Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel

JEDDAH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the chairman of the board of directors of media organization MBC Group, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, for the launch and operation of a TV channel that showcases and celebrates Saudi culture.

The deal aims to help “consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional cultural center of gravity and to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural aspects,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sources said the channel, which will be available as part of MBC’s package of satellite and digital channels and on the Arabic-language streaming application Shahid from September, will aim to engage the general public in a modern and lively manner through content that reflects the views of the Saudi people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of their country.

It will celebrate the richness of Saudi culture by offering unique perspectives on art, literature, heritage, poetry, theater, cinema, design, fashion and the culinary arts, they added, in ways that reflect rapid developments in technology and the ever-changing needs of local and global audiences.

In addition, it aims to help boost skills among the Saudi population, the sources said, while also providing extensive coverage of cultural events, producing documentaries about prominent Saudi figures, building a major archive of Saudi cultural works, and hosting discussions with cultural figures.

In addition to the main TV channel, the agreement includes plans for a digital media platform specializing in producing videos for online platforms, as well as articles, podcasts and documentary content that reflect the interests and tastes of the new generation, while expanding the scope, aspirations and capabilities of local content producers and connecting them with a network of leading international counterparts, the sources added.