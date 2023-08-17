You are here

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 
The Saudi-Chinese Business Forum is being held in Beijing (SPA)
Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 
RIYADH: Riyadh and Beijing have inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing. 

The developments at the event, being held in Beijing, signifies the deepening ties between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced growth and shared progress, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said in a tweet. 

These partnerships are set to foster advancements in key areas, including five focused on real estate developments, signaling a promising trajectory for the mutual growth of the Kingdom and China, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

During the forum, Al-Hogail stressed the Kingdom’s dedication to enhancing its partnership with China as he spoke about several achievements, such as the three summits during the Chinese President’s visit to Saudi Arabia in December. 

The minister also shed light on the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries, including an action plan for cooperation in the housing sector. 

With the construction of over 300,000 housing units across 17 Saudi cities, covering an area of over 150 million sq. m., and valued at over SR100 billion ($26.66 billion), the Kingdom holds significant investment opportunities, Al-Hogail emphasized. 

Moreover, he revealed that the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing is working hand in hand with several Chinese companies on housing projects worth an accumulated SR3 billion. 

The forum explored investment opportunities between the two sides, bolstering collaborations in urban infrastructure, housing, real estate development and financing. 

Saudi Arabia and China sealed 35 investment agreements worth around $30 billion during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom last December. 

According to a Belt and Road Initiative report, Saudi Arabia remains one of China’s most vital global trade partners, leading Chinese engagement in the construction sector during the first half of 2023. 

China's yuan hits over 9-month low on weak economy 

China’s yuan hits over 9-month low on weak economy 
China’s yuan hits over 9-month low on weak economy 

China’s yuan hits over 9-month low on weak economy 
SHANGHAI: China’s yuan fell to over nine-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, as widening yield differentials with the US and expectations of more policy easing by Beijing eclipsed a firmer-than-expected guidance fix and state bank support.  

The dollar rose broadly against a basket of currencies thanks to a resilient US economy which firmed bets for US interest rates to stay higher for longer. That contrasted with expectations for further monetary easing in China to prop up a faltering economic recovery, driving yield differentials between the world’s two largest economies to the widest level in 16 years and pressuring the yuan. 

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2 percent band, at 7.2076 per dollar prior to market opening, 90 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1986 and the weakest since July 6.  

However, the fixing was still much stronger than market projections — about 971 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.3047.  

Maybank analysts said the stronger-than-expected fixing showed the central bank’s continued efforts to ensure the yuan doesn’t fall too low versus the dollar. “That said, CFETS yuan index has started to soften and that could help to support exports and this is much needed given the fact that domestic demand could probably take a while to recover,” they said in a note.  

The CFETS yuan basket index, a gauge that measures yuan’s value against its major trading partners, fell to 97.33 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. The index, the lowest since Aug. 8, and has lost 1.36 percent year-to-date.  

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.3101 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.3174, the softest level since Nov. 3, 2022. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.3149, 159 pips weaker than the previous late session close.  

Its offshore counterpart followed the weakening trend to an over nine-month low of 7.3490. It lasted at 7.3381 per dollar around midday. To prevent the yuan from sinking too fast, sources told Reuters that China’s major state-owned banks were seen busy selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets.  

State banks often act on behalf of China’s central bank in the country’s foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute their clients’ orders. Offshore branches of the state banks were seen selling dollars during London and New York trading hours this week, sources said.  

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 
King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 
RIYADH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has once again been ranked top among international airports in Saudi Arabia for overall performance thanks to offering improved services to passengers amid the Kingdom’s efforts to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

The latest monthly report by the General Authority for Civil Aviation evaluates the country’s airports’ commitment to implementing improvements based on 14 performance criteria including time spent in travel procedures, passports, customs areas and disability services.  

With a compliance rate of 91 percent in July, up from 82 percent the previous month, King Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jeddah International Airport, topped the list where the number of passengers exceeded 15 million annually.  

In the same ranking, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came second with a compliance rate of 82 percent for the second month in a row.   

According to the GACA report, King Fahd International Airport maintained the first spot in the second category, where the number of passengers ranges between 5 to 15 million annually, with a compliance rate of 91 percent, up from 73 percent in June.  

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport followed with a rate of 82 percent, maintaining the same level as June.   

As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport held a 100 percent compliance rate in July.   

