This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

An Israeli soldier aims a weapon during a search operation in the Palestinian village of Baita in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2023. (AFP)
An Israeli soldier aims a weapon during a search operation in the Palestinian village of Baita in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

  • US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties
UNITED NATIONS: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis so far this year – already surpassing last year’s annual figures and the highest number since 2005, the UN Mideast envoy said Monday.
Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state.
“The lack of progress toward a political horizon that addressed the core issues driving the conflict has left a dangerous and volatile vacuum, filled by extremists on all sides,” he said.
While Israelis and Palestinians have taken some actions toward stabilizing the situation, Wennesland said unilateral steps have continued to fuel hostilities.
He pointed to the unabated expansion of Israeli settlements – which are illegal under international law “and a substantial obstacle to peace” – as well as Israel’s demolition of Palestinian houses, its operations in the West Bank area under Palestinian administrative and police control, and attacks by Israeli settlers. He also cited “Palestinian militant activity.”
Wennesland said the current situation is compounded by “the fragility” of the Palestinian Authority’s financial situation and severe funding shortages facing UN agencies including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
“While we must urgently focus on addressing the most critical issues and on de-escalating the situation on the ground, we cannot ignore the need to restore a political horizon,” he said.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who chaired the meeting, condemned violence by both sides and urged immediate steps to reduce the escalating violence.
She reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties. And she acknowledged the appointment of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Jordan as non-resident consul general in Jerusalem, adding that the US will support “any and all efforts that will bring us closer to a two-state solution.”
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council the long-term stagnation of the peace process “is compounded by the ongoing illegal unilateral actions of Israel to create irreversible facts on the ground, which negates the prospects for reviving direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis.” He called the “unprecedented pace” of Israel’s settlement expansion the biggest threat.
Polyansky called a visit to the region by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expected before the end of the year, “very timely.” And he reiterated Russia’s call for a meeting of the so-called Quartet of Mideast mediators – the UN, US, European Union and Russia — “to revive the peace process and direct Palestinian-Israeli talks on all final status issues.”
France’s political coordinator Isis Jaraud Darnault also condemned “the Israeli colonization of the Palestinian territories” that it wants for its future state, and continuing Israeli demolitions, including a school in the West Bank’s Ramallah region on Aug. 17 which was financed by European donors including France. She also condemned violence against Israelis.
Darnault told the council the UN and regional actors have an essential role to play in restoring “a credible political horizon.”
“The normalization of relations between Israel and several states in the region contributes to stability and security, but this dynamic will remain incomplete as long as it is not accompanied by a resumption of the political process toward a solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis,” she said.

 

Turkey’s Erdogan slams peacekeepers for blocking road project in Cyprus and accuses UN force of bias

Turkey’s Erdogan slams peacekeepers for blocking road project in Cyprus and accuses UN force of bias
Turkey’s Erdogan slams peacekeepers for blocking road project in Cyprus and accuses UN force of bias

Turkey’s Erdogan slams peacekeepers for blocking road project in Cyprus and accuses UN force of bias
  • “Preventing the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from reaching their own land is neither legal nor humane,” Erdogan said
ANKARA, Turkiye: Turkiye’s president on Monday criticized UN peacekeepers for blocking the construction of a road in ethnically divided Cyprus, calling the action “unacceptable” and accusing the peacekeeping force of bias against Turkish Cypriots.
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye would not allow any “unlawful” behavior toward ethnic Turks on Cyprus, where his country maintains more than 35,000 troops in the Mediterranean island nation ‘s breakaway northern third.
Angry Turkish Cypriots last week punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers that blocked crews working on a road that would encroach on the island’s UN-controlled buffer zone. The road is designed to connect the village of Arsos, located in the Turkish Cypriot north, with the multi-ethnic village of Pyla, which is located inside the buffer zone and abuts the Greek Cypriot south, where the island’s internationally recognized government is seated.
“Preventing the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from reaching their own land is neither legal nor humane,” Erdogan said. “The peacekeeping force has overshadowed its impartiality with both the physical intervention against the villagers and the unfortunate statements it made after the intervention and has damaged its reputation on this island.”
The road would give Turkish Cypriots direct access to Pyla by circumventing a checkpoint on the northern fringe of a British military base, one of two bases that the UK retained after Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.
Greek Cypriots perceive the road’s construction as a move with a military purpose at a sensitive spot along the buffer zone, which spans 180 kilometers (112 miles).
Turkiye has described the road as a “humanitarian” project for the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot residents of Pyla.
“What is expected of the United Nations peacekeeping force is that it does justice to its name and contributes to finding a solution to the humanitarian needs of all sides on the island,” Erdogan said. “We will not consent to fait accompli and unlawfulness on the island.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the assault on the peacekeepers and stressed that “threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and may constitute serious crimes under international law.”
The European Union and the embassies of the UK and France also criticized the attack.
Maintaining the status quo of the buffer zone is enshrined in the UN mission’s mandate since 1974, when Turkiye invaded Cyprus in the wake of a coup mounted by Greek junta-backed supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkiye recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.
The UN says both sides have repeatedly infringed on the buffer zone over the years. The dispute over the road is likely to hamper the Cypriot government’s efforts to restart negotiations to resolve the island’s division.

