Zelensky says Russia hit university, theatre in Chernihiv, warns of dead

Both sides in the conflict – which started in February 2022 – have recently reported regular drone incursions by air and sea, as Ukraine enacts a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory. (AFP)
  • Kyiv says Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault, but did not specify what happened to the other two
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the Russian army had hit the central square of the northern city of Chernihiv including a theatre and a university, warning there are victims.
Chernihiv lies some 150 kilometres north of Kyiv towards the border with Belarus.
“A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv,” Zelensky said on Telegram.
“A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded.”
He posted a video from the scene that showed debris around a large Soviet-era building, with parked cars around it that were partially destroyed, with smashed roofs and windows blown out.
The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, earlier said that the centre of the city was probably struck with a ballistic missile and called on people to “stay in hiding places”.
Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including from Belarus.
They were then pushed back by Ukrainian forces.
Since Moscow’s forces were repelled from the area, northern Ukraine has been largely spared by the fierce fighting that has raged in the east and south.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 15 Russian drones during an overnight attack, Kyiv’s air force said Saturday.It said 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault, and did not specify what happened to the other two.
Russian forces “attacked from the north with ‘Shahed-136/131’ attack UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region,” the Ukrainian force said on Telegram.
It added that air defenses were activated in “northern and central, as well as in the western regions.”
“15 enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense systems of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.”
Both sides in the conflict – which started in February 2022 – have recently reported regular drone incursions by air and sea, as Ukraine enacts a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory.
Moscow has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the Black Sea and the Danube, since the scrapping of a deal that had allowed the safe export grain through the shipping hub.
On Friday, Russia said its forces had destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet.
On the front lines, Ukrainian forces crossed into the Russian-occupied east bank of Kherson region and took positions there, the region’s Russian-installed governor confirmed.
On Friday, the United States told Denmark and the Netherlands they can hand Ukraine their F-16 fighter jets when the country’s pilots are trained to use them, a move welcomed as “great news” by Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block
  • China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons
  • The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine armed forces said on Saturday it would again seek to resupply troops stationed in a rusty World War 2-era ship on a reef in the South China Sea, after China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons.
“This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” armed forces spokesperson Medel Aguilar said in a statement.
Manila filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing this month after China’s coast guard used water cannon and “dangerous” moves to prevent the Philippines from sending supplies to a handful of troops in the Second Thomas Shoal.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Manila calls on all relevant parties to respect its sovereignty and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, Aguilar said, adding that Manila supports the peaceful settlement of disputes.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese coast guard said on Aug. 7 it had told the Philippines not to send ships to the shoal and not to send “construction materials used for large-scale repair and reinforcement” to the warship.
The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal, which lies within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
The planned resupply mission “is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion, and our commitment in upholding the rule of law,” the armed forces said.
In 2016, an international arbitration award invalidated China’s sweeping claim to almost the entire South China Sea.
China, which does not recognize the ruling, has built man-made islands with airstrips and surface-to-air missiles in the South China Sea.

India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole

India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole

India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole
  • India’s Chandrayaan includes a 2-meter-tall lander designed to deploy a rover expected to remain functional for two weeks 
  • Russia’s moon mission is on track to land the Luna-25 on August 21, two days before the landing of India’s Chandrayaan 
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s space agency on Friday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 space craft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first. 

The video, taken on Thursday just after the separation of the rocket’s lander from the propulsion module, showed a close-up of craters as earth’s only natural satellite spun round. 

“The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km,” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) tweeted later. 

The Indian space agency launched the rocket carrying the spacecraft on July 14, blasting off from the country’s main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The lander is scheduled to attempt a touchdown on Aug 23. 

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Aug 11, taking a more direct course to reach the moon’s south pole where scientists have detected water ice that could be used for fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future moon missions or a lunar colony. 

Russia’s moon mission is on track to land the Luna-25 on Aug 21, two days before India’s spacecraft. 

