Somalia plans to eliminate Al-Shabab in months

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud gestures during his address to the opening of the third session of the 11th Parliament at the Somali Parliament in Mogadishu on May 29, 2023.
Residents gather outside the Pearl Beach Restaurant following an attack by Al Shabaab militants at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia June 10, 2023.
  • “We want to eliminate Al-Shabab from the country in the coming five months,” Mohamud said at a town hall meeting in Dhusamareb on Thursday evening
MOGADISHU: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against Al-Shabab aims to eliminate the Al-Qaeda-linked group in the next five months, but security experts question the timeline amid persistent militant attacks.
Mohamud plans to officially launch the second phase of the campaign in coming days from the central town of Dhusamareb, where thousands of troops are gathering before being deployed to the frontlines.
The first phase began in August last year, with the military rallying behind clan-based militias in central Somalia.
That rare collaboration helped produce the most significant territorial gains against the militants since the mid-2010s, but Al-Shabab has continued to stage deadly attacks against military and civilian targets.

FASTFACT

Somalia’s president plans to officially launch the second phase of the campaign against Al-Shabab in coming days from the central town of Dhusamareb, where thousands of troops are gathering before being deployed to the frontlines.

The second phase is meant to push into southern Somalia, the traditional stronghold of Al-Shabab, which has been waging a brutal insurgency against the government since 2006.
“We want to eliminate Al-Shabab from the country in the coming five months,” Mohamud said at a town hall meeting in Dhusamareb on Thursday evening.
“If we do not clear them out completely, then maybe there will be few pockets with a few harmless Al-Shabab that cannot cause problems.”
Security analysts are skeptical of vows to eradicate the group, saying it has deep roots in communities across the country, while government forces have limited experience and capacity.
The militants have moved back into some rural areas that government forces captured during the first phase and have inflicted heavy losses on their enemies.
They killed at least 54 Ugandan peacekeepers in a raid in May, and at least 30 Somali soldiers in July in a suicide attack on a military academy in the capital Mogadishu.

 

Somalia Al-Shabab

  • ECOWAS will maintain their sanctions despite the economic impact these have on some of the countries from the region
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel warned there will be “grave consequences” if Niger’s military regime allows ousted President Mohammed Bazoum’s health to worsen under house arrest, a European official said on Friday.

In a call to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, chair of the ECOWAS regional bloc which opposes the Niger coup, Michel said “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.”
Bazoum, 63, was detained on July 26 by members of his presidential guard, in the fifth coup to hit Niger since independence from France in 1960. He and his family are detained in the presidential palace.
“The Nigerian president stressed the determination and political will of ECOWAS to act together. ECOWAS will maintain their sanctions despite the economic impact these have on some of the countries from the region,” the official said.
Michel “reiterated the EU’s full support and backing of ECOWAS’ decisions, as well as firm condemnation of the unacceptable coup de force in Niger.
“The EU will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger. President Bazoum, democratically elected, remains the legitimate head of state of Niger,” she said.
“President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating. Any further deterioration to his well-being status will have grave consequences.”
Sources said on Friday that violence erupted this week in a string of villages in remote southwest Niger leaving at least 28 civilians dead,
“For now we have recorded at least 28 dead, but the toll could go up,” said a senior official in the Tillaberi region close to Mali.
Some of the bodies had been “carried off” by the Niger River, he added.
The violence started at sunset on Tuesday and ended midday on Wednesday, the official said.
In Ayorou, one of four departments affected, four people were killed and 26 injured by bullets and knives, according to a local source.
The military authorities who overthrew the president did not confirm the killings.
One security source said “about 100 civilians” had died in the latest violence near the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali where terorists regularly strike.
A figure in the region’s civil society said the violence was due to a “cycle of reprisals” between Peul herders and settled Djerma people who both populate the area.
“There was an attack against the herders so armed herder youths carried out reprisals ... and that was repeated in other villages,” the civil society member said.
The two groups clashed at the end of April and in early May in villages and hamlets along the river leaving dozens dead and wounded. Thousands were temporarily displaced.
A local radio journalist said that the April-May clashes followed “several murders” of villagers by suspected jihadists who steal cattle and levy taxes.
Under president Bazoum the authorities have regularly run awareness campaigns warning people of attempts by jihadists to inflame communal tensions.

 

EU chief Charles Michel Niger

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

BEIJING: China is renewing its criticism of this weekend’s summit among the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea, saying no country should “seek its own security at the expense of the security interests of others and of regional peace and stability.”
“The international community has its own judgment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing Friday.
“Attempts to form various exclusive groups and cliques and to bring bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region are unpopular and will definitely spark vigilance and opposition in the countries of the region,” Wang said.
The summit at the the rustic Camp David presidential retreat seeks to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations whose historically frosty relations have rapidly thawed over the last year as they share concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats.

FASTFACT

The summit at the the rustic Camp David presidential retreat seeks to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea.