Meanwhile, Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport ranked first in the fourth category of international airports that receive less than 2 million passengers annually, with a 100 percent compliance rate in July.   

The fifth category is a ranking for domestic airports, in which Gurayat Airport came first, achieving a 100 percent rate.  

The National Aviation Strategy is one of the key elements in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources by elevating its travel and tourism sector.  

According to the National Aviation Strategy, Saudi Arabia is aiming to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations, reaching 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.  

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 
Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 

Saudi Arabia Railways records 84% surge in H1 passenger traffic 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways experienced an annual increase of 84 percent in passenger traffic during the first half of the current year, with 4.4 million passengers using the rail network.  

Train trips also saw an annual uptick of 46 percent in the first half, totaling 16,404 trips collectively on the East Train, North Train, and Haramain High-Speed Railway networks, according to SAR. 

The firm’s CEO Bashar Al-Malik said that the positive performance of the Kingdom’s rail network was mainly driven by the successful Hajj season. 

The Haramain Express route facilitated 3,627 journeys, offering 750,000 seats for pilgrims in 2023. Additionally, the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line transported 2.13 million pilgrims over 2,208 trips. 

During Ramadan, the Haramain Express service carried over 818,000 passengers on more than 2,540 train journeys, a 265 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

Highlighting the rail network’s good performance, SAR noted that its daily trip count exceeded 115 during the holy month, with a commitment rate of over 97 percent. 

In the second quarter alone, Saudi Arabia Railways transported 2.2 million passengers.  

The rail network also played a role in transporting minerals and goods, moving over 6.34 million tons during the same period. 

The volume of transported minerals and goods during the first half reached 12 million tons, up 13 percent compared to the previous year, contributing to a reduction of 970,000 truck trips. 

Al-Malik noted that the freight transportation sector witnessed a number of strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding. 

“These agreements include transportation via railways and upgrading services, in addition to technical linkage with many entities, which improve customer experience, whether those benefiting from freight services or travelers over the railway networks,” he added, highlighting SAR’s achievements in the first half.  

In April, SAR signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group to host the Middle East’s first luxury train. 

The signing of the MoU came amid the Kingdom’s efforts to boost its tourism sector in line with Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy.  

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, these developments aim to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 
Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 

Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas 
  • Adidas is likely to use Bata India's retail network to boost its presence in India
  • Bata, flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, has over 2,050 stores in India
BENGALURU: Footwear manufacturer Bata India is in talks with sportswear giant Adidas for a strategic partnership, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday citing sources, sending shares up as much as 7.3%.

Through the collaboration, Adidas is likely to use Bata India's retail network to boost its presence in India, the report added.

Bata India, the flagship of Netherlands-based Bata BN, houses brands like Hush Puppies and Scholl and has more than 2,050 stores across the country, according to its latest annual report.

The talks with Adidas are likely at an advanced stage with final deal contours in the works, CNBC-TV18 said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The report came in after the Gurugram-based manufacturer in its annual report mentioned that it has expanded its range of sneakers to more than 500 of its stores in a bid to cater to increased demand.

Sneakers continued to be a dominant category for the company as demand for athleisure footwear surged on the back of sports and adventure events, Bata India said in its annual report.

Adidas and Bata India did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
TOKYO: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. 

The agreement is valued between $450 million and $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for when the shipments will start. 

It follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the UAE and other Gulf states in July, which focused on securing energy supplies for Japan, which remains highly dependent on oil and gas imports. 

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al-Ebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “Japan is one of the UAE’s largest and most important energy partners, and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. 

“The agreement reinforces ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the Company’s growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market.” 

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions than other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains. 

ADNOC has previously said that Japan imports approximately 25 percent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it the company’s largest international importer of oil and gas products. 

In April, ADNOC signed two agreements with Japanese companies Kawasaki and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security to boost low-carbon hydrogen value to reduce carbon emissions in Japan and the UAE. Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura witnessed the deal. 

On LNG supply agreements, the latest agreement comes less than a month after ADNOC Gas announced a 14-year deal with  Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. 

That contract, worth up to $9 billion, will provide 1.2 million tons of gas to India every year. 

ADNOC Gas has already achieved a significant milestone this year, as in February, it delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Middle East to Germany. 

It delivered about 137,000 cubic meters of the gas to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuttel, Germany. 

