You are here

  • Home
  • Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike
Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko speaks during a news conference in Dakar, Senegal, on March 8, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gz2ss

Updated 18 August 2023
AP

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

DAKAR, Senegal: Jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was put in intensive care Thursday, nearly three weeks into a hunger strike to protest criminal charges brought against him by Senegal’s government, his party said.
Sonko was put in detention July 31 in advance of a trial in which he faces charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes.
Since Aug. 6, he has been at the Main Hospital in downtown Dakar, the capital, because of ill effects from his hunger strike.
After fainting during the night, Sonko was rushed into an intensive care unit in the same hospital, where he eventually regained consciousness Thursday, said El Malick Ndiaye, a spokesperson for the now-dissolved Patriots of Senegal party led by Sonko.
Sonko had refused medical care the previous five days, and allies are trying to persuade him to change his mind about the hunger strike, Ndiaye said.
“We’re doing everything to get him to stop, because it’s a question of life or death,” Ndiaye said.
Three other detainees who joined Sonko in the hunger strike are also in intensive care.
Sonko placed third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and is popular with the country’s young people.
His supporters maintain the charges against him, which have ranged from rape and death threats to defamation and conspiracy against the state, are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.
Human Rights Watch has called for the reinstatement of Sonko’s party. Senegal’s government says the party was dissolved July 31, the day Sonko was put in detention.

Topics: Senegal Ousmane Sonko

Related

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody
World
Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
World
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US

Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
  • China claims Taiwan as its territory and has denounced the transit stops in the US
  • Taiwanese officials said China likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Taiwan Vice President William Lai returned on Friday from a sensitive visit to the United States, a trip China has condemned and which has brought warnings from Taiwanese officials it could prompt more Chinese military drills near the island.
“Because of everyone’s hard work, Taiwan’s power is stronger and stronger, and it showed the international community that Taiwan is a force for good, that the international community really pays great attention to Taiwan,” he said after returning to Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has denounced the transit stops in the US, calling Lai a separatist and a “troublemaker.”
Taiwanese officials have said China is likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year’s presidential election and make them “fear war.”
Democratically governed Taiwan has so far not reported any unusual Chinese military movements near the island.
Amid heightened tensions between the China and the US, Asia has seen a flurry of military posturing and joint drills on both sides in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Japan’s government reported 11 Chinese and Russian naval ships, including destroyers, had crossed waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako, a waterway crucial to access to the Pacific and East China Seas.
The islands lie directly to the east of Taiwan and Okinawa is home to a major US military base.
A person familiar with security planning in the region told Reuters the China-Russian fleet had conducted simulation attacks on US forces stationed in Okinawa as well as drills to seize strategic locations.
The US Ronald Reagan carrier strike group was also in the waters about 800 nautical miles (1,500 km) off Taiwan’s eastern coast as of Thursday evening, the person added.
A spokesperson at Japan’s Joint Staff Office said it was not aware of any such simulations by the Chinese and Russian fleets.
“They have not intruded into Japan’s territorial waters and we have not confirmed any dangerous behavior,” the spokesperson said.
“We have offered through diplomatic channels that the repeated joint actions of Chinese and Russian forces in the sea and airspace around Japan are a serious concern from a security perspective.”
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday the Russian and Chinese ships “conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled an air raid by a mock enemy, trained for rescue operations at sea, and mastered skills for take offs and landings on decks of war ships.”
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China’s Taiwan Affairs Office nor the Chinese defense ministry.
STOPOVER DIPLOMACY
On Friday, the Taiwan defense ministry’s official news agency put out a slickly produced publicity video showing fighters jets taking off and missiles being readied.
“Nobody can encroach on our sovereignty,” reads an accompanying caption for the video entitled “The military of the Republic of China is duty-bound to maintain regional peace and stability,” referring to Taiwan’s formal name.
Lai officially only made transits in the United States, first in New York and then in San Francisco, on his way to and from Paraguay to attend the new president’s inauguration in one of only 13 countries that maintains formal ties with Taipei.
While in the United States, he gave speeches to the Taiwanese community and met officials from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run non-profit that handles unofficial relations.
Lai is frontrunner to be Taiwan’s next president at elections set for January. President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms.
China especially dislikes Lai because of comments he has previously made about being a “practical worker for Taiwan independence,” though he has pledged on the campaign trail to maintain the status quo and offered talks with Beijing.
Speaking after stepping off his flight, Lai made only passing mention of his US stopovers, concentrating instead on Paraguay and pledges of support he received there.
“Thank you for your contributions to the country and to society,” he said, “allowing Taiwan to very progressively, self confidently and respectfully go into the international community, and winning the support of the international community.”

