Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA

LONDON: Japan and China have allocated a total of $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Japan contributed $1 million on Friday to help rebuild health services in the wake of an Israeli Security Forces operation in Jenin refugee camp in July.

The UNRWA health center, the primary healthcare facility in the camp, was badly damaged in the operation and is no longer operational.

The aid will enable the agency to develop and operate a temporary health center in and around the camp for refugees, as well as providing mental health and psychological support.

“This emergency response is a gesture of Japan’s support for Palestinian refugees in Jenin camp in critical humanitarian need for sanitation, health and response to unexploded ordnance,” Japan’s Ambassador to Palestine, Nakashima Yoichi, said.

“I would like to express our deep sympathy and solidarity with the people who suffered from the recent Israeli Security Forces operation, and our wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and affected, directly or indirectly, by the situation.”

Meanwhile, China donated $1 million to UNRWA on Wednesday, which will benefit 5,300 Palestine refugee children in five schools across the Gaza Strip.

China’s Ambassador to Palestine, Zeng Jixin, said: “For over 70 years, UNRWA has played an irreplaceable and vital role in alleviating the humanitarian plight of Palestinian refugees by providing them with critical relief and protection.

“China fully recognizes and highly commends the work of UNRWA and has been providing assistance within our capacity to support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate.

“This year, China contributed $ 1 million to UNRWA, which is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping’s three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question.

“China is ready to work with the international community and make positive contributions to the early achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity in the Middle East.”