Rough terrain is expected to complicate a landing on the lunar south pole. A previous mission by India’s space agency, the Chandrayaan-2, crashed in 2019 near where the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a touchdown. 

Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, includes a 2-meter-(6.6-foot)-tall lander designed to deploy a rover expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments. 

Both India and Russia have national interests in successful landings and in claiming the historic first at stake. 

For Russia, the moonshot, which has been planned for decades, will test the nation’s growing independence in space after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine severed nearly all of its space ties with the West. 

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has said the Luna-25 mission would spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three possible landing sites near the pole. 

For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is looking to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

Since 2020, when India opened to private launches, the number of space startups has more than doubled. Late last year, Skyroot Aerospace, whose investors include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, launched India’s first privately built rocket. 

Indian officials have privately played down the race with Russia to land first, saying there was no competition. 

Thailand’s former PM Thaksin to return from exile Tuesday, daughter says

Thailand’s former PM Thaksin to return from exile Tuesday, daughter says
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

Thailand’s former PM Thaksin to return from exile Tuesday, daughter says

Thailand’s former PM Thaksin to return from exile Tuesday, daughter says
  • Thaksin Shinawatra to return amid prolonged political uncertainty following a May national election
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s self-exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to the country on Tuesday, his daughter said on Saturday, amid prolonged political uncertainty after a May national election.

“On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 0900, at Don Muang Airport, I will meet father Thaksin,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post, referring to an airport in the capital Bangkok.

Thaksin had previously planned to return on Aug. 10 but postponed, citing the need for a medical checkup.

The former telecommunications tycoon, premier from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 coup, lives in self-imposed exile after fleeing Thailand to avoid a jail sentence for graft in 2008. He would still be subject to jail upon a return.

Also scheduled for Tuesday is another parliamentary vote for prime minister, to be nominated by the Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai Party.

The second-placed Pheu Thai this month took over efforts to form a government after the leader of the election-winning Move Forward party failed in his bid to become prime minister.

Pheu Thai, set to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, needs the support of more than half the bicameral legislature, including the military-appointed Senate.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
Updated 19 August 2023
AP

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
  • In an inerview with Brazilian magazine Veja, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year
  • Bolsonaro and his lawyers contend the sets of jewelry were personal gifts and therefore can be sold as he wishes
Updated 19 August 2023
AP

BRASILIA, Brazil: Then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ordered an aide to sell undeclared luxury jewelry received as a gift and funnel the money to him, a lawyer for the aide charged Friday.
Cezar Bittencourt, who represents Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, said his client had recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year.
The claim was initially reported in an interview published Friday by the Brazilian magazine Veja, and Bittencourt confirmed his comments in a phone call with The Associated Press.
Bittencourt said that in December 2022, Cid asked about a Rolex watch the president was given by government of Saudi Arabia in 2019. Bolsonaro replied that Cid should “deal with it,” which eventually led to the aide selling two watches in the US and handing the money to Bolsonaro, the attorney said.
A week ago, Brazil’s Federal Police charged that Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of the two watches. They were part of a total of three sets of jewelry given to the then president by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Officials from Bolsonaro’s office brought the jewelry into Brazil without declaring them, which sparked suspicions of money laundering and illegal personal possession of government items. That investigation became public in March.
Brazil requires citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and pay a tax of 50 percent of the value above that threshold. The jewelry would be exempt from tax if it was an official gift to Brazil, but would not have been Bolsonaro’s to keep.
Bolsonaro and his lawyers contend the sets of jewelry were personal gifts and therefore can be sold as he wishes. Investigators say he did not register the jewelry in his personal collection until just before he left office.
When the matter became public in March, Bolsonaro initially said he did not know about the gifts, but his camp has given various versions. On Friday, Bolsonaro said in a video to the Brazilian newspaper Estadao that Cid had autonomy on how to handle the jewelry and did not receive orders.
Bittencourt’s report on Cid’s claim is the first time the former aide has spoken publicly about the jewelry. Cid was arrested in May on accusations of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine cards for members of his own family and for Bolsonaro and his family.
In July, Cid was called to testify to a special congressional committee that is investigating the Jan. 8 rampage by Bolsonaro’s supporters in the capital, Brasilia. He remained silent throughout the entire session.
On Friday, seven high-ranking military police officers were arrested in connection with the Jan. 8 attacks.
A few hours later, Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the lifting of bank secrecy for Bolsonaro and Cid’s accounts in the US.

