Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the US, spreads her arms as he crosses the line to win gold in the women's 100 meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest Monday. (AP)
  • Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65sec despite being in lane nine to seal a US 100m double after Noah Lyles’ victory in the men’s event
  • In a good night on the track for the US Grant Holloway became the second athlete after compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110m hurdles titles
BUDAPEST: American Sha’Carri Richardson crushed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s hopes of a sixth women’s world 100m title when she stormed to victory in Budapest on Monday.

Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65sec despite being in lane nine to seal a US 100m double after Noah Lyles’ victory in the men’s event on Sunday.

Shericka Jackson and veteran Jamaican teammate Fraser-Pryce took silver and bronze in 10.72sec and 10.77sec respectively on the third day of action in the Hungarian capital.

It was a remarkable run for the 23-year-old Richardson, who was barred from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.

She then saw her hopes of challenging for a medal at last year’s world championships in Eugene go up in smoke when she failed to qualify in the US trials.

“I’m here. I’m the champion. I told you all. I’m not back, I’m better!” said Richardson, whose penchant for regular hair color changes and brightly painted nails has earned inevitable comparisons to the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, the reigning champion, said she was “really grateful” for a bronze medal after a difficult season that was hampered by a knee injury.

“Last year I ran and won in a championship record and it took another championship record to win tonight,” the 36-year-old told the BBC.

“So it just speaks to the level of consistency for female sprinting and being able to make sure that when you show up you have to give 100 percent,” she said.

In a good night on the track for the US Grant Holloway became the second athlete after compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110m hurdles titles.

Holloway, 25, shot out to a season’s best of 12.96sec to win gold ahead of Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who finished in 13.07sec.

“Three in a row!” said Holloway. “The main thing was really just to come through here and defend my title.

“I felt no pressure at all, I just wanted to run cleanly and stay calm at the finish line.”

The two field event medals on offer went to Sweden and, in a historic first, Burkina Faso.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl left it late to win a second world discus title that had the crowd gripped.

The Swede, who previously triumphed in Doha in 2019, had control of the leaderboard only for defending champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia to grab the lead with his sixth and final throw.

All eyes turned to Stahl for the final throw of the competition and the Swede did not disappoint, throwing a championship record of 71.46m.

“This was my best performance ever,” said Stahl. I had so much focus, I would say 1,000 percent on the last throw after I saw Kristjan.”

Ceh took silver with 70.02m while Lithuania’s 19-year-old Mykolas Alekna claimed bronze with 68.85m.

In the triple jump, Hugues Fabrice Zango gave the west African nation of Burkina Faso its first global athletics title when he won with a mark of 17.64m.

Cubans Lazaro Martinez and Cristian Napoles won silver and bronze.

“The competition was easy for me,” said Zango, who won world silver last year and also claimed his country’s first ever Olympic medal with a bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Zango’s path to glory was made easier by the first-round withdrawal through injury of much-vaunted 18-year-old Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert.

In other track events, 400m hurdles stars Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol made short work of their qualifying rounds.

World record holder Warholm seemed to barely break sweat despite the sultry conditions as he cruised through to Wednesday’s final.

Defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and American Rai Benjamin also sailed through.

“There is surely going to be someone who challenges me but today it was very good and I felt strong,” said Warholm.

Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by striding clear to ease into Tuesday’s semifinals.

“I do not want to talk about what happened last Saturday,” said the Dutchwoman, the stand-out favorite in the absence of injured American world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab
  • Tambakti joins Al-Hilal on a four-year contract
RIYADH: Saudi center-back Hassan Al-Tambakti completed a momentous move to Al-Hilal on Monday, leaving Al-Shabab, a club he joined as a youth.

The club released a video of Tambakti on social media holding the Blues jersey bearing the number 87.

Tambakti, who joins his new side on a four-year contract, said in a video posted by the club “In the end, I Am Hilali,” following earlier reports that Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli were interested in signing the Saudi national team player.

Tambakti expressed in an interview his desire to leave Al-Shabab on the condition that they benefit financially from his transfer. He renewed his contract with Al-Shabab earlier this year in a deal that was supposed to keep him at the club until 2027.

Reports said that the total cost of the deal exceeded SR138 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of Saudi footballers.

The newcomer joins Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrovic in Riyadh as the club becomes the second highest net-spenders in the world during the summer transfer window, according to the CIES Football Observatory. 

Tambakti won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in 2018 and the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022 with the Green Falcons.

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi
US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi
  • 99-91 victory at the Etihad Arena concludes International Basketball Week
  • Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the US team finished the game strongly
ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week and the US Basketball Showcase ended on Sunday night as the US men’s national team defeated Germany 99-91 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The US team concluded their preparations for the FIBA Men’s World Cup by battling back against Germany’s early advantage which saw the Europeans lead by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

With Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Austin Reaves (LA Lakers) helping their side claw their way back, it was Anthony Edwards who ultimately sealed the eight-point victory.

Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the US team finished the game strongly.

For Germany, Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) bagged 16 points, with fellow NBA star Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) contributing 17.

Edwards, who led all the scorers with 34 points, said at the finish: “This was the best game I’ve had so far.

“We were down 15 points in the third quarter; that got us closer as a team. This was fun, and it’s been a while since I had so much fun in a game.

“We had to face adversity and it was a fight for us. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves came big in the second half and the energy that came from them off the bench was much needed for us to win the game.”

Reaves said: “This was one of the most important games for us in preparation for the World Cup. We faced a talented team in Germany with them having many NBA players in the squad. This win felt good.”

