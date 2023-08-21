Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani religious affairs authorities will discuss an increase in the country’s quota for the Hajj pilgrimage during the Saudi Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah’s four-day visit to the South Asian country, an official said on Sunday, following the arrival of the high-ranking Saudi delegation in Islamabad.

Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the administrative board of the Two Holy Mosques, is leading a large delegation comprising the deputy ministers of Hajj and Umrah, tourism, international cooperation, presidents of Saudi airlines, general authority of civil aviation, and representatives from the Saudi Aviation.

Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, former Minister of Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and other officials welcomed the esteemed guests on Sunday.

Muhammad Umer Butt, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, said the visit was of great importance for Pakistan, adding the Saudi Hajj minister had been given the status of a state guest by the government.

“During the visit, multiple issues related to facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and expansion of the Route to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities will be discussed,” he told Arab News.

“We will also discuss increase in Hajj quota according to the population of Pakistan under the new census and if they (Saudi delegation) agree, then our Hajj quota will be the highest in the world on the basis of the new census.”

In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced the Makkah Route initiative in Pakistan and four other countries, streamlining Hajj visas, customs and health requirements at their departure airports and thus saving substantial time upon arrival in the Kingdom. This year, over 26,000 Pakistani pilgrims benefited from the project from Islamabad airport.

On Saturday, the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry stated that a memorandum of understanding will also be signed during the visit to enhance future Hajj arrangements.

Along with delegation-level talks with the caretaker religious affairs minister, the visiting Saudi minister will also meet Pakistan’s president, the prime minister, and the chief of army staff, according to the Pakistani religious affairs ministry.

During the four-day visit, the delegation plans to visit Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi and meet dignitaries and the business community in the Pakistani commercial hub.