Plane crashes into highway near Malaysian capital, killing 10

Rescuers inspect the crash site of a plane in Shah Alam, Malaysia's Selangor state on August 17, 2023. (AFP)
Rescuers carry a body from the crash site of a plane in Shah Alam, Malaysia's Selangor state on August 17, 2023. (AFP)
Rescuers inspect the crash site of a plane in Shah Alam, Malaysia's Selangor state on August 17, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

  • Six passengers and two flight crew were on board the Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft when it crashed.
  • Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the plane had been cleared to land but “veered to the right of the landing flight path” before it crashed
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: A light plane crashed into a four-lane road near Malaysia’s capital on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

The plane exploded into a fireball on impact, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site, video clips from the scene showed.
“For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists — one in a car and one on a motorcycle — also perished together with the eight on board the plane,” Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.
Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the plane passengers killed, police said.
Malaysia’s civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft when it crashed.
The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was approaching Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, in Selangor state west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud.
“No mayday call was made,” he said.
An investigation into the crash will be made by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, he said.
Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian air force, said he saw the plane flying erratically.
“Not long after that I heard a loud boom,” he told reporters.
“I sped toward the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I also saw (a) human body on fire. I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the plane had been cleared to land but “veered to the right of the landing flight path” before it crashed.
He said the main mission for investigators would be to find the plane’s black box containing its flight data.
“For now we cannot say what was the cause of the crash since investigations are underway. We do not want to make any speculation at the moment,” he told a news conference.
“Forensic officials are identifying the remains of all the victims.”
Witnesses said the plane burst into flames as it hit the road leading to an expressway in Elmina Estate near the suburb of Shah Alam, which houses a mix of residential homes and factories.
An explosion was also heard, they said.
One user of X, formerly called Twitter, shared a brief video showing fire and black smoke billowing from the crash site, which was covered with dark soot.
Debris was scattered around and houses could be seen in the background.
Another video taken by a motorist’s dashcam circulating on social media showed a fireball erupting as the plane slammed into the ground.
In September 1977, a Japan Airlines plane bound for Singapore crashed near the site of Thursday’s disaster. Forty-five people survived and 34 were killed.
 

Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state

Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state

Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
  • Rescuers in mountainous Himachal Pradesh state work through tough weather conditions
  • Last month, record monsoon showers killed over 100 people in two weeks in northern India
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Days of relentless rain in India’s Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week, a government official said Thursday, as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety.

Rescuers in the mountainous Himachal Pradesh state have been working through challenging weather conditions to save people trapped under mud and debris from the rains that struck over the weekend. India’s weather department has put the state on high alert and expects the downpours to continue over the next few days.

Vikram Singh, an operator at the state’s emergency operation center, said on Thursday that the 72 deaths occurred over the previous five days and that rescue work was ongoing.

Hundreds of roads remain blocked and schools in the capital city of Shimla have been ordered shut as the Indian Air Force and disaster response teams help evacuate people from low-lying, vulnerable areas. The state’s chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said over 2,000 people have been rescued using helicopters and motor boats and are now safe in relief camps.

Visuals on social media showed trees falling apart as homes, built atop the hills, collapsed in succession. In the background, people can be heard crying out in horror, as they shouted “get out from here” and “get back.”

In Shimla, a Hindu temple collapsed on Monday amid deadly landslides, and authorities feared that people are still buried under the debris. Authorities said the temple was crowded with devotees, raising fears that the death toll could rise as rescue work carries on.

Homes in some districts were also washed away after a cloudburst — a sudden, very heavy rain — Sunday night, leaving roads flooded and people stranded.

Cloudbursts are defined as when more than 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) of rainfall occurs within 10 square kilometers (3.8 square miles) within an hour. They are a common occurrence in Himalayan regions, where they have the potential to cause intense flooding and landslides affecting thousands of people.

Sukhu, the chief minister, told the Press Trust of India news agency that it will take a year to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the rains of this monsoon, and claimed the estimated loss to be about 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion). “It's a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge,” he said.

Last month, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including in Himachal Pradesh, which was the worst hit.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming increases.

However, local experts say the current disaster is likely due to unplanned construction in this vulnerable region. “It is poor planning and governance that has led to this much damage,” said Anand Sharma, a retired meteorologist with the Indian Meteorological Department, the country’s weather agency.

Sharma is from the Himalayan region and has closely observed weather patterns in this region for over three decades. He said the heavy and sometimes extreme rains is expected in the Himalayan foothills during the monsoon season.

“All the fallen buildings are those that were constructed recently, buildings built a 100 years ago have witnessed little to no damage," he said, adding that growing tourism to the region is another factor.

“They build anywhere they like and when heavy rains occur, such disasters inevitably follow," Sharma said.