China is extremely sensitive to any moves it perceives as seeking to contain its rise to dominance in Asia and has traditionally counted on the historical enmity between Tokyo and Seoul to keep its rivals divided and weaken the US system of regional alliances.
Beijing has made clear the current rapprochement between the two was something it very much did not want to see and its top diplomat, Wang Yi, last month made a clumsy and much-criticized appeal to racial-cultural similarities between Chinese, Japanese and Koreans as an alternative to partnering with the West.
“No matter how yellow you dye your hair, or how sharp you make your nose, you’ll never turn into a European or American, you’ll never turn into a Westerner,” said Wang, a former foreign minister who now heads the ruling Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission.
“One needs to know where one’s roots are,” Wang added.
President Joe Biden is looking to use the summit to urge South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to firmly turn the page on their countries’ difficult shared history.
The Japan-South Korea relationship is a delicate one because of differing views of World War II history and Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Past efforts to tighten security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo have progressed by fits and starts.
Expected major announcements include plans to expand military cooperation on ballistic missile defenses and making the summit an annual event.
In the face of deteriorating ties with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, China has grown closer to Russia, with whom it declared a “no-limits” partnership just prior to President Vladimir Putin’s full-on invasion of Ukraine last year.
Japan’s Defense Ministry on Friday said it scrambled fighter jets after spotting two Russian IL-38 reconnaissance aircraft flying back and forth over the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan.
A day earlier, the ministry said Japan spotted a fleet of 11 Chinese and Russian navy ships crossing waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.
The fleet comprised six Chinese and five Russian warships, many of which had taken part in what they called a joint patrol in July when they sailed through the Soya Strait between the northern main island of Hokkaido and Sakhalin, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Thursday. The ministry views the repeated joint military activities by the two countries around Japan as aimed at demonstrating their combined threat against Japan, and expressed concern to both China and Russia, Kyodo News reported.
Asked about the activities, Wang said, “It conforms to international law and international practice for the Chinese and Russian vessels to conduct normal patrols.”
China has also sought stronger relations with developing nations in Africa and Central and South America and President Xi Jinping will be attending next week’s summit in Johannesburg of the BRICS bloc linking Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

 

China US Japan

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.
On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID.
The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

Coronavirus UK variant

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning
Updated 18 August 2023
Ellie Aben

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning
  • Kulliyyah Institution to be established in Buluan, Maguindanao Del Sur province
  • Education minister expects relevant legislation to be passed in the coming weeks
Updated 18 August 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is preparing to open the first Islamic institution of higher learning in the Philippines, its education minister told Arab News, with the relevant legislation expected to be passed next month.
Muslims constitute roughly 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the Southeast Asian nation. Most live on the southern islands of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.
Their biggest concentration is in the Bangsamoro region, central Mindanao, where local communities have been professing Islam since the 14th century.
The region was until 2014 at the heart of a four-decade-long separatist struggle. It has never had institutions of Islamic education at tertiary level, but a bill to establish the first one — Kulliyyah Institution in Buluan, the capital of the Maguindanao Del Sur province — was presented to the local parliament in September 2022.
The institution, which will teach courses from undergraduate to postgraduate level, will also be the first of its kind in the whole country.
“I think the longest waiting period for the passage of the bill, which has been certified as urgent, will be until September. But I am very hopeful that we might be able to pass it within August,” Mohagher Iqbal, Bangsamoro’s minister of basic, higher, and technical education, told Arab News.
“Once the bill is passed within the power granted to the BARMM government, it’s deemed approved … for implementation.”
Kulliyyah Institution will be supervised directly by the Bangsamoro Education Ministry, which has held public consultations with experts and representatives from various national government agencies and educational and civil society organizations regarding the graduate school’s programs.
For Iqbal, establishing the school was not only a matter of strengthening the community’s educational foundations, but also the identity of Muslim Filipinos.
“What we want to address is the needs of our people,” he said. “For us, during the Spanish (colonial) period, that was the most important thing we fought for: Islam. Islam is our life.”
Bangsamoro is the only Muslim-majority territory in the Philippines.
The BARMM was formed in 2019. Legal and educational reforms are part of its transition to autonomy, which will culminate in 2025, when it will elect its legislature and executive.
It is hoped that Kulliyyah Institution will become the region’s hub of knowledge and study of Islamic law, history, culture and Arabic language.
“Muslim students will no longer need to go to other countries to pursue Islamic studies,” the region’s parliament said in a statement last week.
“The establishment of the institution in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur aims to promote lifelong learning and continuous education for the Bangsamoro people, empowering them with knowledge, values, and competencies.”

 

 

Philippines Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals
  • The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US on Friday extended its temporary protected status for Ukraine and Sudan nationals through the spring of 2025, citing ongoing conflicts in the two war-torn nations.
The US Department of Homeland Security, in separate statements, said it would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for both countries for 18 months from Oct. 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.
Homeland Security also announced changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian and Sudanese nationals to apply for the status, extending relief to citizens from both countries who are studying in the Unites States to maintain their student status even if they take fewer courses to work more.
“Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote. “We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief.”
The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries with TPS and makes an estimated 166,700 additional individuals eligible for the temporary status, the department said.
Department officials also cited Sudan’s “eruption of violent clashes in April 2023 killing hundreds of have triggered political instability, violence, and human rights abuses against civilians.”
About 1,200 Sudanese beneficiaries with current TPS status and would make an estimated 2,750 additional individuals eligible.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Sudan US