 

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles
Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles
  • The protests were concentrated in the southern city of Sweida, home to the country’s Druze minority, and the nearby province of Daraa, often considered the birthplace of Syria’s uprising 13 years ago
BEIRUT: Protests spread Monday in two government-held provinces in southern Syria amid widespread anger over the crash of the Syrian pound and the dwindling purchasing power of many people in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.
The rare protests are still limited to southern Syria and are far from government strongholds along the Mediterranean coast, the capital Damascus and the largest cities, including Aleppo and Homs.
The protests came a week after Syrian President Bashar Assad issued two decrees doubling public sector wages and pensions, sparking inflation and compounding economic woes for others.
The US dollar has strengthened from 7,000 Syrian pounds at the beginning of 2023 to 15,000 now. At the onset of Syria’s uprising turned-civil war in 2011, the dollar was trading at 47 pounds.
The protests were concentrated in the southern city of Sweida, home to the country’s Druze minority, and the nearby province of Daraa, often considered the birthplace of Syria’s uprising 13 years ago. Sporadic protests in Sweida against the government and corruption have intensified and turned violent, while Daraa, back under government control since 2018, has experienced high crime and clashes between militias.
There was no immediate comment Monday from the government about the second day of protests in Sweida and Daraa.
On Sunday, the pro-government Sham FM radio station reported that final exams at branches of Damascus University in Sweida were postponed until further notice because some students could not reach campuses because of road closures.
Assad’s decision to hike wages and pensions comes as the cash-strapped government continues to restructure an expensive subsidy program for fuel, gasoline and wheat for bread. Soon after the decision, public transport and fuel fares increased. The economy has already been struggling after years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, and Western-led sanctions on the government over accusations of war crimes and involvement in the illicit narcotics trade.
“We only kneel to God,” chanted dozens of protesters in the city of Sweida who were accompanied by Druze clerics, according to Suwayda 24, a news website run by activists in the region.
It said protesters were coming to the provincial capital from nearby villages.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that protesters closed main roads in Sweida, including the road leading to the local headquarters of Assad’s ruling Baath party.
In Daraa province, where protests against the government in March 2011 spread across the country, protesters marched in villages including Nawa, Jasem Sanamein and Dael calling for the downfall of Assad’s government and for the expulsion of Iranian influence from the region, according to opposition activist Ahmad Al-Masalmeh. Iran has been a main backer of Assad, helping to tip the balance of power in his favor.
The United Nations estimates that 90 percent of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty and that over half of the country’s population of 12 million struggles to put food on the table.
 

 

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants
Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants
  • The North African neighbors on August 10 agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded at their border, ending a month-long crisis triggered by mass expulsions of migrants by Tunis
TRIPOLI: Libyan authorities on Monday repatriated 161 Nigerians, officials said, part of a UN-backed voluntary return scheme as some North African countries see a spike in irregular migration.
The group, including 75 women and six children, received food and drinks from International Organization for Migration staff at Mitiga airport in Tripoli before boarding the plane, AFP correspondents said.
Interior Minister Imed Trabelsi, of the UN-recognized government based in the war-torn country’s west, met the migrants before their departure.
“We cannot bear the burden of clandestine migration alone” without international support, he told reporters at the airport.
He said that out of the group, “102 were intercepted at the border as they were trying to” cross between Libya and Tunisia.
The North African neighbors on August 10 agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded at their border, ending a month-long crisis triggered by mass expulsions of migrants by Tunis.
Some 2,000 migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been driven to the remote desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities and left there to fend for themselves, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.
Since the start of July, at least 27 have been found dead in the border area and another 73 were missing, a humanitarian source told AFP earlier this month.
An official with Nigeria’s embassy in Tripoli said the group of 161 was “not forced back” home.
“We spoke to (them) and explained that migration is not bad... but you have to follow due process,” said embassy adviser Samuel Okeri.
“They are going back willingly. And as you can see, they are not sad but happy to go back to Nigeria. There is no place like home.”
A group of 165 Nigerians including 90 women and nine children was repatriated on June 20 under the same scheme.
Libya is a major gateway for migrants and asylum seekers attempting perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.
An estimated 600,000 migrants live in the war-scarred country, which has seen 12 years of stop-start conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi.
Libyan authorities have come under sharp criticism from the United Nations and rights groups over reported violence against migrants.
 

 

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
  • This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis has been funded and encouraged by Iran.
“We are in the midst of a terror attack. This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.
He spoke in the occupied West Bank at a site where hours earlier an Israeli woman was shot dead by suspected Palestinian gunmen.
Israel, he said, would employ measures to settle the score with the attackers and those who sent them, from near or far.

 

Syrian soldier wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: state media

Syrian soldier wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: state media
Syrian soldier wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: state media

Syrian soldier wounded in Israeli strike near Damascus: state media
  • Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria
DAMASCUS: A Syrian soldier was wounded late Monday in an Israeli airstrike near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA said.
The agency had earlier reported that Syria’s air defenses had intercepted “hostile targets” in the Damascus area, without further details.
“The Israeli enemy carried out an attack with missiles sent from the occupied Golan Heights... wounding a soldier and causing material damages,” SANA said.
Separately, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said “Israeli missiles targeted at least three regime sites, including warehouses and military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah and pro-Iran militias.”
It said sites had been targeted in the Kiswah area and another site south of the capital.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out on targets in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.
 

 

