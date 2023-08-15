China’s golf sensation Xiyu Lin to star at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

HONG KONG: The Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to make its historic debut in Hong Kong and will be headlined by one of the biggest stars of women’s golf — world No. 13 Xiyu Lin.
Taking place from Oct. 6 to 8 at the iconic Hong Kong Golf Club, fans can now purchase tickets to the tournament, which will feature some of the world’s best players.
The series is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and takes place in five destinations across three continents. This event is the fourth stop and will see 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — battle it out for two days for the team title and a slice of the $1 million prize fund.
There is also a three-day individual stroke play competition that will see 84 players face each other, with valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.
Lin has established herself as one of the most consistent players in women’s golf in recent times, securing seven top-five finishes since 2022. The 27-year-old also broke into the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career in June following her impressive T-3 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Lin said she was excited at the prospect of competing in her first Aramco Team Series event. “I am delighted and can’t wait to be able to compete in the first Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong. It is a significant moment for women’s golf in the region, and I am glad to be part of it. I look forward to competing alongside some of the best professional and amateur golfers and putting on a show for the fans.”
The arrival of the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong signifies the country’s commitment to promoting the women’s game and fostering a vibrant sports culture. This tournament marks the first time a women’s professional golf event has taken place in Hong Kong since 2019. Hong Kong has produced top female golfers including professional Tiffany Chan and amateurs Ginnie Ding and Sophie Han.
“We are thrilled to host the Aramco Team Series for its historic debut in Hong Kong,” said Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club. “Having one of the world’s best golfers, Xiyu Lin, competing at Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong adds immense excitement and prestige to the event. Fans from across the Greater Bay Area will be very excited to come and watch their homegrown hero and see this exceptional tournament with its unique format firsthand at the Hong Kong Golf Club.”
Tickets are now available through TicketFlap. All general admission tickets are free for Friday, Oct. 6, and HK$150 ($19) for Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free all weekend for those under 18.
For further information on the Aramco Team Series, please visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.