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
  • The Republican National Committee has told Trump he needs to make a final decision by Monday if he wants a place onstage
  • Trump insists he does not need to debate since he is the runaway leader and has "one of the best ever" record
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: All eyes are on Donald Trump as the Republican White House hopefuls prepare to do battle in the first debate of the 2024 race on Wednesday — with the main attraction threatening not to show up.

Five months ahead of the start of primary elections to choose the party’s flagbearer, the runaway frontrunner’s grassroots support is as strong as ever, but numerous criminal cases have cast a pall over his comeback bid.
The 77-year-old former president, who is rarely out of the headlines, has been vocal about possibly skipping the event in the midwesten city of Milwaukee, wary of sharing the limelight with lower-polling rivals.
“I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” Trump posted on social media on Thursday.
The New York Times reported Friday that Trump had told aides he was planning to upstage his rivals by skipping the event, organized by Fox News, and instead sitting for an online interview with one of its former hosts, Tucker Carlson.
“We haven’t confirmed anything on our end,” a campaign spokesman told AFP.
Whether he shows up or not, Trump will be ripe for broadsides from opponents over the four criminal and three civil trials he faces involving allegations before, during and after his scandal-plagued presidency.
“Obviously, his legal issues are affecting this race,” Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be moderating, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“All these candidates have been asked non-stop about what’s happening in courtrooms around the country. So he’ll be a part of this debate whether he’s there or not.”

Seven other candidates have qualified, including state governors Ron DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former vice president Mike Pence, Trump’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are threatening DeSantis’s runner-up spot in early nominating states Iowa and New Hampshire, and will be looking for openings to attack him.
The Republican National Committee has told Trump he needs to make a final decision by Monday if he wants a place onstage.
While the billionaire dominates the field, polling well above his opponents, some allies worry that a no-show could give his rivals a chance to create a viral moment and gain momentum.
Shortly after learning of his third indictment, Trump had dinner at his New Jersey golf club with Fox News executives who reportedly suggested that DeSantis would steal the show in his absence.
Other Washington watchers point out that Trump lost Iowa to Texas senator Ted Cruz in 2016 after skipping a debate.
Keen to take the wind out of his rivals’ sails, Trump called a news conference for Monday to release a 100-page report he said would bolster his false assertions of voter fraud in 2020 — but then canceled on the advice of his lawyers.
He is said to be mulling “counterprogramming” in addition to the Carlson interview, and may choose Wednesday or Thursday to surrender to the county jail in Atlanta.
He was indicted in the Georgia state capitol last week over an alleged conspiracy to steal the 2020 election and ordered to turn himself in by noon on Friday.

Meanwhile the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down offered a window into the debate strategy that may be adopted by the governor, who is looking for a jolt to reverse slipping poll numbers.
In a two-page memo posted online, it encouraged him to blast President Joe Biden, defend Trump from attacks by Christie and call surging political newcomer Ramaswamy “fake.”
“If you look at how this field develops, clearly, I’m the only guy that Trump’s campaign attacks, basically,” DeSantis told Fox News Radio on Wednesday.
“And then the other candidates, a lot of them don’t really say much about Donald Trump, and they focus more on me. So we’re going to be ready for all of that.”
Candidates been informed they have to pledge to “honor the will of the primary voters” and support the eventual nominee as a condition of taking part — although it is unclear how such a commitment could be enforced.
Trump has said he won’t sign, while Christie said he’d sign but would treat it “as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016.”
Trump has been more definitive in his intention to skip the second debate in California on September 27, after making clear he dislikes its host, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
 