The US triumph reinforces their status as favorites for the FIBA World Cup, which is due to take place in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame
Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame
  • Saudi Prince Khalid is only the second person to be recognized within the hall of fame’s Special Contributor category
  • Follows in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, who was inducted in 2021
LONDON: The late Prince Khalid bin Abdullah was on Monday posthumously inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame — the official hall of fame for British flat racing.

Saudi Prince Khalid is only the second person to be recognized within the hall of fame’s Special Contributor category, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, who was inducted in 2021.

He was chosen by an independent panel of industry experts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sport, and his achievements through his breeding and racing operation, Juddmonte.

Prince Khalid’s induction will be officially marked through a special presentation at York Racecourse on Wednesday, on the same day as the Juddmonte International, a race that the organization has supported since 1989.

Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of Juddmonte, said: “Prince Khalid was an owner-breeder like no other, with his numerous cherished champions, including perhaps the greatest thoroughbred of them all in Frankel.

“Through Juddmonte, the prince has left a legacy which, now under the direction of his sons Prince Fahad, Prince Saud and Prince Ahmed, continues to have a massive influence on the sport globally, at the same time as giving great pleasure and entertainment to his family.

“Prince Khalid would have been very pleased to be recognized by the British horse racing industry in this way and, on behalf of his whole family, I thank British racing and the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame for this exceptional accolade.”  

Launched in 2021, the hall of fame sets out to immortalize the modern greats of the sport, both human and equine, from 1970 onwards. 

Prince Khalid is the fourth member to be inducted in 2023, following the inductions of Sir Michael Stoute and Sea The Stars ahead of the QIPCO Guineas Festival in May and this year’s public vote winner Stradivarius, recently inducted on Al-Shaqab Goodwood Cup day at Glorious Goodwood.

“I think it’s very fitting for Prince Khalid to be inducted into the hall of fame; to have someone in racing that long and invest so much money into the game,” Juddmonte’s retained jockey from 2001 to 2007 Richard Hughes said.

“He’s probably bred the best racehorse to ever walk in Frankel and that really rounded off his breeding operation. When you look at his stud-mare book, it was like a Bible nearly, there were about 300 mares in there. Everything he wanted to achieve, he achieved it and he bred the best horse in the world.”

Prince Khalid started his breeding programme from scratch, buying four yearlings at the Newmarket sales in 1977, with all four horses going on to become winners.

Juddmonte has approximately 250 horses in training worldwide these days, around 200 broodmares, and employs 250 people, with headquarters near Newmarket (Banstead Manor Stud), County Meath (Ferrans Stud), and Lexington, Kentucky.

Prince Khalid was a popular figure in British racing throughout his career as an owner and breeder.

Grant Pritchard-Gordon, his racing manager from 1982-99, said: “Prince Khalid was generous to a fault and the most loyal friend.

“Working closely with him has been one of the biggest privileges of my life. He was very proud of his involvement with the Juddmonte International. I suppose Frankel winning his race was the pinnacle of his racing successes.”

Roger Charlton, trainer of Prince Khalid’s first Derby winner, Quest For Fame, in 1990, said the Saudi prince had a “great understanding of racing” and was a “very quiet, dignified and polite person.”

2023 Saudi Open Fencing Championship winners crowned in Dammam

Over 200 fencers competed in the Saudi Open Fencing Championship from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in Dammam. (Supplied
Over 200 fencers competed in the Saudi Open Fencing Championship from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in Dammam. (Supplied
2023 Saudi Open Fencing Championship winners crowned in Dammam

Over 200 fencers competed in the Saudi Open Fencing Championship from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in Dammam. (Supplied
  • More than 200 fencers from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries took part in the competition at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sport City in Dammam
LONDON: More than 200 fencers from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries competed in the Saudi Open Fencing Championship at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sport City in Dammam over the weekend.

In the men’s competitions, Zakaria Al-Dawood won the gold medal in the epee competition, Ali Al-Nassar from Kuwait in the saber, and Saad Al-Buqami in the foil.

In the women’s categories, Ayaan Ayman from Egypt took gold in the epee event, Hayam Al-Balushi from the UAE in the saber, and Al-Hassna Al-Hammad in the foil.

The winners were presented with their prizes by Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Fencing Federation.

 

Riyadh begins preparations for 2023 World Combat Games

Riyadh begins preparations for 2023 World Combat Games
Riyadh begins preparations for 2023 World Combat Games

Riyadh begins preparations for 2023 World Combat Games
  • More than 2,500 athletes and officials from 80 countries will take part in the event across 16 combat sports
RIYADH: The organizing committee of the World Combat Games in Riyadh is preparing to host the event for the first time in the Middle East.

The games are set to take place from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30 at the King Saud University Sports Arena. Ian Reid, CEO of the 2023 World Combat Games, confirmed that the committee was closely monitoring all preparations for the global event. 

“In two months from now, all eyes will be on Riyadh as the World Combat Games kick off,” Reid said. “We look forward to organizing an exceptional event that exceeds expectations, that befits the Kingdom’s status, while confirming its capabilities and potential that qualify it to host and organize major international sports events and solidifying its leading position in the sports community, especially combat sports,” he said.

Reid said that he and his team were driven by the desire to write a new Saudi success story, spearheaded by the support for the event from King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the confidence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee. 

More than 2,500 athletes and officials from 80 countries will take part in the event across 16 combat sports, including aikido, boxing, judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, wushu and fencing.

