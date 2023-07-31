You are here

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody
Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane is accused of plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences, charges that he denies. (AP/File)
AFP

DAKAR: Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was remanded in custody, his lawyers said on Monday, adding that he will spend the night in prison.

He is accused of plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences, charges that he denies.

Senegal earlier announced that mobile data was being restricted due to “hateful and subversive” messages on social media, following calls for protests over the arrest on Friday of Sonko.

The public prosecutor on Saturday announced seven new charges, including calling for insurrection, against Sonko, a presidential candidate and fierce critic of President Macky Sall.

“Due to the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks ... mobile data internet is being temporarily suspended during certain hours from Monday July 31,” the minister of telecommunications and digital economy said in a statement.

Sonko was interrogated by a judge on Monday. 

There was a strong police presence, including anti-riot vehicles and barriers, around the courthouse in the capital Dakar on Monday morning, an AFP journalist reported.

A heavy security presence could also be seen throughout the city.

Cire Cledor Ly, one of Sonko’s lawyers, said it was impossible for the defense team to speak to or prepare the politician for the hearing.

“It is a scandal,” he told reporters outside the court.

In a separate affair, Sonko was on June 1 sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, which makes him ineligible to stand in next year’s election.

His sentencing in that case sparked clashes that left 16 dead according to the government, 24 according to Amnesty International, and 30 according to Sonko’s PASTEF party.

On Saturday, the prosecutor said his arrest a day earlier had “nothing to do” with the moral corruption proceedings.

Sonko announced on Sunday that he was going on hunger strike and asked his supporters to “stand up” and “resist ... oppression.”

He has faced a string of legal woes he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.

Topics: Senegal

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup
Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

NIAMEY: The military junta that seized power in Niger detained three more senior politicians from the ousted government on Monday, their party said, widening arrests in defiance of international calls to restore democratic rule.

As turmoil from the takeover spread from the streets to the markets, sources said the regional central bank had canceled Niger’s planned 30 billion CFA ($51 million) bond issuance, scheduled for Monday in the West African regional debt market, following sanctions.

The African Union, the UN, the EU and other powers have condemned the junta’s overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

The coup has raised fears for the security of the surrounding Sahel region. 

The US, former colonial power France and other Western states have troops in Niger and had been working with the government battling militant forces linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Western concern over the coup is also sharpened by Niger’s position as the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer.

Junta forces arrested the ousted government’s mines minister, the head of the ruling party, and Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, who is also the son of former President Issoufou Mahamadou, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism or PNDS-Tarayya said.

The interior minister, transport minister, and a deputy had already been detained, it added.

The arrests confirm the “repressive and dictatorial” nature of the coup leaders, the party said in a statement, calling on citizens to come together to protect democracy.

The arrests were announced a day after Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby arrived in Niger to try to mediate between the coup leaders and the ousted government.

Late on Sunday he posted what appeared to be the first images of Bazoum since the takeover, showing him smiling and apparently unharmed. Deby said he was trying to “to find a peaceful solution,” without going into further detail.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze, and said it could authorize force to reinstate Bazoum, who was locked in his palace by members of his guard on Wednesday.

Niger, which is one of the world’s poorest countries and largely depends on external aid and financing, was expected to issue two other bonds in the regional market on Aug. 7 and Aug. 17, on top of the canceled July issuance, according to an issuance calendar of the regional debt management agency.

Later on Sunday, the junta accused France of also planning to launch an operation to free Bazoum.

The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm or deny the accusation but said Paris recognized Bazoum as the only legitimate authority in the West African country and was focused on protecting its own citizens and interests there. 

The junta previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.

The coup in Niger followed military takeovers in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso over the last two years, all of which have come amid a wave of anti-French sentiment. 

Both countries have turned increasingly toward Russia as an ally.

On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French Embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey, drawing tear gas from police.