Ethiopian leaders meet with MWL chief

MWL chief Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is welcomed to Addis Ababa by the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde. (SPA)
MWL chief Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is welcomed to Addis Ababa by the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde. (SPA)
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Ethiopian leaders meet with MWL chief

MWL chief Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is welcomed to Addis Ababa by the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde. (SPA)
  • MWL head announced on Thursday the establishment of the Negus Mosque in Ethiopia in tribute to the Abyssinian Muslim King Najashi
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on a visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

Zewde welcomed Al-Issa and his accompanying delegation, praising the efforts of the League and expressing her appreciation for its missions, especially those that promote peace and harmony in diverse societies and provide humanitarian services.

The president highlighted the importance of peaceful coexistence in countries of religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity as well as among all components within the same society.

She also praised the Muslim community in Ethiopia, its efforts to serve society and the state and its effective contributions to development and enlightenment.

Al-Issa thanked Zewde for the “warm reception, for her appreciation and positive sentiments towards the MWL.”

He continued: “I was most pleased with Her Excellency’s fair words about Ethiopian Muslims, and their contributions to the development, enlightenment, and prosperity of Ethiopia.”

Al-Issa was also received by the country’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed and the two officials discussed efforts to enhance religious, intellectual, and community awareness in confronting extremist ideas. They also emphasized the important role of religious leaders in this regard.

The head of the MWL also announced on Thursday the establishment of the Negus Mosque in Ethiopia in tribute to the Abyssinian Muslim King Najashi.

“This historic project was applauded by the Ethiopian government and the Islamic Council,” the MWL said.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Ethiopia Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings

Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings
Updated 17 August 2023
Ramisha Ali

Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings

Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings
  • Terror group threatened to attack Danish embassies abroad
  • Danish foreign minister says government seeking legal help to ban burnings
Updated 17 August 2023
Ramisha Ali

COPENHAGEN: Denmark is taking a threat earlier this week by terrorist organization Al-Qaeda “very seriously” amid lingering anger over recent public burnings of copies of the Qur’an.

The militant terror group issued a threat against Denmark and Sweden through its official media channel As-Sahab, confirmed by the Danish security and intelligence service, Politiets Efterretningstjeneste.

A PET spokesperson told Arab News that the Danish intelligence services were fully aware of the threat posed by Al-Qaeda and were monitoring the situation.

“The recent Qur’an burnings in Denmark have resulted in considerable, negative attention from militant groups. This imposes a threat to Danish interests abroad. We are following the situation closely and have taken the necessary security measures in cooperation with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” they said.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also said that Denmark was taking the threat “very seriously” as he raised concerns about the security of Danish ambassadors and diplomats abroad.

“We have issued a security alert to Danish embassies and emphasized the host countries to provide their support,” said Rasmussen.

“Qur’an burnings are indefensible and blasphemous. They are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by a few individuals who do not represent the values the Danish society is built on,” he added.

The minister emphasized that the government intended to find legal tools to “put an end to” the Qur’an burnings.

The Danish government will “explore the possibility of intervening in special situations where, for instance, other countries, cultures and religions are being insulted,” he said.

Denmark is considered one of the world's most liberal and secular countries. Its constitution protects freedom of expression and lacks blasphemy laws, which means it is not unlawful to denigrate religions or disrespect religious scriptures such as the Qur’an.

“When Sweden and Denmark allow the desecration and burning of the Holy Qur’an, they violate religious freedom principles,” said barrister AIi Tahir, a Pakistan-based constitutional and international law expert.

“Religious freedom is a fundamental human right protected by various treaties and conventions. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights recognize the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“Whatever the religious symbol may be — the Bible or the Gita, for example — it cannot be disregarded in accordance with the different treaties, for the sole purpose of inciting religious enmity and causing emotional suffering among the followers of a particular religion,” he added.

Under existing laws, the Danish government cannot legally ban such protests. However, authorities are now exploring legal avenues to change these regulations.

According to Danish political commentator Noa Redington, should the government be successful, it would be “historic.”

He said: “This is a significant change of course concerning how the government handled the Muhammad crisis. It is quite significant and a completely different strategy compared to the Muhammad crisis, where Denmark was completely adamant.”

Redington referred to the blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by the renowned Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, in 2005.

Denmark, and then prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen, stood firm on the right to freedom of expression at the time. In 2008, Kurt Westergaard’s drawings were reprinted by several Danish newspapers.

Pakistan forms ‘minority protection unit’ after mob attacks Christians over alleged Qur’an desecration

Pakistan forms ‘minority protection unit’ after mob attacks Christians over alleged Qur’an desecration
Updated 17 August 2023
SARAH B HAIDER

Pakistan forms ‘minority protection unit’ after mob attacks Christians over alleged Qur’an desecration

Pakistan forms ‘minority protection unit’ after mob attacks Christians over alleged Qur’an desecration
  • Muslim mob vandalized, torched several churches, scores of houses in Jaranwala 
  • Paramilitary troops called in to aid police, case filed against 600 people, over 100 arrested 
Updated 17 August 2023
SARAH B HAIDER

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has announced the formation of a “protection unit” to ensure the safety of minority places of worship and communities after a Muslim mob torched several churches and scores of houses after two men were accused of desecrating the Qur’an.

