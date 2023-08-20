You are here

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver

In this grab from a handout footage taken and released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos on August 11, 2023, a Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the Amur region. (AFP)
In this grab from a handout footage taken and released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos on August 11, 2023, a Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the Amur region. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver
  • The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month.
The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, and that its specialists were analyzing the situation.
“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.
Roscosmos did not specify whether the incident will prevent Luna-25 from making a landing.
The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft. The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.
Also on Saturday, the Russian spacecraft produced its first results. Though Roscosmos said the information was undergoing analysis, the agency reported that the preliminary data obtained contained information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil and that its equipment had registered a “micrometeorite impact.”
Roscosmos posted images of the Zeeman crater – the third largest in the moon’s southern hemisphere – taken from the spacecraft. The crater has a diameter of 190 kilometers (118 miles) and is eight kilometers (five miles) deep.
The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft on Aug. 10 was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.
The Russian lunar lander was expected to reach the moon between Aug. 21 — 23, around the same time as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14.
Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.
Roscosmos said it wants to show Russia “is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon,” and “ensure Russia’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface.”
Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for the country to access Western technology, impacting its space program. The Luna-25 was initially meant to carry a small moon rover but that idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability, analysts say.
“Foreign electronics are lighter, domestic electronics are heavier,” Egorov said. “While scientists might have the task of studying lunar water, for Roscosmos the main task is simply to land on the moon — to recover lost Soviet expertise and learn how to perform this task in a new era.”
The spaceport is a pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is key to his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and move Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
A previous Indian attempt to land at the moon’s south pole in 2019 ended when the lander crashed into the moon’s surface.

 

North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills, police say

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a general view of Pyongyang. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a general view of Pyongyang. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2023
Reuters

North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills, police say

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a general view of Pyongyang. (AFP)
  • The hackers were believed to be linked to a North Korean group that researchers call Kimsuky, and they carried out their hack via emails to South Korean contractors working at the South Korea-US combined exercise war simulation center
Updated 20 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: Suspected North Korean hackers have targeted a joint US-South Korea military exercise being held this week though classified information has not been compromised, South Korean police said on Sunday.
South Korean and US forces will on Monday begin 11-day Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises to improve their ability to respond to North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.
North Korea objects to such exercises saying they are preparations by the US and its South Korean ally for an invasion of it.
The hackers were believed to be linked to a North Korean group that researchers call Kimsuky, and they carried out their hack via emails to South Korean contractors working at the South Korea-US combined exercise war simulation center, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said in a statement.
“It was confirmed that military-related information was not stolen,” police said in a statement on Sunday.
North Korea has previously denied any role in cyberattacks.
The Kimsuky hackers has long used “spear-phishing” emails that trick targets into giving up passwords or clicking attachments or links that load malware, according to researchers.
South Korean police and the US military conducted a joint investigation and found the IP address used in the hacking attempt matched one identified in a 2014 hack against South Korea’s nuclear reactor operator, police said.
At that time, South Korea accused North Korea of being behind that cyberattack.

 

UN condemns deadly Russian attack on Ukraine city center

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine August 19, 2023.
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine August 19, 2023.
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

UN condemns deadly Russian attack on Ukraine city center

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine August 19, 2023.
  • Hours earlier, the Kremlin said Putin had traveled to the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Moscow’s hub for its operations in Ukraine, to meet his top generals in a rare trip close to combat zones
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

CHERNIJIV, Ukraine: A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded more than 100 on Saturday, in what the UN denounced as a “heinous” attack.
The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord, as some attended morning church services in the city.
“It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians,” said Denise Brown, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.
“I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine... Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” she added.
Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, the UN’s cultural organization, said she was “appalled” by the attack, in a post on social media.
“The theater partially destroyed and other cultural and educational premises damaged. All my thoughts to the victims,” she wrote.
Ukraine’s culture ministry said the center of Chernihiv, a city with a thousand-year history, is a candidate for nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The city, 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Kyiv toward Belarus, had until now been largely spared from major attacks since the first months of Russia’s invasion as fierce fighting rages in the east and south.
The Russian army marched through the city when it invaded Ukraine through Belarus in February 2022, before being repelled by Kyiv’s forces.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that after the search and rescue operation had been completed, the toll stood at seven dead and 129 wounded, including 15 children and 15 police officers.
The acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, said a six-year-old girl was among the fatalities.
From a hospital bed, her legs still covered in blood, Diana Kazakova said she had been inside a shop when the strike happened just minutes after sirens had sounded the alert.
When she came too, she said “people were crying, shouting” in the street outside. “It was scary.”
Iryna, a 24-year-old bartender in Chernihiv, told AFP: “There was smoke, screams, people were running, crying, moaning. We ran to the shelter when everything happened and sat there.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack had hit a square that houses a “polytechnic university, a theater.”
“An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he said, after his arrival in Sweden.
Zelensky was in Sweden for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and to finalize agreement on “joint production of CV90 combat vehicles in Ukraine,” the Ukraine leader said.
They also discussed Ukraine pilots participating in test trials of Swedish Gripen fighter jets, he said.