The coup leaders, who have named Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, the former presidential guard chief, as head of state, said they overthrew Bazoum due to poor governance and discontent with the way he handled the Islamist threat.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was “cause for serious concern” and called for a swift return to constitutional order.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the situation was still in flux, and that there was a possibility the coup could fail.

Topics: Niger

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye
Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

NICOSIA: Greece and Cyprus on Monday welcomed moves by Turkiye to boost relations with the EU, but said rapprochement should be gradual and not unconditional. EU foreign ministers said on July 20 they were ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but stopped short of offering Ankara a clear resumption of membership talks.

Turkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for more than two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over the bloc’s concerns over the rule of law and human rights in the country.

The division of Cyprus between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, a source of friction between Greece and Turkiye, has also been an impediment.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, whose countries are both EU members, said they welcomed a Turkiye-EU re-engagement but that it had to be “gradual,” and, if necessary, “reversible.”

“Those two words should guide us. We can be optimistic, but we are not naive,” Mitsotakis told reporters after meeting Christodoulides in Nicosia, Cyprus’s ethnically split capital.

The two terms have been built into European terminology over Turkiye for some years, reflecting in part the long and convulsed journey of the country in attempting to join the bloc.

Christodoulides said launching a positive agenda with Turkiye also implied “positive moves” on Ankara’s part over Cyprus.

“It’s important that our EU partners are also taking the same view,” Christodoulides said.

Topics: Greece Cyprus Turkiye

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel
France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel

NIAMEY: After bust-ups with Mali and Burkina Faso, France is now watching its relationship with Niger spiral downwards following the Sahel’s third military takeover in as many years.
The same scenes that have played out in Niger since the July 26 coup have been eerily witnessed in its two neighbors, where elected leaders were tossed aside in 2020 and 2022.
In each event, France — the former colonial power and ally in the fight against extremism — becomes the target of crowds chanting anti-French and pro-Russian slogans, followed by verbal broadsides from the new junta.
President Mohamed Bazoum, a linchpin in France’s strategy in the Sahel, was overthrown last Wednesday by members of his guard.
A day after hostile demonstrations outside the French embassy triggered a warning from Paris, the putschists on Monday accused France of seeking to “intervene militarily” by plotting with the head of Niger’s National Guard.

Coups in the Sahel “are supported by a fringe of the population which have already shown a hostile attitude to French or Western presence,” said Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, a researcher with the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.
“Anti-French talk, or anti-French politics, have been around for a long time,” a study published last month by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) said last month.
“However, they are no longer limited as they were in the past to the intellectual elite but have also spread extensively among the working classes, particularly in urban areas.”
In the capital Niamey, a stronghold of Bazoum opponents, there seemed scant support for France’s policies in Niger even before the coup.
France was accused of failing to eliminate extremists who had been rampaging across the country since 2015, and attacked for a diplomatic style deemed opaque or arrogant.
Against this background — and in a country where some two-thirds of the population are illiterate — conspiracy theories have flourished.
“Opinion is widespread in the public that French troops are only going to conflict zones to provide arms for the extremists,” Rahmane Idrissa, a researcher at the African Studies Center at the Netherlands’ University of Leyden, said on his personal blog.
This idea “is not based on facts but on feelings, and sadly you don’t counter feelings by offering factual proof.”
Countries in the Sahel have become an information battleground, with Russia accused by France of leading a campaign of denigration.
Bazoum took a risk by agreeing to host France’s reconfigured anti-extremist force in the Sahel, which quit Mali last year after the Bamako regime brought in Russian paramilitaries.
“Bazoum teamed up with France over the head of public opinion,” said Nigerien analyst Amadou Bounty Diallo.
In November 2021, a French military convoy that was pulling out of Mali was blocked by demonstrators at Tera, in western Niger.
Three of them were killed, by shots that the Nigerien government attributed to French troops.
“Mr. Bazoum was unable to clearly show the Nigerien public that he had an independent relationship with western partners — in public opinion, he looked like someone who was very close to France,” said Ibrahim.
Bazoum was feted internationally after winning elections in 2021, opening the way to Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power.
He won in a second-round runoff with 55 percent of the vote, defeating an opposition that had criticized ties with France deemed too cosy and complicit.
France is a major provider of financial aid to Niger, which has since been suspended, but trade ties these days are “extremely thin,” said Alain Antil, head of the Sub-Saharan African Center at the IFRI think tank.
“Niger is no longer a strategic partner for uranium, as it was able to be in the 1970s and 80s,” he said.