Violence in Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district of Pakistan took place on Wednesday. Residents and community leaders reported to the media that the rampage continued for 10 hours without any intervention from security forces, but police denied the accusations.

Paramilitary troops were deployed in the town on Thursday to aid the police, which said it had filed cases against more than 600 people and arrested over 100 for involvement in the violence.

Islamabad Police announced on the online platform X that “70 Jawans have been posted in a minority protection unit.”

District police officers have been made responsible for the protection of minority places of worship and communities in their areas, and have been instructed to liaise with minority committees at the divisional level. The minority protection unit is to work under the direction of the senior superintendent of the police.

A spokesperson for the government in the Punjab where the violence took place called it a “well thought out plan to disrupt peace.” 

The violence has drawn widespread condemnation in Pakistan and beyond, with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar vowing “stern action.” 

Kakar wrote on the X platform: “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

National and international rights groups also condemned the incidents, calling on Pakistani authorities to take swift action and ensure the protection of minorities.

Amnesty International said in a statement: “The Pakistani authorities must urgently ensure the protection of the minority Christian community in Jaranwala is in accordance with their needs and wishes, and that those found responsible for the arson and attacks on churches and homes are held accountable.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said the frequency and scale of the attacks, which were “systematic, violent, and often uncontainable,” appeared to have increased in recent years.

It added: “Not only has the state failed to protect its religious minorities, but it has also allowed the far right to permeate and fester within society and politics.”

Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall, from the neighboring city of Lahore, said the Christian community was “deeply pained and distressed” by the events.

Marshall wrote on X: “We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and (support) the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland.”

Washington has also voiced alarm at the attacks and urged Pakistan to launch an investigation.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty.

Christians, who make up around 2 percent of the population, occupy one of the lowest rungs in Pakistani society and are frequently targeted with spurious and unfounded blasphemy allegations that can be used to settle personal vendettas.

Indonesian festival promotes spices, snacks in Jeddah to boost exports

Indonesian Consul-General Eko Hartono, right, cuts cake to mark opening of the Indonesian Week Festival in Jeddah.
Indonesian Consul-General Eko Hartono, right, cuts cake to mark opening of the Indonesian Week Festival in Jeddah.
Updated 17 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian festival promotes spices, snacks in Jeddah to boost exports

Indonesian Consul-General Eko Hartono, right, cuts cake to mark opening of the Indonesian Week Festival in Jeddah.
  • Indonesian mission hopes to promote products to catering companies, hotels in Red Sea city
  • Indonesia-Saudi trade increased by about 45 percent to $7 billion between Jan-Nov last year
Updated 17 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has been promoting spices and snacks in Jeddah in a bid to boost exports to Saudi Arabia, as the Indonesian Week festival held in the port city wrapped up on Thursday. 

Indonesia, which has been working to diversify its exports to non-traditional markets, has rolled out various efforts to increase trade and commerce with Saudi Arabia, including the visit of a special trade delegation to Riyadh this year.  

Trade between the two countries has been on the rise, with bilateral trade increasing by about 45 percent to $7 billion between January and November last year, compared to the same period in the previous year. 

The festival, which began July 27, was organized by Indonesia’s Consulate General in Jeddah and featured nearly 150 Indonesian products. It concluded on the Southeast Asian nation’s Independence Day, which falls on Aug. 17. 

“This is one of our efforts to increase exports to Saudi Arabia, by way of promoting Indonesian products, especially food and beverages,” Siti Nizamiyah, consul for economic affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, told Arab News in a phone interview. 

A preliminary report suggested there has been a “significant increase” in sales, Nizamiyah added, compared to the other two times the event has been held. Most of the products promoted in Jeddah are spices and snacks, such as candlenut, coriander and different types of peanuts. 

The festival aims to introduce various Indonesian products to potential buyers in Jeddah, including catering companies, hotels, and also residents of the city. 

“What I’ve been seeing in my observations is that many people like Indonesian products, possibly because of the price, as our prices are quite competitive with local goods too,” Nizamiyah said, adding that customers are not limited to Indonesians in the Kingdom, but also people of other nationalities. 

“We are hoping to promote not only to Indonesians, but also to other nationals here in Jeddah,” she added. 

In an interview with Arab News earlier this month, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi said there were many avenues that could further strengthen ties between the Southeast Asian nation and the Kingdom, which has traditionally focused on Hajj and Umrah as Indonesia, a country of 270 million people, sends the largest contingents of pilgrims to the Kingdom each year. 

“I believe this period is a historical period for both countries to enhance relations, especially with regard to the economy and investment,” Amodi said.