Hours earlier, the Kremlin said Putin had traveled to the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Moscow’s hub for its operations in Ukraine, to meet his top generals in a rare trip close to combat zones.
Moscow gave no details of when the meeting took place, but footage released by state media indicated it was at night.
Putin “listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group,” the Kremlin said.
A video published by the RIA Novosti news agency showed Putin, wearing a suit, stepping out of a jeep in the dark and being greeted with a handshake by Gerasimov, in military attire.
Gerasimov is seen leading Putin down a corridor decorated with portraits of Russian military men and of the president chairing a meeting with army chiefs.
Rostov-on-Don was also the scene of a dramatic armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries in June, which saw them briefly take over the army HQ in Rostov, before halting their rebellion.
Gerasimov, who Wagner wanted to unseat, has rarely been seen in public since.

Kyiv said it had shot down more than a dozen Russian drones in an overnight attack.
And the Russian army said it had thwarted Ukrainian attacks on Crimea as well as attempted drone strikes on a military airfield in the northwestern Novgorod region, Moscow and its region.
A day earlier, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Black Sea Fleet.
Both sides have reported regular drone incursions as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory.
Russia’s army also said it had “eliminated” 150 Ukrainian troops that tried to cross the Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, a day after admitting sabotage groups were operating in the area.
 

 

New US envoy Kathleen Fitzgibbon arrives in Niger

New US envoy Kathleen Fitzgibbon arrives in Niger
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

New US envoy Kathleen Fitzgibbon arrives in Niger

New US envoy Kathleen Fitzgibbon arrives in Niger
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

WASHINGTON: Kathleen Fitzgibbon, the new US Ambassador to Niger, has arrived in the capital, Niamey, but will not formally present her credentials due to the “current political crisis,” the US State Department announced on Saturday.
“At the direction of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Ambassador Kathleen Fitzgibbon has traveled to Niamey to lead our diplomatic mission in Niger and bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis at this critical time,” it said in a statement.
“As a career senior diplomat with significant experience specializing in West Africa, she is uniquely positioned to lead US government efforts in support of the American community and the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” the State Department added.
Fitzgibbon’s arrival in Niger “does not reflect a change in our policy position but responds to the need for senior leadership of our mission at a challenging time,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
The US has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest.
Fitzgibbon’ “diplomatic focus will be to advocate for a diplomatic solution that preserves the constitutional order in Niger and for the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family, and all those unlawfully detained,” said Miller.
West Africa’s main regional bloc on Friday said it had agreed an undisclosed “D-Day” for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail.
“We remain committed to working with African partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to promote security, stability, democratic governance, and the rule of law in the Sahel,” Miller added.
Fitzgibbon is a career diplomat who was confirmed in the post by the US Senate in July, nearly a year after she was nominated. 
(With Reuters)

Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea
  • Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

ATHENS: Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkiye to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents, the coast guard said.
In recent weeks Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.
A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on a drifting inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island.

HIGHLIGHT

Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats.

Following a chase earlier Saturday, a coast guard patrol boat stopped another dinghy carrying 17 people near the eastern Aegean islets of Arkii. The migrants were taken to the island of Patmos, while one of them was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling ring.
Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats. Better summer sailing conditions have also contributed to the hike in numbers.
The Greek government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea which had significantly reduced arrivals of migrants in recent years.
Human rights groups have accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations to Turkiye of people who managed to reach Greek shores. Athens strongly denies that.

 

Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to US

Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to US
Updated 19 August 2023
AP

Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to US

Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to US
  • “The American dream is still available,” promises a video on TikTok, one of dozens of similar posts from French-speaking “guides” that help Mauritanians make the trip. “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today”
Updated 19 August 2023
AP

CINCINNATI: Aissata Sall was scrolling through WhatsApp in May when she first learned about the new route to the US. For Ibrahima Sow, the discovery came on TikTok a few weeks later.
By the time their paths crossed at the tidy one-story brick house in Cincinnati, they had encountered hundreds of other Mauritanians, nearly all of them following a new path surging in popularity among younger migrants from the West African nation, thanks largely to social media.
“Four months ago, it just went crazy,” said Oumar Ball, who arrived in Cincinnati from Mauritania in 1997 and recently opened his home to Sow, Sall and more than a dozen other new migrants. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”
The spike in migration was made possible by the discovery this year of a new route through Nicaragua, where relaxed entry requirements allow Mauritanians and a handful of other foreign nationals to purchase a low-cost visa without proof of onward travel.
As word of the entry point spreads, travel agencies and paid influencers have taken to TikTok to promote the trip, selling packages of flights that leave from Mauritania, then connect through Turkiye, Colombia and El Salvador, and wind up in Managua, Nicaragua. From there, the migrants, along with asylum seekers from other nations, are whisked north by bus with the help of smugglers.
“The American dream is still available,” promises a video on TikTok, one of dozens of similar posts from French-speaking “guides” that help Mauritanians make the trip. “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today.”
“We wish you success. Nicaragua loves you very much,” a man working for a travel agency says in Spanish in another video.
The influx of Mauritanians has surprised officials in the US It came without a triggering event — such as a natural disaster, coup or sudden economic collapse — suggesting the growing power of social media to reshape migration patterns: From March to June, more than 8,500 Mauritanians arrived in the country by crossing the border illegally from Mexico, up from just 1,000 in the four months prior, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.
The new arrivals likely now outnumber the estimated 8,000 foreign-born Mauritanians previously living in the US, about half of whom are in Ohio. Many arrived in the 1990s as refugees after the Arab-led military government began expelling Black citizens.

 

