, news has broken that Pakistani superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi has been signed by the Desert Vipers for the second season of DP World ILT20.

Fast bowler Afridi has taken 229 wickets in 161 T20s. He was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as ICC Player of the Year in 2022.

Afridi is an exciting signing, adding both value and quality. He will join the only franchise which is not owned by Indian interests. The Desert Vipers are owned by Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, via Lancer Capital. It seems that they aim to go better than last year’s finish as finalists.

DP World ILT20 2024 is shaping up to be a contest not to be missed.