Topics: Taiwan United States of America (USA) William Lai

Related

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
World
Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island
World
Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships
  • Sevastopol is the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia thwarted a Ukrainian marine drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea, its defense ministry said Thursday, the latest in a string of assaults on its fleet in the flashpoint waterway.
“Today at 22.55 (1955 GMT), the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet with an unmanned sea boat,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The ships were performing the tasks of controlling navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km (147 miles) southwest of Sevastopol.”
Sevastopol is the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The ministry said the drone was destroyed by the Pytlivyi and Vasily Bykov patrol ships before it could reach its target.
Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.
On August 4, Russia said it had repelled Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on its Novorossiysknaval base in the sea, while a Ukrainian security source said the strike on a warship at the base was successful.
A day later, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian oil tanker south of the Kerch Strait.
Thursday’s attack comes hours after a civilian cargo ship sailing through the Black Sea from Ukraine reached Istanbul in defiance of a Russian blockade.
Moscow announced last month that it would consider any ships nearing Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential military cargo carriers.
Days ago, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired warning shots and boarded a Turkish-owned but Palau-flagged cargo vessel that was sailing to a Ukrainian river port.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the Black Sea and the Danube River, a vital export route since the grain deal’s scrapping, in recent weeks.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine sea drones Black Sea Fleet Sevastopol Crimea

Related

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
World
US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge
World
Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
  • Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review
  • US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to push back until years after the election a trial in Washington on charges that the former president conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The suggested April 2026 date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week that the trial should begin Jan. 2, 2024. The question is ultimately up to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.
In a filing, Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review. They said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department’s proposed trial date.
“If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare,” the defense lawyers wrote.
Trump’s 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances.
He is confronting both a presidential primary season and four criminal cases in four different cities. Next March 25, he is set for trial in a New York state case related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump was charged earlier this week with trying to undo the results of that state’s presidential election, have proposed a March 4 trial date — though that is likely to slip given the complexity of a sprawling racketeering case that involves 19 defendants.
And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators.

Topics: Donald Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan

Related

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
World
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
World
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
  • A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detained Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of prominent independent vote-monitoring group Golos (Voice), the organization said on its website on Thursday night.
Law enforcement officers arrived in Melkonyants’ apartment early in the morning and after searching his home, took to him the main department of the Russian Investigative Committee for charges, Russian agencies reported.
A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody, Golos said referring to his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov.
Melkonyants may face up to six years in prison for working with an international organization, declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities, his lawyer told Russian agencies.
A video published by RIA news agency showed three men in plain clothes standing next to Melkonyants inside his home while one of them ordered Melkonyants to put the time on a paper he was signing — 6.45 a.m. (0345 GMT)
Moscow-based Golos is monitoring election campaigns in dozens of Russian regions ahead of voting scheduled for September.
The group first angered the government by publicizing evidence of alleged fraud in a 2011 parliamentary vote that sparked opposition protests, and in the presidential election that returned Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012.
The Russian government labelled the group a foreign agent but it continued to work in the country even when Russia intensified a crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine last year.
The prosecution is likely to be related to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a Montenegro-based non-governmental organization, Golos said on its website.
Golos stopped its cooperation with ENEMO after Russian authorities banned activities of the network in 2021, the group said.
Russian law enforcement searched homes of a total of 14 members of Golos in eight Russian regions, RIA reported.

Topics: European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) Grigory Melkonyants GOLOS Russia

Related

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
World
Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
World
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A British-led group of European countries said on Friday it would provide about 90 million pounds ($115 million) of air defense equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

This includes a 56-million-pound contract with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg to provide vehicle-mounted Cortex Typhon systems, which are used to detect and destroy drones.

“These air defense systems have the capability and flexibility to be rapidly deployed to either protect Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure, or be put to use on the frontline,” said Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace.
The International Fund for Ukraine — a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden — has also agreed two other contracts for air defense equipment, which will be revealed at a later date.
Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on each other’s troops recently as Ukraine seeks to dislodge Russian forces that have dug in across southern and eastern Ukraine since their invasion last year.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.

 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Russian drones Ukraine Cortex Typhon systems Kongsberg International Fund for Ukraine

Related

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
World
US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade
World
Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade

Latest updates

Recipes for success: Chef Nawaf Alrumaihi offers advice, a tasty chicken salsa recipe 
Recipes for success: Chef Nawaf Alrumaihi offers advice, a tasty chicken salsa recipe 
Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive visit to US
KSrelief pursues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Lebanon and Nigeria
KSrelief pursues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Lebanon and Nigeria
UAE’s Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission, to return home
UAE’s Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission, to return home
Saudi authorities seize 159 kilograms of khat at Jizan border
Saudi authorities seize 159 kilograms of khat at Jizan border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.