Topics: France Niger Sahel

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’
Updated 31 July 2023

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’

Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’
  • High-level Chinese delegation in Islamabad to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC
  • Pakistani president gives Vice Premier He Lifeng Hilal-e-Pakistan award
Updated 31 July 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed new agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said would take their massive joint economic project to a new phase.

Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony alongside Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is on a three-day visit to Islamabad to mark the 10th anniversary of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Initiated in 2013, CPEC is a cornerstone of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative that has seen tens of billions of dollars funneled into infrastructure and connectivity projects to build a major trade route between the Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan and China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang.

“Today we have signed certain important documents which will further enhance our economic cooperation where we will undertake a second phase of CPEC under a new model,” Sharif said after the signing ceremony on Monday.

“It will be between B2B (business-to-business), it will be investments in agriculture, in information technology, so that Pakistan, through Chinese cooperation and support, is able to export its items according to the requirement and standards of the Chinese government.”

Pakistani and Chinese officials signed six agreements on Monday, including a protocol on the export of dried chiles from Pakistan to China, and the establishment of a mechanism for the exchange of experts under the CPEC framework.

The two sides also signed memoranda of understanding, including one to promote the strategic Main Line-1, also known as Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line or ML-1, a railway upgrade project that is also part of CPEC.

More than $25 billion has been invested into Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure and transport sectors, Sharif said.

“Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute toward President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity,” the prime minister added.

“I have no doubts that together in time to come we will successfully achieve these projects and many others, and make Pakistan stand on its own feet through sacrifice, hard work and undying efforts.”

Banners celebrating the CPEC anniversary and flags of both countries have been on display across Pakistan’s capital, where security is on high alert for He’s visit. A two-day public holiday was ordered to keep people off the streets.

In a televised ceremony, the Chinese vice premier was also given the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan award by President Arif Alvi in recognition of his contributions to the economic corridor project.

Topics: Pakistan China Shehbaz Sharif He Lifeng

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police have granted a permit for a protest outside parliament on Monday in which the organizers plan to burn the Qur’an, according to local media.
The protesters told media they wanted to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden.
“I will burn it many times, until you ban it,” organizer Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.
Najem had joined Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika at two previous such protests in Stockholm — outside the city’s main mosque and later outside Iraq’s embassy.
The protest was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, according to the police permit.
Sweden has seen its diplomatic relations with several Middle Eastern nations strained over previous protests involving Qur’an desecrations.
AFP requested a copy of the application in addition to the permit from police, but did not immediately get a response.
Swedish police have previously stressed they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.
In late June, Momika, 37, set pages of the Qur’an alight outside Stockholm’s main mosque.
A month later, he staged a similar protest outside the Iraqi embassy, stomping on the Qur'an but leaving before burning it.
Both incidents led to widespread outrage and condemnations.
Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.
On Sunday, neighboring Denmark said it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts, citing security concerns following backlash over incidents that saw the Qur'an desecrated in the country.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said a similar process was already underway.
Swedish and Danish envoys have been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Qur'an desecrations in both Sweden and Denmark.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Monday he had been in contact with several of his counterparts among the 57 member states of the organization ahead of the meeting.
In a statement, Billstrom explained that he had informed them about the process for granting permits for public gatherings in Sweden, and that police made such decisions independently.
“I have also reiterated that the government is very clear in its rejection of the Islamophobic acts carried out by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden,” Billstrom said.

